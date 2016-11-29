Scoreboard
Basketball
NBA
New York Knicks at Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (FSN)
COLLEGE WOMEN
Florida State at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
baseball
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Duluth Huskies 2017 Schedule
Home games in CAPS
May 30 — at La Crosse, 7:05 p.m.
May 31 — at La Crosse, 7:05 p.m.
June 1 — at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
June 2 — at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
June 3 — WILLMAR, 7:05 p.m.
June 4 — WILLMAR, 3:05 p.m.
June 5 — ROCHESTER, 6:35 p.m.
June 6 — ROCHESTER, 11:35 a.m.
June 7 — at Thunder Bay, 6:05 p.m.
June 8 — at Thunder Bay, 11 a.m. (2)
June 9 — WILLMAR, 6:35 p.m.
June 10 — WILLMAR, 6:35 p.m.
June 11 — WATERLOO, 3:05 p.m.
June 12 — WATERLOO, 6:35 p.m.
June 13 — at Thunder Bay, 6:05 p.m.
June 15 — EAU CLAIRE, 6:35 p.m.
June 16 — at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
June 17 — at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m.
June 18 — at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m.
June 19 — at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.
June 20 — at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.
June 21 — THUNDER BAY, 6:35 p.m.
June 22 — THUNDER BAY, 6:35 p.m.
June 23 — WATERLOO, 6:35 p.m.
June 24 — WATERLOO, 6:35 p.m.
June 25 — at Eau Claire, 5:05 p.m.
June 26 — EAU CLAIRE, 6:35 p.m.
June 27 — LA CROSSE, 6:35 p.m.
June 28 — LA CROSSE, 6:35 p.m.
June 29 — at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
June 30 — at Bismarck, 7:35 p.m.
July 1 — at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.
July 2 — ST. CLOUD, 3:05 p.m.
July 3 — ST. CLOUD, 6:35 p.m.
July 4 — ST. CLOUD, 1:05 p.m.
July 5 — BISMARCK, 6:35 p.m.
July 6 — BISMARCK, 6:35 p.m.
July 7 — at La Crosse, 7:05 p.m.
July 8 — at La Crosse, 6:05 p.m.
July 9 — EAU CLAIRE, 3:05 p.m.
July 10 — at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
July 11 — BISMARCK, 6:35 p.m.
July 12 — BISMARCK, 6:35 p.m.
July 13 — at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
July 14 — at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
July 15 — at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
July 16 — at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
July 18 — All-Star Game (Wausau, Wis.), TBA
July 20 — at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
July 21 — ST. CLOUD, 6:35 p.m.
July 22 — MANKATO, 6:35 p.m.
July 23 — MANKATO, 3:05 p.m.
July 24 — LA CROSSE, 6:35 p.m.
July 25 — LA CROSSE, 6:35 p.m.
July 26 — THUNDER BAY, 12:05 p.m. (2)
July 27 — MANKATO, 6:35 p.m.
July 28 — MANKATO, 6:35 p.m.
July 29 — at St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.
July 30 — at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.
July 31 — at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
August 1 — at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
August 2 — EAU CLAIRE, 6:35 p.m.
August 4 — at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
August 5 — at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
August 6 — at Willmar, 6:05 p.m.
August 7 — at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.
August 8 — Major League Dreams Showcase (Madison), TBA
August 9 — at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.
August 10 — ROCHESTER, 6:35 p.m.
August 11 — ROCHESTER, 6:35 p.m.
