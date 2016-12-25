Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Basketball
NBA
Atlanta at Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (FSN)
Hockey
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Edina Classic
Grand Rapids-Greenway vs. Eastview, 2:15 p.m.
Schwan Cup
At Blaine, Minn.
Gold Division
Lakeville North vs. Duluth, 2:30 p.m.
Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids vs. Proctor-Hermantown, 5 p.m.
Silver Division
Irondale vs. Moose Lake Area, 12:30 p.m.
Rogers vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 8 p.m.
Bronze Division
St. Cloud vs. International Falls, 2:30 p.m.
National Division
Arrowhead (Wis.) vs. Eveleth-Gilbert Area, 12:30 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 19 12 .613 —
Utah 18 13 .581 1.0
Portland 13 19 .406 6.5
Denver 12 18 .400 6.5
Minnesota 9 21 .300 9.5
Pacific
W L Pct GB
Golden State 27 5 .844 —
L.A. Clippers 22 9 .710 4.5
Sacramento 13 17 .433 13.0
L.A. Lakers 11 22 .333 16.5
Phoenix 9 21 .300 17.0
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 25 6 .806 —
Houston 22 9 .710 3.0
Memphis 20 12 .625 5.5
New Orleans 11 21 .344 14.5
Dallas 9 21 .300 15.5
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 21 8 .724 —
Boston 18 13 .581 4.0
New York 16 14 .533 5.5
Philadelphia 7 22 .241 14.0
Brooklyn 7 22 .241 14.0
Central
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 23 6 .793 —
Milwaukee 14 14 .500 8.5
Indiana 15 16 .484 9.0
Chicago 14 16 .467 9.5
Detroit 14 18 .438 10.5
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 17 13 .567 —
Atlanta 15 15 .500 2.0
Washington 13 16 .448 3.5
Orlando 14 18 .438 4.0
Miami 10 21 .323 7.5
Saturday’s Results
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Results
Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 100
Boston 119, New York 114
Cleveland 109, Golden State 108
San Antonio 119, Chicago 100
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, night
Today’s Games
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Portland, 9 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
Big Ten
Team W-L
Maryland (12-1) 0-0
Minnesota (12-1) 0-0
Northwestern (11-2) 0-0
Purdue (11-2) 0-0
Rutgers (11-2) 0-0
Wisconsin (11-2) 0-0
Indiana (10-2) 0-0
Illinois (10-3) 0-0
Michigan (10-3) 0-0
Ohio State (10-3) 0-0
Iowa (8-5) 0-0
Michigan State (8-5) 0-0
Penn State (8-5) 0-0
Nebraska (6-6) 0-0
Tuesday’s Games
Michigan State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Northwestern at Penn State, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
Illinois at Maryland, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
COLLEGE WOMEN
Big Ten
Team W-L
Maryland (12-0) 0-0
Northwestern (11-2) 0-0
Penn State (10-2) 0-0
Michigan (11-3) 0-0
Indiana (10-3) 0-0
Michigan State (10-3) 0-0
Ohio State (10-4) 0-0
Iowa (9-4) 0-0
Minnesota (9-4) 0-0
Purdue (9-5) 0-0
Illinois (5-8) 0-0
Wisconsin (5-8) 0-0
Nebraska (4-8) 0-0
Rutgers (3-10) 0-0
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan, 1 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Iowa at Illinois, 3 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Football
COLLEGE
NCAA Bowls
Saturday’s Result
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
Hawaii 52, Middle Tennessee 35
Today’s Games
St. Petersburg Bowl
Miami, Ohio (6-6) vs. Mississippi State (5-7), 10 a.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Maryland (6-6) vs. Boston College (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
North Carolina State (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
Tuesday’s Games
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Army (7-5) vs. North Texas (5-7), 11 a.m.
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
Temple (10-3) vs. Wake Forest (6-6), 2:30 p.m.
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Minnesota (8-4) vs. Washington State (8-4), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Cactus Bowl
At Phoenix, Ariz.
Boise State (10-2) vs. Baylor (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday’s Games
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. Northwestern (6-6), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Russell Athletic Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
West Virginia (10-2) vs. Miami, Fla. (8-4), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Foster Farms Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Indiana (6-6) vs. Utah (8-4), 7:30 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Texas A&M (8-4) vs. Kansas State (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham Bowl
South Florida (10-2) vs. South Carolina (6-6), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Arkansas (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (9-4), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Colorado (10-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday’s Games
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Georgia (7-5) vs. Texas Christian (6-6), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Stanford (9-3) vs. North Carolina (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS3)
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Nebraska (9-3) vs. Tennessee (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
South Alabama (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3), 4:30 p.m.
Orange Bowl
At Miami, Fla.
Michigan (10-2) vs. Florida State (9-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 31
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Louisiana State (7-4) vs. Louisville (9-3), 10 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
Taxslayer Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Georgia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5), 10 a.m. (ESPN)
College Football Playoff
Semifinals
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta, Ga.
No. 4 Washington (12-1) vs. No. 1 Alabama (13-0), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
No. 3 Ohio State (11-1) vs. No. 2 Clemson (12-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 2
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Florida (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4), noon (WDIO Ch. 10)
Cotton Bowl
At Arlington, Texas
Western Michigan (13-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), noon (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Southern Cal (9-3) vs. Penn State (11-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans, La.
