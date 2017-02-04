College hockey: Saints men march past Concordia

Five players scored for the Saints (12-8-1 overall, 10-5-1 NCHA), including Brandon Millin, who tallied his team-leading 14th goal of the season at 15:07 of the opening period after assisting on Josh Hanson's goal earlier in the period.

The Falcons scored three unanswered goals in the second and third periods, but Peter Megariotis made 11 saves in the third period and 20 overall to secure the win.

Jack Romanuik stopped 14 shots for Concordia (12-8-1, 9-6-1).

Wis.-Stevens Point 6,

Wis.-Superior 3

The Pointers scored the final three goals of the third period to claim the WIAC home victory.

Logan Fredericks scored his second goal of the game shortly after UWS' Jacob Hamilton had tied the game at 3-3 at 3:19 of the final period. Then Jono Davis and Kelly O'Brien tacked on goals to put Stevens Point (16-4-3 overall, 5-1 WIAC) alone atop the conference.

Daniel Litchker of Superior and Colton Nelson also scored for the Yellowjackets (7-15-1, 1-5).

COLLEGE WOMEN

Wis.-Superior 8, Northland 0

Kaleigh Martinson scored four goals, including a natural hat trick in the third period of the Yellowjackets' nonconference win in Hayward

Mikayla Goodin and Hailey Adair each had a pair of goals in the first two periods as UWS (9-13) took a 4-0 lead.

Then Martinson struck for her fifth, sixth and seventh goals of the season to complete the rout of the Lumberjills (4-18).

Kim Kobar totaled 13 saves for UWS, which peppered the Northland net with 47 shots.

Adrian 3, St. Scholastica 0

Sydney Smith scored two goals and Jade Walsh stopped all 13 shots she faced as the third-ranked Bulldogs completed an NCHA sweep of the Saints at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Smith opened the scoring at 14:52 of the first period and made it 2-0 with her ninth goal of the season 7:27 into the second.

Lexi Tzafaroglou assisted on all three goals for Adrian (19-2 overall, 16-0 NCHA), including Maggie Miller's midway through the second period.

Lindsey Hartfiel made 38 saves for St. Scholastica (10-8-2, 7-5-2).