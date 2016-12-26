Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Basketball
COLLEGE MEN
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Michigan State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Virginia at Barnum, 7:15 p.m.
Aitkin Tournament
Deer River vs. Greenway, 5 p.m.
Calvin Christian Tournament
Cook County vs. Charter Stars, 1:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids Holiday Tournament
Proctor vs. St. Paul Highland Park, 4 p.m.
Coon Rapids at Grand Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Sundown Shootout
At Green Bay
Superior vs. Neenah, 8:40 p.m.
Wood City Classic
At Cloquet
Pine City vs. Duluth Denfeld, 1 p.m.
Blake at Cloquet, 4:15 p.m. (WKLK-AM 1230)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Ashland vs. Colfax (Menomonie, Wis.), 6 p.m.
Aitkin Tournament
Greenway vs. Deer River, noon
Arrowhead Holiday Tournament
At Ely
Northeast Range vs. Lake of the Woods, 5:30 p.m.
Wrenshall at Ely, 7:15 p.m.
St. Cloud Tech Invitational
Grand Rapids vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 2:45 p.m.
Upsala Tournament
McGregor vs. Melrose, 1 p.m.
Wood City Classic
At Cloquet
Northwestern vs. Duluth Denfeld, 2:45 p.m.
Blake at Cloquet, 6:15 p.m. (WKLK-AM 1230)
Hockey
NHL
Wild at Nashville, 7 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Alexandria at Greenway, 7:30 p.m.
New Ulm at Hibbing-Chisholm, 7:30 p.m.
Duluth Heritage Classic
At Heritage Center
St. Louis Park vs. Owatonna, 1 p.m.
Mankato West vs. Apple Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Sheboygan (Wis.) at Duluth Denfeld, 6 p.m.
Hilltopper Holiday Classic
At Mars Lakeview Arena
Delano/Rockford vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 1 p.m.
Hermantown vs. Bemidji, 3:15 p.m.
St. Francis vs. Roseville, 5:45 p.m.
Brainerd at Duluth Marshall, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Edina Classic
TBA vs. Grand Rapids-Greenway, TBA
Schwan Cup
At Blaine, Minn.
Gold Division
Consolation semifinals, noon and 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Silver Division
Consolation semifinals, 12:30 and 3 p.m.
Semifinals, 5:30 and 8 p.m.
Bronze Division
Consolation semifinals, noon and 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
National Division
Eveleth-Gilbert vs. Fairmont, 12:30 p.m.
Waseca Holiday Tournament
North Shore at Waseca, 7:30 p.m.
Skiing
NORDIC
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS AND GIRLS
Deer River at Brainerd, 10 a.m.
Ashland at Spooner, 10 a.m.
Swimming
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Duluth Marshall, Proctor, Virginia, Chisholm, Eveleth-Gilbert at Grand Rapids, 9 a.m.
Basketball
NBA
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 19 12 .613 —
Utah 18 13 .581 1.0
Portland 13 19 .406 6.5
Denver 12 18 .400 6.5
Minnesota 10 21 .323 9.0
Pacific
W L Pct GB
Golden State 27 5 .844 —
L.A. Clippers 22 10 .688 5.0
Sacramento 13 17 .433 13.0
L.A. Lakers 12 22 .353 16.0
Phoenix 9 22 .290 17.5
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 25 6 .806 —
Houston 23 9 .719 2.5
Memphis 20 13 .606 6.0
New Orleans 12 21 .364 14.0
Dallas 9 22 .290 16.0
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 21 8 .724 —
Boston 18 13 .581 4.0
New York 16 14 .533 5.5
Brooklyn 8 22 .267 13.5
Philadelphia 7 22 .241 14.0
Central
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 23 7 .767 —
Chicago 15 16 .484 8.5
Milwaukee 14 15 .483 8.5
Indiana 15 17 .469 9.0
Detroit 15 18 .455 9.5
