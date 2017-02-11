Prep report: No Mirage: Marshall reaches 7A girls final
Olivia Boettcher scored two goals, including the game-winner early through the third period, and goaltender Carissa Mudrak made 42 saves to propel Duluth Marshall to a 2-1 upset of Proctor-Hermantown in a Section 7A high school girls hockey semifinal game Saturday night at Miners Memorial Building in Virginia.
Boettcher opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 12:12 of the second period and then broke a 1-all tie at 2:43 of the final period to send the Hilltoppers into Wednesday's section final against Hibbing-Chisholm, a 4-1 winner over Moose Lake Area. .
The fourth-ranked Mirage were the section's top seed.
Forest Lake 5, GRG 4
Kayla Kasel's hat-trick goal 1:37 into overtime knocked the Lightning out of the Section 7AA semifinals in Forest Lake.
Madi Nolan's third-period power-play goal forced overtime and then Kasel sent the Rangers into the title game against Elk River-Zimmerman, a 2-0 winner over Andover.
BOYS HOCKEY
Hermantown 3, Bemidji 2
Jesse Jacques scored 30 seconds into overtime to extend the top-ranked Hawks' win streak to 21 in a nonconference game at Bemidji.
Cade McEwen made 27 saves for Hermantown (21-1-1).
Duluth Marshall 5, Blake 2
Levi Stauber scored two goals and Troy Shold totaled four assists in the Hilltoppers' nonconference win over the No. 15 Bears at Mars Lakeview Arena.
Moorhead 4, Grand Rapids 0
Lance Leonard posted an 18-save shutout and the visiting Spuds outshot the 10th-ranked Thunderhawks by a more than 2-to-1 ratio.
VMIB 4, St. Paul Johnson 3
Jake Seitz netted a natural hat trick, including the tying goal midway through the third period and the game-winner 4:49 into overtime, as the Blue Devils won the nonconference game at home.