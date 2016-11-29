Scoreboard

Search
    By News Tribune on Nov 29, 2016 at 11:33 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Basketball

    NBA

    New York Knicks at Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (FSN)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Florida State at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

    baseball

    NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

    Duluth Huskies 2017 Schedule

    Home games in CAPS

    May 30 — at La Crosse, 7:05 p.m.

    May 31 — at La Crosse, 7:05 p.m.

    June 1 — at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

    June 2 — at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

    June 3 — WILLMAR, 7:05 p.m.

    June 4 — WILLMAR, 3:05 p.m.

    June 5 — ROCHESTER, 6:35 p.m.

    June 6 — ROCHESTER, 11:35 a.m.

    June 7 — at Thunder Bay, 6:05 p.m.

    June 8 — at Thunder Bay, 11 a.m. (2)

    June 9 — WILLMAR, 6:35 p.m.

    June 10 — WILLMAR, 6:35 p.m.

    June 11 — WATERLOO, 3:05 p.m.

    June 12 — WATERLOO, 6:35 p.m.

    June 13 — at Thunder Bay, 6:05 p.m.

    June 15 — EAU CLAIRE, 6:35 p.m.

    June 16 — at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

    June 17 — at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m.

    June 18 — at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m.

    June 19 — at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.

    June 20 — at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.

    June 21 — THUNDER BAY, 6:35 p.m.

    June 22 — THUNDER BAY, 6:35 p.m.

    June 23 — WATERLOO, 6:35 p.m.

    June 24 — WATERLOO, 6:35 p.m.

    June 25 — at Eau Claire, 5:05 p.m.

    June 26 — EAU CLAIRE, 6:35 p.m.

    June 27 — LA CROSSE, 6:35 p.m.

    June 28 — LA CROSSE, 6:35 p.m.

    June 29 — at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

    June 30 — at Bismarck, 7:35 p.m.

    July 1 — at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

    July 2 — ST. CLOUD, 3:05 p.m.

    July 3 — ST. CLOUD, 6:35 p.m.

    July 4 — ST. CLOUD, 1:05 p.m.

    July 5 — BISMARCK, 6:35 p.m.

    July 6 — BISMARCK, 6:35 p.m.

    July 7 — at La Crosse, 7:05 p.m.

    July 8 — at La Crosse, 6:05 p.m.

    July 9 — EAU CLAIRE, 3:05 p.m.

    July 10 — at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

    July 11 — BISMARCK, 6:35 p.m.

    July 12 — BISMARCK, 6:35 p.m.

    July 13 — at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

    July 14 — at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

    July 15 — at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

    July 16 — at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

    July 18 — All-Star Game (Wausau, Wis.), TBA

    July 20 — at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

    July 21 — ST. CLOUD, 6:35 p.m.

    July 22 — MANKATO, 6:35 p.m.

    July 23 — MANKATO, 3:05 p.m.

    July 24 — LA CROSSE, 6:35 p.m.

    July 25 — LA CROSSE, 6:35 p.m.

    July 26 — THUNDER BAY, 12:05 p.m. (2)

    July 27 — MANKATO, 6:35 p.m.

    July 28 — MANKATO, 6:35 p.m.

    July 29 — at St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.

    July 30 — at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

    July 31 — at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

    August 1 — at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

    August 2 — EAU CLAIRE, 6:35 p.m.

    August 4 — at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

    August 5 — at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

    August 6 — at Willmar, 6:05 p.m.

    August 7 — at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.

    August 8 — Major League Dreams Showcase (Madison), TBA

    August 9 — at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.

    August 10 — ROCHESTER, 6:35 p.m.

    August 11 — ROCHESTER, 6:35 p.m.

    August 12 — at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

    August 13 — at Waterloo, 2 p.m.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Oklahoma City 11 8 .579 —

    Utah 11 8 .579 —

    Portland 9 10 .474 2.0

    Denver 7 10 .412 3.0

    Minnesota 5 12 .294 5.0

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    Golden State 16 2 .889 —

