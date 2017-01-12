Prep girls basketball: Cromwell-Wright too much for Esko

Swatek scored 20 points while Bailey Gronner had 18, Teana Hakamaki tallied 17 and Taya Hakamaki added 16 for the Cardinals (11-2), the News Tribune's second-ranked small school.

Cromwell-Wright surged to a 39-26 halftime lead and expanded its lead despite 21 points from Esko's Ava Gonsorowski.

Duluth East 57, Superior 42

Macy Hermanson had 18 points to key the visiting Greyhounds' first win after an 0-13 start.

Hermantown 62, Cloquet 41

The Hawks bolted to a 13-point halftime lead and Ellie Gamradt made the lead stand up with an 18-point performance in the Lake Superior Conference game at Cloquet.

BOYS HOCKEY

Hibbing-Chisholm 7, Virginia/MIB 3

Jarrett Lee scored two goals and assisted on three others in the Bluejackets' Iron Range Conference road win.

After a scoreless first period, Hibbing-Chisholm scored four of the five second-period goals to cruise to victory.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Proctor-Hermantown 9, North Shore 1

Callie Hoff, Ashley Hanson and Dehli Heikes scored two goals apiece as the fourth-ranked Mirage skated to the nonconference win in Two Harbors.