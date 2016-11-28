Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Basketball
COLLEGE MEN
Syracuse at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wisconsin-Superior at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m. (ifan.tv)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Ashland at Lakeland, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
At 7:15 p.m., unless noted
Fond du Lac Ojibwe at Learning for Leadership, 5 p.m.
Braham at Moose Lake-Willow River (WMOZ-FM 106.9)
Cameron at Northwestern
Cherry at South Ridge
Chisholm at North Woods
Esko at Cloquet (WKLK-FM 96.5)
Grand Rapids at Hibbing
Hermantown at Eveleth-Gilbert
Northland at Deer River
Proctor at Superior
Silver Bay at Duluth Marshall
Virginia at Greenway
Barnum at East Central, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
Wild at Vancouver, 9 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Ashland at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Moose Lake Area at North Shore (Two Harbors), 7 p.m.
Rice Lake at Superior, 7 p.m.
Eveleth-Gilbert Area at Greenway, 7:30 p.m.
Proctor at Duluth Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Chippewa Falls at Superior, 6 p.m.
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Grand Rapids-Greenway, 7 p.m.
Hibbing-Chisholm at North Shore (Silver Bay), 7 p.m.
International Falls at Fort Frances, Ontario, 7:15 p.m.
Eveleth-Gilbert Area at Moose Lake Area, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 11 8 .579 —
Utah 10 8 .556 .5
Portland 9 10 .474 2.0
Denver 7 10 .412 3.0
Minnesota 5 12 .294 5.0
Pacific
W L Pct GB
Golden State 15 2 .882 —
L.A. Clippers 14 4 .778 1.5
L.A. Lakers 9 9 .500 6.5
Sacramento 7 11 .389 8.5
Phoenix 5 13 .278 10.5
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 14 3 .824 —
Houston 11 6 .647 3.0
Memphis 11 7 .611 3.5
New Orleans 6 12 .333 8.5
Dallas 3 13 .188 10.5
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 11 6 .647 —
Boston 10 7 .588 1.0
New York 8 9 .471 3.0
Brooklyn 4 12 .250 6.5
Philadelphia 4 14 .222 7.5
Central
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 13 2 .867 —
Chicago 10 6 .625 3.5
Indiana 9 9 .500 5.5
Milwaukee 7 8 .467 6.0
Detroit 8 10 .444 6.5
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 10 7 .588 —
Atlanta 10 7 .588 —
Washington 6 10 .375 3.5
Orlando 6 11 .353 4.0
Miami 5 12 .294 5.0
Sunday’s Results
Cleveland 112, Philadelphia 108
Denver 120, Phoenix 114
Sacramento 122, Brooklyn 105
Milwaukee 104, Orlando 96
Indiana 91, L.A. Clippers 70
Dallas 91, New Orleans 81
Houston 130, Portland 114
L.A. Lakers 109, Atlanta 94
Monday’s Results
Utah 112, Minnesota 103
Washington 101, Sacramento 95, OT
Toronto 122, Philadelphia 95
Oklahoma City 112, New York 103
Boston 112, Miami 104
Charlotte 104, Memphis 85
Atlanta at Golden State, night
Today’s Games
Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
BIG TEN
Sunday’s Results
Wisconsin 95, Prairie View A&M 50
Indiana 85, Mississippi Valley State 52
Virginia Tech 66, Nebraska 53
Monday’s Results
Florida State 75, Minnesota 67
Northwestern 65, Wake Forest 58
Today’s Games
Syracuse at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pittsburgh at Maryland, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Georgia Tech at Penn State, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
North Carolina State at Illinois, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
Iowa at Notre Dame, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Michigan State at Duke, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
UMAC
Today’s Game
Wisconsin-Superior at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
BIG TEN
Sunday’s Results
Wisconsin 80, Tennessee State 70
Baylor 85, Ohio State 68
Auburn 71, Indiana 67
Rutgers 50, Bryant 42
Northwestern 88, Evansville 66
UMAC
Sunday’s Result
Augsburg 84, St. Scholastica 69
Today’s Game
Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m.(ifan.tv)
Football
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
Final
West Division
x-Wisconsin (10-2) 7-2
Iowa (8-4) 6-3
Nebraska (9-3) 6-3
Minnesota (8-4) 5-4
Northwestern (6-6) 5-4
Illinois (3-9) 2-7
Purdue (3-9) 1-8
East Division
x-Penn State (10-2) 8-1
Ohio State (11-1) 8-1
Michigan (10-2) 7-2
Indiana (6-6) 4-5
Maryland (6-6) 3-6
Michigan State (3-9) 1-8
Rutgers (2-10) 0-9
x-won division title
Saturday’s Results
Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 17
Northwestern 42, Illinois 21
Ohio State 30, Michigan 27, OT
Indiana 26, Purdue 24
Maryland 31, Rutgers 13
Penn State 45, Michigan State 12
Saturday’s Championship
At Indianapolis
Wisconsin (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 7 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21/WDSM-AM 710)
NCAA FCS Tournament
Second Round
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire (8-4) at James Madison (10-1), 1 p.m.