    L.A. Clippers 14 5 .737 2.5

    L.A. Lakers 9 10 .474 7.5

    Sacramento 7 11 .389 9.0

    Phoenix 5 13 .278 11.0

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    San Antonio 14 4 .778 —

    Memphis 11 7 .611 3.0

    Houston 11 7 .611 3.0

    New Orleans 7 12 .368 7.5

    Dallas 3 13 .188 10.0

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Toronto 11 6 .647 —

    Boston 10 7 .588 1.0

    New York 8 9 .471 3.0

    Brooklyn 5 12 .294 6.0

    Philadelphia 4 14 .222 7.5

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 13 3 .812 —

    Chicago 10 6 .625 3.0

    Milwaukee 8 8 .500 5.0

    Indiana 9 9 .500 5.0

    Detroit 9 10 .474 5.5

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Charlotte 10 8 .556 —

    Atlanta 10 8 .556 —

    Orlando 7 11 .389 3.0

    Washington 6 10 .375 3.0

    Miami 5 12 .294 4.5

    Monday’s Games

    Washington 101, Sacramento 95, OT

    Toronto 122, Philadelphia 95

    Oklahoma City 112, New York 103

    Boston 112, Miami 104

    Charlotte 104, Memphis 85

    Utah 112, Minnesota 103

    Golden State 105, Atlanta 100

    Tuesday’s Results

    Detroit 112, Charlotte 89

    Brooklyn 127, L.A. Clippers 122, 2OT

    Milwaukee 118, Cleveland 101

    New Orleans 105, L.A. Lakers 88

    Orlando 95, San Antonio 83

    Houston at Utah, night

    Today’s Games

    Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

    Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

    Memphis at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

    L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

    Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

    New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

    Miami at Denver, 8 p.m.

    Atlanta at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

    Indiana at Portland, 9 p.m.

    WNBA

    Minnesota Lynx 2017 Schedule

    May 14 — Chicago, 6 p.m.

    May 18 — at New York, 6 p.m.

    May 20 — at Dallas, 7 p.m.

    May 23 — Connecticut, 7 p.m.

    May 26 — at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

    May 28 — San Antonio, 6 p.m.

    June 3 — at Seattle, 8 p.m.

    June 9 — at Washington, 6 p.m.

    June 11 — at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

    June 17 — Connecticut, 7 p.m.

    June 23 — Washington, 7 p.m.

    June 25 — San Antonio, 6 p.m.

    June 30 — at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

    July 6 — Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

    July 8 — at Chicago, 7 p.m.

    July 14 — at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

    July 16 — Phoenix, 6 p.m.

    July 19 — Dallas, noon

    July 25 — New York, 7 p.m.

    July 28 — at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

    July 30 — Seattle, 6 p.m.

    Aug. 3 — Atlanta, 7 p.m.

    Aug. 6 — at Indiana, 4 p.m.

    Aug. 8 — at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

    Aug. 11 — Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

    Aug. 16 — at Seattle, 9 p.m.

    Aug. 18 — Indiana, 7 p.m.

    Aug. 20 — at New York, 2 p.m.

    Aug. 22 — Phoenix, 7 p.m.

    Aug. 25 — at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

    Aug. 27 — at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

    Aug. 30 — at Indiana, 6 p.m.

    Sept. 1 — Chicago, 7 p.m.

    Sept. 3 — Washington, 6 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    Big Ten

    Monday’s Results

    Florida State 75, Minnesota 67

    Northwestern 65, Wake Forest 58

    Tuesday’s Results

    Wisconsin 77, Syracuse 60

    Pittsburgh 73, Maryland 59

    Penn State 67, Georgia Tech 60

    Illinois 88, North Carolina State 74

    Notre Dame 92, Iowa 78

    Michigan State at Duke, night

    Today’s Games

    Virginia Tech at Michigan, 6:15 p.m.

    Purdue at Louisville, 6:15 p.m.

    Rutgers at Miami, 6:15 p.m.

    Nebraska at Clemson, 8:15 p.m.

    North Carolina at Indiana, 8:15 p.m.

    Ohio State at Virginia, 8:15 p.m.

    UMAC

    Tuesday’s Result

    Wisconsin-Stevens Point 85, Wisconsin-Superior 65

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Big Ten

    Today’s Games

    Florida State at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

    Penn State at Boston College, 6 p.m.

    Purdue at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

    Michigan State at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

    Wake Forest at Illinois, 7 p.m.

    Notre Dame at Iowa, 8 p.m.

    UMAC

    Tuesday’s Result

    Wisconsin-Eau Claire 74, Wisconsin-Superior 60

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    Week 13

    Thursday’s Game

    Dallas at Vikings, 7:25 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6/NFL Network/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)

    Sunday’s Games

    Houston at Green Bay, noon (CBS3/WDSM-AM 710)

    Kansas City at Atlanta, noon

    Detroit at New Orleans, noon

    Los Angeles at New England, noon

    Denver at Jacksonville, noon

    Philadelphia at Cincinnati, noon

    Miami at Baltimore, noon

    San Francisco at Chicago, noon

    Buffalo at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

    Washington at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at San Diego, 3:25 p.m.

