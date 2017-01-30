Endurance sports: Arrowhead 135 course record shattered

Ted Loosen of Minneapolis rode his bike across the finish line at 8:15 p.m. with a time of 13 hours, 15 minutes for the 135-mile course. John Lackey of Washington state was just a second behind Loosen, with third-place finisher Ben Doom of St. Cloud just 15 seconds off the lead.

The previous top mark was 14 hours, 20 minutes, set by Duluth's Todd McFadden in 2013.

A field of 156 competitors — 84 cyclists, 61 runners and 11 skiers — began the 13th annual race on Monday morning, and most remained on the trail Monday night.

The cutoff to reach the finish at Fortune Bay Casino is 60 hours, or 7 p.m. Wednesday.