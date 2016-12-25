Scoreboard

Search
    Today’s Events

    Basketball

    NBA

    Atlanta at Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (FSN)

    Hockey

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Edina Classic

    Grand Rapids-Greenway vs. Eastview, 2:15 p.m.

    Schwan Cup

    At Blaine, Minn.

    Gold Division

    Lakeville North vs. Duluth, 2:30 p.m.

    Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids vs. Proctor-Hermantown, 5 p.m.

    Silver Division

    Irondale vs. Moose Lake Area, 12:30 p.m.

    Rogers vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 8 p.m.

    Bronze Division

    St. Cloud vs. International Falls, 2:30 p.m.

    National Division

    Arrowhead (Wis.) vs. Eveleth-Gilbert Area, 12:30 p.m.

    Basketball

    NBA

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Oklahoma City 19 12 .613 —

    Utah 18 13 .581 1.0

    Portland 13 19 .406 6.5

    Denver 12 18 .400 6.5

    Minnesota 9 21 .300 9.5

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    Golden State 27 5 .844 —

    L.A. Clippers 22 9 .710 4.5

    Sacramento 13 17 .433 13.0

    L.A. Lakers 11 22 .333 16.5

    Phoenix 9 21 .300 17.0

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    San Antonio 25 6 .806 —

    Houston 22 9 .710 3.0

    Memphis 20 12 .625 5.5

    New Orleans 11 21 .344 14.5

    Dallas 9 21 .300 15.5

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Toronto 21 8 .724 —

    Boston 18 13 .581 4.0

    New York 16 14 .533 5.5

    Philadelphia 7 22 .241 14.0

    Brooklyn 7 22 .241 14.0

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 23 6 .793 —

    Milwaukee 14 14 .500 8.5

    Indiana 15 16 .484 9.0

    Chicago 14 16 .467 9.5

    Detroit 14 18 .438 10.5

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Charlotte 17 13 .567 —

    Atlanta 15 15 .500 2.0

    Washington 13 16 .448 3.5

    Orlando 14 18 .438 4.0

    Miami 10 21 .323 7.5

    Saturday’s Results

    No games scheduled

    Sunday’s Results

    Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 100

    Boston 119, New York 114

    Cleveland 109, Golden State 108

    San Antonio 119, Chicago 100

    L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, night

    Today’s Games

    Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.

    Memphis at Orlando, 6 p.m.

    Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

    Cleveland at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

    Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

    Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

    Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.

    Toronto at Portland, 9 p.m.

    Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    Big Ten

    Team W-L

    Maryland (12-1) 0-0

    Minnesota (12-1) 0-0

    Northwestern (11-2) 0-0

    Purdue (11-2) 0-0

    Rutgers (11-2) 0-0

    Wisconsin (11-2) 0-0

    Indiana (10-2) 0-0

    Illinois (10-3) 0-0

    Michigan (10-3) 0-0

    Ohio State (10-3) 0-0

    Iowa (8-5) 0-0

    Michigan State (8-5) 0-0

    Penn State (8-5) 0-0

    Nebraska (6-6) 0-0

    Tuesday’s Games

    Michigan State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

    Rutgers at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

    Northwestern at Penn State, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

    Illinois at Maryland, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Big Ten

    Team W-L

    Maryland (12-0) 0-0

    Northwestern (11-2) 0-0

    Penn State (10-2) 0-0

    Michigan (11-3) 0-0

    Indiana (10-3) 0-0

    Michigan State (10-3) 0-0

    Ohio State (10-4) 0-0

    Iowa (9-4) 0-0

    Minnesota (9-4) 0-0

    Purdue (9-5) 0-0

    Illinois (5-8) 0-0

    Wisconsin (5-8) 0-0

    Nebraska (4-8) 0-0

    Rutgers (3-10) 0-0

    Wednesday’s Games

    Minnesota at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

    Rutgers at Michigan, 1 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Iowa at Illinois, 3 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Northwestern at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

    Football

    COLLEGE

    NCAA Bowls

    Saturday’s Result

    Hawaii Bowl

    At Honolulu

    Hawaii 52, Middle Tennessee 35

    Today’s Games

    St. Petersburg Bowl

    Miami, Ohio (6-6) vs. Mississippi State (5-7), 10 a.m. (ESPN)

    Quick Lane Bowl

    At Detroit

    Maryland (6-6) vs. Boston College (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Independence Bowl

    At Shreveport, La.

    North Carolina State (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

    Tuesday’s Games

    Heart of Dallas Bowl

    Army (7-5) vs. North Texas (5-7), 11 a.m.