August 12 — at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
August 13 — at Waterloo, 2 p.m.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 11 8 .579 —
Utah 11 8 .579 —
Portland 9 10 .474 2.0
Denver 7 10 .412 3.0
Minnesota 5 12 .294 5.0
Pacific
W L Pct GB
Golden State 16 2 .889 —
L.A. Clippers 14 5 .737 2.5
L.A. Lakers 9 10 .474 7.5
Sacramento 7 11 .389 9.0
Phoenix 5 13 .278 11.0
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 14 4 .778 —
Memphis 11 7 .611 3.0
Houston 11 7 .611 3.0
New Orleans 7 12 .368 7.5
Dallas 3 13 .188 10.0
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 11 6 .647 —
Boston 10 7 .588 1.0
New York 8 9 .471 3.0
Brooklyn 5 12 .294 6.0
Philadelphia 4 14 .222 7.5
Central
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 13 3 .812 —
Chicago 10 6 .625 3.0
Milwaukee 8 8 .500 5.0
Indiana 9 9 .500 5.0
Detroit 9 10 .474 5.5
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 10 8 .556 —
Atlanta 10 8 .556 —
Orlando 7 11 .389 3.0
Washington 6 10 .375 3.0
Miami 5 12 .294 4.5
Monday’s Games
Washington 101, Sacramento 95, OT
Toronto 122, Philadelphia 95
Oklahoma City 112, New York 103
Boston 112, Miami 104
Charlotte 104, Memphis 85
Utah 112, Minnesota 103
Golden State 105, Atlanta 100
Tuesday’s Results
Detroit 112, Charlotte 89
Brooklyn 127, L.A. Clippers 122, 2OT
Milwaukee 118, Cleveland 101
New Orleans 105, L.A. Lakers 88
Orlando 95, San Antonio 83
Houston at Utah, night
Today’s Games
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Portland, 9 p.m.
WNBA
Minnesota Lynx 2017 Schedule
May 14 — Chicago, 6 p.m.
May 18 — at New York, 6 p.m.
May 20 — at Dallas, 7 p.m.
May 23 — Connecticut, 7 p.m.
May 26 — at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
May 28 — San Antonio, 6 p.m.
June 3 — at Seattle, 8 p.m.
June 9 — at Washington, 6 p.m.
June 11 — at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
June 17 — Connecticut, 7 p.m.
June 23 — Washington, 7 p.m.
June 25 — San Antonio, 6 p.m.
June 30 — at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
July 6 — Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
July 8 — at Chicago, 7 p.m.
July 14 — at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
July 16 — Phoenix, 6 p.m.
July 19 — Dallas, noon
July 25 — New York, 7 p.m.
July 28 — at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
July 30 — Seattle, 6 p.m.
Aug. 3 — Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Aug. 6 — at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Aug. 8 — at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Aug. 11 — Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Aug. 16 — at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Aug. 18 — Indiana, 7 p.m.
Aug. 20 — at New York, 2 p.m.
Aug. 22 — Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 — at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 — at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Aug. 30 — at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Sept. 1 — Chicago, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 — Washington, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
Big Ten
Monday’s Results
Florida State 75, Minnesota 67
Northwestern 65, Wake Forest 58
Tuesday’s Results
Wisconsin 77, Syracuse 60
Pittsburgh 73, Maryland 59
Penn State 67, Georgia Tech 60
Illinois 88, North Carolina State 74
Notre Dame 92, Iowa 78
Michigan State at Duke, night
Today’s Games
Virginia Tech at Michigan, 6:15 p.m.
Purdue at Louisville, 6:15 p.m.
Rutgers at Miami, 6:15 p.m.
Nebraska at Clemson, 8:15 p.m.
North Carolina at Indiana, 8:15 p.m.
Ohio State at Virginia, 8:15 p.m.
UMAC
Tuesday’s Result
Wisconsin-Stevens Point 85, Wisconsin-Superior 65
COLLEGE WOMEN
Big Ten
Today’s Games
Florida State at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Wake Forest at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Iowa, 8 p.m.
UMAC
Tuesday’s Result
Wisconsin-Eau Claire 74, Wisconsin-Superior 60
FOOTBALL
NFL
Week 13
Thursday’s Game
Dallas at Vikings, 7:25 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6/NFL Network/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Green Bay, noon (CBS3/WDSM-AM 710)
Kansas City at Atlanta, noon
Detroit at New Orleans, noon
Los Angeles at New England, noon
Denver at Jacksonville, noon
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, noon
Miami at Baltimore, noon
San Francisco at Chicago, noon
Buffalo at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 3:25 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)
Monday’s Game
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Bye: Cleveland, Tennessee
COLLEGE
Big Ten
Saturday’s Championship
At Indianapolis
Wisconsin (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 7 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21/WDSM-AM 710)
NCAA FCS Tournament
Second Round
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire (8-4) at James Madison (10-1), 1 p.m.
