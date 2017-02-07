While winning is the goal, Danelski chose to take it easier on his second run. Better to advance to the state meet, he thought, then not make it all.

Danelski did just that, taking second to Chisago Lakes Area senior Anders Brown by a blink of an eye. The top two boys and girls teams, and next 10 individuals, advance to next week's state meet at Giants Ridge.

Danelski's previous best section finish was third last season. This will be his fourth time competing at the state meet. He finished a career-best fifth at state last season and is going for a top-three finish this year. At state, don't expect him to take it easy.

"My first run, I felt I took a little too much risk for a qualifying race, so I kind of dialed it back just to finish," Danelski said. "My first run was a good run, but just a little bit too out of control."

Brown finished two runs in a combined 1 minutes, 15.34 seconds, followed by Danelski (1:15.56), Cook County/Silver Bay senior Will Lamb (1:15.63) and Hermantown senior Tyler Winberg (1:15.72). Lamb helped the Vikings take the boys team title.

"The whole qualifying process is really stressful," Danelski said. "Everything comes down to one race. I'm really happy with second."

Led by senior Ellie Frischmon's victory, Chisago Lakes took the girls team title. She completed two runs in 1:23.71, followed by Centennial senior Tessa Trettel (1:25.63) and Hermantown sophomore Ashley Winberg (1:26.63).

Despite Tuesday's snowfall, conditions were fast.

"The wind was blowing drifts all over the place, but we swept out the course before we raced it, so we get it down to the hard stuff," Danelski said.

Danelski had the top time of 37.08 seconds after completing the first run on Giants Ridge's Helsinki course. His run of 38.48 seconds on his second run, on the Innsbruck course, was fourth. Senior teammate Tyler Winberg had the top time for the second run with a blazing 37.81.

"Tyler was kind of the opposite of what I did," Danelski said. "His first run was a little on the conservative side; his second run, not so much."

Hermantown sophomore Thomas Borash also qualified with an 11th—place finish, while Kendra Winberg will join her twin sister after placing eighth.

The top four factor into the team standings.

The Hermantown boys could have repeated as section champions but had to settle for fourth after the Hawks' fourth skier, freshman Jack Borash, not fallen on his second run. Hermantown's fifth skier, Cade Slattengren, didn't compete after breaking a foot two weeks ago in gym class.

"Jack is really solid," Danelski said. "He was really bummed out (about falling), but he will be all right. That's just how skiing goes sometimes."

The little ski team that could

In this age of more and more classes, it is amusing, if not refreshing, to see Cook County/Silver Bay listed atop the boys team standings with Stillwater Area — enrollment 2,558 — listed second. Alpine skiing is single class, with just four sections no less. Cook County's enrollment is 154.

Lamb is a captain on the team, which is coached by his father, Charles.

Charles Lamb was asked the last time the Vikings won the section.

"It's been too long to remember," he said. "When Will was in eighth grade, that team was section runner-up and qualified for state, but prior to that, it had been a long time for the boys."

The girls have been more successful. The Vikings just missed qualifying their girls team on Tuesday, taking third, led by Reilly Wahlers' fourth and Sela Backstrom's 13th.

Despite lacking enrollment, the Vikings had six boys and six girls compete Tuesday. They graduate four boys and one girl, making it a challenge to continue their success.

"Teams like Stillwater and Chisago, they have six skiers, and they have backups for them," Charles Lamb said. "They have kids who are seniors on the cutting room floor who don't make their section team. My team is six. I didn't leave anyone on the cutting room floor. The section team cut was very easy — there wasn't one."

While the numbers might appear stacked against the Vikings, skiing is part of the culture around Lutsen, with the state's largest ski hill in your backyard.

"This is 1A. This is huge," Charles Lamb said. "It's a big deal to us, and this our little run at it. It's a daunting thing to go up against all them, but it's fun. Otherwise, it wouldn't go like that. If we did it 10 times, we might get this once or twice or maybe never, but that's how it goes."

Section 7 Meet

At Giants Ridge

Boys

Teams

1. Cook County/Silver Bay, 345; 2. Stillwater, 340; 3. Mahtomedi, 316; 4. Hermantown, 316; 5. Duluth East, 315; 6. Forest Lake, 314; 7. White Bear Lake, 311; 8. Mounds View, 288; 9. Hibbing, 280; 10. Chisago Lakes, 261; 11. Blaine, 231.5; 12. Anoka, 222; 13. St. Croix Prep, 216; 14. Centennial, 184; 15. Andover, 178; 16. Coon Rapids, 169.5; 17. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 161.5; 18. Champlin Park, 139.

State Qualifiers

Cook County/Silver Bay — 3. Will Lamb, 1:15.63; 20. Erik Lawler, 1:22.69; 21. Logan Backstrom, 1:22.74; 31. Will Surbaugh, 1:25.37; 34. Ezra Lunde, 1:26.86; 43. Masen McKeever, 1:29.88.

Stillwater — 14. Parker Smith, 1:20.66; 17. Joe Weber, 1:21.14; 18. Patrick Allan, 1:21.56; 32. Adam Gaertner, 1:26.72; 49. Bailey Helke, 1:32.49; 73. Karl Gaertner, 1:41.33.

Individuals

1. Anders Brown, CL, 1:15.34; 2. Austin Danelski, Herm, 1:15.56; 4. Tyler Winberg, Herm, 1:15.72; 5. Kaarl Damberg, MV, 1:17.14; 6. Ryan Nordin, DE, 1:17.40; 7. Ricky Tweden, M, 1:18.32; 8. Thomas Heren, CEC, 1:18.42; 9. Tyguve Myers, M, 10. Sam Bissen, SCP, 1:19.25; 11. Thomas Borash, Herm, 1:19.89.

Girls

Teams

1. Chisago Lakes, 396; 2. Stillwater, 355.5; 3. Cook County/Silver Bay, 345.5; 4. Hermantown, 344; 5. Forest Lake, 340; 6. Duluth Marshall, 303.0; 7. Centennial, 297; 8. Mahtomedi, 273; 9. Duluth East, 272; 10. White Bear Lake, 268; 11. Hibbing, 266; 12. Virginia Area, 224; 13. Coon Rapids, 204.5; 14. Mounds View, 204; 15. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 171; 16. Blaine, 142; 17. Andover, 140; 18. Irondale, 99.5.

State Qualifiers

Chisago Lakes — 1. Ellie Frischmon, 1:23.71; 7. Hannah Stec, 1:27.55; 12. Hannah Janzig, 1:30.98; 16. Mikalya Granfors, 1:31.99; 27. Sophie Janzig, 1:35.47; 36. Bailey Letourneau, 1:39.36.

Stillwater — 6. Madison Neubauer, 1:27.55; 20. Kirsten Anderson, 1:33.29; 26. Hanna Gaertner, 1:35.25; 29. Grace Donner, 1:35.99; 41. Elli Messelt, 1:40.67; 89. Brenna Kahn, 2:13.39.

Individuals

2. Tessa Trettel, Cent, 1:25.63; 3. Ashley Winberg, Herm, 1:26.63; 4. Reilly Wahlers, CCSB, 1:26.73; 5. Cierra Karels, Cambridge-Isanti., 1:27.55; 8. Kendra Winberg, Herm, 1:28.07; 9. Avery Plude, DE, 1:28.98; 10. Mallery Lind, Hib., 1:29.16; 11. Anna Thickens, DM, 1:29.76; 13. Sela Backstrom, CCSB, 1:30.98; 14. Tara Dalman, Champlin Park., 1:31.76.