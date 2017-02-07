prep summaries

Barron.................. 15-12—37

Northwestern........ 36-20—56

Barron — Mitchell Fornell 13, Warren Williams 6, Skyler Dwyer 11, Aden Jerome 7. Totals 14 4-9 37.

3-point goals — Fornell 2, Williams, Dwyer.

Northwestern — Riley Stowers 16, Kade Bartelt 9, Anthony Lupa 6, Tanner Klobucher 13, Tyler Little 1, Alex Tecker 11. Totals 20 3-10 56.

3-point goals — Stowers 4, Bartelt 2, Klobucher.

Cherry................... 23-18—41

Cromwell-Wright.. 50-26—76

Cherry — Matt Welch 5, Riley Lind 11, Jeremy Hansen 12, Jacob Demars 13. Totals 16 7-9 41.

3-point goals — Lind 2.

Cromwell-Wright — Marcus Pocernich 7, Micah Pocernich 8, Alek Striowski 4, Samuel Kemper 7, Isaac Shelton 2, Nic Johnson 4, Ryan Juntunen 13, Zion Smith 22, Cameron Cahoon 9. Totals 33 2-9 76.

3-point goals — Marcus Pocernich, Micah Pocernich 2, Juntunen, Smith 4.

Duluth Denfeld.. 37-23-6—66

Cloquet............ 32-28-19—79

Duluth Denfeld — Caleb Gibson 19, Ben Gibson 18, Jaaren Jorgenson 11, Chance Larson 6, Cody Brown 6, Shondez Morris 4, Tyrese Barnes 2. Totals 24 11-15 66.

3-point goals — C. Gibson, Jorgenson 2, Brown 2.

Cloquet — Timothy Pokornowski 18, Tyler Moose 15, Joshua Bushey 15, Bryce Turnbull 10, Brandon Hill 8, Spencer Wehr 8, Mitchell Gerlach 5. Totals 28 16-24 79.

3-point goals — Moose 2, Hill 2, Bushey 2, Gerlach.

Greenway............. 22-21—43

Hibbing................. 43-35—78

Greenway — Sam Skaar 1, Demetrius Aitken 4, Kyler Daniels 4, Jace Hansen-Cochran 11, Sam Jensen 4, Dylan DeChampeau 19. Totals 17 7-14 43.

3-point goals — Aitken, DeChampeau.

Hibbing — Will Durie 3, Luke Lundell 5, Cooper Lundell 3, Sadiq Mohamed 16, Travis Carruth 42, Phil Rebrovich 2, Cole Mammenga 2, Ayden McDonald 3. Totals 28 8-11 78.

3-point goals — L. Lundell, Carruth 12, McDonald.

Moose Lake-WR... 14-16—30

Proctor................. 32-34—66

Moose Lake-Willow River — Thomas Gulso 2, Avery Kosloski 6, Hunter Barrett 14, Michael Olson 2, Jared Witkowski 6. Totals 11 5-16 30.

3-point goals — Kosloski, Barrett 2.

Proctor — Cody Fernandez 4, Garrett Mullvain 2, Bryden Urie 16, Jacob Pioro 3, Brett Bower 5, Dakota Ellis-Ciaccio 7, Dylan Hom 2, Cody Hampton 2, John Pioro 13, Teran Lind 3, Quincy Clark 2, Brody Eldien 7. Totals 27 6-8 66.

3-point goals — Urie 2, Jacob Pioro, Bower, Ellis-Ciaccio, John Pioro.

Nashwauk-Kee....... 28-9—37

Floodwood............ 21-30—51

Nashwauk-Keewatin — Spencer Engel 6, Dylan Kukkanen 2, Cody Staydohar 14, Corey Warwas 10, Zeb Graves 2, Jack Lorenz 3. Totals 14 8-10 37.

3-point goals — Staydohar.

Floodwood — J.D. Pedigo 6, Isaac Rohde 2, Jaxon Heggedahl 4, Gavin Clark 12, Kalen Kuehl 6, Bryce Tahja 4, Eric Hall 2, Jeffery Palmer 15. Totals 19 10-11 51.

3-point goals — Palmer 3.

Northeast Range.. 15-21—36

North Woods....... 69-48—117

Northeast Range — Austin Erickson 4, Travis Loewen 3, Brandon Mackai 6, Aaron Saari 23. Totals 13 7-10 36.

3-point goals — None.

North Woods — Cade Goggleye 28, Brendan Parson 18, Tate Olson 29, Chase Kleppe 4, George Bibeau 13, Isaiah Squires 2, Tanner Lokken 8, Ian Sherman 2, Tanner Barto 5, Dylan Chiabotti 6, Austin Chaulklin 2. Totals 49 6-11 117.

