Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prep report: No Mirage: Marshall reaches 7A girls final

    By News Tribune Today at 10:39 p.m.

    Olivia Boettcher scored two goals, including the game-winner early through the third period, and goaltender Carissa Mudrak made 42 saves to propel Duluth Marshall to a 2-1 upset of Proctor-Hermantown in a Section 7A high school girls hockey semifinal game Saturday night at Miners Memorial Building in Virginia.

    Boettcher opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 12:12 of the second period and then broke a 1-all tie at 2:43 of the final period to send the Hilltoppers into Wednesday's section final against Hibbing-Chisholm, a 4-1 winner over Moose Lake Area. .

    The fourth-ranked Mirage were the section's top seed.

    Forest Lake 5, GRG 4

    Kayla Kasel's hat-trick goal 1:37 into overtime knocked the Lightning out of the Section 7AA semifinals in Forest Lake.

    Madi Nolan's third-period power-play goal forced overtime and then Kasel sent the Rangers into the title game against Elk River-Zimmerman, a 2-0 winner over Andover.

    BOYS HOCKEY

    Hermantown 3, Bemidji 2

    Jesse Jacques scored 30 seconds into overtime to extend the top-ranked Hawks' win streak to 21 in a nonconference game at Bemidji.

    Cade McEwen made 27 saves for Hermantown (21-1-1).

    Duluth Marshall 5, Blake 2

    Levi Stauber scored two goals and Troy Shold totaled four assists in the Hilltoppers' nonconference win over the No. 15 Bears at Mars Lakeview Arena.

    Moorhead 4, Grand Rapids 0

    Lance Leonard posted an 18-save shutout and the visiting Spuds outshot the 10th-ranked Thunderhawks by a more than 2-to-1 ratio.

    VMIB 4, St. Paul Johnson 3

    Jake Seitz netted a natural hat trick, including the tying goal midway through the third period and the game-winner 4:49 into overtime, as the Blue Devils won the nonconference game at home.

    Explore related topics:sportsSportspreps
    Advertisement
    randomness