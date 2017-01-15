Baseball: Twins Caravan in Duluth tonight
The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan will be at Grandma's Sports Garden in Duluth at 6:30 p.m. today, with doors opening at 5 p.m.
Infielder Eduardo Escobar, pitcher Hector Santiago, former pitcher Jack Morris, radio broadcaster Cory Provus and mascot T.C. Bear are scheduled to attend.
Tickets are $7 per person at the door with all proceeds going to the ALS Association.
On Tuesday, they are scheduled to make public stops at Grand Ely Lodge Resort & Conference Center at 11:30 a.m. and at Timberlake Lodge Hotel in Grand Rapids at 6:30 p.m., while at 11 a.m. Wednesday they will visit Falls High School in International Falls.