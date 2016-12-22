Scoreboard

Search
    By News Tribune on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:38 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Basketball

    NBA

    Sacramento at Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

    COLLEGE MEN

    Arkansas State at Minnesota, 6 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Florida A & M at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Moose Lake-Willow River at Eden Valley-Watkins, TBA

    Princeton at Duluth East, 2:30 p.m.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Wild at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

    Proctor at Princeton, 4 p.m.

    Hermantown at Thief River Falls, 6:15 p.m.

    Brainerd at Grand Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    Fort Frances (Ontario) at International Falls, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Duluth Marshall at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (St. Louis Park, Minn.), 2:30 p.m.

    North Shore at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

    Skiing

    ALPINE

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS AND GIRLS

    Thunder Bay at Cook County (Lutsen Mountains), 9 a.m.

    Basketball

    NBA

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Utah 18 12 .600 —

    Oklahoma City 17 12 .586 .5

    Portland 13 18 .419 5.5

    Denver 12 17 .414 5.5

    Minnesota 9 19 .321 8.0

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    Golden State 26 4 .867 —

    L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 4.5

    Sacramento 12 17 .414 13.5

    L.A. Lakers 11 21 .344 16.0

    Phoenix 8 21 .276 17.5

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    San Antonio 23 5 .821 —

    Houston 22 8 .733 2.0

    Memphis 19 12 .613 5.5

    New Orleans 10 21 .323 14.5

    Dallas 8 21 .276 15.5

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Toronto 20 8 .714 —

    Boston 17 12 .586 3.5

    New York 16 13 .552 4.5

    Philadelphia 7 21 .250 13.0

    Brooklyn 7 21 .250 13.0

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 21 6 .778 —

    Chicago 14 14 .500 7.5

    Indiana 15 16 .484 8.0

    Milwaukee 13 14 .481 8.0

    Detroit 14 17 .452 9.0

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Charlotte 16 13 .552 —

    Atlanta 14 15 .483 2.0

    Washington 13 15 .464 2.5

    Orlando 13 18 .419 4.0

    Miami 10 20 .333 6.5

    Wednesday’s Results

    Minnesota 92, Atlanta 84

    Cleveland 113, Milwaukee 102

    Memphis 98, Detroit 86

    Washington 107, Chicago 97

    Oklahoma City 121, New Orleans 110

    Sacramento 94, Utah 93

    Houston 125, Phoenix 111

    Dallas 96, Portland 95

    Thursday’s Results

    Boston 109, Indiana 102

    Golden State 117, Brooklyn 101

    New York 106, Orlando 95

    Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 107

    San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, night

    Today’s Games

    Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

    L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 6 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

    Golden State at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

    Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

    Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

    Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

    Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.

    Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

    San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.

    Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    Big Ten

    Wednesday’s Results

    Penn State 96, Morgan State 55

    Illinois 75, Missouri 66

    Michigan State 77, Oakland 65

    Purdue 91, Norfolk State 45

    Thursday’s Results

    Indiana 97, Austin Peay 62

    Michigan 68, Furman 62

    Northwestern 72, Houston Baptist 63

    Iowa 89, Delaware State 57

    Ohio State 79, North Carolina-Asheville 77

    Today’s Games

    Arkansas State at Minnesota, 6 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Florida A&M at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Rutgers at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Big Ten

    Wednesday’s Results

    IUPUI 67, Purdue 62

    Ohio State 88, Winthrop 48

    Maryland 77, Duquesne 57

    Indiana 74, Stony Brook 60

    Connecticut 84, Nebraska 41

    Thursday’s Results

    Minnesota 92, Kent State 62

    Northwestern 82, Tennessee-Martin 59

    Michigan 82, American 33

    Ohio 80, Illinois 68

    Football

    COLLEGE

    NCAA Bowls

    Wednesday’s Result

    Poinsettia Bowl

    At San Diego, Calif.

    Brigham Young 24, Wyoming 21

    Thursday’s Result

    Idaho Potato Bowl

    At Boise, Idaho

    Idaho 61, Colorado State 50

    Today’s Games

    Bahamas Bowl

    At Nassau, Bahamas

    Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Old Dominion (9-3), noon (ESPN)

    Armed Forces Bowl

    At Fort Worth, Texas

    Louisiana Tech (8-5) vs. Navy (9-4), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Dollar General Bowl

    At Mobile, Ala.

    Ohio (8-5) vs. Troy (9-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

    Saturday’s Game

    Hawaii Bowl

    At Honolulu

    Middle Tennessee (8-4) at Hawaii (6-7), 7 p.m.

    Monday’s Games

    St. Petersburg Bowl

    Miami, Ohio (6-6) vs. Mississippi State (5-7), 10 a.m. (ESPN)

    Quick Lane Bowl

    At Detroit

    Maryland (6-6) vs. Boston College (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Independence Bowl

    At Shreveport, La.

