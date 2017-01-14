That feeling was confidence and she sensed it on the bench for all 60 minutes Saturday as UMD finished off its first sweep of the Gophers in seven-plus years via a 5-3 victory in front of a season-high home crowd of 2,024 at Amsoil Arena.

The six-point weekend pulls third-place UMD (15-4-3 overall, 12-4-2 WCHA) within one point of second-place Minnesota (16-5-2, 12-4-2) in the WCHA standings. Nationally, the Bulldogs jumped their biggest rival in the Pairwise rankings to move back in the driver's seat for a potential NCAA tournament quarterfinal game at Amsoil Arena.

The biggest thing the Bulldogs — who also have a win over No. 1 Wisconsin this year — gained from the historic sweep was even more confidence and, according to Crowell, a renewed hunger for much more.

"What a different feeling, just a different feeling on the bench," Crowell said of Saturday's win. "I think they expected to win this game and I can't say that I've ever been on the bench here where they expected to win against a top one or two team in the country, for 60 minutes.

"Today it was a different feeling — confident, knowing we could play at this level. They are so eager for more, and that's the exciting thing. Yes, this was a fantastic weekend but we have our eyes set on something really special in a couple months. This just helps us get there."

The last time the Bulldogs swept the Gophers was Oct. 29-30, 2010 in Duluth where UMD won 3-2 and 4-2. Between that weekend and this past weekend, the Gophers went 33-1-2 against the Bulldogs with the lone loss to UMD being Jan. 13, 2012.

Friday's win 3-2 win snapped an eight-game series winning streak and 21-game unbeaten streak (20-0-1) for Minnesota.

The weekend wins marked the first time UMD's six-member senior class ever tasted victory over Minnesota.

"We've been waiting for this moment for four years now," UMD senior defenseman Sidney Morin said. "To respond the way we did today and yesterday, bouncing back from goals against. It just says a lot about our team and how hard we are working. It's really awesome and we're really proud of everyone."

Bulldogs senior wing Lara Stalder was the star of the series. After recording a goal and two assists Friday, the Olympic bronze medalist from Switzerland had two goals and an assist Saturday.

Stalder set up senior center and linemate Katherine McGovern — the hero of Friday's win — for the Arizona native's second goal of the weekend and 12th of the season to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period.

Stalder then scored a highlight reel goal in the second period that involved her picking up a loose puck and racing in alone into the Gophers zone. Stalder then came to a complete stop in front of the crease and put two shots on Minnesota junior goaltender Sidney Peters, with the second attempt going in for a 4-2 lead.

Senior wing and linemate Ashleigh Brykaliuk — who had a goal and assist Saturday — later dished to Stalder on a two-on-one breakaway in the third period to put UMD ahead 5-3. Stalder fired her shot high, glove side, which was the same spot junior wing Maria Lindh placed her goal in the first period to put the Bulldogs ahead 2-1.

"It's so exciting, I love playing every second I'm on the ice with her," Brykaliuk said of Stalder, her longtime linemate. "It's so much fun. We move the puck so well. Seeing her do well coming back from Christmas, it's super exciting. She's a phenomenal player. She deserves every opportunity she creates for herself and every point she gets."

In breaking down the Bulldogs this week, Gophers coach Brad Frost had high praise for Stalder, saying she was a cerebral player with good hands and good shots. Like Minnesota's best player and the nation's leading scorer, junior forward Kelly Pannek — who had two goals and two assists this weekend — Frost said Stalder sees the ice at a very high level.

"She is almost playing chess while others are playing checkers out there," Frost said.

Stalder finished the series with six points off three goals and three assists.

As unreal as that statline sounded to her, Stalder said sweeping the Gophers was the more unbelievable stat.

"(Friday's) win helped a lot, but we also know in the locker room we have a good team no matter who we play. We're a good team. We can beat anyone," Stalder said. "We beat Wisconsin. Now we swept the Gophers, which sounds unreal. Why not have some confidence out of that?"

Minnesota................................ 2-1-0—3

Minnesota Duluth.................... 2-2-1—5

First period — 1. UM, Kelly Pannek 13 (Sarah Potomak, Dani Cameranesi), 6:47; 2. UMD, Katherine McGovern 12 (Lara Stalder, Catherine Daoust), 9:37; 3. UMD, Maria Lindh 4 (Demi Crossman, Jayln Elmes), 12:26; 4. UM, Sophie Skarzynski 1 (Katie Robinson, Pannek), 16:17.

Second period — 5. UMD, Ashleigh Brykaliuk 13 (Sidney Morin), 4:54; 6. UMD, Stalder 11 (Morin, Elmes), 14:11; 7. UM, Kate Schipper 8 (Potomak, Lee Stecklein), 17:32.

Third period — 8. UMD, Stalder 12 (Brykaliuk, McGovern), 8:18.

Saves — Sidney Peters, UM, 8-5-8—21; Maddie Rooney, UMD, 13-10-6—29.