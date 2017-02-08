Hibbing-Chisholm (14-10-1) and International Falls (14-9-1) are on the cusp.

There were years where it was hard to find four Northland girls hockey teams with records like that, much less six.

That should make for an entertaining postseason as playoffs begin today, including Section 7A, where defending champion Proctor-Hermantown is the top seed and has a first-round bye tonight.

"I think the section is stronger, and most of the teams are playing a tougher schedule, too," Mirage coach Glen Gilderman said.

7A is a Northland-only section, but teams generally have fared well playing outside the area. That strength is reflected in the Let's Play Hockey state rankings, where No. 4 Proctor-Hermantown, No. 13 Moose Lake Area and No. 16 Hibbing-Chisholm are all ranked.

Proctor-Hermantown beat No. 3 St. Paul United 4-2 on Nov. 18 in St. Paul. While Gilderman called the section more wide-open this year, Moose Lake Area coach Joe Mohelsky claims the Mirage are the team to beat.

"It's kind of a chess match every year trying to figure out which team is going to come out of the section, but Proctor-Hermantown is obviously the favorite," Mohelsky said. "They've kind of been our Achilles' heel."

Gilderman said his team has been healthy for only four games this year, around Christmas, and they were all wins. The Mirage have dealt with concussions and shoulder and knee injuries but should benefit from the bye, albeit brief.

Senior forward Brionna Stafne leads the Mirage with 18 goals and 21 assists for 39 points, while senior center Callie Hoff (21-8—29) is next despite missing 11 games due to a knee injury. Gilderman, the Mirage's only head coach in team history, calls this his deepest team, something that has been tested this year.

"We've dealt with it, just like everyone else," Gilderman said. "We had a playoff-like atmosphere at practice (on Tuesday), and that comes from your veteran players. They understand if you beat a team during the regular season, it means nothing in the playoffs. It's going to be a battle."

Year of firsts for MLA

Moose Lake Area already has set a program record for wins. The Rebels earned a No. 2 seed, their highest ever, and won't have to face Proctor-Hermantown in the semifinals should they advance past Eveleth-Gilbert Area today.

MLA swept Hibbing-Chisholm for the first time this season, and beat Duluth for the first time. They beat Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in the first meeting between those programs.

What a year.

"A lot of firsts, so it's been really exciting for the girls," Mohelsky said.

Mohelsky said the section is improved because of a strong senior class, from Hoff and Stafne, to Mallorie Iozzo and Lilly Rewertz at Hibbing-Chisholm, to Lexi Edwards at International Falls.

"It's just a talented class," Mohelsky said.

The Rebels are no exception.

MLA features the Bird twins, Jessica and Jamie, and fellow senior Sage Gerard.

Jessica Bird (48-24—72) leads the Northland in scoring, while Gerard (15-32—47) is sixth. Jamie Bird (5-14—19) has played through a foot injury and is one of the top defensemen in the area.

"Jamie is as close to 100 percent as she's been," Mohelsky said. "She's playing outstanding."

The Rebels also have excellent goaltending in junior Maddy Gamst (.925 save percentage, 1.65 goals-against average, six shutouts).

• Third-seeded Grand Rapids-Greenway hosts sixth-seeded CEC in the first round of Section 7AA playoffs at 7 p.m. today, while eighth-seeded Duluth is at top-seeded Elk River-Zimmerman.

Team defense and goaltending have carried the section in recent years. The last time GRG qualified for the state tournament, in 2012, the Lightning had Sydney Helmbrecht, now a senior starter at the University of New England. In 2015, it was Andover and Maddie Rooney, now Minnesota Duluth's starting goalie. And last year it Forest Lake and Kaylee Remington, now at Ohio State.

GRG is 15-0-2 when allowing two goals or less, so the Lightning will look to senior goalie Paige Hemphill to lead them. They will be without rising star Claire Vekich, an eighth-grader who is out with a knee injury.

• Hayward-Ashland also has excellent goaltending in senior Lauren Tremblay, who had 42 saves last week as the Hurricanes earned a 2-2 with Proctor-Hermantown to earn a share of the Lake Superior Conference title. Tremblay put away the goalie pads and scored a goal in their 9-0 victory over Webster-Siren on Tuesday. The Hurricanes begin defense of their state title when they host Chippewa Falls in the first round of Wisconsin's playoffs Feb. 16.

End of the ice age

Gilderman was reached by phone Tuesday.

"I'm sitting here very happy," he said.

That's because Proctor approved $12 million in upgrades to the district's athletic facilities, including a new hockey arena. Watching games at the old Proctor Arena each winter, the temperature inside felt colder than outside. It brought new meaning to the term "icing."

"We should probably pump some cold air into the new arena just to keep that feel," Gilderman said, laughing.

Final News Tribune

girls hockey rankings

1. GR-Greenway 17-5-3

2. Proctor-Herm. 19-5-1

3. Moose Lake Area 19-5-1

4. Hayward-Ashland 16-5-2