Curling: Duluth curlers ready for nationals

Ten men's teams and eight women's teams are vying for a spot at the World Championships in the weeklong competition.

Among those with Northland connections in the men's competition, Chisholm native John Shuster, now of Superior, is skipping a team with Tyler George and John Landsteiner of Duluth; Duluth's Quinn Evenson is on Craig Brown's rink; Duluth's Chris Plys and Korey Dropkin are on Heath McCormick's team that is coached by Phill Drobnick, now of Eveleth, who also coaches Shuster's team; and Hibbing's Jared Zezel is a member of Pete Fenson's rink.

Shuster, a three-time Olympian, was runner-up a year ago.

On the women's side, former junior champion Cory Christensen of Duluth is skipping one team, while Lexi Lanigan and Rebecca Miles of Duluth are on Cora Farrell's team. Aileen Geving of Duluth is on top-seeded Team Roth.