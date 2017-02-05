Senior Reitler Hodgert led the Saints men by finishing seventh on Sunday in the 20-kilometer freestyle with a time of 56 minutes, 58 seconds. Hodgert took fifth on Saturday in the 20K classic with a time of 29:26.

Junior Kelsey Dickinson, who sat out Saturday due to illness, led the Saints' women on Sunday with a 10th-place finish in the 15K freestyle with a time of 49:28. Junior Allison Ternes led the Saints on Saturday in the 5K classic, finishing 13th in 19:00.

Northern Michigan swept the men's and women's titles, with six schools taking part in the women's meet and five in the men's meet. All four individual champions came from Northern Michigan, as well.