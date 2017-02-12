Women's hockey: UMD's Stalder heading back to Olympics

The Swiss finished 3-0 to win Group C in the final round of qualifying for the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Japan won Group D to join host South Korea, the Swiss, United States, Canada, Russia, Sweden and Finland in the Olympics.

Stalder, who won a bronze medal with Switzerland in 2014 in Sochi, Russia, scored two goals and two assists against the Czechs to finish with eight goals and four assists in three games. She had hat tricks in Switzerland's first two wins — 6-1 over Denmark and 4-1 over Norway.

The Swiss women's national team also featured former St. Scholastica Saints Nina and Isabel Waidacher at qualifying this weekend.

UMD junior forward Katerina Mrazova played for the Czechs, who finished 2-1. Mrazova had three assists in three games.