Youngstown State (9-3) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 1 p.m.
Chattanooga (9-3) at Sam Houston State (11-0), 2 p.m.
Villanova (9-3) at South Dakota State (8-3), 2 p.m.
San Diego (10-1) at North Dakota State (10-1), 2:30 p.m.
Central Arkansas (10-2) at Eastern Washington (10-1), 3 p.m.
Richmond (9-3) at North Dakota (9-2), 5 p.m.
Wofford (9-3) at Citadel (10-1), 5 p.m.
NCAA Division II Tournament
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Ferris State (11-2) at Grand Valley State (12-0), noon
Shepherd (12-0) at California, Pa. (11-0), TBA
North Greenville (9-4) at North Alabama (9-1),
Harding (13-0) at Northwest Missouri State (12-0), 1 p.m.
NCAA Division III Tournament
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Mount Union (11-1) at Alfred (12-0), 11 a.m.
John Carroll (11-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-0), noon
Wheaton, Ill. (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), noon
Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-1) at St. Thomas (12-0), noon
Hockey
National Hockey League
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Chicago 14 6 2 1 31
St. Louis 13 7 2 1 29
Minnesota 11 7 2 1 25
Dallas 9 9 6 0 24
Winnipeg 11 12 2 0 24
Nashville 10 8 1 2 23
Colorado 9 10 0 1 19
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Edmonton 12 9 1 1 26
San Jose 12 9 1 0 25
Los Angeles 12 9 0 1 25
Anaheim 10 8 3 1 24
Calgary 10 13 1 1 22
Vancouver 9 11 1 1 20
Arizona 8 10 2 0 18
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 16 4 1 1 34
Ottawa 14 8 1 0 29
Tampa Bay 13 10 0 1 27
Boston 12 10 0 1 25
Detroit 11 10 2 0 24
Florida 11 10 0 1 23
Toronto 9 8 2 2 22
Buffalo 8 9 2 3 21
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
NY Rangers 16 7 0 1 33
Pittsburgh 13 6 2 1 29
Washington 13 6 1 1 28
Columbus 12 5 3 1 28
New Jersey 10 7 4 1 25
Philadelphia 11 10 1 2 25
Carolina 9 9 3 1 22
NY Islanders 7 10 2 2 18
Monday’s Results
NY Islanders 2, Calgary 1, OT
St. Louis 4, Dallas 3, OT
Tuesday’s Games
NY Rangers 3, Carolina 2
Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, SO
Buffalo 5, Ottawa 4
Detroit 3, Dallas 1
Winnipeg 3, New Jersey 2
Florida at Chicago, night
Nashville at Colorado, night
Toronto at Edmonton, night
Minnesota at Vancouver, night
Montreal at Anaheim, night
Arizona at San Jose, night
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (10-2-2) 7-1-0-0 21
Denver (9-2-3) 3-0-3-2 14
W. Michigan (7-3-2) 3-3-0-0 9
Neb. Omaha (7-5-2) 3-3-0-0 9
North Dakota (7-5-3) 2-3-1-1 8
St. Cloud State (6-6) 2-4-0-0 6
Colo. College (3-9) 1-3-0-0 3
Miami (3-6-4) 0-4-2-0 2
Friday’s Games
Miami at Cornell, 6 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 7:37 p.m.
Denver at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Cornell, 6 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
Boston College vs. North Dakota (New York), 6:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Colorado College at Denver, 8:05 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.
BIG TEN
W-L-T-SW Pts
Penn State (11-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Ohio State (8-1-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Minnesota (6-4-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Wisconsin (7-5) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan (6-5-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan State (4-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Thursday’s Game
Michigan at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Friday’s Games
Michigan at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 7:37 p.m.
