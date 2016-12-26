Scoreboard

Search
    By News Tribune on Dec 26, 2016 at 10:34 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Basketball

    COLLEGE MEN

    Rutgers at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

    Michigan State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

    Virginia at Barnum, 7:15 p.m.

    Aitkin Tournament

    Deer River vs. Greenway, 5 p.m.

    Calvin Christian Tournament

    Cook County vs. Charter Stars, 1:30 p.m.

    Grand Rapids Holiday Tournament

    Proctor vs. St. Paul Highland Park, 4 p.m.

    Coon Rapids at Grand Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    Sundown Shootout

    At Green Bay

    Superior vs. Neenah, 8:40 p.m.

    Wood City Classic

    At Cloquet

    Pine City vs. Duluth Denfeld, 1 p.m.

    Blake at Cloquet, 4:15 p.m. (WKLK-AM 1230)

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Ashland vs. Colfax (Menomonie, Wis.), 6 p.m.

    Aitkin Tournament

    Greenway vs. Deer River, noon

    Arrowhead Holiday Tournament

    At Ely

    Northeast Range vs. Lake of the Woods, 5:30 p.m.

    Wrenshall at Ely, 7:15 p.m.

    St. Cloud Tech Invitational

    Grand Rapids vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 2:45 p.m.

    Upsala Tournament

    McGregor vs. Melrose, 1 p.m.

    Wood City Classic

    At Cloquet

    Northwestern vs. Duluth Denfeld, 2:45 p.m.

    Blake at Cloquet, 6:15 p.m. (WKLK-AM 1230)

    Hockey

    NHL

    Wild at Nashville, 7 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

    Alexandria at Greenway, 7:30 p.m.

    New Ulm at Hibbing-Chisholm, 7:30 p.m.

    Duluth Heritage Classic

    At Heritage Center

    St. Louis Park vs. Owatonna, 1 p.m.

    Mankato West vs. Apple Valley, 3:30 p.m.

    Sheboygan (Wis.) at Duluth Denfeld, 6 p.m.

    Hilltopper Holiday Classic

    At Mars Lakeview Arena

    Delano/Rockford vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 1 p.m.

    Hermantown vs. Bemidji, 3:15 p.m.

    St. Francis vs. Roseville, 5:45 p.m.

    Brainerd at Duluth Marshall, 8 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Edina Classic

    TBA vs. Grand Rapids-Greenway, TBA

    Schwan Cup

    At Blaine, Minn.

    Gold Division

    Consolation semifinals, noon and 2:30 p.m.

    Semifinals, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

    Silver Division

    Consolation semifinals, 12:30 and 3 p.m.

    Semifinals, 5:30 and 8 p.m.

    Bronze Division

    Consolation semifinals, noon and 2:30 p.m.

    Semifinals, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

    National Division

    Eveleth-Gilbert vs. Fairmont, 12:30 p.m.

    Waseca Holiday Tournament

    North Shore at Waseca, 7:30 p.m.

    Skiing

    NORDIC

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS AND GIRLS

    Deer River at Brainerd, 10 a.m.

    Ashland at Spooner, 10 a.m.

    Swimming

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

    Duluth Marshall, Proctor, Virginia, Chisholm, Eveleth-Gilbert at Grand Rapids, 9 a.m.

    Basketball

    NBA

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Oklahoma City 19 12 .613 —

    Utah 18 13 .581 1.0

    Portland 13 19 .406 6.5

    Denver 12 18 .400 6.5

    Minnesota 10 21 .323 9.0

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    Golden State 27 5 .844 —

