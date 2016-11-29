Scoreboard

baseball

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Duluth Huskies 2017 Schedule

Home games in CAPS

May 30 — at La Crosse, 7:05 p.m.

May 31 — at La Crosse, 7:05 p.m.

June 1 — at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

June 2 — at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

June 3 — WILLMAR, 7:05 p.m.

June 4 — WILLMAR, 3:05 p.m.

June 5 — ROCHESTER, 6:35 p.m.

June 6 — ROCHESTER, 11:35 a.m.

June 7 — at Thunder Bay, 6:05 p.m.

June 8 — at Thunder Bay, 11 a.m. (2)

June 9 — WILLMAR, 6:35 p.m.

June 10 — WILLMAR, 6:35 p.m.

June 11 — WATERLOO, 3:05 p.m.

June 12 — WATERLOO, 6:35 p.m.

June 13 — at Thunder Bay, 6:05 p.m.

June 15 — EAU CLAIRE, 6:35 p.m.

June 16 — at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

June 17 — at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m.

June 18 — at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m.

June 19 — at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.

June 20 — at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.

June 21 — THUNDER BAY, 6:35 p.m.

June 22 — THUNDER BAY, 6:35 p.m.

June 23 — WATERLOO, 6:35 p.m.

June 24 — WATERLOO, 6:35 p.m.

June 25 — at Eau Claire, 5:05 p.m.

June 26 — EAU CLAIRE, 6:35 p.m.

June 27 — LA CROSSE, 6:35 p.m.

June 28 — LA CROSSE, 6:35 p.m.

June 29 — at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

June 30 — at Bismarck, 7:35 p.m.

July 1 — at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

July 2 — ST. CLOUD, 3:05 p.m.

July 3 — ST. CLOUD, 6:35 p.m.

July 4 — ST. CLOUD, 1:05 p.m.

July 5 — BISMARCK, 6:35 p.m.

July 6 — BISMARCK, 6:35 p.m.

July 7 — at La Crosse, 7:05 p.m.

July 8 — at La Crosse, 6:05 p.m.

July 9 — EAU CLAIRE, 3:05 p.m.

July 10 — at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

July 11 — BISMARCK, 6:35 p.m.

July 12 — BISMARCK, 6:35 p.m.

July 13 — at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

July 14 — at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

July 15 — at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

July 16 — at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

July 18 — All-Star Game (Wausau, Wis.), TBA

July 20 — at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

July 21 — ST. CLOUD, 6:35 p.m.

July 22 — MANKATO, 6:35 p.m.

July 23 — MANKATO, 3:05 p.m.

July 24 — LA CROSSE, 6:35 p.m.

July 25 — LA CROSSE, 6:35 p.m.

July 26 — THUNDER BAY, 12:05 p.m. (2)

July 27 — MANKATO, 6:35 p.m.

July 28 — MANKATO, 6:35 p.m.

July 29 — at St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.

July 30 — at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

July 31 — at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

August 1 — at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

August 2 — EAU CLAIRE, 6:35 p.m.

August 4 — at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

August 5 — at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

August 6 — at Willmar, 6:05 p.m.

August 7 — at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.

August 8 — Major League Dreams Showcase (Madison), TBA

August 9 — at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.

August 10 — ROCHESTER, 6:35 p.m.

August 11 — ROCHESTER, 6:35 p.m.

August 12 — at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

August 13 — at Waterloo, 2 p.m.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Western Conference

