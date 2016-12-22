Local names & news

The 2015 CSS graduate will compete in Martell, Italy, on Jan. 5-8 and in Langdorf, Germany, on Jan. 12-15. He has been training with the U.S. Biathlon Association’s National Development Team in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Schommer was the Saints’ first All-American in 2014 and was a two-time first-team All-Central Collegiate Ski Association selection.

Junior hockey

UMD’s Anderson in line for worlds

Minnesota Duluth freshman forward Joey Anderson made the latest cut Thursday for the U.S. National Junior Team, which will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Montreal and Toronto.

Anderson, of Roseville, Minn., made the cutdown to 24 players and will play in tonight’s final pre-tournament game against the Czech Republic in Kingston, Ontario. The final roster will be announced Saturday.

The U.S. opens tournament play against Latvia at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Toronto.

Curling

Junior curlers to vie for nationals

Several Northland curlers will compete for spots in the USA Curling Junior National Championships during next week’s West Junior Nationals Challenge Round at the St. Paul Curling Club.

Lexi Lanigan and Rebecca Miles of the Duluth Curling Club are on the Madison Bear rink, while on the boys side, Duluth’s Jonathon Harstad is competing on Team Moore and Michael Mattson of Gilbert is on Team Thompson.

The top four men’s teams and top five women’s teams will advance to the junior nationals Jan. 15-21 at the Fargo-Moorhead Curling Club in Fargo, N.D.

-- The Duluth Curling Club was well-represented at Sunday’s Curl Mesabi Classic men’s final in Eveleth as Chris Plys and Korey Dropkin were members of Heath McCormick’s winning rink. McCormick defeated skip John Shuster and fellow DCC members Tyler George and John Landsteiner 5-3.