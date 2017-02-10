Prep playoff schedule

WISCONSIN

SECTIONAL 1

Tuesday's First Round

No. 10 Menomonie vs. No. 7 Spooner (Barron), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Grantsburg at No. 8 Amery, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 16

Spooner/Menomonie winner at No. 2 Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

Amery/Grantsburg winner at No. 1 Hudson, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 4 Somerset, 7 p.m.

No. 6 River Falls at No. 3 New Richmond, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Thursday's Results

Quarterfinals

Elk River-Zimmerman 4, Duluth 0

Grand Rapids-Greenway 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1

Forest Lake 5, St. Francis-North Branch 1

Andover 2, Cambridge-Isanti Area 1, 2OT

Saturday's Semifinals

At 3 p.m.

Andover (11-14-1) at Elk River-Zimmerman (20-6)

Grand Rapids-Greenway (18-5-3) at Forest Lake (18-6-2)

SECTION 7A

Thursday's Results

First Round

Hibbing-Chisholm 6, North Shore 1

Moose Lake Area 6, Eveleth-Gilbert Area 0

Duluth Marshall 3, International Falls 2, OT

Saturday's Semifinals

At Miners Memorial Building, Virginia

Proctor-Hermantown (19-5-1) vs. Duluth Marshall (6-17-3), 6 p.m.

Moose Lake Area (20-5-1) vs. Hibbing-Chisholm (15-10-1), 8 p.m.

WISCONSIN

SECTIONAL 1

First Round

Thursday, Feb. 16

No. 6 Superior at No. 3 Eau Claire

No. 7 Chippewa Falls at No. 2 Hayward-Ashland (Hayward Sports Center), 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 1

Saturday's Meet

Superior at Hudson, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 1

Saturday's Regional Meet

Superior at Chippewa Falls, 10 a.m.

DIVISION 2

Saturday's Regional Meet

Ashland, Northwestern at Hayward, 10:30 a.m.