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 17 14 .548 —
Atlanta 15 16 .484 2.0
Washington 14 16 .467 2.5
Orlando 15 18 .455 3.0
Miami 10 21 .323 7.0
Sunday’s Results
Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 100
Boston 119, New York 114
Cleveland 109, Golden State 108
San Antonio 119, Chicago 100
L.A. Lakers 111, L.A. Clippers 102
Monday’s Results
Minnesota 104, Atlanta 90
Washington 107, Milwaukee 102
Orlando 112, Memphis 102
Brooklyn 120, Charlotte 118
Detroit 106, Cleveland 90
Chicago 90, Indiana 85
New Orleans 111, Dallas 104
Houston 131, Phoenix 115
Toronto at Portland, night
Denver at L.A. Clippers, night
Philadelphia at Sacramento, night
Today’s Games
Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
Big Ten
Team W-L
Maryland (12-1) 0-0
Minnesota (12-1) 0-0
Northwestern (11-2) 0-0
Purdue (11-2) 0-0
Rutgers (11-2) 0-0
Wisconsin (11-2) 0-0
Indiana (10-2) 0-0
Illinois (10-3) 0-0
Michigan (10-3) 0-0
Ohio State (10-3) 0-0
Iowa (8-5) 0-0
Michigan State (8-5) 0-0
Penn State (8-5) 0-0
Nebraska (6-6) 0-0
Today’s Games
Michigan State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Northwestern at Penn State, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
Illinois at Maryland, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
NSIC
North
Team W-L
Minn. State Moorhead (10-2) 5-1
St. Cloud State (8-6) 4-1
Northern State (8-4) 4-2
U-Mary (5-7) 3-3
Minot State (6-6) 2-4
Minnesota-Crookston (5-6) 1-4
Bemidji State (3-7) 1-4
Minnesota Duluth (1-9) 1-4
South
Team W-L
Southwest Minn. State (10-1) 5-1
Augustana (10-2) 5-1
Upper Iowa (8-4) 5-1
Minn. State Mankato (7-4) 2-3
Winona State (5-5) 2-4
Sioux Falls (6-8) 2-4
Wayne State (4-8) 2-4
Concordia-St. Paul (4-8) 1-4
Friday’s Games
At 8 p.m.
Mary at Minnesota Duluth
Bemidji State at Upper Iowa
Concordia-St. Paul at Northern State
Minnesota-Crookston at Winona State
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Minot State at St. Cloud State
Sioux Falls at Wayne State
Southwest Minnesota State at Augustana
Saturday’s Games
At 6 p.m.
Minot State at Minnesota Duluth
Bemidji State at Winona State
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Mary at St. Cloud State
Minnesota-Crookston at Upper Iowa
Minnesota State-Mankato at Northern State
Sioux Falls at Augustana
Southwest Minnesota at Wayne State
COLLEGE WOMEN
Big Ten
Team W-L
Maryland (12-0) 0-0
Northwestern (11-2) 0-0
Penn State (10-2) 0-0
Michigan (11-3) 0-0
Indiana (10-3) 0-0
Michigan State (10-3) 0-0
Ohio State (10-4) 0-0
Iowa (9-4) 0-0
Minnesota (9-4) 0-0
Purdue (9-5) 0-0
Illinois (5-8) 0-0
Wisconsin (5-8) 0-0
Nebraska (4-8) 0-0
Rutgers (3-10) 0-0
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan, 1 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Iowa at Illinois, 3 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
NSIC
North
Team W-L
Minn. State Moorhead (9-1) 6-0
Northern State (8-2) 4-2
St. Cloud State (6-4) 4-2
Minn. Duluth (5-4) 4-2
U-Mary (7-7) 2-4
Minn. Crookston (1-8) 1-4
Bemidji State (3-6) 0-5
Minot State (2-10) 0-6
South
Team W-L
Winona State (10-2) 5-1
Sioux Falls (9-1) 5-1
Augustana (10-3) 5-1
Minn. State Mankato (7-2) 3-2
Concordia-St. Paul (7-4) 3-2
Wayne State (8-3) 3-3
Southwest Minn. State (1-9) 1-5
Upper Iowa (0-10) 0-6
Friday’s Games
At 6 p.m.
Mary at Minnesota Duluth
Bemidji State at Upper Iowa
Concordia-St. Paul at Northern State
Minnesota-Crookston at Winona State
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Minot State at St. Cloud State
Sioux Falls at Wayne State
Southwest Minnesota State at Augustana
Saturday’s Games
At 4 p.m.
