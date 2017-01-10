Tuesday's Prep Summaries

Cromwell-Wright.. 28-23—51

Floodwood............ 19-23—42

Cromwell-Wright — Marcus Pocernich 11, Micah Pocernich 5, Alek Striowski 11, Samuel Kemper 2, Ryan Juntunen 2, Zion Smith 11, Cameron Cahoon 9. Totals 19 11-14 51.

3-point goals — Marcus Pocernich, Micah Pocernich, Smith.

Floodwood — Ricky Baker 2, Gavin Clark 12, Cameron Goutermont 9, Kalen Kuehl 3, Bryce Tahja 2, Jeffery Palmer 14. Totals 16 7-10 42.

3-point goals — Palmer 2, Goutermont.

Eveleth-Gilbert..... 35-32—67

South Ridge.......... 32-29—61

Eveleth-Gilbert — Joey Addy 11, Tyler Kemp 23, Alex Andrews 4, Sam Albrecht 14, Kyle Kvitek 15. Totals 26 8-12 67.

3-point goals — Addy 3, Albrecht 3.

South Ridge — Nick Carlson 18, Christian Houle 19, Joey Janke 2, Gavin Wagner 2, Jayton Nelson 8, Trenton Johnson 12. Totals 26 4-7 61.

3-point goals — Carlson, Houle 4.

Grand Rapids........ 28-29—57

Esko...................... 26-38—64

Grand Rapids — Jake Skelly 35, Christian George 4, Nate Seelye 7, Brock Schrom 11. Totals 24 7-10 57.

3-point goals — Skelly, Seelye.

Esko — Quinn Fischer 15, Ryan Pantsar 13, Isaak Blue 13, Cam Berger 15, Adam Trapp 8. Totals 15 19-27 64.

3-point goals — Pantsar 2, Blue 2, Berger.

Mtn. Iron-Buhl...... 47-38—85

Fond du Lac......... 24-37—61

Mountain Iron-Buhl — Carter Martinson 5, Vincent Benkusky 2, Joe Buffetta 5, Riley Kintner 1, Jaylon Holmes 27, Brody Bissonette 8, Austin Ulman 2, Henri Parenteau 7, Josh Isaacson 9, Justin Holmes 17. Totals 35 8-18 85.

3-point goals — Martinson 1, Justin Holmes 3.

Fond du Lac Ojibwe — George LaPrairie 27, Avery Misquadace 8, Evan Butcher 19, Diego Urrutia 4, Jalen Paulson 3. Totals 23 11-23 61.

3-point goals — LaPraire 2, Butcher 2.

Wrenshall............. 14-26—40

McGregor............. 32-33—65

Wrenshall — Jared Kelley 12, William Bird 2, Wyatt Holmes 5, Phil Vine 4, Nick Mattson 7, Chase Duncan 2, Eli Krisak 4, Randy Wimmer 4. Totals 17 4-6 40.

3-point goals — Holmes, Mattson.

McGregor — Carson Passer 9, Zach Hawkinson 4, Johnny Huspek 5, Cole Gelhar 27, Billy Staska 17, Joe Oliver 3. Totals 27 8-12 65.

3-point goals — Passer, Huspek, Oliver.

Monday's Late Result

Northland 89, South Ridge 82

girls basketball

Mesabi East.......... 25-28—53

North Woods......... 17-20—37

Mesabi East — Kaitlyn Zimmer 4, Emily Undeland 2, Meghan Walker 12, Leah Panyan 13, Hope Howell 4, Emily Reid 2, Mia Mattifield 2, Isabelle Kalb 14. Totals 21 9-17 53.

3-point goals — Walker 2.

North Woods — Alli Sandberg 8, Brynn Simpson 4, Regan Ratai 2, Kate Stone 4, Sasha Strong 2, Kennedy Wardas 2, Bria Chiabotti 15. Totals 18 1-7 37.

3-point goals — None.

Moose Lake-WR... 17-18—35

Eveleth-Gilbert..... 33-27—60

Moose Lake-Willow River — Natalie Mikrot 10, Ally Bode 8, Ellie Schaumburg 8, Tori Walczynski 4, Kennedy Janke 2, Laura Walker 2, Brooke Wegge 1. Totals 11 12-23 35.

3-point goals — Mikrot.

Eveleth-Gilbert — McKenzie Perushek 22, Avery Straughter 17, Audrey Delich 8, Cora Delich 6, Danica Dertinger 5, Lacy Bontems 2. Totals 24 10-16 60.

3-point goals — C. Delich, Perushek.

