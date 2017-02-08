College men's basketball: Gophers prevail in double OT

Nate Mason had 25 points and seven assists for Minnesota (17-7 overall, 5-6 Big Ten). Akeem Springs had 17 points, Amir Coffey added 13 and Reggie Lynch recorded six of his team's 14 blocked shots.

Peter Jok had 28 points and nine rebounds for Iowa (14-11, 6-6). Isaiah Moss scored 19 points, and Jordan Bohannon had 12 points and eight assists.

Minnesota led by 11 points at the half and extended its lead to 14 early in the second period. The Gophers went up by 13 on a layup by Murphy, but the Hawkeyes stormed back.

Iowa mounted a 14-0 run to take a 57-56 lead on a layup by Jok, who scored 10 points over a span of 2:33 to lead the comeback. The game went into overtime after Mason made a layup with nine seconds to play in regulation.

Minnesota went up 82-77 following a basket by Murphy and a three-point play by Mason. Iowa tied the game on a jumper by Bohannon, which led to a second overtime.

The Hawkeyes went ahead 87-86 on a 3-pointer by Bohannon, but the Gophers responded with an 8-0 run to take a 94-87 lead.

Ohio State 70, Rutgers 64

Ohio State built double-digit leads in both halves but couldn't shake Rutgers until the closing seconds at Columbus, Ohio.

Kam Williams tied a career high with 23 points, and the Buckeyes were 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final 30 seconds as they hung on to beat the Scarlet Knights.

After Rutgers tied the game at 62 on a Nigel Johnson steal of an inbound pass and an Issa Thiam tip-in with 1:19 to go, Williams converted a four-point play to give the Buckeyes a 66-62 lead.

Marc Loving and C.J. Jackson then made their free throws to seal the win.

Trevor Thompson had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Ohio State (15-10, 5-7). The Buckeyes shot 46 percent from the field while limiting the Scarlet Knights to 39.7 percent shooting.

Corey Sanders led Rutgers (13-12, 2-10) with 17 points but picked up his fifth foul with just under five minutes to go.