3-point goals — Goggleye 4, Olson 6, Barto, Chiabotti 2.

South Ridge......... 30-34—64

Fond du Lac......... 29-34—63

South Ridge — Logan Young 1, Nick Carlson 23, Christian Houle 27, Joey Janke 5, Jayton Nelson 7, Trenton Johnson 1. Totals 24 11-22 64.

3-point goals — Houle 4, Janke.

Fond du Lac Ojibwe — Jeremiah Fineday 8, Eddie Defoe 3, Avery Misquadace 11, Evan Butcher 29, Uriah Aubid 8, Jalen Paulson 4. Totals 24 11-29 63.

3-point goals — Defoe, Misquadace, Butcher 2.

Superior................. 8-18—26

Duluth East.......... 27-16—43

Superior — Justin Reinkall 12, Mason Ackley 4, Nate Tunell 5, Blake Graskey 2, Cam Borgh 3. Totals 10 7-10 26.

3-point goal — Tunell.

Duluth East — Jalen Vatthauer 12, Ty Seymour 14, Jack Thompson 2, Malique Goulet 2, Cody Carlson 13. Totals 15 6-10 43.

3-point goals — Vatthauer 4, Seymour, Carlson 2.

Mesabi East 81, Eveleth-Gilbert 47

Monday's Late Results

Hibbing................. 18-37—55

Pequot Lakes........ 44-30—74

Hibbing — Jadyn Colbaugh 1, Will Durie 5, Luke Lundell 10, Cooper Lundell 17, Sadiq Mohamed 3, Phil Rebrovich 3, Cole Mammenga 5, Jonun McGaffey 9, Ayden McDonald 2. Totals 19 9-17 55.

3-point goals — Durie, L. Lundell 2, C. Lundell 5.

Pequot Lakes — Austin Young 1, Adam Casanova 13, Noah Borleis 2, Nathan Traut 2, Gage Westlund 13, Cody Huss 13, Jordan Schommer 4, Andy Voges 4, Zach Sjoblad 18, Tyler Manley 4. Totals 26 16-23 74.

3-point goals — Casanova 2, Westlund, Huss 3.

Northwestern........ 32-34—66

Ashland................. 21-36—57

Northwestern — Riley Stowers 19. Anthony Lupa 2, Kade Bartelt 11, Alex Tecker 10, Mike Lindsay 1, Tanner Klobucher 23.

Ashland — Kolin Claremboux 2, Jacob Erickson 3, Zach Coffland 5, Kyle Klobucher 5, Jordan Brennan 24, Ethan Graff 2, Dakota Craig 8, Tyler Van Vlack 4.

Silver Bay.............. 39-21—60

Northeast Range... 29-26—55

Silver Bay — Riley Tiboni 8, Zach Lewis 2, Jason Blood 11, Mason Ollman 7, Weston Monson 6, Hunter Monson 26. Totals 22 12-23 60.

3-point goals — H. Munson 3, Ollman.

Northeast Range — Travis Loewen 12, Brandon Mackai 3, Brett Rosendahl 5, Alex Pecha 8, Drake Pecha 7, Aaron Saari 20. Totals 23 5-10 55.

3-point goals — Loewen, Mackai, A. Pecha, D. Pecha.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duluth Marshall.... 41-20—61

Duluth Denfeld....... 11-6—17

Duluth Marshall — Grace Kirk 7, Anna Eyer 9, Gianna Kneepkens 12, Maggie Landherr 9, Lydia Swanson 10, Lauren Bonin 5, Ahnili Johnson-Jennings 3, Beth Payne 4, Alayah Johnson-Jennings 1, Kate Kleinschmidt 4. Totals 23 12-16 61.

3-point goals — Kneepkens, Landherr, Swanson 2, Ahnili Johnson-Jennings.

Duluth Denfeld — Alli Ahlers 3, Kameko Heard 2, Gianna Torres 2, Taylor Starr 1, Elizabeth Emmel 7, Tallie Boheim 2. Totals 6 4-8 17.

3-point goals — Ahlers.

Greenway............. 25-21—46

South Ridge.........33-28—61

Greenway — Kennedy Hanson 2, Emma Murphy 3, Hailey Pederson 6, Delaney Mjolsness 6, Bailey Hubbard 20, Jadin Saville 9. Totals 16 12-30 46.

3-point goals — Murphy, Hubbard.

