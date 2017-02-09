The No. 2-ranked Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team has taken a "No Lara Stalder, No Problem" approach to this weekend's series at No. 1 Wisconsin while the Swiss national team player and UMD leading scorer attempts to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

It helps to have a player like senior forward Ashleigh Brykaliuk on a 19-game point streak, but the big reason the Bulldogs are confident is because of their offensive-minded defensemen — the leader of which is Sidney Morin.

UMD's defensemen have combined for 14 goals and 46 total points so far this season after tallying 11 goals and 39 points last season. Half the blueliners' goals have come off the stick of Morin, a senior, who has a career-high seven heading into Saturday and Sunday's games in Madison.

"We have a lot of potent scorers up front and defensively, too," UMD coach Maura Crowell said. "We've talked about that, getting secondary scoring from the back end. I think we have good depth all over the ice. That's what we need this weekend, some other people to take this opportunity and step up their game."

Morin, a three-time high school state champion from Minnetonka, Minn., who played for Team USA in the 2013 Women's Under-18 World Championship, has positioned herself not only as one of the top defensemen in the WCHA, but in the nation as well.

Her goal and point totals are tied for most among WCHA defensemen. Nationally, her seven goals are tied for fourth and her 19 points are tied for sixth.

Defensively, Morin isn't too shabby, either. She's the leader of the fourth-best scoring defense in the country, with UMD giving up an average of just 1.54 goals per game.

All of that has put Morin at a crazy plus-35 rating this season, the best in the nation for a defenseman by four points.

"She is one of our best skaters, one of the best conditioned athletes that I've ever seen," Crowell said. "She's extremely smart, manages the game better than most. We're very fortunate to have her there.

"Off the ice she is very organized. She makes sure people show up on time and where they are supposed to be. She does a great job preparing herself to play at a high level every day."

Morin has served as a co-captain alongside Brykaliuk the past two seasons, a position that is voted on by the players themselves. Both Morin and Brykaliuk were on the search advisory committee that led to Crowell's hiring.

Brykaliuk said Morin is a good role model for the younger women on the roster. Morin is someone even the older players look up to, Brykaliuk said.

"Her work ethic on the ice is above anyone else's, and that's day in and day out in practice, every weekend. She is always there to work," Brykaliuk said. "She is really good one-on-one with people. People go to her for stuff they are struggling with. She is always aware of her surroundings, little things during practice, knowing the score of the game, which our coaches are super, super up on. They always want those fine details tuned and she always has those things intact."

Morin said she's proud of being captain the past two seasons, especially after all the adversity the program faced during the tumultuous transition from former coach Shannon Miller to Crowell.

In addition to adjusting to new coaching styles on and off the ice, Morin went through her own transition between her sophomore and junior seasons, going from underclassman to a leader among the upperclassmen.

That was a big move for Morin, but one that helped her grow as a person and player, she said.

"I'm really proud of what our team has done in the last two seasons," Morin said. "To go through that with our team and be a leader meant a lot to me.

"Going through that transition was tough on different people in different ways. To be able to be there for people and to have people come talk to you and show others what it means to be a leader and a good role model, I think that was really important."

SIDNEY MORIN AT A GLANCE

Year: Senior

Age: 21

Hometown: Minnetonka, Minn.

Major: Marketing analytics

GPA: 3.40

Family: Mother, Tanya Strepel; father, Charles Morin; older brother, Wyliam Morin

Post-graduate plans: To be determined

FIVE FAVORITES

Opponent: Gophers

Road trip: Wisconsin

Professional athlete: Wild defenseman Ryan Suter

TV show: "Grey's Anatomy"

Restaurant: Chipotle

GETTING TO KNOW SIDNEY MORIN

Why I chose UMD: Five-time national championship hockey program with a good business program that's close to home, but not too close

Best athlete I've ever competed against: Hilary Knight

Sport I'd like to try someday: Alpine skiing

Biggest influences on my hockey career: Parents and youth coaches

Advice to aspiring young athletes: "Dream big."