Ohio State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Saturday’s Games
Ohio State at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN-Plus)
Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
USA Under-18 Team at Michigan State, 2:05 p.m. (exhibition)
NCHA
W-L-T Pts
North Division
St. Norbert (8-2) 5-1-0 10
St. Scholastica (4-3) 3-1-0 6
Lawrence (3-5) 3-1-0 6
Northland (3-5-1) 2-3-1 5
Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0
South Division
Adrian (6-1-1) 5-1-0 10
Concordia (Wis.) (6-3-1) 3-2-1 7
Lake Forest (7-4) 3-3-0 6
Aurora (2-5) 2-2-0 4
MSOE (3-4-2) 1-3-2 4
Marian (3-6-1) 1-5-0 2
Friday’s Games
St. Scholastica at Marian, 8 p.m.
Adrian at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.
St. Norbert at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Aurora at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.
Northland at Lake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Scholastica at Marian, 4 p.m.
Adrian at Finlandia, 3 p.m.
Northland at Lake Forest, 4 p.m.
Lawrence at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at Aurora, 7:30 p.m.
WIAC
W-L-T Pts
Eau Claire (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Stevens Point (6-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Stout (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Superior (4-6) 0-0-0-0 0
River Falls (2-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Thursday’s Game
Wis.-Stout at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wis.-Stout at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.
Wis.-River Falls at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wis.-Stevens Point at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.
Wis.-Eau Claire at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minnesota (13-1-2) 11-1-2-2 37
Wisconsin (14-1-1) 10-1-1-1 32
Minn. Duluth (10-3-3) 7-3-2-1 24
North Dakota (7-5-4) 5-4-3-1 19
St. Cloud State (5-10-1) 4-7-1-1 14
Ohio State (7-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10
Bemidji State (5-10-1) 3-10-1-0 10
MS-Mankato (3-11-2) 1-10-1-0 4
Friday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Ohio State, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3:37 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m. (FSN)
NCHA
W-L-T Pts
Adrian (7-1) 6-0-0 12
Lake Forest (8-2) 4-1-0 8
St. Scholastica (5-3-1) 3-2-1 7
Concordia (Wis.) (3-3-1) 2-2-1 5
Marian (3-5) 2-3-0 4
St. Norbert (2-6) 1-4-0 2
Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0
Friday’s Games
Finlandia at Lake Forest, 4 p.m.
Marian at Adrian, 6 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica, 2 p.m.
Finlandia at Lake Forest, noon
Marian at Adrian, 2 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at St. Norbert, 3 p.m.
Northland at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
WIAC
W-L-T Pts
River Falls (6-1) 1-1-0-0 2
Eau Claire (6-3) 1-1-0-0 2
Stevens Point (3-3-1) 1-1-0-0 2
Superior (4-5) 1-1-0-0 2
Tuesday’s Result
Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Gustavus Adolphus, night
Friday’s Game
Wis.-Superior at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica, 2 p.m.
Northland at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
volleyball
NCAA Division I Tournament
At Minneapolis
First Round
Friday’s Matches
North Dakota (26-9) at No. 2 Minnesota (25-4), 7 p.m.
Hawaii (22-5) vs. Southern California (18-13), 4:30 p.m.
Second Round
Saturday’s Match
Minnesota/North Dakota winner vs. Hawaii/Southern California winner, 6 p.m.
NCAA Division II Tournament
Central Region
At St. Paul
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.
No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon
No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.
No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Semifinals
Nebraska-Kearney/Augustana winner vs. Southwest Minnesota State/Wayne State winner, 5 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth/Winona State winner vs. Concordia-St. Paul/Southern Nazarene winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Los Angeles Angels - Designated 2B Gregorio Petit for assignment. Signed CF Ryan LaMarre to a one-year contract.
Seattle Mariners - Acquired RHP Robert Whalen and SP Max Poves from the Atlanta Braves for RF Alex Jackson and a player to be named later. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment.
National League
Chicago Cubs - Signed CF Jon Jay to a one-year, $8 million contract.
Milwaukee Brewers - Designated 1B Chris Carter for assignment. Signed 1B Eric Thames to a three-year, $16 million contract.
Pittsburgh Pirates - Designated LHP Jeff Locke for assignment. Signed RHP Lisalverto Bonilla to a one-year, $575,000 contract.
Football
National Football League
Arizona Cardinals - Added WR Chris Hubert to the practice squad. Cut DB Christian Bryant.
