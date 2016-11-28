Scoreboard

Search
    By News Tribune on Nov 28, 2016 at 11:35 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Basketball

    COLLEGE MEN

    Syracuse at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Wisconsin-Superior at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m. (ifan.tv)

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

    Ashland at Lakeland, 7:15 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    At 7:15 p.m., unless noted

    Fond du Lac Ojibwe at Learning for Leadership, 5 p.m.

    Braham at Moose Lake-Willow River (WMOZ-FM 106.9)

    Cameron at Northwestern

    Cherry at South Ridge

    Chisholm at North Woods

    Esko at Cloquet (WKLK-FM 96.5)

    Grand Rapids at Hibbing

    Hermantown at Eveleth-Gilbert

    Northland at Deer River

    Proctor at Superior

    Silver Bay at Duluth Marshall

    Virginia at Greenway

    Barnum at East Central, 7:30 p.m.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Wild at Vancouver, 9 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

    Ashland at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

    Moose Lake Area at North Shore (Two Harbors), 7 p.m.

    Rice Lake at Superior, 7 p.m.

    Eveleth-Gilbert Area at Greenway, 7:30 p.m.

    Proctor at Duluth Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Chippewa Falls at Superior, 6 p.m.

    Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Grand Rapids-Greenway, 7 p.m.

    Hibbing-Chisholm at North Shore (Silver Bay), 7 p.m.

    International Falls at Fort Frances, Ontario, 7:15 p.m.

    Eveleth-Gilbert Area at Moose Lake Area, 7:30 p.m.

    Basketball

    NBA

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Oklahoma City 11 8 .579 —

    Utah 10 8 .556 .5

    Portland 9 10 .474 2.0

    Denver 7 10 .412 3.0

    Minnesota 5 12 .294 5.0

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    Golden State 15 2 .882 —

    L.A. Clippers 14 4 .778 1.5

    L.A. Lakers 9 9 .500 6.5

    Sacramento 7 11 .389 8.5

    Phoenix 5 13 .278 10.5

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    San Antonio 14 3 .824 —

    Houston 11 6 .647 3.0

    Memphis 11 7 .611 3.5

    New Orleans 6 12 .333 8.5

    Dallas 3 13 .188 10.5

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Toronto 11 6 .647 —

    Boston 10 7 .588 1.0

    New York 8 9 .471 3.0

    Brooklyn 4 12 .250 6.5

    Philadelphia 4 14 .222 7.5

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 13 2 .867 —

    Chicago 10 6 .625 3.5

    Indiana 9 9 .500 5.5

    Milwaukee 7 8 .467 6.0

    Detroit 8 10 .444 6.5

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Charlotte 10 7 .588 —

    Atlanta 10 7 .588 —

    Washington 6 10 .375 3.5

    Orlando 6 11 .353 4.0

    Miami 5 12 .294 5.0

    Sunday’s Results

    Cleveland 112, Philadelphia 108

    Denver 120, Phoenix 114

    Sacramento 122, Brooklyn 105

    Milwaukee 104, Orlando 96

    Indiana 91, L.A. Clippers 70

    Dallas 91, New Orleans 81

    Houston 130, Portland 114

    L.A. Lakers 109, Atlanta 94

    Monday’s Results

    Utah 112, Minnesota 103

    Washington 101, Sacramento 95, OT

    Toronto 122, Philadelphia 95

    Oklahoma City 112, New York 103

    Boston 112, Miami 104

    Charlotte 104, Memphis 85

    Atlanta at Golden State, night

    Today’s Games

    Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

    L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

    Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

    L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

    Orlando at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

    Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    BIG TEN

    Sunday’s Results

    Wisconsin 95, Prairie View A&M 50

    Indiana 85, Mississippi Valley State 52

    Virginia Tech 66, Nebraska 53

    Monday’s Results

    Florida State 75, Minnesota 67

    Northwestern 65, Wake Forest 58

    Today’s Games

    Syracuse at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Pittsburgh at Maryland, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

    Georgia Tech at Penn State, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

    North Carolina State at Illinois, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

    Iowa at Notre Dame, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

    Michigan State at Duke, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    UMAC

    Today’s Game

    Wisconsin-Superior at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    BIG TEN

