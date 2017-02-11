"You must like those corner shots," Mulhern said.

She sure does.

Carpenter scored 11 of her career-high 13 points in the second half as UWS used a big fourth quarter to beat St. Scholastica 94-72 in a UMAC game before 492 at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium. The Yellowjackets (19-4 overall, 14-0 UMAC) have won 10 straight and are 32-0 in conference play since joining the UMAC last season, counting two UMAC tournament wins.

"That's where I get open, and that's why I practice it. I'm good at that shot," Carpenter said of her corner 3-pointers.

Junior guard Hailey Kontny of Superior had 18 points to lead UWS, while junior forward Bailee Bartunek added 16 points — 10 above her average — and 14 rebounds. Sam Brannen had 20 points off the bench to lead CSS.

"We're very conditioned, so we wear teams out," Kontny said. "We kind of turn on the boosters in the second half and keep firing at them."

Carpenter connected on 4 of 6 shots, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. One of the 3s was from well behind the line and the other two were from opposite corners.

Leading 43-38 at halftime after a seesaw first half that saw six lead changes, UWS quickly built an 11-point lead to start the second half, but St. Scholastica (7-15, 5-9) refused to go away, cutting the deficit to 51-50 with 5 minutes left in the third quarter. But Carpenter connected on her first 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in the third quarter, then came back with her other two within a minute span early in the fourth. Suddenly, the lead ballooned to 14 points and the drama was gone.

"Those 3s were daggers," UWS head coach Don Mulhern said. "St. Scholastica made us earn it, but sometimes a 3-pointer seems worth even more than three points, because they come at very critical times."

The Yellowjackets are balanced and deep, with 10 players scoring and five reaching double figures. Even better, they have no seniors, though Bartunek, who Mulhern called brilliant, will graduate a year early before going into grad school.

"Bailee Bartunek might be the most unselfish basketball player I've ever coached, and one of the most special," Mulhern said. "She could score more points if she wanted to, if it was about her, but it's never been about her. We have girls who don't focus on that. It's all about team. We've just tried to nurture that."

Michala Walther and Mel Weisbrick of Hibbing added 18 points apiece for the Saints, who are also young, with only one senior. Saturday's game was like their season, moments of excellence but little consistency. UWS held a 30-12 advantage in points off turnovers.

"We're better than our record," St. Scholastica coach Stacy Deadrick said. "We've had tight games that slipped away in the fourth quarter, and it happened again. We just got gassed at the end."

Carpenter, of St. Peter, Minn., came into Saturday's game averaging just 3.1 points per game but is shooting 54.3 percent (19 of 35) from 3-point range. She was jokingly asked if she ever misses.

"Sometimes, but I don't like to think about those," Carpenter said. "I always try to think it's going in."

Basketball favors height, but watching Carpenter occasionally get guarded by someone nearly a foot taller on Saturday was a refreshing reminder that players come in all shapes and sizes.

"I'm used to going against someone taller," Carpenter said.

Carpenter's older sister, Kelsey, tied a Gustavus Adolphus record by making eight 3-pointers and scoring 31 points in a win over St. Olaf on Wednesday. Older sister would be proud.

"Every game we have someone step up and fill that role of long-range shooter, and this game, it just happened to be me," Emily Carpenter said.

St. Scholastica — Michala Walther 7-18 3-3 18, Mel Weisbrick 8-11 1-1 18, Rachel Weyenberg 2-2 2-2 6, Kayla Swanson 2-4 1-2 5, Danielle Cieluch 1-10 0-0 2, Sam Brannen 7-10 3-4 20, Holly VanKempen 1-2 0-0 2, Mariah Pearson 0-0 1-2 1, Emilia Miner 0-1 0-0 0, Zoe Bystrom 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 11-14 72.

Wisconsin-Superior — Hailey Kontny 6-14 6-7 18, Bailee Bartunek 8-10 0-2 16, Hanna Norlin 5-10 3-3 13, Amelia Leger 2-4 6-8 11, Justine Larson 2-5 4-6 8, Emily Carpenter 4-6 2-2 13, Brittany Laehn 2-3 0-0 5, Megan Aho 2-5 0-0 4, Eva Reinertsen 1-3 0-0 3, Jade Tucker 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 33-62 22-30.

Halftime — UWS 43, CSS 38. 3-point goals — CSS 5-16 (Walther 1-6, Weisbrick 1-1, Cieluch 0-3, Brannen 3-5, VanKempen 0-1), UWS 6-11 (Leger 1-2, Larson 0-1, Carpenter 3-4, Laehn 1-2, Aho 0-1, Reinertsen 1-1). Rebounds — UWS 34 (Bartunek 14), CSS 31 (Brannen, VanKempen 5). Assists — UWS 17 (Bartunek 5), CSS 13 (Walther 5). Turnovers — CSS 22 (Walther 5), UWS 14 (Leger 3). Fouls — CSS 20, UWS 17. Fouled out — None. Attendance — 492.

St. Scholastica 83,

Wis.-Superior 74

Collin Anderson scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the second half as the Saints held off the host Yellowjackets before 512 at Mortorelli Gym.

Anderson, who came off the bench, was a model of efficiency, with more points than minutes (16 to 13). He connected on 5 of 7 shots, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 3 of 3 from the line.

Brandon Newman of Barnum added 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals for St. Scholastica (14-9, 10-4), which has won four straight in the series for the first time. Kory Deadrick of Esko chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds as the Saints had five players score at least nine points.

Rafael Monteiro and Montroy Scott had 15 points apiece to lead UWS (6-17, 5-9).

St. Scholastica — Brandon Newman 7-15 1-2 15, Zach Dahlman 4-10 4-6 12, Dylan Zimmerman 4-5 1-1 9, Joe Stark 2-3 0-0 6, Julius Johnson 1-7 2-2 5, Collin Anderson 5-7 3-3 16, Kory Deadrick 5-12 1-2 11, Nate Weets 2-3 1-3 5, Connor Gray 2-5 0-0 4, Mitch Liebert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 13-19 83.

Wisconsin-Superior — Rafael Monteiro 5-11 3-3 15, Montroy Scott 5-14 3-5 15, Shaq Coleman 3-9 4-5 10, Andreas Preisler 1-5 2-2 4, Sam Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Trevor Oswald 5-7 0-1 13, Nate Kalien 3-4 1-1 9, Alex Strege 1-2 2-2 4, Rob Lander 1-1 0-0 2, Kevin Gutter 1-2 0-0 2, Christian Sellers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 15-19 74

Halftime — CSS 40, UWS 39. 3-point goals — CSS 6-18 (Newman 0-1, Dahlman 0-1, Stark 2-3, Johnson 1-3, Anderson 3-4, Deadrick 0-6), UWS 9-16 (Monteiro 2-2, Scott 2-5, Preisler 0-2, Oswald 3-4, Kalien 2-2, Strege 0-1). Rebounds — UWS 37 (Preisler 8), CSS 36 (Deadrick 9). Assists — UWS 14 (Coleman 3), CSS 13 (Weets 3). Turnovers — UWS 20 (Monteiro 5), CSS 13 (Newman, Weets 3). Fouls — UWS 19, CSS 18. Fouled out — None. Attendance — 512.