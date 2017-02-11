Gophers' Murphy double trouble in victory over Rutgers

Murphy fouled out with 2:28 left and the Gophers leading 68-61. He scored 25 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in a 101-89 double-overtime win against Iowa on Wednesday,

Minnesota has won three straight after dropping five in a row. Nate Mason added 16 points and five assists, Amir Coffey contributed 12 points and five assists and Eric Curry added 11 points off the bench.

The Gophers (18-7 overall, 6-6 Big Ten) outrebounded Rutgers, one of the better rebounding squads in the Big Ten, 40-34 and netted 20 second-chance points.

C.J. Gettys and Mike Williams led Rutgers (13-13, 2-11), with 14 points each.

Mason's layup with 3:29 remaining moved Minnesota's lead to 68-61. Rutgers went 2:11 after that without a basket.

A layup from Coffey provided the Gophers with a 66-56 edge, but the Scarlet Knights stormed back with a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 66-61 with 3:48 to play.

The Gophers started the second half with two 3-pointers from Mason, pushing their lead to 49-37.

Minnesota connected on all four of its shots in the latter stages of the first half, taking a 43-34 into the break. Murphy and Coffey combined for 25 of those points.