    Sunday’s Results

    Wisconsin 80, Tennessee State 70

    Baylor 85, Ohio State 68

    Auburn 71, Indiana 67

    Rutgers 50, Bryant 42

    Northwestern 88, Evansville 66

    UMAC

    Sunday’s Result

    Augsburg 84, St. Scholastica 69

    Today’s Game

    Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m.(ifan.tv)

    Football

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    Final

    West Division

    x-Wisconsin (10-2) 7-2

    Iowa (8-4) 6-3

    Nebraska (9-3) 6-3

    Minnesota (8-4) 5-4

    Northwestern (6-6) 5-4

    Illinois (3-9) 2-7

    Purdue (3-9) 1-8

    East Division

    x-Penn State (10-2) 8-1

    Ohio State (11-1) 8-1

    Michigan (10-2) 7-2

    Indiana (6-6) 4-5

    Maryland (6-6) 3-6

    Michigan State (3-9) 1-8

    Rutgers (2-10) 0-9

    x-won division title

    Saturday’s Results

    Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 17

    Northwestern 42, Illinois 21

    Ohio State 30, Michigan 27, OT

    Indiana 26, Purdue 24

    Maryland 31, Rutgers 13

    Penn State 45, Michigan State 12

    Saturday’s Championship

    At Indianapolis

    Wisconsin (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 7 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21/WDSM-AM 710)

    NCAA FCS Tournament

    Second Round

    Saturday’s Games

    New Hampshire (8-4) at James Madison (10-1), 1 p.m.

    Youngstown State (9-3) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 1 p.m.

    Chattanooga (9-3) at Sam Houston State (11-0), 2 p.m.

    Villanova (9-3) at South Dakota State (8-3), 2 p.m.

    San Diego (10-1) at North Dakota State (10-1), 2:30 p.m.

    Central Arkansas (10-2) at Eastern Washington (10-1), 3 p.m.

    Richmond (9-3) at North Dakota (9-2), 5 p.m.

    Wofford (9-3) at Citadel (10-1), 5 p.m.

    NCAA Division II Tournament

    Saturday’s Quarterfinals

    Ferris State (11-2) at Grand Valley State (12-0), noon

    Shepherd (12-0) at California, Pa. (11-0), TBA

    North Greenville (9-4) at North Alabama (9-1),

    Harding (13-0) at Northwest Missouri State (12-0), 1 p.m.

    NCAA Division III Tournament

    Saturday’s Quarterfinals

    Mount Union (11-1) at Alfred (12-0), 11 a.m.

    John Carroll (11-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-0), noon

    Wheaton, Ill. (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), noon

    Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-1) at St. Thomas (12-0), noon

    hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Chicago 14 6 2 1 31

    St. Louis 13 7 2 1 29

    Minnesota 11 7 2 1 25

    Dallas 9 8 6 0 24

    Nashville 10 8 1 2 23

    Winnipeg 10 12 2 0 22

    Colorado 9 10 0 1 19

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Edmonton 12 9 1 1 26

    San Jose 12 9 1 0 25

    Los Angeles 12 9 0 1 25

    Anaheim 10 8 3 1 24

    Calgary 10 13 1 1 22

    Vancouver 9 11 1 1 20

    Arizona 8 10 2 0 18

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 16 4 1 1 34

    Ottawa 14 7 1 0 29

    Tampa Bay 13 9 0 1 27

    Boston 12 10 0 0 24

    Florida 11 10 0 1 23

    Toronto 9 8 2 2 22

    Detroit 10 10 2 0 22

    Buffalo 7 9 2 3 19

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    NY Rangers 15 7 0 1 31

    Pittsburgh 13 6 2 1 29

    Washington 13 6 1 1 28

    Columbus 11 5 3 1 26

    New Jersey 10 6 4 1 25

    Philadelphia 10 10 1 2 23

    Carolina 9 8 3 1 22

    NY Islanders 7 10 2 2 18

    Sunday’s Results

    Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1

    Winnipeg 3, Nashville 0

    Arizona 2, Edmonton 1

    Carolina 3, Florida 2

    Ottawa 2, NY Rangers 0

    Philadelphia 5, Calgary 3

    Monday’s Results

    NY Islanders 2, Calgary 1, OT

    St. Louis 4, Dallas 3, OT

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

    Carolina at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

    Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

    Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

    Dallas at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

    New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

    Florida at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

    Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.

    Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

    Montreal at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

    Arizona at San Jose, 9 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minn. Duluth (10-2-2) 7-1-0-0 21

    Denver (9-2-3) 3-0-3-2 14

    W. Michigan (7-3-2) 3-3-0-0 9

    Neb. Omaha (8-5-2) 3-3-0-0 9

    North Dakota (7-5-2) 2-3-1-1 8

    St. Cloud State (6-6) 2-4-0-0 6

    Colo. College (3-9) 1-3-0-0 3

    Miami (3-6-4) 0-4-2-0 2

    Friday’s Games

    Miami at Cornell, 6 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

    Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 7:37 p.m.

    Denver at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Miami at Cornell, 6 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

    Boston College vs. North Dakota (New York), 6:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

    Colorado College at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

    Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

    BIG TEN

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Penn State (11-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Ohio State (8-1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Minnesota (6-4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan (6-5-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Wisconsin (7-5) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan State (4-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Sunday’s Result

    Minnesota 4, Boston College 2

    Thursday’s Game

    Michigan at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

    Friday’s Games

    Michigan at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 7:37 p.m.

    Ohio State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Saturday’s Games

    Ohio State at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

    Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

    Sunday’s Game

    USA Under-18 Team at Michigan State, 2:05 p.m. (exhibition)

    NCHA

    W-L-T Pts

    North Division

    St. Norbert (8-2) 5-1-0 10

    Lawrence (3-5) 3-1-0 6

    St. Scholastica (4-3) 3-1-0 6

    Northland (3-5-1) 2-3-1 5

    Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0

    South Division

    Adrian (6-1-1) 5-1-0 10

    Concordia (Wis.) (6-3-1) 3-2-1 7

    Lake Forest (7-4) 3-3-0 6

    Aurora (2-5) 2-2-0 4

    MSOE (3-4-2) 1-3-2 4

    Marian (3-6-1) 1-5-0 2

    Sunday’s Results

    Adrian 3, St. Thomas 3, OT

    St. John’s 6, Lawrence 1

    Marian 3, St. Olaf 3, OT

    Friday’s Games

    St. Scholastica at Marian, 8 p.m.

    Adrian at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.

    St. Norbert at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

    Aurora at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

    Northland at Lake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    St. Scholastica at Marian, 4 p.m.

    Adrian at Finlandia, 3 p.m.

    Northland at Lake Forest, 4 p.m.

    Lawrence at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at Aurora, 7:30 p.m.

    WIAC

    W-L-T Pts

    Stevens Point (6-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Eau Claire (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Stout (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Superior (4-6) 0-0-0-0 0

    River Falls (2-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Thursday’s Game

    Wis.-Stout at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    Wis.-Stout at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-River Falls at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Eau Claire at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    USCHO.com Division I Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    Record Pts

    1. Minn. Duluth (47) 10-2-2 995

    2. Denver (3) 9-2-3 952

    3. Boston College 11-4-1 838

    4. Mass.-Lowell 8-4-2 790

    5. Quinnipiac 9-4-2 755

    6. Boston U. 7-4-1 752

    7. Penn State 11-1-1 689

    8. Harvard 6-2-1 604

    9. North Dakota 7-5-3 590

    10. Ohio State 8-1-4 539

    11. Minnesota 6-4-2 508

    12. Notre Dame 7-5-2 406

    13. Bemidji State 11-4-1 345

    14. Vermont 9-3-2 322

    15. MS-Mankato 8-5-1 319

    16. Western Michigan 7-3-2 253

    17. St. Cloud State 6-6-0 224

    18. Union 8-3-2 199

    19. St. Lawrence 8-4-4 160

    20. Michigan 6-5-1 131

    Others receiving votes: Clarkson 59, Nebraska-Omaha 35, Michigan Tech 10, Air Force 8, Providence 6, Northeastern 4, Lake Superior State 3, Dartmouth 2, Wisconsin 2.

