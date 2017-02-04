Hamling hit five 3-pointers en route to reaching 1,855 career points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Duluth Denfeld 76, North Branch 65

Chance Larson and Caleb Gibson combined to score 41 points as the Hunters rolled to the nonconference home win.

Superior 82, Hudson 69

Aaron O'Shaughnessy scored 21 points and hit a half-dozen 3-pointers in the Spartans' nonconference home victory.

Justin Reinkall added 20 points for Superior.

Zimmerman 61, Grand Rapids 58

Thunder struck down the Thunderhawks. Thunder Heyer, that is.

Heyer scored 21 points and hit the last of his five 3-pointers on a 35-footer at the buzzer to beat host Grand Rapids.

BOYS HOCKEY

Elk River 4, Duluth East 1

The fourth-ranked Elks scored the final four goals at home to likely secure the top seed for the Section 7AA playoffs.

The 12th-ranked Greyhounds dropped to 14-6-1 with their first section loss of the season.

Grand Rapids 4, White Bear Lake 2

Gabe Holum made 21 saves and four players scored goals as the No. 9 Thunderhawks topped the No. 16 Bears.

CEC 14, St. Francis 2

Landon Langenbrunner scored three goals and added three assists and teammate Dylan Johnson also totaled six points on two goals and four assists in the Lumberjacks' nonconference home rout.