That isn't the case this year.

Garrison, Brown and the Lightning sit last in the Eastern Conference heading into today's 7 p.m. game against the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

At 24-24-6, Tampa has 54 points, leaving it just five points back of the Philadelphia Flyers, who currently own the last Wild Card spot.

Looking up at the likes of Columbus, Toronto and Carolina is a different position for Tampa Bay, which has finished third in the Atlantic Division each of the past two seasons.

"It's been different than what we've had the last few years, but by no means do we feel we are out of the picture for the playoffs," Garrison said. "We're going through some adversity. Every team goes through it and it's something we are adjusting to and dealing with. We still have a lot of games to go to make up for some of the inconsistencies we've had throughout the year."

Garrison, who is in his ninth NHL season and third in Tampa, played three seasons for the Bulldogs from 2005-2008, amassing just nine goals and 20 assists as a defensive defenseman. He signed with the Florida Panthers after his junior year as an undrafted free agent before going to the Vancouver Canucks in free agency in 2012. The Lightning acquired him via trade in 2014.

For most of his NHL career, Garrison has been all about the blue line, though between the 2011-12 and 2014-15 seasons when he shuffled between the Panthers, Canucks and Lightning, he surpassed 30 points in three of four seasons.

Garrison has returned to his roots as a pure defenseman the past two seasons in Tampa, totalling 11 points a year ago and six points this season. He enters tonight's game having not registered a point since Dec. 28, with his lone goal coming on Nov. 25.

But the drought hasn't discouraged him.

"My role has been different. I'm trying to be the best I can be in a defending role. I enjoy it. It's still a learning experience for me," Garrison said. "You come into a new team and over the years as you get older, it's the way people want to see you play and how they view you as a player. You have to adapt and be the best you can be in that role.

"Any role when you are playing in the National (Hockey League) is good to have. You shouldn't have any complaints. I've always thought of myself as a defender and playing defense first. It's something I'm familiar with."

Like Garrison, Brown has seen his role change at the pro level.

Brown, now in his fourth full NHL season, helped the Bulldogs win the 2011 NCAA championship. After totaling 40 goals and 44 assists during his two seasons at UMD between 2010-2012 — while also amassing 109 penalty minutes — he signed with the Lightning as an undrafted free agent.

Brown's still posting points at the pro level — 18 goals and 44 assists in 276 NHL games — but the Lightning fourth-liner has become a much more physical professional, even a fighter.

"It's changed a bit, but that's part of what helped me stay in the NHL right now, is being able to adapt and change roles," Brown said. "I'm not scoring as many goals as I was playing with Duluth, but at the same time, I'm getting more into penalty killing, trying to shut down other teams' top lines and throwing the occasional fight into play as well."

Between Syracuse of the AHL and the Lightning, Brown totaled 106 penalty minutes in his first three professional seasons, getting into six fights. Last year Brown got into five fights and finished with 50 penalty minutes. He's been involved in five fights this season already and has amassed 57 penalty minutes.

Brown said he has some concerns about fighting. He said he knows the risks, which is why he tries to limit the amount of punches he takes, playing defense. He's not standing in there like the old days trading haymakers with opponents.

Garrison said the feisty Brown has been a sparkplug for the Lightning the past two seasons, and that's a role Brown said he's happy to play.

"I feel like I've always had that edge, played with that edge, whether it was in college or even those first few years (in the pros)," Brown said. "When you play that certain style and you play that way, guys are going to get mad at you. They're not going to be happy. If I can get a guy thinking about me instead of the game and how he's mad at me, I'm doing it right."

Brown said his willingness to fight comes from wanting to do whatever it takes to get his team going and to get a win.

A few too many wins this season could land Brown in a tough spot come June, however. That's when he and his wife, Lexi, are expecting their first child.

It's also when the Brown family hopes to be celebrating its first Stanley Cup. Brown would be happy to do both.

"We know what we have in the locker room. We've done it before with the same group of guys. I think that's a big part we can build on moving forward," Brown said of a potential playoff run. "We're not out yet. Until mathematically we are completely out, we're fighting every day for our chance and to keep climbing up the ladder."