Auburn (8-4) vs. Oklahoma (10-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Chicago 22 9 4 1 49
Minnesota 21 8 2 2 46
St. Louis 18 12 4 1 41
Nashville 15 13 2 3 35
Dallas 14 14 7 0 35
Winnipeg 16 17 2 1 35
Colorado 12 20 0 1 25
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
San Jose 21 12 1 0 43
Edmonton 18 12 4 2 42
Anaheim 17 12 5 1 40
Los Angeles 17 13 1 3 38
Calgary 18 16 1 1 38
Vancouver 14 18 2 1 31
Arizona 11 18 4 1 27
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 21 9 3 1 46
Ottawa 20 11 2 1 43
Boston 18 14 3 1 40
Tampa Bay 17 15 1 2 37
Florida 15 14 2 4 36
Toronto 14 12 2 5 35
Detroit 15 15 4 0 34
Buffalo 12 13 3 5 32
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
Columbus 23 5 3 1 50
Pittsburgh 22 8 4 1 49
NY Rangers 23 12 0 1 47
Washington 20 8 1 3 44
Philadelphia 20 12 1 3 44
Carolina 15 11 3 4 37
New Jersey 13 14 5 2 33
NY Islanders 13 14 4 2 32
Saturday’s Results
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Results
No games scheduled
Today’s Games
No games scheduled
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
Team W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (12-3-3) 8-2-0-0 24
Denver (12-3-3) 6-1-3-2 23
W. Michigan (8-5-3) 4-5-1-1 14
St. Cloud State (8-7-1) 4-5-1-0 13
Neb.-Omaha (9-6-3) 4-4-0-0 12
North Dakota (9-6-3) 3-4-1-1 11
Miami (4-8-5) 1-4-3-1 7
Colo. College (3-12-1) 1-6-1-0 4
Wednesday’s Game
Florida College Classic
Merrimack vs. Colorado College (Estero, Fla.), 6:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Florida College Classic
Colorado College vs. Cornell or Northern Michigan (Estero, Fla.), TBA
Great Lakes Invitational
Western Michigan vs. Michigan State (Detroit), 6 p.m.
Friday’s Game
Denver at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Superior State at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
BIG TEN
Team W-L-T-SW Pts
Minnesota (9-5-2) 3-1-0-0 9
Penn State (13-1-1) 2-0-0-0 6
Ohio State (9-2-4) 1-1-0-0 3
Wisconsin (8-7-1) 1-1-0-0 3
Michigan (7-8-1) 1-3-0-0 3
Michigan State (4-9-1) 0-2-0-0 0
Thursday’s Game
Great Lakes Invitational
Michigan vs. Michigan Tech (Detroit), 2:30 p.m.
Western Michigan vs. Michigan State (Detroit), 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Great Lakes Invitational
Michigan vs. Western Michigan or Michigan State (Detroit), TBA
Michigan State vs. Michigan or Michigan Tech (Detroit), TBA
Mariucci Classic
Mercyhurst at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
NCHA
Team W-L-T Pts
North Division
St. Norbert (10-2-1) 6-1-1 13
Lawrence (4-6-1) 3-2-1 7
Northland (5-6-1) 3-4-1 7
St. Scholastica (5-6) 3-3-0 6
Finlandia (0-13) 0-8-0 0
South Division
Adrian (8-2-2) 7-1-0 14
Concordia (Wis.) (7-4-1) 4-3-1 9
Lake Forest (8-5) 4-4-0 8
Aurora (3-8) 3-3-0 6
Marian (5-6-1) 3-5-0 6
MSOE (4-4-3) 1-3-2 4
WIAC
Team W-L-T Pts
Eau Claire (9-1-3) 2-0-0 4
Stevens Point (9-2-2) 2-0-0 4
Stout (6-7) 1-1-0 2
River Falls (5-8-1) 0-2-0 0
Superior (4-9-1) 0-2-0 0
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
Team W-L-T-SW Pts
Wisconsin (17-2-1) 13-2-1-1 41
Minnesota (15-3-2) 12-2-2-2 40
Minn. Duluth (13-4-3) 10-4-2-1 33
North Dakota (10-7-5) 7-5-4-2 27
Ohio State (8-10-2) 4-10-2-0 14
St. Cloud State (5-14-1) 4-11-1-1 14
Bemidji State (8-11-1) 4-11-1-0 13
MS-Mankato (6-14-2) 3-12-1-0 10
NCHA
Team W-L-T Pts
Adrian (9-1) 8-0-0 16
Lake Forest (10-2) 6-1-0 12
St. Scholastica (6-5-1) 3-2-1 7
Concordia (Wis.) (4-5-2) 2-3-2 6
Marian (4-7-1) 3-5-0 6
St. Norbert (3-7-1) 2-5-1 5
Finlandia (0-12) 0-8-0 0
WIAC
Team W-L-T Pts
River Falls (10-1) 2-1-0 4
Eau Claire (9-4-1) 1-1-0 2
Stevens Point (5-4-1) 1-1-0 2
Superior (5-7) 1-2-0 2
Transactions
Football
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens - Activated LB Brennen Beyer from the practice squad. Placed LB Kamalei Correa on IR.
Detroit Lions - Activated DB Alex Carter from the practice squad. Added WR Rashad Ross to the practice squad.
Pittsburgh Steelers - Activated DE Johnny Maxey and DB Al-Hajj Shabazz from the practice squad. Placed DB Shamarko Thomas on IR. Waived RB Daryl Richardson.
NCAA Football
Miami - Announced WR O’Juan Carney, TE Jovani Haskins, TE Michael Irvin II, DB Jeff James Jr., DL Tyreic Martin, DL Gerald Willis, and DB Cedrick Wright has been suspended for failing to meet the standards of expectations set by the program.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Sacramento Kings - Recalled C Georgios Papagiannis and PF Skal Labissiere from Reno (NBADL).