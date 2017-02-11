Prep report: No Mirage: Marshall reaches 7A girls final

Boettcher opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 12:12 of the second period and then broke a 1-all tie at 2:43 of the final period to send the Hilltoppers into Wednesday's section final against Hibbing-Chisholm, a 4-1 winner over Moose Lake Area. .

The fourth-ranked Mirage were the section's top seed.

Forest Lake 5, GRG 4

Kayla Kasel's hat-trick goal 1:37 into overtime knocked the Lightning out of the Section 7AA semifinals in Forest Lake.

Madi Nolan's third-period power-play goal forced overtime and then Kasel sent the Rangers into the title game against Elk River-Zimmerman, a 2-0 winner over Andover.

BOYS HOCKEY

Hermantown 3, Bemidji 2

Jesse Jacques scored 30 seconds into overtime to extend the top-ranked Hawks' win streak to 21 in a nonconference game at Bemidji.

Cade McEwen made 27 saves for Hermantown (21-1-1).

Duluth Marshall 5, Blake 2

Levi Stauber scored two goals and Troy Shold totaled four assists in the Hilltoppers' nonconference win over the No. 15 Bears at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Moorhead 4, Grand Rapids 0

Lance Leonard posted an 18-save shutout and the visiting Spuds outshot the 10th-ranked Thunderhawks by a more than 2-to-1 ratio.

VMIB 4, St. Paul Johnson 3

Jake Seitz netted a natural hat trick, including the tying goal midway through the third period and the game-winner 4:49 into overtime, as the Blue Devils won the nonconference game at home.