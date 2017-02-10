Prep playoff schedule
BOYS HOCKEY
WISCONSIN
SECTIONAL 1
Tuesday's First Round
No. 10 Menomonie vs. No. 7 Spooner (Barron), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Grantsburg at No. 8 Amery, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Feb. 16
Spooner/Menomonie winner at No. 2 Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.
Amery/Grantsburg winner at No. 1 Hudson, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 4 Somerset, 7 p.m.
No. 6 River Falls at No. 3 New Richmond, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Thursday's Results
Quarterfinals
Elk River-Zimmerman 4, Duluth 0
Grand Rapids-Greenway 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1
Forest Lake 5, St. Francis-North Branch 1
Andover 2, Cambridge-Isanti Area 1, 2OT
Saturday's Semifinals
At 3 p.m.
Andover (11-14-1) at Elk River-Zimmerman (20-6)
Grand Rapids-Greenway (18-5-3) at Forest Lake (18-6-2)
SECTION 7A
Thursday's Results
First Round
Hibbing-Chisholm 6, North Shore 1
Moose Lake Area 6, Eveleth-Gilbert Area 0
Duluth Marshall 3, International Falls 2, OT
Saturday's Semifinals
At Miners Memorial Building, Virginia
Proctor-Hermantown (19-5-1) vs. Duluth Marshall (6-17-3), 6 p.m.
Moose Lake Area (20-5-1) vs. Hibbing-Chisholm (15-10-1), 8 p.m.
WISCONSIN
SECTIONAL 1
First Round
Thursday, Feb. 16
No. 6 Superior at No. 3 Eau Claire
No. 7 Chippewa Falls at No. 2 Hayward-Ashland (Hayward Sports Center), 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 1
Saturday's Meet
Superior at Hudson, 1 p.m.
WRESTLING
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 1
Saturday's Regional Meet
Superior at Chippewa Falls, 10 a.m.
DIVISION 2
Saturday's Regional Meet
Ashland, Northwestern at Hayward, 10:30 a.m.