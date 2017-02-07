College women's hockey: UWS edges St. Olaf

UWS (10-13) took an early lead when senior forward Leah Ellis scored her third goal of the season at 7:16 of the first period.

After recording just one shot on goal in the second period, the Oles tied the game in the opening minute of the third period. Ten minutes later, Martinson scored the eventual game-winning goal for the Yellowjackets.

Kim Kobar stopped 13 shots for UWS, while Hailey Simpson made 22 saves through two periods and Mae Morris stopped five shots in the third for St. Olaf (7-13-1).