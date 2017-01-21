Search
    Photos: World Championship Ice Racing Series at Amsoil Arena

    By News Tribune Today at 1:06 a.m.
    Jeff Berg of Superior (center) races his motorcycle on the ice at Amsoil Arena during a heat in the World Championship Ice Racing event Friday night. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com1 / 6
    2-year-old Emma DeVriendt of Barnum held her hands to her ears to tone down the sound of roaring motorcycles and quads during the World Championship Ice Racing event at Amsoil Arena Friday night. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com2 / 6
    A group of racers on quads take off at the start Friday night during World Championship Ice Racing action. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com3 / 6
    Brock Zychowski of Iron River (foreground) spins around a corner to win his heat in World Championship Ice Racing at Amsoil Arena Friday night. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com4 / 6
    Blake Swensson of Bloomington, Ill. does a wheelie on the ice while competing in the World Championship Ice Racing event Friday night. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com5 / 6
    Led by Kirk Cheney (#15) of Hastings, Michigan, a group of four motorcylists round the corner in a tight cluster at the Amsoil Arena during a heat in the World Championship Ice Racing event Friday night. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com6 / 6

    Ice racing in the Northland is nothing new, but Friday's World Championship Ice Racing Series competition was a first for the six-year-old Amsoil Arena -- though the neighboring DECC arena has hosted its share of motorsports events.

    Put studs on the tires for traction and it's amazing what motorcycles and "quads" can do on the oval "flat track" type racing, with no banking in the corners.

    Promoters call it the "greatest spectacle on ice" and say the top classes can go from zero to 60 mph in less than three seconds, but you better be ready to turn left.

    Competitors started the night racing on an ice track that is about 3 inches deep.

    "It's really tight; the track is small," said racer Jake Mataya of Blaine, Minn., before the race.

    The World Championship Ice Racing Series is in its 41st year.

