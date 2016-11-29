Local names and news

The Huskies play the La Crosse Loggers in their opener May 30. Willmar comes to Wade Stadium to play at 7:05 p.m. June 3.

Another notable home game is the St. Cloud Rox in town for a July 4 matinee.

Duluth, which finished seventh in the North Division and missed the playoffs with a 30-42 record last year, will play eight games against the Bismarck Larks, a North Division team set to begin play this season. The Dock Spiders of Fond du Lac, Wis., play their inaugural season in the South Division.

The Huskies conclude the regular season Aug. 13 at Waterloo, after playing 11 of their final 14 games on the road.

College men’s basketball

Stevens Point downs UWS by 20

Wisconsin-Stevens Point outscored Wisconsin-Superior by 10 points in each half en route to an 85-65 nonconference victory Tuesday night in Stevens Point.

UWS (1-4) shot just 42 percent from the field and 23.1 percent beyond the 3-point arc in the team’s third straight loss.

In the second half, the Pointers (3-2) scored 48 points to pull away from the Yellowjackets, who were led by freshman guard Christian Sellers’ 13-point second-half effort. Sellers was 11-for-12 on free throws and totaled 18 points off the bench, while former Duluth East player Shaq Coleman added 16 points.

College women’s basketball

Eau Claire handles UWS

Behind a 28-point second quarter, Wisconsin-Eau Claire defeated Wisconsin-Superior 74-60 in nonconference play Tuesday night at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

The Yellowjackets watched a 17-13 first-quarter lead slip away as they were outscored 28-11 in the second quarter. Eau Claire shooters sunk five 3-pointers in the quarter, and rallied to score 13 points in the final 3:16 of the first half to take a 41-28 lead into the break.

Sophomore forward Hannah Norlin led UWS (1-3) with 14 points, while also contributing four rebounds. Four players reached double-digit points for the Blugolds (4-3).

Eau Claire was 8-for-16 on 3-point attempts, while UWS made just two from long range.

News tribune