South Ridge — Natalee Smith 5, Meredith Cherne 1, Marissa Bober 10, Bethany Williams 5, Celia Olesiak 10, RyAnna Anvid 30. Totals 16 27-42 61.

3-point goals — Olesiak 2, Anvid.

Moose Lake-WR... 16-27—43

Cloquet................. 46-28—74

Moose Lake-Willow River — Ally Bode 10, Ellie Schaumburg 9, Ella Rhoades 8, Natalie Mikrot 7, Laura Walker 5, Charis Blacklock 2, Brooke Wegge 2. Totals 15 11-21 43.

3-point goals — Mikrot, Bode.

Cloquet — Kendra Kelley 17, Allie Wojtysiak 17, Carmen Foss 15, Vanna Kelley 7, Faith Carlson 6, Nicole Blatchford 6, Olivia Diver 4, Grace Dushkin 2. Totals 34 4-6 74.

3-point goals — K. Kelley, V. Kelley.

North Woods......... 29-32—61

Wrenshall............. 27-25—52

North Woods — Genesis Day 4, Alli Sandberg 13, Regan Ratai 8, Sasha Strong 11, Kennedy Wardas 2, Bria Chiabotti 19, Hanna Sandberg 4. Totals 24 9-16 61.

3-point goals — A. Sandberg, Chiabotti 3.

Wrenshall — Liberty Bauer 13, Hailey Tauzell 4, Alana Hill 10, Gracie Bergman 25. Totals 19 13-18 52.

3-point goals — Bergman.

Monday's Late Results

Cook County.......... 30-40—70

Chisholm............... 15-23—38

Cook County — Sarah Toftey 10, Bayley Cox 6, Alyssa Spry 2, Sophie Eliasen 21, Emily Jacobsen 23, Arianna Poyirier 7. Totals 27 15-26 70.

3-point goal — Eliasen.

Chisholm — Kylie Temple 2, Carolina Maure' 2, Tessa Yaroscak 10, Katelyn Larson 6, Adeline Barto 5, Emily Berg 5, Alex Whitlock 8. Totals 13 9-12 38.

3-point goals — Yaroscak, Larson, Barto.

Mesabi East............ 9-15—24

Deer River............ 27-35—62

Mesabi East — Kaitlyn Zimmer 9, Hannah Hannuksela 3, Leah Panyan 3, Emily Reid 9, Mia Mattfield 4, Isabelle Kalb 6. Totals 8 8-21 24.

3-point goals — None.

Deer River — Olivia O'Hern 7, Noelle Grose 2, Raquel Kornezos 2, Michaela Fairbanks 4, Hope Schjenken 8, Natalie Bebeau 18, Lucy Kaczor 7. Totals 25 12-21 62.

3-point goals — None.

Silver Bay.............. 25-28—53

Northeast Range... 18-25—43

Silver Bay — Lily Mead 6, Jocelyn Russell 27, Sylvia Davey 2, Julia Littlewolf 2, Mita Frericks 2, Jenny Walewski 9, Lily Lewis 2, Hannah Thums 4. Totals 21 8-14 53.

3-point goals — Russell 2, Walewski.

Northeast Range — Makayla Mellesmoen 11, Shayler Lislegard 22, Lyric Johnson 7, Olivia Lilya 3. Totals 16 3-7 43.

3-point goals — Mellesmoen, Lislegard 6, Lilya.

Bigfork 86, Nashwauk-Keewatin 24

Cass Lake-Bena 69, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 17

McGregor 2, Northland 0, forfeit

BOYS HOCKEY

Chisago Lakes....... 4-5-5—14

Moose Lake Area.... 0-0-0—0

First period — 1. Adam Hanson (Jackson Waltman), 2:34; 2. Brandon Caudill (Tucker Bakken), 12:54; 3. Andrue Trelstad (Severi Sinkonnen), 13:28; 4. Trelstad (Justin Lawry), 16:04.

Second period — 5. Mason Hill (Cooper Hoheisel, Justin Lawry), 3:18; 6. Hoheisel (Bakken), 5:31; 7. Jace Meierhoff (Sinkonnen, Tate Swanson), 6:21; 8. Darin Krueger (Devin Wahlberg), 12:34; 9. Trelstad (Krueger, Lawry), 16:10.

Third period — 10. Trelstad (Wahlberg, Thomas Overgaard), 2:07; 11. Trelstad (Lawry), 11:02; 12. Overgaard (Sam Helland), 14:15; 13. Jackson Waltman (Bakken), 15:05; 14. Meierhoff (Overgaard, Swanson), 15:40.

Saves — Jesse Carlson, CL, 15; Danny Whited, MLA, 5; Logan McNulty, MLA, 27.

