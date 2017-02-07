Prep report: Hibbing's Carruth nails dozen 3-pointers in win

Lundell's mark didn't last nearly as long.

Travis Carruth made 12 3s of his own Tuesday night to key the Bluejackets' 78-43 Iron Range Conference win over visiting Greenway.

Carruth finished with 42 points as Hibbing (9-10) improved to 6-0 in IRC play. He becomes the third Northlander to knock down a dozen 3-pointers this winter, joining Lundell and Ely's Patrick Vanderbeek.

Cloquet 79, Duluth Denfeld 66

The Lumberjacks, who won their fourth straight following a nine-game skid, outlasted the Hunters in overtime to win the Lake Superior Conference tilt in Cloquet.

Timothy Pokornowski scored 18 points to lead four Lumberjacks in double figures. Tyler Moose and Joshua Bushey had 15 apiece and Bryce Turnbull added 10 as Cloquet (7-12) overcame a 37-32 halftime deficit.

Caleb Gibson poured in a game-high 19 points for Denfeld (8-11).

South Ridge 64, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 63

Christian Houle scored 27 points — none bigger than his game-winning 3-pointer from the corner with eight-tenths of a second remaining that lifted the Panthers (6-12) to the road win.

Duluth East 43, Superior 26

The host Greyhounds rode a suffocating defense to their 11th win in 14 games.

Ty Seymour led all scorers with 14 points and Jalen Vatthauer connected on four 3-pointers for East (12-9).

BOYS HOCKEY

Hermantown 6, Superior 0

Cade McEwen needed to stop just six shots to pick up his fifth shutout of the season, and the Hawks coasted to the LSC victory at Wessman Arena.

Logan Judnick scored twice to help Class A No. 1 Hermantown (19-1-1) push its winning streak to 19 games.

Duluth Marshall 4, Greenway 1

Willy Stauber scored twice, Levi Stauber had a goal and three assists, and the host Hilltoppers pulled away from the Raiders at Mars Lakeview Arena.

George Grannis added three assists for Marshall (12-10-1).