    North Carolina State (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

    Tuesday’s Games

    Heart of Dallas Bowl

    Army (7-5) vs. North Texas (5-7), 11 a.m.

    Military Bowl

    At Annapolis, Md.

    Temple (10-3) vs. Wake Forest (6-6), 2:30 p.m.

    Holiday Bowl

    At San Diego

    Minnesota (8-4) vs. Washington State (8-4), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

    Cactus Bowl

    At Phoenix, Ariz.

    Boise State (10-2) vs. Baylor (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

    Wednesday’s Games

    Pinstripe Bowl

    At New York

    Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. Northwestern (6-6), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

    Russell Athletic Bowl

    At Orlando, Fla.

    West Virginia (10-2) vs. Miami, Fla. (8-4), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Foster Farms Bowl

    At Santa Clara, Calif.

    Indiana (6-6) vs. Utah (8-4), 7:30 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)

    Texas Bowl

    At Houston

    Texas A&M (8-4) vs. Kansas State (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

    Thursday, Dec. 29

    Birmingham Bowl

    South Florida (10-2) vs. South Carolina (6-6), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

    Belk Bowl

    At Charlotte, N.C.

    Arkansas (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (9-4), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Alamo Bowl

    At San Antonio, Texas

    Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Colorado (10-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

    Friday, Dec. 30

    Liberty Bowl

    At Memphis, Tenn.

    Georgia (7-5) vs. Texas Christian (6-6), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

    Sun Bowl

    At El Paso, Texas

    Stanford (9-3) vs. North Carolina (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS3)

    Music City Bowl

    At Nashville, Tenn.

    Nebraska (9-3) vs. Tennessee (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Arizona Bowl

    At Tucson, Ariz.

    South Alabama (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3), 4:30 p.m.

    Orange Bowl

    At Miami, Fla.

    Michigan (10-2) vs. Florida State (9-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

    Saturday, Dec. 31

    Citrus Bowl

    At Orlando, Fla.

    Louisiana State (7-4) vs. Louisville (9-3), 10 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    Taxslayer Bowl

    At Jacksonville, Fla.

    Georgia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5), 10 a.m. (ESPN)

    College Football Playoff

    Semifinals

    Peach Bowl

    At Atlanta, Ga.

    No. 4 Washington (12-1) vs. No. 1 Alabama (13-0), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

    Fiesta Bowl

    At Glendale, Ariz.

    No. 3 Ohio State (11-1) vs. No. 2 Clemson (12-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

    Monday, Jan. 2

    Outback Bowl

    At Tampa, Fla.

    Florida (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4), noon (WDIO Ch. 10)

    Cotton Bowl

    At Arlington, Texas

    Western Michigan (13-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), noon (ESPN)

    Rose Bowl

    At Pasadena, Calif.

    Southern Cal (9-3) vs. Penn State (11-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

    Sugar Bowl

    At New Orleans, La.

    Auburn (8-4) vs. Oklahoma (10-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Chicago 22 9 3 1 48

    Minnesota 20 8 2 2 44

    St. Louis 18 12 4 1 41

    Nashville 15 13 2 3 35

    Dallas 13 14 7 0 33

    Winnipeg 15 17 2 1 33

    Colorado 11 19 0 1 23

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    San Jose 20 12 1 0 41

    Edmonton 18 12 3 2 41

    Anaheim 17 12 5 1 40

    Los Angeles 17 13 0 3 37

    Calgary 17 16 1 1 36

    Vancouver 14 16 2 1 31

    Arizona 11 17 4 1 27

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 21 8 3 1 46

    Ottawa 20 11 2 1 43

    Boston 18 14 2 1 39

    Tampa Bay 17 14 1 2 37

    Florida 15 14 2 3 35

    Buffalo 12 12 3 5 32

    Detroit 14 15 4 0 32

    Toronto 12 12 2 5 31

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Columbus 22 5 3 1 48

    Pittsburgh 21 8 4 1 47

    NY Rangers 23 11 0 1 47

    Philadelphia 20 12 1 3 44

    Washington 19 8 1 3 42

    Carolina 14 11 3 4 35

    New Jersey 13 13 5 2 33

    NY Islanders 12 14 4 2 30

    Wednesday’s Results

    Philadelphia 3, Washington 2, SO

    Edmonton 3, Arizona 2

    Thursday’s Results

    Minnesota 4, Montreal 2

    Carolina 3, Buffalo 1

    New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 0

    Columbus 7, Pittsburgh 1

    Ottawa 2, Anaheim 1, OT

    Tampa Bay 5, St. Louis 2

    Boston 3, Florida 1

    Los Angeles 4, Nashville 0

    Toronto at Colorado, night

    Winnipeg at Vancouver, night

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

    Buffalo at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.

    New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m.

    Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.

    Detroit at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

    Boston at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

    Colorado at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

    Vancouver at Calgary, 8 p.m.

    Toronto at Arizona, 8 p.m.

    Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    Team W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minn. Duluth (12-3-3) 8-2-0-0 24

    Denver (12-3-3) 6-1-3-2 23

    W. Michigan (8-5-3) 4-5-1-1 14

    St. Cloud State (8-7-1) 4-5-1-0 13

    Neb.-Omaha (9-6-3) 4-4-0-0 12

    North Dakota (9-6-3) 3-4-1-1 11

    Miami (4-8-5) 1-4-3-1 7

    Colo. College (3-12-1) 1-6-1-0 4

    BIG TEN

    Team W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minnesota (9-5-2) 3-1-0-0 9

    Penn State (13-1-1) 2-0-0-0 6

    Ohio State (9-2-4) 1-1-0-0 3

    Wisconsin (8-7-1) 1-1-0-0 3

    Michigan (7-8-1) 1-3-0-0 3

    Michigan State (4-9-1) 0-2-0-0 0

    NCHA

    Team W-L-T Pts

    North Division

    St. Norbert (10-2-1) 6-1-1 13

    Lawrence (4-6-1) 3-2-1 7

    Northland (5-6-1) 3-4-1 7

    St. Scholastica (5-6) 3-3-0 6

    Finlandia (0-13) 0-8-0 0

    South Division

    Adrian (8-2-2) 7-1-0 14

    Concordia (Wis.) (7-4-1) 4-3-1 9

    Lake Forest (8-5) 4-4-0 8

    Aurora (3-8) 3-3-0 6

    Marian (5-6-1) 3-5-0 6

    MSOE (4-4-3) 1-3-2 4

    WIAC

    Team W-L-T Pts

    Eau Claire (9-1-3) 2-0-0 4

    Stevens Point (9-2-2) 2-0-0 4

    Stout (6-7) 1-1-0 2

    River Falls (5-8-1) 0-2-0 0

    Superior (4-9-1) 0-2-0 0

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    Team W-L-T-SW Pts

    Wisconsin (17-2-1) 13-2-1-1 41

    Minnesota (15-3-2) 12-2-2-2 40

    Minn. Duluth (13-4-3) 10-4-2-1 33

    North Dakota (10-7-5) 7-5-4-2 27

    Ohio State (8-10-2) 4-10-2-0 14

    St. Cloud State (5-14-1) 4-11-1-1 14

    Bemidji State (8-11-1) 4-11-1-0 13

    MS-Mankato (6-14-2) 3-12-1-0 10

    NCHA

    Team W-L-T Pts

    Adrian (9-1) 8-0-0 16

    Lake Forest (10-2) 6-1-0 12

    St. Scholastica (6-5-1) 3-2-1 7

    Concordia (Wis.) (4-5-2) 2-3-2 6

    Marian (4-7-1) 3-5-0 6

    St. Norbert (3-7-1) 2-5-1 5

    Finlandia (0-12) 0-8-0 0

    WIAC

    Team W-L-T Pts

    River Falls (10-1) 2-1-0 4

    Eau Claire (9-4-1) 1-1-0 2

    Stevens Point (5-4-1) 1-1-0 2

    Superior (5-7) 1-2-0 2

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Tampa Bay Rays - Signed LF Shane Peterson, 2B Ryan Brett, C Michael McKenry, RHP Diego Moreno, LHP Justin Marks, and LHP Dana Eveland to a minor league contract.

    Football

    National Football League

    Atlanta Falcons - Activated LB Josh Keyes and TE D.J. Tialavea from the practice squad. Waived DB Robenson Therezie. Waived DE Malliciah Goodman.

    Cleveland Browns - Cut DB Trae Elston. Waived K Patrick Murray.

    New England Patriots - Cut DT Woodrow Hamilton.

    San Francisco 49ers - Cut G Josh Allen.

    Washington Redskins - Waived WR Rashad Ross.

    NCAA Football

    James Madison - Suspended WR Terrence Alls indefinitely for violating the school’s standards of conduct.

    James Madison - Suspended LB Brandon Hereford indefinitely for violating the school’s standards of conduct.

    Michigan - Suspended WR Grant Perry from the program.

    North Alabama - Promoted defensive coordinator Chris Willis to head coach.

    Notre Dame - Named Mike Elko defensive coordinator.

    Texas A&M - Suspended WR Speedy Noil after he was charged with misdemeanor drug possession.

    Basketball

    NCAA Basketball

    Duke - Suspended G Grayson Allen indefinitely.

    Fresno St. - Signed head coach Rodney Terry to a contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

    Georgia - Fined Shane Beamer $25,000 for conduct detrimental to the team.

    Seton Hall - Dismissed sophomore F Myles Carter.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Buffalo Sabres - Announced C David Legwand has retired.

    Chicago Blackhawks - Recalled RW Tanner Kero from Rockford (AHL).

    Ottawa Senators - Signed C Filip Chlapik to a three-year, entry-level contract.

    St. Louis Blues - Placed C Paul Stastny on IR.

    Tampa Bay Lightning - Placed G Ben Bishop on IR.

