Prep boys basketball: Esko overcomes Rapids, Skelly

Quinn Fischer and Cam Berger each scored 15 points while Ryan Pantsar and Isaak Blue contributed 13 apiece for the Eskomos.

Skelly, who surpassed 1,000 career points last week, helped the Thunderhawks take a 28-26 halftime lead.

BOYS HOCKEY

Int'l Falls 5, Virginia/MIB 0

Brady Wright netted a third-period hat trick and Jake Klow saved 28 shots for the visiting Broncos in the Iron Range Conference contest.

Proctor 3, Hayward 1

Braxton Sathers stopped 22 shots and the host Rails scored a goal in each period to win the nonconference game.

Girls hockey

CEC 4, Forest Lake 3

Kiana Bender scored three consecutive goals to help the host Lumberjacks battle back from a two-goal deficit but it was Ally Martin's goal 2:13 into overtime that lifted Cloquet-Esko-Carlton to the nonconference win.