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Oklahoma City 11 8 .579 —

Utah 11 8 .579 —

Portland 9 10 .474 2.0

Denver 7 10 .412 3.0

Minnesota 5 12 .294 5.0

Pacific

W L Pct GB

Golden State 16 2 .889 —

L.A. Clippers 14 5 .737 2.5

L.A. Lakers 9 10 .474 7.5

Sacramento 7 11 .389 9.0

Phoenix 5 13 .278 11.0

Southwest

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 14 4 .778 —

Memphis 11 7 .611 3.0

Houston 11 7 .611 3.0

New Orleans 7 12 .368 7.5

Dallas 3 13 .188 10.0

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Toronto 11 6 .647 —

Boston 10 7 .588 1.0

New York 8 9 .471 3.0

Brooklyn 5 12 .294 6.0

Philadelphia 4 14 .222 7.5

Central

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 13 3 .812 —

Chicago 10 6 .625 3.0

Milwaukee 8 8 .500 5.0

Indiana 9 9 .500 5.0

Detroit 9 10 .474 5.5

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Charlotte 10 8 .556 —

Atlanta 10 8 .556 —

Orlando 7 11 .389 3.0

Washington 6 10 .375 3.0

Miami 5 12 .294 4.5

Monday’s Games

Washington 101, Sacramento 95, OT

Toronto 122, Philadelphia 95

Oklahoma City 112, New York 103

Boston 112, Miami 104

Charlotte 104, Memphis 85

Utah 112, Minnesota 103

Golden State 105, Atlanta 100

Tuesday’s Results

Detroit 112, Charlotte 89

Brooklyn 127, L.A. Clippers 122, 2OT

Milwaukee 118, Cleveland 101

New Orleans 105, L.A. Lakers 88

Orlando 95, San Antonio 83

Houston at Utah, night

Today’s Games

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Portland, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota Lynx 2017 Schedule

May 14 — Chicago, 6 p.m.

May 18 — at New York, 6 p.m.

May 20 — at Dallas, 7 p.m.

May 23 — Connecticut, 7 p.m.

May 26 — at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

May 28 — San Antonio, 6 p.m.

June 3 — at Seattle, 8 p.m.

June 9 — at Washington, 6 p.m.

June 11 — at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

June 17 — Connecticut, 7 p.m.

June 23 — Washington, 7 p.m.

June 25 — San Antonio, 6 p.m.

June 30 — at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

July 6 — Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

July 8 — at Chicago, 7 p.m.

July 14 — at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

July 16 — Phoenix, 6 p.m.

July 19 — Dallas, noon

July 25 — New York, 7 p.m.

July 28 — at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

July 30 — Seattle, 6 p.m.

Aug. 3 — Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Aug. 6 — at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Aug. 8 — at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Aug. 11 — Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Aug. 16 — at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Aug. 18 — Indiana, 7 p.m.

Aug. 20 — at New York, 2 p.m.

Aug. 22 — Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Aug. 25 — at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 — at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Sept. 1 — Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 — Washington, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

Big Ten

Monday’s Results

Florida State 75, Minnesota 67

Northwestern 65, Wake Forest 58

Tuesday’s Results

Wisconsin 77, Syracuse 60

Pittsburgh 73, Maryland 59

Penn State 67, Georgia Tech 60

Illinois 88, North Carolina State 74

Notre Dame 92, Iowa 78

Michigan State at Duke, night

Today’s Games

Virginia Tech at Michigan, 6:15 p.m.

Purdue at Louisville, 6:15 p.m.

Rutgers at Miami, 6:15 p.m.

Nebraska at Clemson, 8:15 p.m.

North Carolina at Indiana, 8:15 p.m.

Ohio State at Virginia, 8:15 p.m.

UMAC

Tuesday’s Result

Wisconsin-Stevens Point 85, Wisconsin-Superior 65

COLLEGE WOMEN

Big Ten

Today’s Games

Florida State at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Iowa, 8 p.m.

UMAC

Tuesday’s Result

Wisconsin-Eau Claire 74, Wisconsin-Superior 60

FOOTBALL

NFL

Week 13

Thursday’s Game

Dallas at Vikings, 7:25 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6/NFL Network/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Green Bay, noon (CBS3/WDSM-AM 710)

Kansas City at Atlanta, noon

Detroit at New Orleans, noon

Los Angeles at New England, noon

Denver at Jacksonville, noon

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, noon

Miami at Baltimore, noon

San Francisco at Chicago, noon

Buffalo at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 3:25 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)

Monday’s Game

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Bye: Cleveland, Tennessee

COLLEGE

Big Ten

Saturday’s Championship

At Indianapolis

Wisconsin (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 7 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21/WDSM-AM 710)

NCAA FCS Tournament

Second Round

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire (8-4) at James Madison (10-1), 1 p.m.