    USCHO.com Division III Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    Record Pts

    1. Oswego (12) 7-0-0 286

    2. Adrian (3) 6-1-1 264

    3. St. Norbert (5) 8-2-0 255

    4. Wis.-Stevens Point 6-2-1 234

    5. Geneseo 6-1-1 215

    6. Augsburg 7-0-1 211

    7. Utica 8-2-0 144

    8. Mass.-Boston 5-2-1 137

    9. Hobart 5-2-1 135

    10. Norwich 7-1-1 124

    11. Wis.-Eau Claire 6-1-2 107

    12. Babson 7-2-1 96

    13. Amherst 3-0-1 63

    14. Plattsburgh 4-3-0 20

    (tie) Salve Regina 6-1-1 20

    Others receiving votes: Colby 18, Neumann 17, Hamline 14, Trinity 11, St. Thomas 10, Buffalo State 10, Manhattanville 5, Skidmore 5, New England College 1.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minnesota (13-1-2) 11-1-2-2 37

    Wisconsin (14-1-1) 10-1-1-1 32

    Minn. Duluth (10-3-3) 7-3-2-1 24

    North Dakota (7-5-4) 5-4-3-1 19

    St. Cloud State (5-9-1) 4-7-1-1 14

    Ohio State (7-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10

    Bemidji State (5-10-1) 3-10-1-0 10

    MS-Mankato (3-11-2) 1-10-1-0 4

    Sunday’s Result

    Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 1

    Friday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.

    Bemidji State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

    North Dakota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.

    Bemidji State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

    North Dakota at Ohio State, 3:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3:37 p.m.

    Sunday’s Game

    Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m. (FSN)

    NCHA

    W-L-T Pts

    Adrian (7-1) 6-0-0 12

    Lake Forest (8-2) 4-1-0 8

    St. Scholastica (5-3-1) 3-2-1 7

    Concordia (Wis.) (3-3-1) 2-2-1 5

    Marian (3-5) 2-3-0 4

    St. Norbert (2-6) 1-4-0 2

    Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0

    Sunday’s Results

    Adrian 4, Utica 3

    Marian 1, Concordia-Moorhead 0

    Friday’s Games

    Finlandia at Lake Forest, 4 p.m.

    Marian at Adrian, 6 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica, 2 p.m.

    Finlandia at Lake Forest, noon

    Marian at Adrian, 2 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at St. Norbert, 3 p.m.

    Northland at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    WIAC

    W-L-T Pts

    River Falls (6-1) 1-1-0-0 2

    Eau Claire (6-3) 1-1-0-0 2

    Stevens Point (3-3-1) 1-1-0-0 2

    Superior (4-5) 1-1-0-0 2

    Tuesday’s Game

    Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Gustavus Adolphus, 7 p.m.

    Friday’s Game

    Wis.-Superior at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica, 2 p.m.

    Northland at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    USCHO.com Division I Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    Record Pts

    1. Wisconsin (13) 14-1-1 148

    2. Minnesota 13-1-2 130

    3. St. Lawrence (2) 15-0-1 123

    4. Minn. Duluth 10-3-3 107

    5. Clarkson 13-3-2 82

    6. Boston College 10-3-3 80

    7. Colgate 14-2-1 51

    8. Quinnipiac 11-4-3 42

    9. North Dakota 7-5-4 26

    10. Northeastern 10-4-3 16

    Others receiving votes: Robert Morris 15, Boston University 5.

    USCHO.com Division III Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    Record Pts

    1. Plattsburgh (11) 9-1-0 145

    2. Elmira (4) 6-0-0 139

    3. Middlebury 3-1-0 109

    4. Wis.-River Falls 6-1-0 97

    5. Adrian 7-1-0 95

    6. Norwich 6-1-0 84

    7. Oswego 9-1-0 54

    8. Lake Forest 8-2-0 39

    9. Conn. College 2-0-0 32

    10. Augsburg 6-2-0 15

    Others receiving votes: Bethel 6, Amherst 3, Endicott 2, Manhattanville 2, Massachusetts-Boston 2, Morrisville 1.

    volleyball

    NCAA Division I Tournament

    At Minneapolis

    First Round

    Friday’s Matches

    North Dakota (26-9) at No. 2 Minnesota (25-4), 7 p.m.

    Hawaii (22-5) vs. Southern California (18-13), 4:30 p.m.

    Second Round

    Saturday’s Match

    Minnesota/North Dakota winner vs. Hawaii/Southern California winner, 6 p.m.

    NCAA Division II Tournament

    Central Region

    At St. Paul

    Thursday’s Quarterfinals

    No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.