    Carolina at Seattle, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)

    Monday’s Game

    Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Bye: Cleveland, Tennessee

    COLLEGE

    Big Ten

    Saturday’s Championship

    At Indianapolis

    Wisconsin (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 7 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21/WDSM-AM 710)

    NCAA FCS Tournament

    Second Round

    Saturday’s Games

    New Hampshire (8-4) at James Madison (10-1), 1 p.m.

    Youngstown State (9-3) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 1 p.m.

    Chattanooga (9-3) at Sam Houston State (11-0), 2 p.m.

    Villanova (9-3) at South Dakota State (8-3), 2 p.m.

    San Diego (10-1) at North Dakota State (10-1), 2:30 p.m.

    Central Arkansas (10-2) at Eastern Washington (10-1), 3 p.m.

    Richmond (9-3) at North Dakota (9-2), 5 p.m.

    Wofford (9-3) at Citadel (10-1), 5 p.m.

    NCAA Division II Tournament

    Saturday’s Quarterfinals

    Ferris State (11-2) at Grand Valley State (12-0), noon

    Shepherd (12-0) at California, Pa. (11-0), TBA

    North Greenville (9-4) at North Alabama (9-1),

    Harding (13-0) at Northwest Missouri State (12-0), 1 p.m.

    NCAA Division III Tournament

    Saturday’s Quarterfinals

    Mount Union (11-1) at Alfred (12-0), 11 a.m.

    John Carroll (11-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-0), noon

    Wheaton, Ill. (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), noon

    Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-1) at St. Thomas (12-0), noon

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Chicago 14 6 2 1 31

    St. Louis 13 7 2 1 29

    Minnesota 11 7 2 1 25

    Dallas 9 9 6 0 24

    Winnipeg 11 12 2 0 24

    Nashville 10 8 1 2 23

    Colorado 9 10 0 1 19

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Edmonton 12 9 1 1 26

    San Jose 12 9 1 0 25

    Los Angeles 12 9 0 1 25

    Anaheim 10 8 3 1 24

    Calgary 10 13 1 1 22

    Vancouver 9 11 1 1 20

    Arizona 8 10 2 0 18

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 16 4 1 1 34

    Ottawa 14 8 1 0 29

    Tampa Bay 13 10 0 1 27

    Boston 12 10 0 1 25

    Detroit 11 10 2 0 24

    Florida 11 10 0 1 23

    Toronto 9 8 2 2 22

    Buffalo 8 9 2 3 21

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    NY Rangers 16 7 0 1 33

    Pittsburgh 13 6 2 1 29

    Washington 13 6 1 1 28

    Columbus 12 5 3 1 28

    New Jersey 10 7 4 1 25

    Philadelphia 11 10 1 2 25

    Carolina 9 9 3 1 22

    NY Islanders 7 10 2 2 18

    Monday’s Results

    NY Islanders 2, Calgary 1, OT

    St. Louis 4, Dallas 3, OT

    Tuesday’s Games

    NY Rangers 3, Carolina 2

    Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1

    Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, SO

    Buffalo 5, Ottawa 4

    Detroit 3, Dallas 1

    Winnipeg 3, New Jersey 2

    Florida at Chicago, night

    Nashville at Colorado, night

    Toronto at Edmonton, night

    Minnesota at Vancouver, night

    Montreal at Anaheim, night

    Arizona at San Jose, night

    Wednesday’s Games

    Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

    Toronto at Calgary, 7:30 p.m.

    San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minn. Duluth (10-2-2) 7-1-0-0 21

    Denver (9-2-3) 3-0-3-2 14

    W. Michigan (7-3-2) 3-3-0-0 9

    Neb. Omaha (7-5-2) 3-3-0-0 9

    North Dakota (7-5-3) 2-3-1-1 8

    St. Cloud State (6-6) 2-4-0-0 6

    Colo. College (3-9) 1-3-0-0 3

    Miami (3-6-4) 0-4-2-0 2

    Friday’s Games

    Miami at Cornell, 6 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

    Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 7:37 p.m.

    Denver at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Miami at Cornell, 6 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

    Boston College vs. North Dakota (New York), 6:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

    Colorado College at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

    Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

    BIG TEN

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Penn State (11-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Ohio State (8-1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Minnesota (6-4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Wisconsin (7-5) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan (6-5-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan State (4-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Thursday’s Game

    Michigan at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

    Friday’s Games

    Michigan at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 7:37 p.m.