Youngstown State (9-3) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 1 p.m.

Chattanooga (9-3) at Sam Houston State (11-0), 2 p.m.

Villanova (9-3) at South Dakota State (8-3), 2 p.m.

San Diego (10-1) at North Dakota State (10-1), 2:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas (10-2) at Eastern Washington (10-1), 3 p.m.

Richmond (9-3) at North Dakota (9-2), 5 p.m.

Wofford (9-3) at Citadel (10-1), 5 p.m.

NCAA Division II Tournament

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Ferris State (11-2) at Grand Valley State (12-0), noon

Shepherd (12-0) at California, Pa. (11-0), TBA

North Greenville (9-4) at North Alabama (9-1),

Harding (13-0) at Northwest Missouri State (12-0), 1 p.m.

NCAA Division III Tournament

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Mount Union (11-1) at Alfred (12-0), 11 a.m.

John Carroll (11-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-0), noon

Wheaton, Ill. (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), noon

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-1) at St. Thomas (12-0), noon

Hockey

National Hockey League

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

Chicago 14 6 2 1 31

St. Louis 13 7 2 1 29

Minnesota 11 7 2 1 25

Dallas 9 9 6 0 24

Winnipeg 11 12 2 0 24

Nashville 10 8 1 2 23

Colorado 9 10 0 1 19

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Edmonton 12 9 1 1 26

San Jose 12 9 1 0 25

Los Angeles 12 9 0 1 25

Anaheim 10 8 3 1 24

Calgary 10 13 1 1 22

Vancouver 9 11 1 1 20

Arizona 8 10 2 0 18

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 16 4 1 1 34

Ottawa 14 8 1 0 29

Tampa Bay 13 10 0 1 27

Boston 12 10 0 1 25

Detroit 11 10 2 0 24

Florida 11 10 0 1 23

Toronto 9 8 2 2 22

Buffalo 8 9 2 3 21

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

NY Rangers 16 7 0 1 33

Pittsburgh 13 6 2 1 29

Washington 13 6 1 1 28

Columbus 12 5 3 1 28

New Jersey 10 7 4 1 25

Philadelphia 11 10 1 2 25

Carolina 9 9 3 1 22

NY Islanders 7 10 2 2 18

Monday’s Results

NY Islanders 2, Calgary 1, OT

St. Louis 4, Dallas 3, OT

Tuesday’s Games

NY Rangers 3, Carolina 2

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, SO

Buffalo 5, Ottawa 4

Detroit 3, Dallas 1

Winnipeg 3, New Jersey 2

Florida at Chicago, night

Nashville at Colorado, night

Toronto at Edmonton, night

Minnesota at Vancouver, night

Montreal at Anaheim, night

Arizona at San Jose, night

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minn. Duluth (10-2-2) 7-1-0-0 21

Denver (9-2-3) 3-0-3-2 14

W. Michigan (7-3-2) 3-3-0-0 9

Neb. Omaha (7-5-2) 3-3-0-0 9

North Dakota (7-5-3) 2-3-1-1 8

St. Cloud State (6-6) 2-4-0-0 6

Colo. College (3-9) 1-3-0-0 3

Miami (3-6-4) 0-4-2-0 2

Friday’s Games

Miami at Cornell, 6 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 7:37 p.m.

Denver at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Cornell, 6 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

Boston College vs. North Dakota (New York), 6:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Colorado College at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

BIG TEN

W-L-T-SW Pts

Penn State (11-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Ohio State (8-1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Minnesota (6-4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Wisconsin (7-5) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan (6-5-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan State (4-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Thursday’s Game

Michigan at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Friday’s Games

Michigan at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 7:37 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Saturday’s Games

Ohio State at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

USA Under-18 Team at Michigan State, 2:05 p.m. (exhibition)

NCHA

W-L-T Pts

North Division

St. Norbert (8-2) 5-1-0 10

St. Scholastica (4-3) 3-1-0 6

Lawrence (3-5) 3-1-0 6

Northland (3-5-1) 2-3-1 5

Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0

South Division

Adrian (6-1-1) 5-1-0 10

Concordia (Wis.) (6-3-1) 3-2-1 7

Lake Forest (7-4) 3-3-0 6

Aurora (2-5) 2-2-0 4

MSOE (3-4-2) 1-3-2 4

Marian (3-6-1) 1-5-0 2

Friday’s Games

St. Scholastica at Marian, 8 p.m.

