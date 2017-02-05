College track: Bulldogs dominate Lake Superior Challenge

Senior Ben Hanson ran a career-best 2 minutes, 34.15 seconds in the 1,000-meter run, and also took home first in the 1,600 meter relay along with teammates Nathan Comer, Darrick Jackson and Wyatt Midvedt, finishing with a time of 3:35.29.

Fellow senior Jason Lilja took first in both the high jump (6 feet, 8.75 inches) and long jump (22-2.25) while junior Connor Boehm won the 200 (23.21) and 400-meter (52.25) races.

Wisconsin-Superior's Edward Carlson took first in the 800-meter run with a finish of 2:08.46, while teammate Christian Pillath took home the shot put title with a throw of 49-6.25.

Jacob Gallagher, who won the 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:10.41, was the lone St. Scholastica athlete to claim a title on Saturday.

• In the women's division at the Lake Superior Challenge, UMD won 10 total event titles. Danielle Kohlwey took first in both the 60-meter hurdles (8.57) and the 200-meter dash (25.80). Kate Hawkinson took home individual titles in the triple jump (38-4) the long jump (17-11).

Taylor Gibson was the lone event winner for the Saints, winning the 800-meter run in 2:20.74.

• Minnesota Duluth also competed at the Bison Open in Fargo, N.D., where junior distance runner Emi Trost finished second in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:31.52.