    Ohio State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Saturday’s Games

    Ohio State at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

    Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

    Sunday’s Game

    USA Under-18 Team at Michigan State, 2:05 p.m. (exhibition)

    NCHA

    W-L-T Pts

    North Division

    St. Norbert (8-2) 5-1-0 10

    St. Scholastica (4-3) 3-1-0 6

    Lawrence (3-5) 3-1-0 6

    Northland (3-5-1) 2-3-1 5

    Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0

    South Division

    Adrian (6-1-1) 5-1-0 10

    Concordia (Wis.) (6-3-1) 3-2-1 7

    Lake Forest (7-4) 3-3-0 6

    Aurora (2-5) 2-2-0 4

    MSOE (3-4-2) 1-3-2 4

    Marian (3-6-1) 1-5-0 2

    Friday’s Games

    St. Scholastica at Marian, 8 p.m.

    Adrian at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.

    St. Norbert at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

    Aurora at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

    Northland at Lake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    St. Scholastica at Marian, 4 p.m.

    Adrian at Finlandia, 3 p.m.

    Northland at Lake Forest, 4 p.m.

    Lawrence at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at Aurora, 7:30 p.m.

    WIAC

    W-L-T Pts

    Eau Claire (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Stevens Point (6-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Stout (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Superior (4-6) 0-0-0-0 0

    River Falls (2-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Thursday’s Game

    Wis.-Stout at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    Wis.-Stout at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-River Falls at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Eau Claire at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minnesota (13-1-2) 11-1-2-2 37

    Wisconsin (14-1-1) 10-1-1-1 32

    Minn. Duluth (10-3-3) 7-3-2-1 24

    North Dakota (7-5-4) 5-4-3-1 19

    St. Cloud State (5-10-1) 4-7-1-1 14

    Ohio State (7-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10

    Bemidji State (5-10-1) 3-10-1-0 10

    MS-Mankato (3-11-2) 1-10-1-0 4

    Friday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.

    Bemidji State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

    North Dakota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.

    Bemidji State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

    North Dakota at Ohio State, 3:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3:37 p.m.

    Sunday’s Game

    Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m. (FSN)

    NCHA

    W-L-T Pts

    Adrian (7-1) 6-0-0 12

    Lake Forest (8-2) 4-1-0 8

    St. Scholastica (5-3-1) 3-2-1 7

    Concordia (Wis.) (3-3-1) 2-2-1 5

    Marian (3-5) 2-3-0 4

    St. Norbert (2-6) 1-4-0 2

    Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0

    Friday’s Games

    Finlandia at Lake Forest, 4 p.m.

    Marian at Adrian, 6 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica, 2 p.m.

    Finlandia at Lake Forest, noon

    Marian at Adrian, 2 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at St. Norbert, 3 p.m.

    Northland at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    WIAC

    W-L-T Pts

    River Falls (6-1) 1-1-0-0 2

    Eau Claire (6-3) 1-1-0-0 2

    Stevens Point (3-3-1) 1-1-0-0 2

    Superior (4-5) 1-1-0-0 2

    Tuesday’s Result

    Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Gustavus Adolphus, night

    Friday’s Game

    Wis.-Superior at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica, 2 p.m.

    Northland at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    volleyball

    NCAA Division I Tournament

    At Minneapolis

    First Round

    Friday’s Matches

    North Dakota (26-9) at No. 2 Minnesota (25-4), 7 p.m.

    Hawaii (22-5) vs. Southern California (18-13), 4:30 p.m.

    Second Round

    Saturday’s Match

    Minnesota/North Dakota winner vs. Hawaii/Southern California winner, 6 p.m.

    NCAA Division II Tournament

    Central Region

    At St. Paul

    Thursday’s Quarterfinals

    No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.

    No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon

    No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.

    No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.

    Friday’s Semifinals

    Nebraska-Kearney/Augustana winner vs. Southwest Minnesota State/Wayne State winner, 5 p.m.

    Minnesota Duluth/Winona State winner vs. Concordia-St. Paul/Southern Nazarene winner, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Championship

    Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Los Angeles Angels - Designated 2B Gregorio Petit for assignment. Signed CF Ryan LaMarre to a one-year contract.

    Seattle Mariners - Acquired RHP Robert Whalen and SP Max Poves from the Atlanta Braves for RF Alex Jackson and a player to be named later. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment.

    National League

    Chicago Cubs - Signed CF Jon Jay to a one-year, $8 million contract.

    Milwaukee Brewers - Designated 1B Chris Carter for assignment. Signed 1B Eric Thames to a three-year, $16 million contract.

    Pittsburgh Pirates - Designated LHP Jeff Locke for assignment. Signed RHP Lisalverto Bonilla to a one-year, $575,000 contract.