    Military Bowl

    At Annapolis, Md.

    Temple (10-3) vs. Wake Forest (6-6), 2:30 p.m.

    Holiday Bowl

    At San Diego

    Minnesota (8-4) vs. Washington State (8-4), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

    Cactus Bowl

    At Phoenix, Ariz.

    Boise State (10-2) vs. Baylor (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

    Wednesday’s Games

    Pinstripe Bowl

    At New York

    Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. Northwestern (6-6), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

    Russell Athletic Bowl

    At Orlando, Fla.

    West Virginia (10-2) vs. Miami, Fla. (8-4), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Foster Farms Bowl

    At Santa Clara, Calif.

    Indiana (6-6) vs. Utah (8-4), 7:30 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)

    Texas Bowl

    At Houston

    Texas A&M (8-4) vs. Kansas State (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

    Thursday’s Games

    Birmingham Bowl

    South Florida (10-2) vs. South Carolina (6-6), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

    Belk Bowl

    At Charlotte, N.C.

    Arkansas (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (9-4), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Alamo Bowl

    At San Antonio, Texas

    Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Colorado (10-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

    Friday’s Games

    Liberty Bowl

    At Memphis, Tenn.

    Georgia (7-5) vs. Texas Christian (6-6), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

    Sun Bowl

    At El Paso, Texas

    Stanford (9-3) vs. North Carolina (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS3)

    Music City Bowl

    At Nashville, Tenn.

    Nebraska (9-3) vs. Tennessee (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Arizona Bowl

    At Tucson, Ariz.

    South Alabama (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3), 4:30 p.m.

    Orange Bowl

    At Miami, Fla.

    Michigan (10-2) vs. Florida State (9-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

    Saturday, Dec. 31

    Citrus Bowl

    At Orlando, Fla.

    Louisiana State (7-4) vs. Louisville (9-3), 10 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    Taxslayer Bowl

    At Jacksonville, Fla.

    Georgia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5), 10 a.m. (ESPN)

    College Football Playoff

    Semifinals

    Peach Bowl

    At Atlanta, Ga.

    No. 4 Washington (12-1) vs. No. 1 Alabama (13-0), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

    Fiesta Bowl

    At Glendale, Ariz.

    No. 3 Ohio State (11-1) vs. No. 2 Clemson (12-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

    Monday, Jan. 2

    Outback Bowl

    At Tampa, Fla.

    Florida (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4), noon (WDIO Ch. 10)

    Cotton Bowl

    At Arlington, Texas

    Western Michigan (13-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), noon (ESPN)

    Rose Bowl

    At Pasadena, Calif.

    Southern Cal (9-3) vs. Penn State (11-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

    Sugar Bowl

    At New Orleans, La.

    Auburn (8-4) vs. Oklahoma (10-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Chicago 22 9 4 1 49

    Minnesota 21 8 2 2 46

    St. Louis 18 12 4 1 41

    Nashville 15 13 2 3 35

    Dallas 14 14 7 0 35

    Winnipeg 16 17 2 1 35

    Colorado 12 20 0 1 25

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    San Jose 21 12 1 0 43

    Edmonton 18 12 4 2 42

    Anaheim 17 12 5 1 40

    Los Angeles 17 13 1 3 38

    Calgary 18 16 1 1 38

    Vancouver 14 18 2 1 31

    Arizona 11 18 4 1 27

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 21 9 3 1 46

    Ottawa 20 11 2 1 43

    Boston 18 14 3 1 40

    Tampa Bay 17 15 1 2 37

    Florida 15 14 2 4 36

    Toronto 14 12 2 5 35

    Detroit 15 15 4 0 34

    Buffalo 12 13 3 5 32

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Columbus 23 5 3 1 50

    Pittsburgh 22 8 4 1 49

    NY Rangers 23 12 0 1 47

    Washington 20 8 1 3 44

    Philadelphia 20 12 1 3 44

    Carolina 15 11 3 4 37

    New Jersey 13 14 5 2 33

    NY Islanders 13 14 4 2 32

    Saturday’s Results

    No games scheduled

    Sunday’s Results

    No games scheduled

    Today’s Games

    No games scheduled

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    Team W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minn. Duluth (12-3-3) 8-2-0-0 24

    Denver (12-3-3) 6-1-3-2 23

    W. Michigan (8-5-3) 4-5-1-1 14

    St. Cloud State (8-7-1) 4-5-1-0 13

    Neb.-Omaha (9-6-3) 4-4-0-0 12

    North Dakota (9-6-3) 3-4-1-1 11

    Miami (4-8-5) 1-4-3-1 7

    Colo. College (3-12-1) 1-6-1-0 4

    Wednesday’s Game

    Florida College Classic

    Merrimack vs. Colorado College (Estero, Fla.), 6:30 p.m.