    No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon

    No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.

    No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.

    Friday’s Semifinals

    Nebraska-Kearney/Augustana winner vs. Southwest Minnesota State/Wayne State winner, 5 p.m.

    Minnesota Duluth/Winona State winner vs. Concordia-St. Paul/Southern Nazarene winner, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Championship

    Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Minnesota Twins - Named LaTroy Hawkins special assistant to baseball operations. Named Michael Cuddyer special assistant to baseball operations. Named Torii Hunter special assistant to baseball operations.

    National League

    Cincinnati Reds - Claimed RF Gabriel Guerrero off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Claimed C Juan Graterol off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Designated C Ramon Cabrera and RHP Keyvius Sampson for assignment.

    Milwaukee Brewers - Claimed RHP Steve Geltz off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Designated RF Adam Walker for assignment.

    St. Louis Cardinals - Released C Brayan Pena.

    Football

    National Football League

    Arizona Cardinals - Cut WR Chris Hubert. Waived DB Christian Bryant.

    Baltimore Ravens - Cut DB Asa Jackson.

    Buffalo Bills - Cut TE Gerald Christian.

    Carolina Panthers - Cut T Donald Hawkins.

    Cincinnati Bengals - Cut DT DeShawn Williams.

    Cleveland Browns - Acquired OL Matt McCants off waivers from Oakland. Placed OL John Greco on IR.

    Detroit Lions - Added QB Logan Thomas to the practice squad. Cut LB Brandon Chubb.

    Houston Texans - Cut DE Brandon Dunn.

    Indianapolis Colts - Placed LB Trent Cole on IR/Designated for Return.

    Jacksonville Jaguars - Cut DT Richard Ash.

    Minnesota Vikings - Added G Sean Hickey to the practice squad.

    New England Patriots - Acquired DT Darius Kilgo off waivers from Denver. Waived RB D.J. Foster.

    Oakland Raiders - Cut TE Ryan O’Malley.

    Pittsburgh Steelers - Added RB Dreamius Smith to the practice squad.

    San Francisco 49ers - Added RB Raheem Mostert to the practice squad. Cut RB Kelvin Taylor.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cut DE Kourtnei Brown.

    Tennessee Titans - Activated DB Kalan Reed from the practice squad. Waived DB Perrish Cox.

    NCAA Football

    Colorado - Suspended TE Chris Hill one game for a violation of team rules.

    Colorado - Suspended DE Jaleel Awini one game for violating team rules.

    Louisiana State - Re-signed defensive coordinator Dave Arranda to a three-year contract extension.

    Michigan - Big Ten Conference fined Jim Harbaugh $10,000 for his comments about officials.

    Oklahoma - Announced DB Michiah Quick has been dismissed from the program due to a violation of team rules.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Brooklyn Nets - Assigned PF Anthony Bennett and PF Chris McCullough to Long Island (NBADL).

    Golden State Warriors - Recalled C Damian Jones from Santa Cruz (NBADL).

    Indiana Pacers - Recalled PF Rakeem Christmas from Fort Wayne (NBADL).

    Orlando Magic - Assigned C Stephen Zimmerman to Erie (NBADL).

    NCAA Basketball

    Nevada - Suspended F Elijah Foster indefinitely for violating team rules.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Anaheim Ducks - Recalled C Chris Wagner and D Shea Theodore from San Diego (AHL).

    Arizona Coyotes - Assigned C Tyler Gaudet to Tucson (AHL).

    Carolina Hurricanes - Placed C Jordan Staal on IR. Recalled LW Phillip Di Giuseppe from Charlotte (AHL).

    Colorado Avalanche - Acquired D Cody Goloubef from the Columbus Blue Jackets for D Ryan Stanton.

    Detroit Red Wings - Placed LW Tyler Bertuzzi and D Brendan Smith on IR.

    Minnesota Wild - Recalled D Gustav Olofsson from Iowa (AHL).

    Montreal Canadiens - Recalled D Zach Redmond from St. John’s (AHL).

    New Jersey Devils - Recalled LW Miles Wood from Albany (AHL).

    Pittsburgh Penguins - Recalled D Derrick Pouliot from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

    Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned RW Erik Condra to Syracuse (AHL).

    Vancouver Canucks - Placed D Alexander Edler on IR.