    L.A. Clippers 22 10 .688 5.0

    Sacramento 13 17 .433 13.0

    L.A. Lakers 12 22 .353 16.0

    Phoenix 9 22 .290 17.5

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    San Antonio 25 6 .806 —

    Houston 23 9 .719 2.5

    Memphis 20 13 .606 6.0

    New Orleans 12 21 .364 14.0

    Dallas 9 22 .290 16.0

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Toronto 21 8 .724 —

    Boston 18 13 .581 4.0

    New York 16 14 .533 5.5

    Brooklyn 8 22 .267 13.5

    Philadelphia 7 22 .241 14.0

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 23 7 .767 —

    Chicago 15 16 .484 8.5

    Milwaukee 14 15 .483 8.5

    Indiana 15 17 .469 9.0

    Detroit 15 18 .455 9.5

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Charlotte 17 14 .548 —

    Atlanta 15 16 .484 2.0

    Washington 14 16 .467 2.5

    Orlando 15 18 .455 3.0

    Miami 10 21 .323 7.0

    Sunday’s Results

    Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 100

    Boston 119, New York 114

    Cleveland 109, Golden State 108

    San Antonio 119, Chicago 100

    L.A. Lakers 111, L.A. Clippers 102

    Monday’s Results

    Minnesota 104, Atlanta 90

    Washington 107, Milwaukee 102

    Orlando 112, Memphis 102

    Brooklyn 120, Charlotte 118

    Detroit 106, Cleveland 90

    Chicago 90, Indiana 85

    New Orleans 111, Dallas 104

    Houston 131, Phoenix 115

    Toronto at Portland, night

    Denver at L.A. Clippers, night

    Philadelphia at Sacramento, night

    Today’s Games

    Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

    Houston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

    Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    Big Ten

    Team W-L

    Maryland (12-1) 0-0

    Minnesota (12-1) 0-0

    Northwestern (11-2) 0-0

    Purdue (11-2) 0-0

    Rutgers (11-2) 0-0

    Wisconsin (11-2) 0-0

    Indiana (10-2) 0-0

    Illinois (10-3) 0-0

    Michigan (10-3) 0-0

    Ohio State (10-3) 0-0

    Iowa (8-5) 0-0

    Michigan State (8-5) 0-0

    Penn State (8-5) 0-0

    Nebraska (6-6) 0-0

    Today’s Games

    Michigan State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

    Rutgers at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

    Northwestern at Penn State, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

    Illinois at Maryland, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

    NSIC

    North

    Team W-L

    Minn. State Moorhead (10-2) 5-1

    St. Cloud State (8-6) 4-1

    Northern State (8-4) 4-2

    U-Mary (5-7) 3-3

    Minot State (6-6) 2-4

    Minnesota-Crookston (5-6) 1-4

    Bemidji State (3-7) 1-4

    Minnesota Duluth (1-9) 1-4

    South

    Team W-L

    Southwest Minn. State (10-1) 5-1

    Augustana (10-2) 5-1

    Upper Iowa (8-4) 5-1

    Minn. State Mankato (7-4) 2-3

    Winona State (5-5) 2-4

    Sioux Falls (6-8) 2-4

    Wayne State (4-8) 2-4

    Concordia-St. Paul (4-8) 1-4

    Friday’s Games

    At 8 p.m.

    Mary at Minnesota Duluth

    Bemidji State at Upper Iowa

    Concordia-St. Paul at Northern State

    Minnesota-Crookston at Winona State

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota State-Moorhead

    Minot State at St. Cloud State

    Sioux Falls at Wayne State

    Southwest Minnesota State at Augustana

    Saturday’s Games

    At 6 p.m.