Monday's Late Results

Littlefork-Big Falls 29-32—61

Ely......................... 29-30—59

Littlefork-Big Falls — Kate Knaeble 7, Kaylee Kennedy 31, McKenzie Swenson 2, Emily Franz 1, Danielle Piekarski 2, Alexis Douchette 18. Totals 18 12-24 61.

3-point goals — Kennedy.

Ely — Erika Mattson 14, Brielle Kallberg 16, Morgan Moravitz 6, Shayla Zaverl 12, Maggie Isbell 11. Totals 24 7-19 59.

3-point goals — Mattson 4.

Bigfork 62, Nashwauk-Keewatin 17

Cromwell-Wright 74, Floodwood 23

Virginia 60, Greenway 32

boys hockey

Hayward.................. 1-0-0—1

Proctor.................... 1-1-1—3

First period — 1. P, Jordan Linder (Van Johnson, Adrian Hane), 3:24; 2. H, Cody Asp (Trevon Kennell, Ethan Wolfe), 3:24.

Second period — 3. P, Evan O'Connor (Reid Morin), 15:19 (sh).

Third period — 4. P, Caden Peterson (Patrick Rich, Riley Solem), 4:27.

Saves — Gavin Abric, H, 22; Braxton Sathers, P, 22.

Int'l Falls................. 0-2-3—5

Virginia/MIB............ 0-0-0—0

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. Braydon Podpeskar (Simon Palm), 2:41 (pp); 2. Kane Kostiuk, 10:51.

Third period — 3. Brady Wright (Palm), 0:17; 4. Wright (Palm), 2:54; 5. Wright (Trimble Butler, Trevor Becvar), 4:38 (pp).

Saves — Jake Klow, IF, 28; Taylor Greenwalt, V/MIB, 14; Cam Kreibich, V/MIB, 12.

Monday's Late Result

Duluth East.............. 0-3-1—4

Duluth Denfeld........ 1-0-0—1

First period — 1. DD, Jacob Marciniak (Brady Bastyr, Luke Eilefson), 1:19.

Second period — 2. DE, Andy Ness (Austin Jouppi, Hunter Paine), 1:09 (pp); 2. DE, Will Fischer (Paine, Ryder Donovan), 2:55 (pp); 3. Brendan Baker (Jouppi, Ness), 15:47 (pp).

Third period — 5. DE, Garret Worth (Ian Mageau, Donovan), 12:01.

Saves — Lukan Hanson, DE, 14; Benjamin LaFont, DD, 53.

girls hockey

Bemidji.................... 2-0-0—2

Int'l Falls................. 2-2-1—5

First period — 1. IF, Amber Tilander (Lexi Edwards), 6:52; 2. IF, Lexi Erickson (Grace Bragg, Tilander), 10:17; 3. B, Gracie Fischer (Rachael Holm), 11:48; 4. B, Paige De La Hunt (Holm), 12:22.

Second period — 5. IF, Edwards, 6:15; 6. IF, Tilander (Maria Vollom, Edwards), 6:55.

Third period — 7. IF, Tilander, 3:04 (sh).

Saves — Brooklyn Delap, B, 29; Grace Wegner, IF, 22.

Forest Lake......... 2-0-1-0—3

Cloquet-EC........... 0-2-1-1—4

First period — 1. FL, Sarah Schwensen (Ashley Mills, Elizabeth Valley), 5:04; 2. FL, Maddie Kolbow, 15:44.

Second period — 3. CEC, Kiana Bender (Taylor Nelson), 6:56; 4. CEC, Kiana Bender (Rose Lundquist), 13:44.

Third period — 5. CEC, Kiana Bender (Nelson), 6:46; 6. FL, Kayla Kasel (Madi Nolan), 10:05.

Overtime period — 7. CEC, Ally Martin, 2:13.

Saves — Erin Genereau, CEC, 29; Bothon, FL, 18.

boys swimming

Hibbing 100, Virginia 74

200 medley relay — Hibbing (Riley Boehm, Anthony Stein, Andrew Cook, Mark Borland), 1:51.11; 200 freestyle — Joe Lindmeier, V, 2:03.40; 200 individual medley — Sam Iozzo, H, 2:18.88; 50 freestyle — Riley Pernat, H, 214.0; 100 butterfly — Boehm, H, 1:00.30; 100 freestyle — Iozzo, H, 52.30; 500 freestyle — Stein, H, 5:46.12; 200 freestyle relay — Virginia (Austin Harvey, Josh Baumann, Andrew Wilcox, Joe Lindmeier), 1:37.64; 100 backstroke — Boehm, H, 1:03.28; 100 breaststroke — Stein, H, 1:12.25; 400 freestyle relay — Virginia (Lindmeier, Baumann, Wilcox, Isaiah Kohlhase), 3:47.19.