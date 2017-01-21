Photos: World Championship Ice Racing Series at Amsoil Arena

Put studs on the tires for traction and it's amazing what motorcycles and "quads" can do on the oval "flat track" type racing, with no banking in the corners.

Promoters call it the "greatest spectacle on ice" and say the top classes can go from zero to 60 mph in less than three seconds, but you better be ready to turn left.

Competitors started the night racing on an ice track that is about 3 inches deep.

"It's really tight; the track is small," said racer Jake Mataya of Blaine, Minn., before the race.

The World Championship Ice Racing Series is in its 41st year.