    Minot State at Minnesota Duluth

    Bemidji State at Winona State

    Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Moorhead

    Mary at St. Cloud State

    Minnesota-Crookston at Upper Iowa

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Northern State

    Sioux Falls at Augustana

    Southwest Minnesota at Wayne State

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Big Ten

    Team W-L

    Maryland (12-0) 0-0

    Northwestern (11-2) 0-0

    Penn State (10-2) 0-0

    Michigan (11-3) 0-0

    Indiana (10-3) 0-0

    Michigan State (10-3) 0-0

    Ohio State (10-4) 0-0

    Iowa (9-4) 0-0

    Minnesota (9-4) 0-0

    Purdue (9-5) 0-0

    Illinois (5-8) 0-0

    Wisconsin (5-8) 0-0

    Nebraska (4-8) 0-0

    Rutgers (3-10) 0-0

    Wednesday’s Games

    Minnesota at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

    Rutgers at Michigan, 1 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Iowa at Illinois, 3 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Northwestern at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

    NSIC

    North

    Team W-L

    Minn. State Moorhead (9-1) 6-0

    Northern State (8-2) 4-2

    St. Cloud State (6-4) 4-2

    Minn. Duluth (5-4) 4-2

    U-Mary (7-7) 2-4

    Minn. Crookston (1-8) 1-4

    Bemidji State (3-6) 0-5

    Minot State (2-10) 0-6

    South

    Team W-L

    Winona State (10-2) 5-1

    Sioux Falls (9-1) 5-1

    Augustana (10-3) 5-1

    Minn. State Mankato (7-2) 3-2

    Concordia-St. Paul (7-4) 3-2

    Wayne State (8-3) 3-3

    Southwest Minn. State (1-9) 1-5

    Upper Iowa (0-10) 0-6

    Friday’s Games

    At 6 p.m.

    Mary at Minnesota Duluth

    Bemidji State at Upper Iowa

    Concordia-St. Paul at Northern State

    Minnesota-Crookston at Winona State

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota State-Moorhead

    Minot State at St. Cloud State

    Sioux Falls at Wayne State

    Southwest Minnesota State at Augustana

    Saturday’s Games

    At 4 p.m.

    Minot State at Minnesota Duluth

    Bemidji State at Winona State

    Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Moorhead

    Mary at St. Cloud State

    Minnesota-Crookston at Upper Iowa

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Northern State

    Sioux Falls at Augustana

    Southwest Minnesota at Wayne State

    UMAC

    Team W-L

    Wisconsin-Superior (8-3) 5-0

    Minn. Morris (6-4) 4-0

    Northwestern (6-5) 3-1

    Bethany Lutheran (4-6) 3-2

    St. Scholastica (3-8) 2-3

    Martin Luther (2-9) 2-3

    Northland (4-8) 2-4

    North Central (1-8) 0-4

    Crown (0-11) 0-4

    Thursday’s Game

    Alverno at Wisconsin-Superior, 2 p.m.

    Friday’s Game

    St. Catherine at Wisconsin-Superior, 6 p.m.

    Saturday’s Game

    St. Scholastica at St. Olaf (Northfield, Minn.), 2 p.m.

    FOOTBALL

    COLLEGE

    NCAA Bowls

    Monday’s Results

    St. Petersburg Bowl

    Mississippi State 17, Miami, Ohio 16

    Quick Lane Bowl

    At Detroit

    Boston College 36, Maryland 30

    Independence Bowl

    At Shreveport, La.

    North Carolina State 41, Vanderbilt 17

    Today’s Games

    Heart of Dallas Bowl

    Army (7-5) vs. North Texas (5-7), 11 a.m.

    Military Bowl

    At Annapolis, Md.

    Temple (10-3) vs. Wake Forest (6-6), 2:30 p.m.

    Holiday Bowl

    At San Diego

    Minnesota (8-4) vs. Washington State (8-4), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

    Cactus Bowl

    At Phoenix, Ariz.

    Boise State (10-2) vs. Baylor (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

    Wednesday’s Games

    Pinstripe Bowl

    At New York

    Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. Northwestern (6-6), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

    Russell Athletic Bowl

    At Orlando, Fla.

    West Virginia (10-2) vs. Miami, Fla. (8-4), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Foster Farms Bowl

    At Santa Clara, Calif.

    Indiana (6-6) vs. Utah (8-4), 7:30 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)

    Texas Bowl

    At Houston

    Texas A&M (8-4) vs. Kansas State (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

    Thursday’s Games

    Birmingham Bowl

    South Florida (10-2) vs. South Carolina (6-6), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

    Belk Bowl

    At Charlotte, N.C.

