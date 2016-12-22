Scoreboard

Florida A & M at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Moose Lake-Willow River at Eden Valley-Watkins, TBA

Princeton at Duluth East, 2:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

Wild at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Proctor at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Hermantown at Thief River Falls, 6:15 p.m.

Brainerd at Grand Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Frances (Ontario) at International Falls, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Duluth Marshall at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (St. Louis Park, Minn.), 2:30 p.m.

North Shore at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

Skiing

ALPINE

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS AND GIRLS

Thunder Bay at Cook County (Lutsen Mountains), 9 a.m.

Basketball

NBA

Western Conference

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Utah 18 12 .600 —

Oklahoma City 17 12 .586 .5

Portland 13 18 .419 5.5

Denver 12 17 .414 5.5

Minnesota 9 19 .321 8.0

Pacific

W L Pct GB

Golden State 26 4 .867 —

L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 4.5

Sacramento 12 17 .414 13.5

L.A. Lakers 11 21 .344 16.0

Phoenix 8 21 .276 17.5

Southwest

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 23 5 .821 —

Houston 22 8 .733 2.0

Memphis 19 12 .613 5.5

New Orleans 10 21 .323 14.5

Dallas 8 21 .276 15.5

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Toronto 20 8 .714 —

Boston 17 12 .586 3.5

New York 16 13 .552 4.5

Philadelphia 7 21 .250 13.0

Brooklyn 7 21 .250 13.0

Central

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 21 6 .778 —

Chicago 14 14 .500 7.5

Indiana 15 16 .484 8.0

Milwaukee 13 14 .481 8.0

Detroit 14 17 .452 9.0

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Charlotte 16 13 .552 —

Atlanta 14 15 .483 2.0

Washington 13 15 .464 2.5

Orlando 13 18 .419 4.0

Miami 10 20 .333 6.5

Wednesday’s Results

Minnesota 92, Atlanta 84

Cleveland 113, Milwaukee 102

Memphis 98, Detroit 86

Washington 107, Chicago 97

Oklahoma City 121, New Orleans 110

Sacramento 94, Utah 93

Houston 125, Phoenix 111

Dallas 96, Portland 95

Thursday’s Results

Boston 109, Indiana 102

Golden State 117, Brooklyn 101

New York 106, Orlando 95

Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 107

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, night

Today’s Games

Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

Big Ten

Wednesday’s Results

Penn State 96, Morgan State 55

Illinois 75, Missouri 66

Michigan State 77, Oakland 65

Purdue 91, Norfolk State 45

Thursday’s Results

Indiana 97, Austin Peay 62

Michigan 68, Furman 62

Northwestern 72, Houston Baptist 63

Iowa 89, Delaware State 57

Ohio State 79, North Carolina-Asheville 77

Today’s Games

Arkansas State at Minnesota, 6 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Florida A&M at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Big Ten

Wednesday’s Results

IUPUI 67, Purdue 62

Ohio State 88, Winthrop 48

Maryland 77, Duquesne 57

Indiana 74, Stony Brook 60

Connecticut 84, Nebraska 41

Thursday’s Results

Minnesota 92, Kent State 62

Northwestern 82, Tennessee-Martin 59

Michigan 82, American 33

Ohio 80, Illinois 68

Football

COLLEGE

NCAA Bowls

Wednesday’s Result

Poinsettia Bowl

At San Diego, Calif.

Brigham Young 24, Wyoming 21

Thursday’s Result

Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise, Idaho

Idaho 61, Colorado State 50

Today’s Games

Bahamas Bowl

At Nassau, Bahamas

Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Old Dominion (9-3), noon (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Louisiana Tech (8-5) vs. Navy (9-4), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Ohio (8-5) vs. Troy (9-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday’s Game

Hawaii Bowl

At Honolulu

Middle Tennessee (8-4) at Hawaii (6-7), 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Petersburg Bowl

Miami, Ohio (6-6) vs. Mississippi State (5-7), 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Maryland (6-6) vs. Boston College (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Independence Bowl

At Shreveport, La.

North Carolina State (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tuesday’s Games

Heart of Dallas Bowl

Army (7-5) vs. North Texas (5-7), 11 a.m.

