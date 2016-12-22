Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Basketball
NBA
Sacramento at Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (FSN-Plus)
COLLEGE MEN
Arkansas State at Minnesota, 6 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Florida A & M at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Moose Lake-Willow River at Eden Valley-Watkins, TBA
Princeton at Duluth East, 2:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
Wild at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Proctor at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Hermantown at Thief River Falls, 6:15 p.m.
Brainerd at Grand Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Frances (Ontario) at International Falls, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Duluth Marshall at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (St. Louis Park, Minn.), 2:30 p.m.
North Shore at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.
Skiing
ALPINE
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS AND GIRLS
Thunder Bay at Cook County (Lutsen Mountains), 9 a.m.
Basketball
NBA
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Utah 18 12 .600 —
Oklahoma City 17 12 .586 .5
Portland 13 18 .419 5.5
Denver 12 17 .414 5.5
Minnesota 9 19 .321 8.0
Pacific
W L Pct GB
Golden State 26 4 .867 —
L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 4.5
Sacramento 12 17 .414 13.5
L.A. Lakers 11 21 .344 16.0
Phoenix 8 21 .276 17.5
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 23 5 .821 —
Houston 22 8 .733 2.0
Memphis 19 12 .613 5.5
New Orleans 10 21 .323 14.5
Dallas 8 21 .276 15.5
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 20 8 .714 —
Boston 17 12 .586 3.5
New York 16 13 .552 4.5
Philadelphia 7 21 .250 13.0
Brooklyn 7 21 .250 13.0
Central
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 21 6 .778 —
Chicago 14 14 .500 7.5
Indiana 15 16 .484 8.0
Milwaukee 13 14 .481 8.0
Detroit 14 17 .452 9.0
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 16 13 .552 —
Atlanta 14 15 .483 2.0
Washington 13 15 .464 2.5
Orlando 13 18 .419 4.0
Miami 10 20 .333 6.5
Wednesday’s Results
Minnesota 92, Atlanta 84
Cleveland 113, Milwaukee 102
Memphis 98, Detroit 86
Washington 107, Chicago 97
Oklahoma City 121, New Orleans 110
Sacramento 94, Utah 93
Houston 125, Phoenix 111
Dallas 96, Portland 95
Thursday’s Results
Boston 109, Indiana 102
Golden State 117, Brooklyn 101
New York 106, Orlando 95
Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 107
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, night
Today’s Games
Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
Big Ten
Wednesday’s Results
Penn State 96, Morgan State 55
Illinois 75, Missouri 66
Michigan State 77, Oakland 65
Purdue 91, Norfolk State 45
Thursday’s Results
Indiana 97, Austin Peay 62
Michigan 68, Furman 62
Northwestern 72, Houston Baptist 63
Iowa 89, Delaware State 57
Ohio State 79, North Carolina-Asheville 77
Today’s Games
Arkansas State at Minnesota, 6 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Florida A&M at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Rutgers at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Big Ten
Wednesday’s Results
IUPUI 67, Purdue 62
Ohio State 88, Winthrop 48
Maryland 77, Duquesne 57
Indiana 74, Stony Brook 60
Connecticut 84, Nebraska 41
Thursday’s Results
Minnesota 92, Kent State 62
Northwestern 82, Tennessee-Martin 59
Michigan 82, American 33
Ohio 80, Illinois 68
Football
COLLEGE
NCAA Bowls
Wednesday’s Result
Poinsettia Bowl
At San Diego, Calif.
Brigham Young 24, Wyoming 21
Thursday’s Result
Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise, Idaho
Idaho 61, Colorado State 50
Today’s Games
Bahamas Bowl
At Nassau, Bahamas
Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Old Dominion (9-3), noon (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Louisiana Tech (8-5) vs. Navy (9-4), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Ohio (8-5) vs. Troy (9-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday’s Game
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
Middle Tennessee (8-4) at Hawaii (6-7), 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Petersburg Bowl
Miami, Ohio (6-6) vs. Mississippi State (5-7), 10 a.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Maryland (6-6) vs. Boston College (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
North Carolina State (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
Tuesday’s Games
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Army (7-5) vs. North Texas (5-7), 11 a.m.