Minot State at Minnesota Duluth
Bemidji State at Winona State
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Mary at St. Cloud State
Minnesota-Crookston at Upper Iowa
Minnesota State-Mankato at Northern State
Sioux Falls at Augustana
Southwest Minnesota at Wayne State
UMAC
Team W-L
Wisconsin-Superior (8-3) 5-0
Minn. Morris (6-4) 4-0
Northwestern (6-5) 3-1
Bethany Lutheran (4-6) 3-2
St. Scholastica (3-8) 2-3
Martin Luther (2-9) 2-3
Northland (4-8) 2-4
North Central (1-8) 0-4
Crown (0-11) 0-4
Thursday’s Game
Alverno at Wisconsin-Superior, 2 p.m.
Friday’s Game
St. Catherine at Wisconsin-Superior, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
St. Scholastica at St. Olaf (Northfield, Minn.), 2 p.m.
FOOTBALL
COLLEGE
NCAA Bowls
Monday’s Results
St. Petersburg Bowl
Mississippi State 17, Miami, Ohio 16
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Boston College 36, Maryland 30
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
North Carolina State 41, Vanderbilt 17
Today’s Games
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Army (7-5) vs. North Texas (5-7), 11 a.m.
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
Temple (10-3) vs. Wake Forest (6-6), 2:30 p.m.
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Minnesota (8-4) vs. Washington State (8-4), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Cactus Bowl
At Phoenix, Ariz.
Boise State (10-2) vs. Baylor (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday’s Games
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. Northwestern (6-6), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Russell Athletic Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
West Virginia (10-2) vs. Miami, Fla. (8-4), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Foster Farms Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Indiana (6-6) vs. Utah (8-4), 7:30 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Texas A&M (8-4) vs. Kansas State (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham Bowl
South Florida (10-2) vs. South Carolina (6-6), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Arkansas (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (9-4), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Colorado (10-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday’s Games
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Georgia (7-5) vs. Texas Christian (6-6), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Stanford (9-3) vs. North Carolina (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS3)
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Nebraska (9-3) vs. Tennessee (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
South Alabama (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3), 4:30 p.m.
Orange Bowl
At Miami, Fla.
Michigan (10-2) vs. Florida State (9-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday’s Games
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Louisiana State (7-4) vs. Louisville (9-3), 10 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
Taxslayer Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Georgia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5), 10 a.m. (ESPN)
College Football Playoff
Semifinals
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta, Ga.
No. 4 Washington (12-1) vs. No. 1 Alabama (13-0), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
No. 3 Ohio State (11-1) vs. No. 2 Clemson (12-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 2
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Florida (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4), noon (WDIO Ch. 10)
Cotton Bowl
At Arlington, Texas
Western Michigan (13-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), noon (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Southern Cal (9-3) vs. Penn State (11-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans, La.
Auburn (8-4) vs. Oklahoma (10-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Chicago 22 9 4 1 49
Minnesota 21 8 2 2 46
St. Louis 18 12 4 1 41
Nashville 15 13 2 3 35
Dallas 14 14 7 0 35
Winnipeg 16 17 2 1 35
Colorado 12 20 0 1 25
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
San Jose 21 12 1 0 43
Edmonton 18 12 4 2 42
Anaheim 17 12 5 1 40
Los Angeles 17 13 1 3 38
Calgary 18 16 1 1 38
Vancouver 14 18 2 1 31
Arizona 11 18 4 1 27
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 21 9 3 1 46
Ottawa 20 11 2 1 43
Boston 18 14 3 1 40
Tampa Bay 17 15 1 2 37
Florida 15 14 2 4 36
Toronto 14 12 2 5 35
Detroit 15 15 4 0 34
Buffalo 12 13 3 5 32
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
Columbus 23 5 3 1 50
Pittsburgh 22 8 4 1 49
NY Rangers 23 12 0 1 47
Washington 20 8 1 3 44
Philadelphia 20 12 1 3 44
Carolina 15 11 3 4 37
New Jersey 13 14 5 2 33
NY Islanders 13 14 4 2 32
Sunday’s Results
No games scheduled
Monday’s Results
No games scheduled
Today’s Games
Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Washington at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
Team W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (12-3-3) 8-2-0-0 24
Denver (12-3-3) 6-1-3-2 23
W. Michigan (8-5-3) 4-5-1-1 14
St. Cloud State (8-7-1) 4-5-1-0 13
Neb.-Omaha (9-6-3) 4-4-0-0 12
North Dakota (9-6-3) 3-4-1-1 11
Miami (4-8-5) 1-4-3-1 7
Colo. College (3-12-1) 1-6-1-0 4
Wednesday’s Game
Florida College Classic
Merrimack vs. Colorado College (Estero, Fla.), 6:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Florida College Classic
Colorado College vs. Cornell or Northern Michigan (Estero, Fla.), TBA
Great Lakes Invitational
Western Michigan vs. Michigan State (Detroit), 6 p.m.