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

Temple (10-3) vs. Wake Forest (6-6), 2:30 p.m.

Holiday Bowl

At San Diego

Minnesota (8-4) vs. Washington State (8-4), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl

At Phoenix, Ariz.

Boise State (10-2) vs. Baylor (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday’s Games

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. Northwestern (6-6), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Russell Athletic Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

West Virginia (10-2) vs. Miami, Fla. (8-4), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Indiana (6-6) vs. Utah (8-4), 7:30 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Texas A&M (8-4) vs. Kansas State (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 29

Birmingham Bowl

South Florida (10-2) vs. South Carolina (6-6), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Arkansas (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (9-4), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio, Texas

Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Colorado (10-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 30

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Georgia (7-5) vs. Texas Christian (6-6), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Stanford (9-3) vs. North Carolina (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS3)

Music City Bowl

At Nashville, Tenn.

Nebraska (9-3) vs. Tennessee (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

South Alabama (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3), 4:30 p.m.

Orange Bowl

At Miami, Fla.

Michigan (10-2) vs. Florida State (9-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 31

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Louisiana State (7-4) vs. Louisville (9-3), 10 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

Taxslayer Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Georgia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5), 10 a.m. (ESPN)

College Football Playoff

Semifinals

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta, Ga.

No. 4 Washington (12-1) vs. No. 1 Alabama (13-0), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

No. 3 Ohio State (11-1) vs. No. 2 Clemson (12-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 2

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Florida (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4), noon (WDIO Ch. 10)

Cotton Bowl

At Arlington, Texas

Western Michigan (13-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), noon (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Southern Cal (9-3) vs. Penn State (11-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans, La.

Auburn (8-4) vs. Oklahoma (10-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Hockey

NHL

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

Chicago 22 9 3 1 48

Minnesota 20 8 2 2 44

St. Louis 18 12 4 1 41

Nashville 15 13 2 3 35

Dallas 13 14 7 0 33

Winnipeg 15 17 2 1 33

Colorado 11 19 0 1 23

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

San Jose 20 12 1 0 41

Edmonton 18 12 3 2 41

Anaheim 17 12 5 1 40

Los Angeles 17 13 0 3 37

Calgary 17 16 1 1 36

Vancouver 14 16 2 1 31

Arizona 11 17 4 1 27

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 21 8 3 1 46

Ottawa 20 11 2 1 43

Boston 18 14 2 1 39

Tampa Bay 17 14 1 2 37

Florida 15 14 2 3 35

Buffalo 12 12 3 5 32

Detroit 14 15 4 0 32

Toronto 12 12 2 5 31

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

Columbus 22 5 3 1 48

Pittsburgh 21 8 4 1 47

NY Rangers 23 11 0 1 47

Philadelphia 20 12 1 3 44

Washington 19 8 1 3 42

Carolina 14 11 3 4 35

New Jersey 13 13 5 2 33

NY Islanders 12 14 4 2 30

Wednesday’s Results

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2, SO

Edmonton 3, Arizona 2

Thursday’s Results

Minnesota 4, Montreal 2

Carolina 3, Buffalo 1

New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 0

Columbus 7, Pittsburgh 1

Ottawa 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Tampa Bay 5, St. Louis 2