    Arkansas (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (9-4), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Alamo Bowl

    At San Antonio, Texas

    Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Colorado (10-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

    Friday’s Games

    Liberty Bowl

    At Memphis, Tenn.

    Georgia (7-5) vs. Texas Christian (6-6), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

    Sun Bowl

    At El Paso, Texas

    Stanford (9-3) vs. North Carolina (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS3)

    Music City Bowl

    At Nashville, Tenn.

    Nebraska (9-3) vs. Tennessee (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Arizona Bowl

    At Tucson, Ariz.

    South Alabama (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3), 4:30 p.m.

    Orange Bowl

    At Miami, Fla.

    Michigan (10-2) vs. Florida State (9-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

    Saturday’s Games

    Citrus Bowl

    At Orlando, Fla.

    Louisiana State (7-4) vs. Louisville (9-3), 10 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    Taxslayer Bowl

    At Jacksonville, Fla.

    Georgia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5), 10 a.m. (ESPN)

    College Football Playoff

    Semifinals

    Peach Bowl

    At Atlanta, Ga.

    No. 4 Washington (12-1) vs. No. 1 Alabama (13-0), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

    Fiesta Bowl

    At Glendale, Ariz.

    No. 3 Ohio State (11-1) vs. No. 2 Clemson (12-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

    Monday, Jan. 2

    Outback Bowl

    At Tampa, Fla.

    Florida (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4), noon (WDIO Ch. 10)

    Cotton Bowl

    At Arlington, Texas

    Western Michigan (13-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), noon (ESPN)

    Rose Bowl

    At Pasadena, Calif.

    Southern Cal (9-3) vs. Penn State (11-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

    Sugar Bowl

    At New Orleans, La.

    Auburn (8-4) vs. Oklahoma (10-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Chicago 22 9 4 1 49

    Minnesota 21 8 2 2 46

    St. Louis 18 12 4 1 41

    Nashville 15 13 2 3 35

    Dallas 14 14 7 0 35

    Winnipeg 16 17 2 1 35

    Colorado 12 20 0 1 25

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    San Jose 21 12 1 0 43

    Edmonton 18 12 4 2 42

    Anaheim 17 12 5 1 40

    Los Angeles 17 13 1 3 38

    Calgary 18 16 1 1 38

    Vancouver 14 18 2 1 31

    Arizona 11 18 4 1 27

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 21 9 3 1 46

    Ottawa 20 11 2 1 43

    Boston 18 14 3 1 40

    Tampa Bay 17 15 1 2 37

    Florida 15 14 2 4 36

    Toronto 14 12 2 5 35

    Detroit 15 15 4 0 34

    Buffalo 12 13 3 5 32

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Columbus 23 5 3 1 50

    Pittsburgh 22 8 4 1 49

    NY Rangers 23 12 0 1 47

    Washington 20 8 1 3 44

    Philadelphia 20 12 1 3 44

    Carolina 15 11 3 4 37

    New Jersey 13 14 5 2 33

    NY Islanders 13 14 4 2 32

    Sunday’s Results

    No games scheduled

    Monday’s Results

    No games scheduled

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

    Washington at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.

    Ottawa at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

    Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

    Buffalo at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

    Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

    Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

    Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

    San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    Team W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minn. Duluth (12-3-3) 8-2-0-0 24

    Denver (12-3-3) 6-1-3-2 23

    W. Michigan (8-5-3) 4-5-1-1 14

    St. Cloud State (8-7-1) 4-5-1-0 13

    Neb.-Omaha (9-6-3) 4-4-0-0 12

    North Dakota (9-6-3) 3-4-1-1 11

    Miami (4-8-5) 1-4-3-1 7

    Colo. College (3-12-1) 1-6-1-0 4

    Wednesday’s Game

    Florida College Classic

    Merrimack vs. Colorado College (Estero, Fla.), 6:30 p.m.

