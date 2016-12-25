Scoreboard

Grand Rapids-Greenway vs. Eastview, 2:15 p.m.

Schwan Cup

At Blaine, Minn.

Gold Division

Lakeville North vs. Duluth, 2:30 p.m.

Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids vs. Proctor-Hermantown, 5 p.m.

Silver Division

Irondale vs. Moose Lake Area, 12:30 p.m.

Rogers vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 8 p.m.

Bronze Division

St. Cloud vs. International Falls, 2:30 p.m.

National Division

Arrowhead (Wis.) vs. Eveleth-Gilbert Area, 12:30 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

Western Conference

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Oklahoma City 19 12 .613 —

Utah 18 13 .581 1.0

Portland 13 19 .406 6.5

Denver 12 18 .400 6.5

Minnesota 9 21 .300 9.5

Pacific

W L Pct GB

Golden State 27 5 .844 —

L.A. Clippers 22 9 .710 4.5

Sacramento 13 17 .433 13.0

L.A. Lakers 11 22 .333 16.5

Phoenix 9 21 .300 17.0

Southwest

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 25 6 .806 —

Houston 22 9 .710 3.0

Memphis 20 12 .625 5.5

New Orleans 11 21 .344 14.5

Dallas 9 21 .300 15.5

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Toronto 21 8 .724 —

Boston 18 13 .581 4.0

New York 16 14 .533 5.5

Philadelphia 7 22 .241 14.0

Brooklyn 7 22 .241 14.0

Central

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 23 6 .793 —

Milwaukee 14 14 .500 8.5

Indiana 15 16 .484 9.0

Chicago 14 16 .467 9.5

Detroit 14 18 .438 10.5

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Charlotte 17 13 .567 —

Atlanta 15 15 .500 2.0

Washington 13 16 .448 3.5

Orlando 14 18 .438 4.0

Miami 10 21 .323 7.5

Saturday’s Results

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Results

Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 100

Boston 119, New York 114

Cleveland 109, Golden State 108

San Antonio 119, Chicago 100

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, night

Today’s Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 9 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

Big Ten

Team W-L

Maryland (12-1) 0-0

Minnesota (12-1) 0-0

Northwestern (11-2) 0-0

Purdue (11-2) 0-0

Rutgers (11-2) 0-0

Wisconsin (11-2) 0-0

Indiana (10-2) 0-0

Illinois (10-3) 0-0

Michigan (10-3) 0-0

Ohio State (10-3) 0-0

Iowa (8-5) 0-0

Michigan State (8-5) 0-0

Penn State (8-5) 0-0

Nebraska (6-6) 0-0

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Northwestern at Penn State, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Illinois at Maryland, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

COLLEGE WOMEN

Big Ten

Team W-L

Maryland (12-0) 0-0

Northwestern (11-2) 0-0

Penn State (10-2) 0-0

Michigan (11-3) 0-0

Indiana (10-3) 0-0

Michigan State (10-3) 0-0

Ohio State (10-4) 0-0

Iowa (9-4) 0-0

Minnesota (9-4) 0-0

Purdue (9-5) 0-0

Illinois (5-8) 0-0

Wisconsin (5-8) 0-0

Nebraska (4-8) 0-0

Rutgers (3-10) 0-0

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan, 1 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Iowa at Illinois, 3 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Football

COLLEGE

NCAA Bowls

Saturday’s Result

Hawaii Bowl

At Honolulu

Hawaii 52, Middle Tennessee 35

Today’s Games

St. Petersburg Bowl

Miami, Ohio (6-6) vs. Mississippi State (5-7), 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Maryland (6-6) vs. Boston College (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Independence Bowl

At Shreveport, La.

North Carolina State (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tuesday’s Games

Heart of Dallas Bowl

Army (7-5) vs. North Texas (5-7), 11 a.m.

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

Temple (10-3) vs. Wake Forest (6-6), 2:30 p.m.

Holiday Bowl

At San Diego

Minnesota (8-4) vs. Washington State (8-4), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl

At Phoenix, Ariz.

Boise State (10-2) vs. Baylor (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday’s Games

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. Northwestern (6-6), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Russell Athletic Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

West Virginia (10-2) vs. Miami, Fla. (8-4), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Indiana (6-6) vs. Utah (8-4), 7:30 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Texas A&M (8-4) vs. Kansas State (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham Bowl

South Florida (10-2) vs. South Carolina (6-6), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Arkansas (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (9-4), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio, Texas

Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Colorado (10-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday’s Games

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Georgia (7-5) vs. Texas Christian (6-6), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Stanford (9-3) vs. North Carolina (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS3)

Music City Bowl

At Nashville, Tenn.

Nebraska (9-3) vs. Tennessee (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

South Alabama (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3), 4:30 p.m.

Orange Bowl

At Miami, Fla.

Michigan (10-2) vs. Florida State (9-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 31

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Louisiana State (7-4) vs. Louisville (9-3), 10 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

Taxslayer Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Georgia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5), 10 a.m. (ESPN)

College Football Playoff

Semifinals

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta, Ga.

No. 4 Washington (12-1) vs. No. 1 Alabama (13-0), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

No. 3 Ohio State (11-1) vs. No. 2 Clemson (12-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 2

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Florida (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4), noon (WDIO Ch. 10)

Cotton Bowl

At Arlington, Texas

Western Michigan (13-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), noon (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Southern Cal (9-3) vs. Penn State (11-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans, La.