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
Temple (10-3) vs. Wake Forest (6-6), 2:30 p.m.
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Minnesota (8-4) vs. Washington State (8-4), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Cactus Bowl
At Phoenix, Ariz.
Boise State (10-2) vs. Baylor (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday’s Games
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. Northwestern (6-6), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Russell Athletic Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
West Virginia (10-2) vs. Miami, Fla. (8-4), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Foster Farms Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Indiana (6-6) vs. Utah (8-4), 7:30 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Texas A&M (8-4) vs. Kansas State (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 29
Birmingham Bowl
South Florida (10-2) vs. South Carolina (6-6), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Arkansas (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (9-4), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Colorado (10-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 30
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Georgia (7-5) vs. Texas Christian (6-6), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Stanford (9-3) vs. North Carolina (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS3)
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Nebraska (9-3) vs. Tennessee (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
South Alabama (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3), 4:30 p.m.
Orange Bowl
At Miami, Fla.
Michigan (10-2) vs. Florida State (9-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 31
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Louisiana State (7-4) vs. Louisville (9-3), 10 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
Taxslayer Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Georgia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5), 10 a.m. (ESPN)
College Football Playoff
Semifinals
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta, Ga.
No. 4 Washington (12-1) vs. No. 1 Alabama (13-0), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
No. 3 Ohio State (11-1) vs. No. 2 Clemson (12-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 2
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Florida (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4), noon (WDIO Ch. 10)
Cotton Bowl
At Arlington, Texas
Western Michigan (13-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), noon (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Southern Cal (9-3) vs. Penn State (11-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans, La.
Auburn (8-4) vs. Oklahoma (10-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Chicago 22 9 3 1 48
Minnesota 20 8 2 2 44
St. Louis 18 12 4 1 41
Nashville 15 13 2 3 35
Dallas 13 14 7 0 33
Winnipeg 15 17 2 1 33
Colorado 11 19 0 1 23
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
San Jose 20 12 1 0 41
Edmonton 18 12 3 2 41
Anaheim 17 12 5 1 40
Los Angeles 17 13 0 3 37
Calgary 17 16 1 1 36
Vancouver 14 16 2 1 31
Arizona 11 17 4 1 27
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 21 8 3 1 46
Ottawa 20 11 2 1 43
Boston 18 14 2 1 39
Tampa Bay 17 14 1 2 37
Florida 15 14 2 3 35
Buffalo 12 12 3 5 32
Detroit 14 15 4 0 32
Toronto 12 12 2 5 31
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
Columbus 22 5 3 1 48
Pittsburgh 21 8 4 1 47
NY Rangers 23 11 0 1 47
Philadelphia 20 12 1 3 44
Washington 19 8 1 3 42
Carolina 14 11 3 4 35
New Jersey 13 13 5 2 33
NY Islanders 12 14 4 2 30
Wednesday’s Results
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2, SO
