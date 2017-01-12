Junior hockey: Robertson Cup coming to Duluth

The four NAHL divisional playoff champions will advance to the Robertson Cup Championship and be seeded 1-4 based upon their regular-season finish. The semifinals will pit the No. 1 seed taking on the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 vs. No. 3, in a best-of-three series, with the winners advancing to a one-game championship. The event will be held in cooperation with the 2017 NAHL Future Prospects Combine.

The Robertson Cup is awarded to the national playoff champion of the NAHL and is the oldest junior hockey trophy in the U.S., named in honor of Chuck Robertson, a pioneer of junior hockey in the NAHL and youth hockey in Michigan.

The NAHL features 24 teams across the U.S. and includes the Cloquet-based Minnesota Wilderness.