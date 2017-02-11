College women's basketball: UMD suffers power outage
Minnesota Duluth struggled offensively in a 65-51 NSIC loss to the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D., on Saturday night.
Sammy Kozlowski scored 19 points for UMD (13-11 overall, 11-9 NSIC), but overall the Bulldogs shot just 29.7 percent on field goals and 17.6 percent from beyond the arc in what was their fifth loss in seven games.
After outscoring Mary 17-14 in the opening quarter, UMD managed just three points in the second frame. The Marauders went on a 12-1 run to take the lead for good in the second quarter. Hannah Larson recorded a double-double for Mary (13-15, 8-12), scoring 17 points and picking up 12 rebounds.