Adrian at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.

St. Norbert at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Aurora at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

Northland at Lake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Scholastica at Marian, 4 p.m.

Adrian at Finlandia, 3 p.m.

Northland at Lake Forest, 4 p.m.

Lawrence at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at Aurora, 7:30 p.m.

WIAC

W-L-T Pts

Eau Claire (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Stevens Point (6-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Stout (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Superior (4-6) 0-0-0-0 0

River Falls (2-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Thursday’s Game

Wis.-Stout at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wis.-Stout at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

Wis.-River Falls at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wis.-Stevens Point at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

Wis.-Eau Claire at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minnesota (13-1-2) 11-1-2-2 37

Wisconsin (14-1-1) 10-1-1-1 32

Minn. Duluth (10-3-3) 7-3-2-1 24

North Dakota (7-5-4) 5-4-3-1 19

St. Cloud State (5-10-1) 4-7-1-1 14

Ohio State (7-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10

Bemidji State (5-10-1) 3-10-1-0 10

MS-Mankato (3-11-2) 1-10-1-0 4

Friday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.

Bemidji State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Ohio State, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3:37 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m. (FSN)

NCHA

W-L-T Pts

Adrian (7-1) 6-0-0 12

Lake Forest (8-2) 4-1-0 8

St. Scholastica (5-3-1) 3-2-1 7

Concordia (Wis.) (3-3-1) 2-2-1 5

Marian (3-5) 2-3-0 4

St. Norbert (2-6) 1-4-0 2

Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0

Friday’s Games

Finlandia at Lake Forest, 4 p.m.

Marian at Adrian, 6 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica, 2 p.m.

Finlandia at Lake Forest, noon

Marian at Adrian, 2 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at St. Norbert, 3 p.m.

Northland at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

WIAC

W-L-T Pts

River Falls (6-1) 1-1-0-0 2

Eau Claire (6-3) 1-1-0-0 2

Stevens Point (3-3-1) 1-1-0-0 2

Superior (4-5) 1-1-0-0 2

Tuesday’s Result

Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Gustavus Adolphus, night

Friday’s Game

Wis.-Superior at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica, 2 p.m.

Northland at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

volleyball

NCAA Division I Tournament

At Minneapolis

First Round

Friday’s Matches

North Dakota (26-9) at No. 2 Minnesota (25-4), 7 p.m.

Hawaii (22-5) vs. Southern California (18-13), 4:30 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday’s Match

Minnesota/North Dakota winner vs. Hawaii/Southern California winner, 6 p.m.

NCAA Division II Tournament

Central Region

At St. Paul

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.

No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon

No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Semifinals

Nebraska-Kearney/Augustana winner vs. Southwest Minnesota State/Wayne State winner, 5 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth/Winona State winner vs. Concordia-St. Paul/Southern Nazarene winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Los Angeles Angels - Designated 2B Gregorio Petit for assignment. Signed CF Ryan LaMarre to a one-year contract.

Seattle Mariners - Acquired RHP Robert Whalen and SP Max Poves from the Atlanta Braves for RF Alex Jackson and a player to be named later. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment.

National League

Chicago Cubs - Signed CF Jon Jay to a one-year, $8 million contract.

Milwaukee Brewers - Designated 1B Chris Carter for assignment. Signed 1B Eric Thames to a three-year, $16 million contract.

Pittsburgh Pirates - Designated LHP Jeff Locke for assignment. Signed RHP Lisalverto Bonilla to a one-year, $575,000 contract.

Football

National Football League

Arizona Cardinals - Added WR Chris Hubert to the practice squad. Cut DB Christian Bryant.

Atlanta Falcons - Added T Kevin Graf to the practice squad. Placed DB Desmond Trufant on IR. Signed C Trevor Robinson and DB Blidi Wreh-Wilson. Waived P Matt Wile.