Friday’s Game
Denver at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Superior State at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
BIG TEN
Team W-L-T-SW Pts
Minnesota (9-5-2) 3-1-0-0 9
Penn State (13-1-1) 2-0-0-0 6
Ohio State (9-2-4) 1-1-0-0 3
Wisconsin (8-7-1) 1-1-0-0 3
Michigan (7-8-1) 1-3-0-0 3
Michigan State (4-9-1) 0-2-0-0 0
Thursday’s Game
Great Lakes Invitational
Michigan vs. Michigan Tech (Detroit), 2:30 p.m.
Western Michigan vs. Michigan State (Detroit), 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Great Lakes Invitational
Michigan vs. Western Michigan or Michigan State (Detroit), TBA
Michigan State vs. Michigan or Michigan Tech (Detroit), TBA
Mariucci Classic
Mercyhurst at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
NCHA
Team W-L-T Pts
North Division
St. Norbert (10-2-1) 6-1-1 13
Lawrence (4-6-1) 3-2-1 7
Northland (5-6-1) 3-4-1 7
St. Scholastica (5-6) 3-3-0 6
Finlandia (0-13) 0-8-0 0
South Division
Adrian (8-2-2) 7-1-0 14
Concordia (Wis.) (7-4-1) 4-3-1 9
Lake Forest (8-5) 4-4-0 8
Aurora (3-8) 3-3-0 6
Marian (5-6-1) 3-5-0 6
MSOE (4-4-3) 1-3-2 4
WIAC
Team W-L-T Pts
Eau Claire (9-1-3) 2-0-0 4
Stevens Point (9-2-2) 2-0-0 4
Stout (6-7) 1-1-0 2
River Falls (5-8-1) 0-2-0 0
Superior (4-9-1) 0-2-0 0
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
Team W-L-T-SW Pts
Wisconsin (17-2-1) 13-2-1-1 41
Minnesota (15-3-2) 12-2-2-2 40
Minn. Duluth (13-4-3) 10-4-2-1 33
North Dakota (10-7-5) 7-5-4-2 27
Ohio State (8-10-2) 4-10-2-0 14
St. Cloud State (5-14-1) 4-11-1-1 14
Bemidji State (8-11-1) 4-11-1-0 13
MS-Mankato (6-14-2) 3-12-1-0 10
NCHA
Team W-L-T Pts
Adrian (9-1) 8-0-0 16
Lake Forest (10-2) 6-1-0 12
St. Scholastica (6-5-1) 3-2-1 7
Concordia (Wis.) (4-5-2) 2-3-2 6
Marian (4-7-1) 3-5-0 6
St. Norbert (3-7-1) 2-5-1 5
Finlandia (0-12) 0-8-0 0
WIAC
Team W-L-T Pts
River Falls (10-1) 2-1-0 4
Eau Claire (9-4-1) 1-1-0 2
Stevens Point (5-4-1) 1-1-0 2
Superior (5-7) 1-2-0 2
Transactions
Football
National Football League
Chicago Bears - Waived C Cornelius Edison.
Dallas Cowboys - Waived DE Zach Moore.
Denver Broncos - Cut QB Austin Davis.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Acquired RB Daryl Richardson off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Placed RB T.J. Yeldon on IR.
New York Jets - Acquired DE Corey Lemonier off waivers from the Detroit Lions.