Edmonton 3, Arizona 2
Thursday’s Results
Minnesota 4, Montreal 2
Carolina 3, Buffalo 1
New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 0
Columbus 7, Pittsburgh 1
Ottawa 2, Anaheim 1, OT
Tampa Bay 5, St. Louis 2
Boston 3, Florida 1
Los Angeles 4, Nashville 0
Toronto at Colorado, night
Winnipeg at Vancouver, night
Today’s Games
Minnesota at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
Team W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (12-3-3) 8-2-0-0 24
Denver (12-3-3) 6-1-3-2 23
W. Michigan (8-5-3) 4-5-1-1 14
St. Cloud State (8-7-1) 4-5-1-0 13
Neb.-Omaha (9-6-3) 4-4-0-0 12
North Dakota (9-6-3) 3-4-1-1 11
Miami (4-8-5) 1-4-3-1 7
Colo. College (3-12-1) 1-6-1-0 4
BIG TEN
Team W-L-T-SW Pts
Minnesota (9-5-2) 3-1-0-0 9
Penn State (13-1-1) 2-0-0-0 6
Ohio State (9-2-4) 1-1-0-0 3
Wisconsin (8-7-1) 1-1-0-0 3
Michigan (7-8-1) 1-3-0-0 3
Michigan State (4-9-1) 0-2-0-0 0
NCHA
Team W-L-T Pts
North Division
St. Norbert (10-2-1) 6-1-1 13
Lawrence (4-6-1) 3-2-1 7
Northland (5-6-1) 3-4-1 7
St. Scholastica (5-6) 3-3-0 6
Finlandia (0-13) 0-8-0 0
South Division
Adrian (8-2-2) 7-1-0 14
Concordia (Wis.) (7-4-1) 4-3-1 9
Lake Forest (8-5) 4-4-0 8
Aurora (3-8) 3-3-0 6
Marian (5-6-1) 3-5-0 6
MSOE (4-4-3) 1-3-2 4
WIAC
Team W-L-T Pts
Eau Claire (9-1-3) 2-0-0 4
Stevens Point (9-2-2) 2-0-0 4
Stout (6-7) 1-1-0 2
River Falls (5-8-1) 0-2-0 0
Superior (4-9-1) 0-2-0 0
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
Team W-L-T-SW Pts
Wisconsin (17-2-1) 13-2-1-1 41
Minnesota (15-3-2) 12-2-2-2 40
Minn. Duluth (13-4-3) 10-4-2-1 33
North Dakota (10-7-5) 7-5-4-2 27
Ohio State (8-10-2) 4-10-2-0 14
St. Cloud State (5-14-1) 4-11-1-1 14
Bemidji State (8-11-1) 4-11-1-0 13
MS-Mankato (6-14-2) 3-12-1-0 10
NCHA
Team W-L-T Pts
Adrian (9-1) 8-0-0 16
Lake Forest (10-2) 6-1-0 12
St. Scholastica (6-5-1) 3-2-1 7
Concordia (Wis.) (4-5-2) 2-3-2 6
Marian (4-7-1) 3-5-0 6
St. Norbert (3-7-1) 2-5-1 5
Finlandia (0-12) 0-8-0 0
WIAC
Team W-L-T Pts
River Falls (10-1) 2-1-0 4
Eau Claire (9-4-1) 1-1-0 2
Stevens Point (5-4-1) 1-1-0 2
Superior (5-7) 1-2-0 2
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Tampa Bay Rays - Signed LF Shane Peterson, 2B Ryan Brett, C Michael McKenry, RHP Diego Moreno, LHP Justin Marks, and LHP Dana Eveland to a minor league contract.
Football
National Football League
Atlanta Falcons - Activated LB Josh Keyes and TE D.J. Tialavea from the practice squad. Waived DB Robenson Therezie. Waived DE Malliciah Goodman.
Cleveland Browns - Cut DB Trae Elston. Waived K Patrick Murray.
New England Patriots - Cut DT Woodrow Hamilton.
San Francisco 49ers - Cut G Josh Allen.
Washington Redskins - Waived WR Rashad Ross.
NCAA Football
James Madison - Suspended WR Terrence Alls indefinitely for violating the school’s standards of conduct.
James Madison - Suspended LB Brandon Hereford indefinitely for violating the school’s standards of conduct.
Michigan - Suspended WR Grant Perry from the program.
North Alabama - Promoted defensive coordinator Chris Willis to head coach.
Notre Dame - Named Mike Elko defensive coordinator.
Texas A&M - Suspended WR Speedy Noil after he was charged with misdemeanor drug possession.
Basketball
NCAA Basketball
Duke - Suspended G Grayson Allen indefinitely.
Fresno St. - Signed head coach Rodney Terry to a contract extension through the 2020-21 season.
Georgia - Fined Shane Beamer $25,000 for conduct detrimental to the team.
Seton Hall - Dismissed sophomore F Myles Carter.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Buffalo Sabres - Announced C David Legwand has retired.
Chicago Blackhawks - Recalled RW Tanner Kero from Rockford (AHL).
Ottawa Senators - Signed C Filip Chlapik to a three-year, entry-level contract.
St. Louis Blues - Placed C Paul Stastny on IR.
Tampa Bay Lightning - Placed G Ben Bishop on IR.