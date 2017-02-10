College men's hockey: UWS ties River Falls
Kyle Miller made 36 saves as Wisconsin-Superior fought to a 1-1 road tie with Wisconsin-River Falls on Thursday night in WIAC play.
Miller stopped 29 shots while blanking the Falcons (12-10-2 overall, 3-3-1 NCHA) through the first 40 minutes. The Yellowjackets (7-15-2, 1-5-1) took an early lead as Bruno Birzitis scored 4:26 into the opening period.
River Falls' Mike Dietrich tied the game at the 12:19 mark of the third period, and both teams were scoreless over a five-minute overtime.
Zach Quinn finished with 21 saves for the Falcons.