Boston 3, Florida 1

Los Angeles 4, Nashville 0

Toronto at Colorado, night

Winnipeg at Vancouver, night

Today’s Games

Minnesota at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

Team W-L-T-SW Pts

Minn. Duluth (12-3-3) 8-2-0-0 24

Denver (12-3-3) 6-1-3-2 23

W. Michigan (8-5-3) 4-5-1-1 14

St. Cloud State (8-7-1) 4-5-1-0 13

Neb.-Omaha (9-6-3) 4-4-0-0 12

North Dakota (9-6-3) 3-4-1-1 11

Miami (4-8-5) 1-4-3-1 7

Colo. College (3-12-1) 1-6-1-0 4

BIG TEN

Team W-L-T-SW Pts

Minnesota (9-5-2) 3-1-0-0 9

Penn State (13-1-1) 2-0-0-0 6

Ohio State (9-2-4) 1-1-0-0 3

Wisconsin (8-7-1) 1-1-0-0 3

Michigan (7-8-1) 1-3-0-0 3

Michigan State (4-9-1) 0-2-0-0 0

NCHA

Team W-L-T Pts

North Division

St. Norbert (10-2-1) 6-1-1 13

Lawrence (4-6-1) 3-2-1 7

Northland (5-6-1) 3-4-1 7

St. Scholastica (5-6) 3-3-0 6

Finlandia (0-13) 0-8-0 0

South Division

Adrian (8-2-2) 7-1-0 14

Concordia (Wis.) (7-4-1) 4-3-1 9

Lake Forest (8-5) 4-4-0 8

Aurora (3-8) 3-3-0 6

Marian (5-6-1) 3-5-0 6

MSOE (4-4-3) 1-3-2 4

WIAC

Team W-L-T Pts

Eau Claire (9-1-3) 2-0-0 4

Stevens Point (9-2-2) 2-0-0 4

Stout (6-7) 1-1-0 2

River Falls (5-8-1) 0-2-0 0

Superior (4-9-1) 0-2-0 0

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

Team W-L-T-SW Pts

Wisconsin (17-2-1) 13-2-1-1 41

Minnesota (15-3-2) 12-2-2-2 40

Minn. Duluth (13-4-3) 10-4-2-1 33

North Dakota (10-7-5) 7-5-4-2 27

Ohio State (8-10-2) 4-10-2-0 14

St. Cloud State (5-14-1) 4-11-1-1 14

Bemidji State (8-11-1) 4-11-1-0 13

MS-Mankato (6-14-2) 3-12-1-0 10

NCHA

Team W-L-T Pts

Adrian (9-1) 8-0-0 16

Lake Forest (10-2) 6-1-0 12

St. Scholastica (6-5-1) 3-2-1 7

Concordia (Wis.) (4-5-2) 2-3-2 6

Marian (4-7-1) 3-5-0 6

St. Norbert (3-7-1) 2-5-1 5

Finlandia (0-12) 0-8-0 0

WIAC

Team W-L-T Pts

River Falls (10-1) 2-1-0 4

Eau Claire (9-4-1) 1-1-0 2

Stevens Point (5-4-1) 1-1-0 2

Superior (5-7) 1-2-0 2

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Tampa Bay Rays - Signed LF Shane Peterson, 2B Ryan Brett, C Michael McKenry, RHP Diego Moreno, LHP Justin Marks, and LHP Dana Eveland to a minor league contract.

Football

National Football League

Atlanta Falcons - Activated LB Josh Keyes and TE D.J. Tialavea from the practice squad. Waived DB Robenson Therezie. Waived DE Malliciah Goodman.

Cleveland Browns - Cut DB Trae Elston. Waived K Patrick Murray.

New England Patriots - Cut DT Woodrow Hamilton.

San Francisco 49ers - Cut G Josh Allen.

Washington Redskins - Waived WR Rashad Ross.

NCAA Football

James Madison - Suspended WR Terrence Alls indefinitely for violating the school’s standards of conduct.

James Madison - Suspended LB Brandon Hereford indefinitely for violating the school’s standards of conduct.

Michigan - Suspended WR Grant Perry from the program.

North Alabama - Promoted defensive coordinator Chris Willis to head coach.

Notre Dame - Named Mike Elko defensive coordinator.

Texas A&M - Suspended WR Speedy Noil after he was charged with misdemeanor drug possession.

Basketball

NCAA Basketball

Duke - Suspended G Grayson Allen indefinitely.

Fresno St. - Signed head coach Rodney Terry to a contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

Georgia - Fined Shane Beamer $25,000 for conduct detrimental to the team.

Seton Hall - Dismissed sophomore F Myles Carter.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Buffalo Sabres - Announced C David Legwand has retired.

Chicago Blackhawks - Recalled RW Tanner Kero from Rockford (AHL).

Ottawa Senators - Signed C Filip Chlapik to a three-year, entry-level contract.

St. Louis Blues - Placed C Paul Stastny on IR.

Tampa Bay Lightning - Placed G Ben Bishop on IR.