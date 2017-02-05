College track: Bulldogs dominate Lake Superior Challenge
The Minnesota Duluth men's track and field team won 12 events at Saturday's Lake Superior Challenge at the College of St. Scholastica.
Senior Ben Hanson ran a career-best 2 minutes, 34.15 seconds in the 1,000-meter run, and also took home first in the 1,600 meter relay along with teammates Nathan Comer, Darrick Jackson and Wyatt Midvedt, finishing with a time of 3:35.29.
Fellow senior Jason Lilja took first in both the high jump (6 feet, 8.75 inches) and long jump (22-2.25) while junior Connor Boehm won the 200 (23.21) and 400-meter (52.25) races.
Wisconsin-Superior's Edward Carlson took first in the 800-meter run with a finish of 2:08.46, while teammate Christian Pillath took home the shot put title with a throw of 49-6.25.
Jacob Gallagher, who won the 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:10.41, was the lone St. Scholastica athlete to claim a title on Saturday.
• In the women's division at the Lake Superior Challenge, UMD won 10 total event titles. Danielle Kohlwey took first in both the 60-meter hurdles (8.57) and the 200-meter dash (25.80). Kate Hawkinson took home individual titles in the triple jump (38-4) the long jump (17-11).
Taylor Gibson was the lone event winner for the Saints, winning the 800-meter run in 2:20.74.
• Minnesota Duluth also competed at the Bison Open in Fargo, N.D., where junior distance runner Emi Trost finished second in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:31.52.