    Thursday’s Games

    Florida College Classic

    Colorado College vs. Cornell or Northern Michigan (Estero, Fla.), TBA

    Great Lakes Invitational

    Western Michigan vs. Michigan State (Detroit), 6 p.m.

    Friday’s Game

    Denver at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

    Lake Superior State at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    BIG TEN

    Team W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minnesota (9-5-2) 3-1-0-0 9

    Penn State (13-1-1) 2-0-0-0 6

    Ohio State (9-2-4) 1-1-0-0 3

    Wisconsin (8-7-1) 1-1-0-0 3

    Michigan (7-8-1) 1-3-0-0 3

    Michigan State (4-9-1) 0-2-0-0 0

    Thursday’s Game

    Great Lakes Invitational

    Michigan vs. Michigan Tech (Detroit), 2:30 p.m.

    Western Michigan vs. Michigan State (Detroit), 6 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    Great Lakes Invitational

    Michigan vs. Western Michigan or Michigan State (Detroit), TBA

    Michigan State vs. Michigan or Michigan Tech (Detroit), TBA

    Mariucci Classic

    Mercyhurst at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    NCHA

    Team W-L-T Pts

    North Division

    St. Norbert (10-2-1) 6-1-1 13

    Lawrence (4-6-1) 3-2-1 7

    Northland (5-6-1) 3-4-1 7

    St. Scholastica (5-6) 3-3-0 6

    Finlandia (0-13) 0-8-0 0

    South Division

    Adrian (8-2-2) 7-1-0 14

    Concordia (Wis.) (7-4-1) 4-3-1 9

    Lake Forest (8-5) 4-4-0 8

    Aurora (3-8) 3-3-0 6

    Marian (5-6-1) 3-5-0 6

    MSOE (4-4-3) 1-3-2 4

    WIAC

    Team W-L-T Pts

    Eau Claire (9-1-3) 2-0-0 4

    Stevens Point (9-2-2) 2-0-0 4

    Stout (6-7) 1-1-0 2

    River Falls (5-8-1) 0-2-0 0

    Superior (4-9-1) 0-2-0 0

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    Team W-L-T-SW Pts

    Wisconsin (17-2-1) 13-2-1-1 41

    Minnesota (15-3-2) 12-2-2-2 40

    Minn. Duluth (13-4-3) 10-4-2-1 33

    North Dakota (10-7-5) 7-5-4-2 27

    Ohio State (8-10-2) 4-10-2-0 14

    St. Cloud State (5-14-1) 4-11-1-1 14

    Bemidji State (8-11-1) 4-11-1-0 13

    MS-Mankato (6-14-2) 3-12-1-0 10

    NCHA

    Team W-L-T Pts

    Adrian (9-1) 8-0-0 16

    Lake Forest (10-2) 6-1-0 12

    St. Scholastica (6-5-1) 3-2-1 7

    Concordia (Wis.) (4-5-2) 2-3-2 6

    Marian (4-7-1) 3-5-0 6

    St. Norbert (3-7-1) 2-5-1 5

    Finlandia (0-12) 0-8-0 0

    WIAC

    Team W-L-T Pts

    River Falls (10-1) 2-1-0 4

    Eau Claire (9-4-1) 1-1-0 2

    Stevens Point (5-4-1) 1-1-0 2

    Superior (5-7) 1-2-0 2

    Transactions

    Football

    National Football League

    Chicago Bears - Waived C Cornelius Edison.

    Dallas Cowboys - Waived DE Zach Moore.

    Denver Broncos - Cut QB Austin Davis.

    Jacksonville Jaguars - Acquired RB Daryl Richardson off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Placed RB T.J. Yeldon on IR.

    New York Jets - Acquired DE Corey Lemonier off waivers from the Detroit Lions.

