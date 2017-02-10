Search
    Prep playoff schedule

    By News Tribune Today at 12:02 p.m.

    BOYS HOCKEY

    WISCONSIN

    SECTIONAL 1

    Tuesday's First Round

    No. 10 Menomonie vs. No. 7 Spooner (Barron), 7 p.m.

    No. 9 Grantsburg at No. 8 Amery, 7 p.m.

    Quarterfinals

    Thursday, Feb. 16

    Spooner/Menomonie winner at No. 2 Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

    Amery/Grantsburg winner at No. 1 Hudson, 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 4 Somerset, 7 p.m.

    No. 6 River Falls at No. 3 New Richmond, 7 p.m.

    GIRLS HOCKEY

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Thursday's Results

    Quarterfinals

    Elk River-Zimmerman 4, Duluth 0

    Grand Rapids-Greenway 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1

    Forest Lake 5, St. Francis-North Branch 1

    Andover 2, Cambridge-Isanti Area 1, 2OT

    Saturday's Semifinals

    At 3 p.m.

    Andover (11-14-1) at Elk River-Zimmerman (20-6)

    Grand Rapids-Greenway (18-5-3) at Forest Lake (18-6-2)

    SECTION 7A

    Thursday's Results

    First Round

    Hibbing-Chisholm 6, North Shore 1

    Moose Lake Area 6, Eveleth-Gilbert Area 0

    Duluth Marshall 3, International Falls 2, OT

    Saturday's Semifinals

    At Miners Memorial Building, Virginia

    Proctor-Hermantown (19-5-1) vs. Duluth Marshall (6-17-3), 6 p.m.

    Moose Lake Area (20-5-1) vs. Hibbing-Chisholm (15-10-1), 8 p.m.

    WISCONSIN

    SECTIONAL 1

    First Round

    Thursday, Feb. 16

    No. 6 Superior at No. 3 Eau Claire

    No. 7 Chippewa Falls at No. 2 Hayward-Ashland (Hayward Sports Center), 7 p.m.

    BOYS SWIMMING

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 1

    Saturday's Meet

    Superior at Hudson, 1 p.m.

    WRESTLING

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 1

    Saturday's Regional Meet

    Superior at Chippewa Falls, 10 a.m.

    DIVISION 2

    Saturday's Regional Meet

    Ashland, Northwestern at Hayward, 10:30 a.m.