    Thursday’s Games

    Florida College Classic

    Colorado College vs. Cornell or Northern Michigan (Estero, Fla.), TBA

    Great Lakes Invitational

    Western Michigan vs. Michigan State (Detroit), 6 p.m.

    Friday’s Game

    Denver at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

    Lake Superior State at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    BIG TEN

    Team W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minnesota (9-5-2) 3-1-0-0 9

    Penn State (13-1-1) 2-0-0-0 6

    Ohio State (9-2-4) 1-1-0-0 3

    Wisconsin (8-7-1) 1-1-0-0 3

    Michigan (7-8-1) 1-3-0-0 3

    Michigan State (4-9-1) 0-2-0-0 0

    Thursday’s Game

    Great Lakes Invitational

    Michigan vs. Michigan Tech (Detroit), 2:30 p.m.

    Western Michigan vs. Michigan State (Detroit), 6 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    Great Lakes Invitational

    Michigan vs. Western Michigan or Michigan State (Detroit), TBA

    Michigan State vs. Michigan or Michigan Tech (Detroit), TBA

    Mariucci Classic

    Mercyhurst at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    NCHA

    Team W-L-T Pts

    North Division

    St. Norbert (10-2-1) 6-1-1 13

    Lawrence (4-6-1) 3-2-1 7

    Northland (5-6-1) 3-4-1 7

    St. Scholastica (5-6) 3-3-0 6

    Finlandia (0-13) 0-8-0 0

    South Division

    Adrian (8-2-2) 7-1-0 14

    Concordia (Wis.) (7-4-1) 4-3-1 9

    Lake Forest (8-5) 4-4-0 8

    Aurora (3-8) 3-3-0 6

    Marian (5-6-1) 3-5-0 6

    MSOE (4-4-3) 1-3-2 4

    WIAC

    Team W-L-T Pts

    Eau Claire (9-1-3) 2-0-0 4

    Stevens Point (9-2-2) 2-0-0 4

    Stout (6-7) 1-1-0 2

    River Falls (5-8-1) 0-2-0 0

    Superior (4-9-1) 0-2-0 0

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    Team W-L-T-SW Pts

    Wisconsin (17-2-1) 13-2-1-1 41

    Minnesota (15-3-2) 12-2-2-2 40

    Minn. Duluth (13-4-3) 10-4-2-1 33

    North Dakota (10-7-5) 7-5-4-2 27

    Ohio State (8-10-2) 4-10-2-0 14

    St. Cloud State (5-14-1) 4-11-1-1 14

    Bemidji State (8-11-1) 4-11-1-0 13

    MS-Mankato (6-14-2) 3-12-1-0 10

    NCHA

    Team W-L-T Pts

    Adrian (9-1) 8-0-0 16

    Lake Forest (10-2) 6-1-0 12

    St. Scholastica (6-5-1) 3-2-1 7

    Concordia (Wis.) (4-5-2) 2-3-2 6

    Marian (4-7-1) 3-5-0 6

    St. Norbert (3-7-1) 2-5-1 5

    Finlandia (0-12) 0-8-0 0

    WIAC

    Team W-L-T Pts

    River Falls (10-1) 2-1-0 4

    Eau Claire (9-4-1) 1-1-0 2

    Stevens Point (5-4-1) 1-1-0 2

    Superior (5-7) 1-2-0 2

    Transactions

    Football

    National Football League

    Baltimore Ravens - Activated LB Brennen Beyer from the practice squad. Placed LB Kamalei Correa on IR.

    Detroit Lions - Activated DB Alex Carter from the practice squad. Added WR Rashad Ross to the practice squad.

    Pittsburgh Steelers - Activated DE Johnny Maxey and DB Al-Hajj Shabazz from the practice squad. Placed DB Shamarko Thomas on IR. Waived RB Daryl Richardson.

    NCAA Football

    Miami - Announced WR O’Juan Carney, TE Jovani Haskins, TE Michael Irvin II, DB Jeff James Jr., DL Tyreic Martin, DL Gerald Willis, and DB Cedrick Wright has been suspended for failing to meet the standards of expectations set by the program.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Sacramento Kings - Recalled C Georgios Papagiannis and PF Skal Labissiere from Reno (NBADL).