Atlanta Falcons - Added T Kevin Graf to the practice squad. Placed DB Desmond Trufant on IR. Signed C Trevor Robinson and DB Blidi Wreh-Wilson. Waived P Matt Wile.
Baltimore Ravens - Added DB Asa Jackson to the practice squad. Cut LB James Burgess.
Buffalo Bills - Activated DT Deandre Coleman and WR Dezmin Lewis from the practice squad. Added TE Gerald Christian to the practice squad. NFL suspended T Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Placed DT Corbin Bryant and WR Walter Powell on IR.
Carolina Panthers - Added T Jake Rodgers and T Tyrus Thompson to the practice squad. Placed C Gino Gradkowski and C Ryan Kalil on IR. Signed T Dan France and G Ryan Wendell.
Chicago Bears - Activated WR Daniel Braverman from the practice squad. Added TE Justin Perillo to the practice squad. Placed LB Danny Trevathan on IR.
Cincinnati Bengals - Added DB Tony McRae to the practice squad. Placed DB Chykie Brown on IR. Signed DT DeShawn Williams.
Cleveland Browns - Waived QB Joe Callahan.
Houston Texans - Added DE Brandon Dunn to the practice squad.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Added DT Richard Ash and WR Mekale McKay to the practice squad. Cut TE E.J. Bibbs.
New England Patriots - Added TE Kennard Backman to the practice squad. Cut RB D.J. Foster. Re-signed OL Marcus Cannon to a five-year, $32.5 million contract extension.
New York Jets - Cut T Zach Sterup.
Oakland Raiders - Added TE Ryan O’Malley to the practice squad.
San Francisco 49ers - Activated DB Marcus Ball from the practice squad. Added LB Wynton McManis to the practice squad. Placed LB Shayne Skov on IR.
Seattle Seahawks - Added WR Kevin Smith to the practice squad. Cut RB Zac Brooks and RB Malcolm Johnson.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Added DT Rodney Coe to the practice squad. Waived RB Mike James and WR Louis Murphy.
Tennessee Titans - Added DB D’Joun Smith to the practice squad. Cut DB Perrish Cox.
Washington Redskins - Activated DT A.J. Francis from the practice squad. Waived LS Rick Lovato.
NCAA Football
Liberty - Named Ian McCaw athletic director.
Miami - Announced LB Jermaine Grace will enter the NFL draft.
Oregon - Dismissed head coach Mark Helfrich.
Texas - Named Corby Meekins assistant coach.
Texas - Named Derek Chang director of player personnel.
Texas - Named Derek Warehime assistant coach.
Texas - Named Fernando Lovo assistant AD for football operations.
Texas - Named Jason Washington assistant coach.
Texas - Named Oscar Giles assistant coach.
UC - Davis - Named Dan Hawkins head coach.
UCLA - Announced DL Eddie Vanderdoes will enter the NFL draft.
UL Lafayette - Announced WR Gabe Fuselier has left the program and is expected to transfer to another school.
UL Lafayette - Announced WR Gary Haynes has left the program.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Brooklyn Nets - Recalled PF Anthony Bennett and PF Chris McCullough from Long Island (NBADL).
Philadelphia 76ers - Assigned SG Timothe Luwawu to Delaware (NBADL).
San Antonio Spurs - Recalled SG Bryn Forbes, SG Nicolas Laprovittola, and PG Dejounte Murray from Austin (NBADL).
Hockey
National Hockey League
Buffalo Sabres - Activated C Jack Eichel from injured reserve.
Carolina Hurricanes - Placed C Jordan Staal on IR.
Dallas Stars - Announced LW Travis Moen has retired.
Detroit Red Wings - Activated RW Tomas Jurco from injured reserve.
Edmonton Oilers - Assigned D Mark Fayne to Bakersfield (AHL).
New York Islanders - Assigned D Ryan Pulock to Bridgeport (AHL).
Ottawa Senators - Recalled G Andrew Hammond from Binghamton (AHL).
Vancouver Canucks - Activated D Philip Larsen from injured reserve. Assigned RW Alexandre Grenier to Utica (AHL). Recalled D Alex Biega from Utica (AHL).
Winnipeg Jets - Activated C Bryan Little from injured reserve. Placed LW Nic Petan on IR.