Baltimore Ravens - Added DB Asa Jackson to the practice squad. Cut LB James Burgess.

Buffalo Bills - Activated DT Deandre Coleman and WR Dezmin Lewis from the practice squad. Added TE Gerald Christian to the practice squad. NFL suspended T Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Placed DT Corbin Bryant and WR Walter Powell on IR.

Carolina Panthers - Added T Jake Rodgers and T Tyrus Thompson to the practice squad. Placed C Gino Gradkowski and C Ryan Kalil on IR. Signed T Dan France and G Ryan Wendell.

Chicago Bears - Activated WR Daniel Braverman from the practice squad. Added TE Justin Perillo to the practice squad. Placed LB Danny Trevathan on IR.

Cincinnati Bengals - Added DB Tony McRae to the practice squad. Placed DB Chykie Brown on IR. Signed DT DeShawn Williams.

Cleveland Browns - Waived QB Joe Callahan.

Houston Texans - Added DE Brandon Dunn to the practice squad.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Added DT Richard Ash and WR Mekale McKay to the practice squad. Cut TE E.J. Bibbs.

New England Patriots - Added TE Kennard Backman to the practice squad. Cut RB D.J. Foster. Re-signed OL Marcus Cannon to a five-year, $32.5 million contract extension.

New York Jets - Cut T Zach Sterup.

Oakland Raiders - Added TE Ryan O’Malley to the practice squad.

San Francisco 49ers - Activated DB Marcus Ball from the practice squad. Added LB Wynton McManis to the practice squad. Placed LB Shayne Skov on IR.

Seattle Seahawks - Added WR Kevin Smith to the practice squad. Cut RB Zac Brooks and RB Malcolm Johnson.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Added DT Rodney Coe to the practice squad. Waived RB Mike James and WR Louis Murphy.

Tennessee Titans - Added DB D’Joun Smith to the practice squad. Cut DB Perrish Cox.

Washington Redskins - Activated DT A.J. Francis from the practice squad. Waived LS Rick Lovato.

NCAA Football

Liberty - Named Ian McCaw athletic director.

Miami - Announced LB Jermaine Grace will enter the NFL draft.

Oregon - Dismissed head coach Mark Helfrich.

Texas - Named Corby Meekins assistant coach.

Texas - Named Derek Chang director of player personnel.

Texas - Named Derek Warehime assistant coach.

Texas - Named Fernando Lovo assistant AD for football operations.

Texas - Named Jason Washington assistant coach.

Texas - Named Oscar Giles assistant coach.

UC - Davis - Named Dan Hawkins head coach.

UCLA - Announced DL Eddie Vanderdoes will enter the NFL draft.

UL Lafayette - Announced WR Gabe Fuselier has left the program and is expected to transfer to another school.

UL Lafayette - Announced WR Gary Haynes has left the program.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Brooklyn Nets - Recalled PF Anthony Bennett and PF Chris McCullough from Long Island (NBADL).

Philadelphia 76ers - Assigned SG Timothe Luwawu to Delaware (NBADL).

San Antonio Spurs - Recalled SG Bryn Forbes, SG Nicolas Laprovittola, and PG Dejounte Murray from Austin (NBADL).

Hockey

National Hockey League

Buffalo Sabres - Activated C Jack Eichel from injured reserve.

Carolina Hurricanes - Placed C Jordan Staal on IR.

Dallas Stars - Announced LW Travis Moen has retired.

Detroit Red Wings - Activated RW Tomas Jurco from injured reserve.

Edmonton Oilers - Assigned D Mark Fayne to Bakersfield (AHL).

New York Islanders - Assigned D Ryan Pulock to Bridgeport (AHL).

Ottawa Senators - Recalled G Andrew Hammond from Binghamton (AHL).

Vancouver Canucks - Activated D Philip Larsen from injured reserve. Assigned RW Alexandre Grenier to Utica (AHL). Recalled D Alex Biega from Utica (AHL).

Winnipeg Jets - Activated C Bryan Little from injured reserve. Placed LW Nic Petan on IR.