    Football

    National Football League

    Arizona Cardinals - Added WR Chris Hubert to the practice squad. Cut DB Christian Bryant.

    Atlanta Falcons - Added T Kevin Graf to the practice squad. Placed DB Desmond Trufant on IR. Signed C Trevor Robinson and DB Blidi Wreh-Wilson. Waived P Matt Wile.

    Baltimore Ravens - Added DB Asa Jackson to the practice squad. Cut LB James Burgess.

    Buffalo Bills - Activated DT Deandre Coleman and WR Dezmin Lewis from the practice squad. Added TE Gerald Christian to the practice squad. NFL suspended T Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Placed DT Corbin Bryant and WR Walter Powell on IR.

    Carolina Panthers - Added T Jake Rodgers and T Tyrus Thompson to the practice squad. Placed C Gino Gradkowski and C Ryan Kalil on IR. Signed T Dan France and G Ryan Wendell.

    Chicago Bears - Activated WR Daniel Braverman from the practice squad. Added TE Justin Perillo to the practice squad. Placed LB Danny Trevathan on IR.

    Cincinnati Bengals - Added DB Tony McRae to the practice squad. Placed DB Chykie Brown on IR. Signed DT DeShawn Williams.

    Cleveland Browns - Waived QB Joe Callahan.

    Houston Texans - Added DE Brandon Dunn to the practice squad.

    Jacksonville Jaguars - Added DT Richard Ash and WR Mekale McKay to the practice squad. Cut TE E.J. Bibbs.

    New England Patriots - Added TE Kennard Backman to the practice squad. Cut RB D.J. Foster. Re-signed OL Marcus Cannon to a five-year, $32.5 million contract extension.

    New York Jets - Cut T Zach Sterup.

    Oakland Raiders - Added TE Ryan O’Malley to the practice squad.

    San Francisco 49ers - Activated DB Marcus Ball from the practice squad. Added LB Wynton McManis to the practice squad. Placed LB Shayne Skov on IR.

    Seattle Seahawks - Added WR Kevin Smith to the practice squad. Cut RB Zac Brooks and RB Malcolm Johnson.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Added DT Rodney Coe to the practice squad. Waived RB Mike James and WR Louis Murphy.

    Tennessee Titans - Added DB D’Joun Smith to the practice squad. Cut DB Perrish Cox.

    Washington Redskins - Activated DT A.J. Francis from the practice squad. Waived LS Rick Lovato.

    NCAA Football

    Liberty - Named Ian McCaw athletic director.

    Miami - Announced LB Jermaine Grace will enter the NFL draft.

    Oregon - Dismissed head coach Mark Helfrich.

    Texas - Named Corby Meekins assistant coach.

    Texas - Named Derek Chang director of player personnel.

    Texas - Named Derek Warehime assistant coach.

    Texas - Named Fernando Lovo assistant AD for football operations.

    Texas - Named Jason Washington assistant coach.

    Texas - Named Oscar Giles assistant coach.

    UC - Davis - Named Dan Hawkins head coach.

    UCLA - Announced DL Eddie Vanderdoes will enter the NFL draft.

    UL Lafayette - Announced WR Gabe Fuselier has left the program and is expected to transfer to another school.

    UL Lafayette - Announced WR Gary Haynes has left the program.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Brooklyn Nets - Recalled PF Anthony Bennett and PF Chris McCullough from Long Island (NBADL).

    Philadelphia 76ers - Assigned SG Timothe Luwawu to Delaware (NBADL).

    San Antonio Spurs - Recalled SG Bryn Forbes, SG Nicolas Laprovittola, and PG Dejounte Murray from Austin (NBADL).

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Buffalo Sabres - Activated C Jack Eichel from injured reserve.

    Carolina Hurricanes - Placed C Jordan Staal on IR.

    Dallas Stars - Announced LW Travis Moen has retired.

    Detroit Red Wings - Activated RW Tomas Jurco from injured reserve.

    Edmonton Oilers - Assigned D Mark Fayne to Bakersfield (AHL).

    New York Islanders - Assigned D Ryan Pulock to Bridgeport (AHL).

    Ottawa Senators - Recalled G Andrew Hammond from Binghamton (AHL).

    Vancouver Canucks - Activated D Philip Larsen from injured reserve. Assigned RW Alexandre Grenier to Utica (AHL). Recalled D Alex Biega from Utica (AHL).

    Winnipeg Jets - Activated C Bryan Little from injured reserve. Placed LW Nic Petan on IR.