Auburn (8-4) vs. Oklahoma (10-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Hockey

NHL

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

Chicago 22 9 4 1 49

Minnesota 21 8 2 2 46

St. Louis 18 12 4 1 41

Nashville 15 13 2 3 35

Dallas 14 14 7 0 35

Winnipeg 16 17 2 1 35

Colorado 12 20 0 1 25

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

San Jose 21 12 1 0 43

Edmonton 18 12 4 2 42

Anaheim 17 12 5 1 40

Los Angeles 17 13 1 3 38

Calgary 18 16 1 1 38

Vancouver 14 18 2 1 31

Arizona 11 18 4 1 27

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 21 9 3 1 46

Ottawa 20 11 2 1 43

Boston 18 14 3 1 40

Tampa Bay 17 15 1 2 37

Florida 15 14 2 4 36

Toronto 14 12 2 5 35

Detroit 15 15 4 0 34

Buffalo 12 13 3 5 32

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

Columbus 23 5 3 1 50

Pittsburgh 22 8 4 1 49

NY Rangers 23 12 0 1 47

Washington 20 8 1 3 44

Philadelphia 20 12 1 3 44

Carolina 15 11 3 4 37

New Jersey 13 14 5 2 33

NY Islanders 13 14 4 2 32

Saturday’s Results

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Results

No games scheduled

Today’s Games

No games scheduled

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

Team W-L-T-SW Pts

Minn. Duluth (12-3-3) 8-2-0-0 24

Denver (12-3-3) 6-1-3-2 23

W. Michigan (8-5-3) 4-5-1-1 14

St. Cloud State (8-7-1) 4-5-1-0 13

Neb.-Omaha (9-6-3) 4-4-0-0 12

North Dakota (9-6-3) 3-4-1-1 11

Miami (4-8-5) 1-4-3-1 7

Colo. College (3-12-1) 1-6-1-0 4

Wednesday’s Game

Florida College Classic

Merrimack vs. Colorado College (Estero, Fla.), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida College Classic

Colorado College vs. Cornell or Northern Michigan (Estero, Fla.), TBA

Great Lakes Invitational

Western Michigan vs. Michigan State (Detroit), 6 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Denver at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Superior State at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

BIG TEN

Team W-L-T-SW Pts

Minnesota (9-5-2) 3-1-0-0 9

Penn State (13-1-1) 2-0-0-0 6

Ohio State (9-2-4) 1-1-0-0 3

Wisconsin (8-7-1) 1-1-0-0 3

Michigan (7-8-1) 1-3-0-0 3

Michigan State (4-9-1) 0-2-0-0 0

Thursday’s Game

Great Lakes Invitational

Michigan vs. Michigan Tech (Detroit), 2:30 p.m.

Western Michigan vs. Michigan State (Detroit), 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Great Lakes Invitational

Michigan vs. Western Michigan or Michigan State (Detroit), TBA

Michigan State vs. Michigan or Michigan Tech (Detroit), TBA

Mariucci Classic

Mercyhurst at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

NCHA

Team W-L-T Pts

North Division

St. Norbert (10-2-1) 6-1-1 13

Lawrence (4-6-1) 3-2-1 7

Northland (5-6-1) 3-4-1 7

St. Scholastica (5-6) 3-3-0 6

Finlandia (0-13) 0-8-0 0

South Division

Adrian (8-2-2) 7-1-0 14

Concordia (Wis.) (7-4-1) 4-3-1 9

Lake Forest (8-5) 4-4-0 8

Aurora (3-8) 3-3-0 6

Marian (5-6-1) 3-5-0 6

MSOE (4-4-3) 1-3-2 4

WIAC

Team W-L-T Pts

Eau Claire (9-1-3) 2-0-0 4

Stevens Point (9-2-2) 2-0-0 4

Stout (6-7) 1-1-0 2

River Falls (5-8-1) 0-2-0 0

Superior (4-9-1) 0-2-0 0

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

Team W-L-T-SW Pts

Wisconsin (17-2-1) 13-2-1-1 41

Minnesota (15-3-2) 12-2-2-2 40

Minn. Duluth (13-4-3) 10-4-2-1 33

North Dakota (10-7-5) 7-5-4-2 27

Ohio State (8-10-2) 4-10-2-0 14

St. Cloud State (5-14-1) 4-11-1-1 14

Bemidji State (8-11-1) 4-11-1-0 13

MS-Mankato (6-14-2) 3-12-1-0 10

NCHA

Team W-L-T Pts

Adrian (9-1) 8-0-0 16

Lake Forest (10-2) 6-1-0 12

St. Scholastica (6-5-1) 3-2-1 7

Concordia (Wis.) (4-5-2) 2-3-2 6

Marian (4-7-1) 3-5-0 6

St. Norbert (3-7-1) 2-5-1 5

Finlandia (0-12) 0-8-0 0

WIAC

Team W-L-T Pts

River Falls (10-1) 2-1-0 4

Eau Claire (9-4-1) 1-1-0 2

Stevens Point (5-4-1) 1-1-0 2

Superior (5-7) 1-2-0 2

Transactions

Football

National Football League

Baltimore Ravens - Activated LB Brennen Beyer from the practice squad. Placed LB Kamalei Correa on IR.

Detroit Lions - Activated DB Alex Carter from the practice squad. Added WR Rashad Ross to the practice squad.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Activated DE Johnny Maxey and DB Al-Hajj Shabazz from the practice squad. Placed DB Shamarko Thomas on IR. Waived RB Daryl Richardson.

NCAA Football

Miami - Announced WR O’Juan Carney, TE Jovani Haskins, TE Michael Irvin II, DB Jeff James Jr., DL Tyreic Martin, DL Gerald Willis, and DB Cedrick Wright has been suspended for failing to meet the standards of expectations set by the program.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Sacramento Kings - Recalled C Georgios Papagiannis and PF Skal Labissiere from Reno (NBADL).