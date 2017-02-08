'Hawks end skid to Wild

Toews, who added two assists, tapped home a rebound between Minnesota goaltender Darcy Kuemper's legs to send Chicago to its third straight win. Ryan Hartman, Nick Schmaltz and Richard Panik also scored for the Blackhawks, whose goaltender Corey Crawford made 35 saves.

Jared Spurgeon, Zach Parise and Erik Haula scored for the Wild, who had won two games in a row and returned home for the first time since Jan. 26. Kuemper, in for regular starter Devan Dubnyk, made 28 saves.

Minnesota tied the game with 3:03 remaining when defenseman Marco Scandella carried the puck all the way up the ice and then went to the left of Crawford. Scandella's centering pass was tipped home by Haula to set up overtime.

Panik secured a loose puck behind Kuemper after the goalie came out to challenge the play when Chicago defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson was fed the puck in the left circle. Hjalmarsson lost the puck, which slid past Kuemper right to Panik. Panik scored his 12th of the season from the side of the goal to regain the lead for Chicago after Minnesota's flurry tied the game.

Schmaltz scored his fourth of the season 69 seconds into the second period but the Wild stormed back. Spurgeon put Minnesota on the board 37 seconds later for his seventh goal of the season.

The Wild tied the game midway through the period on a nifty play by Parise. Charlie Coyle entered the zone and sent the puck toward Parise at the goal, Parise tipped the puck purposely between his legs and then turned to collect the rebound after Crawford made the initial save. Parise shot quick for his 11th goal of the season, but the Blackhawks challenged whether Parise was offside.

A video review went on for several minutes, with on-ice officials even using a cell phone to speak with the league's situation room in New York. Parise skated back to the neutral zone while Coyle had the puck near the blue line. After more than six minutes, the league determined the review was inconclusive and the original call on the ice stood to tie the game.

• Minnesota's eight straight regular-season wins against the Blackhawks was the fifth-longest current streak in the NHL against a single opponent and one behind the longest streak in franchise history. The Wild have two nine-game streaks, one against Arizona and the other against Chicago. The last time the Blackhawks beat Minnesota in the regular season was Jan. 11, 2015.

• Wild F Charlie Coyle played in his 284th straight game, establishing a franchise record. Coyle surpassed the previous record set by F Antti Laaksonen.

• Minnesota recalled D Gustav Olofsson from the AHL on Wednesday, reassigning D Mike Reilly to the AHL. Olofsson played in his second NHL game of the season, while D Christian Folin was a healthy scratch. The Wild also scratched C Tyler Graovac.