Duluth Denfeld........ 0-1-0—1

Eveleth-Gilbert........ 0-1-3—4

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. EG, Cody Hendrickson (Aaron Koivunen), 0:53 (pp); 2. DD, Austin Balen (Zach DeCaro, Tyson Hughes), 10:15.

Third period — 3. EG, Gage Everson (Hendrickson), 0:56; 4. EG, Koivunen, 2:29; 5. EG, Cooper Dosan (Josh James), 11:43.

Saves — Benjamin LaFont, DD, 46; Ashton Sandnas, EG, 27.

Greenway................ 0-1-0—1

Duluth Marshall..... 0-2-2—4

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. DM, Willy Stauber (Levi Stauber, George Grannis), 1:46; 2. DM, W. Stauber (L. Stauber), 7:12; 3. G, Casadonte Lawson (Grant Troumbly, Michael Chupurdia), 14:59.

Third period — 4. DM, L. Stauber (Grannis, Joe Liberty), 7:44 (pp); 5. DM, Carter Sullivan (Grannis), 12:00.

Saves — Austin Anick, G, 28; Cam Brandt, DM, 22.

Hermantown........... 2-3-1—6

Superior.................. 0-0-0—0

First period — 1. Parker Simmons (Ryan Sandelin, Jacob Herter), 11:35; 2. Tyler Watkins (Matt Valure, Nolan Halverson), 12:22.

Second period — 3. Logan Judnick (Valure), 0:13; 4. Judnick (Valure), 4:18; 5. Dylan Kolquist (Sandelin, Jesse Jacques), 14:47.

Third period — 6. Darian Gotz (Dylan Kolquist, Sandelin), 15:34.

Saves — Cade McEwen, H, 6; Brendan Crayne, S, 21.

Proctor.................... 0-1-0—1

Virginia/MIB............ 6-1-1—8

First period — 1. VMIB, Jack Zupetz (Wyatt Phaneuf), 2:30; 2. VMIB, Jake Seitz (Cade Moreland), 2:47; 3. VMIB, Seitz (Bo Zupetz, Moreland), 3:26; 4. VMIB, Brenden Bennett (Connor Croft, Nick Pineo), 4:40; 5. VMIN, Nathan Coldagelli (Seitz, Moreland), 6:13 (pp); 6. VMIB, Seitz (Moreland, Caleb Bialke), 11:22 (pp).

Second period — 7. VMIB, Seitz (Moreland), 0:31; 8. P, Cade Peterson, 1:51.

Third period — 9. VMIB, Connor Cusick (Croft), 14:00.

Saves — Lucas Nordquist, P, 35; Cam Kreibich, VMIB, 15.

Monday's Late Result

Int'l Falls................. 2-1-0—3

Fort Frances........... 1-3-1—5

First period — 1. IF, Brock O'Laughlin (Gust Lorenson, Josh Cann), 2:03; 2. IF, Braydon Podpeskar (Simon Palm), 5:53; 3. FF, Erick Pitkanen (Kendyn Faragher), 9:43.

Second period — 4. FF, Cameron Gushulak (James Gushulak, Mike Drouin), 10:58; 5. FF, Mikel Ward (Kayden Nelson, Brett Kenny), 11:53; 6. IF, Brett Lindvall (Trimble Butler, Riley Nemek), 15:41; 7. FF, Pitkanen (Drouin), 16:12.

Third period — 8. FF, Drouin (J. Gushulak, Jon Bush), 1:18.

Goalies — Jake Klow, IF; Spencer Murphy, FF.

BOYS SWIMMING

Grand Rapids 113, Superior 71

200 medley relay — Grand Rapids (Kaleb Bissonette, Braden Pohl, Matt Kotula, Matteo Garzini), 1:55.90; 200 freestyle — Pohl, GR, 2:03.98; 200 individual medley — Bissonette, GR, 2:17,04; 50 freestyle — Eric Elonen, S, 25.11; 1-meter diving — Wil Kangas-Olson, GR, 280; 100 butterfly — Isaac Ellis, S, 1:07.12; 100 freestyle — Tradel Nickelson, S, 52.53; 500 freestyle — Andy Fox, GR, 5:57.83; 200 freestyle relay — Grand Rapids (Pohl, Kotula, Garzini, Bissonette), 1:38.48; 100 backstroke — Bissonette, GR, 1:03.40; 100 breaststroke — Jake Jacobson, GR, 1:12.47; 400 freestyle relay — Superior (Elonen, Ben Tunell, James Peterson, Nickelson), 3:48.08.