Youngstown State (9-3) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 1 p.m.
Chattanooga (9-3) at Sam Houston State (11-0), 2 p.m.
Villanova (9-3) at South Dakota State (8-3), 2 p.m.
San Diego (10-1) at North Dakota State (10-1), 2:30 p.m.
Central Arkansas (10-2) at Eastern Washington (10-1), 3 p.m.
Richmond (9-3) at North Dakota (9-2), 5 p.m.
Wofford (9-3) at Citadel (10-1), 5 p.m.
NCAA Division II Tournament
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Ferris State (11-2) at Grand Valley State (12-0), noon
Shepherd (12-0) at California, Pa. (11-0), TBA
North Greenville (9-4) at North Alabama (9-1),
Harding (13-0) at Northwest Missouri State (12-0), 1 p.m.
NCAA Division III Tournament
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Mount Union (11-1) at Alfred (12-0), 11 a.m.
John Carroll (11-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-0), noon
Wheaton, Ill. (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), noon
Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-1) at St. Thomas (12-0), noon
hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Chicago 14 6 2 1 31
St. Louis 13 7 2 1 29
Minnesota 11 7 2 1 25
Dallas 9 8 6 0 24
Nashville 10 8 1 2 23
Winnipeg 10 12 2 0 22
Colorado 9 10 0 1 19
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Edmonton 12 9 1 1 26
San Jose 12 9 1 0 25
Los Angeles 12 9 0 1 25
Anaheim 10 8 3 1 24
Calgary 10 13 1 1 22
Vancouver 9 11 1 1 20
Arizona 8 10 2 0 18
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 16 4 1 1 34
Ottawa 14 7 1 0 29
Tampa Bay 13 9 0 1 27
Boston 12 10 0 0 24
Florida 11 10 0 1 23
Toronto 9 8 2 2 22
Detroit 10 10 2 0 22
Buffalo 7 9 2 3 19
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
NY Rangers 15 7 0 1 31
Pittsburgh 13 6 2 1 29
Washington 13 6 1 1 28
Columbus 11 5 3 1 26
New Jersey 10 6 4 1 25
Philadelphia 10 10 1 2 23
Carolina 9 8 3 1 22
NY Islanders 7 10 2 2 18
Sunday’s Results
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1
Winnipeg 3, Nashville 0
Arizona 2, Edmonton 1
Carolina 3, Florida 2
Ottawa 2, NY Rangers 0
Philadelphia 5, Calgary 3
Monday’s Results
NY Islanders 2, Calgary 1, OT
St. Louis 4, Dallas 3, OT
Today’s Games
Minnesota at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Carolina at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (10-2-2) 7-1-0-0 21
Denver (9-2-3) 3-0-3-2 14
W. Michigan (7-3-2) 3-3-0-0 9
Neb. Omaha (8-5-2) 3-3-0-0 9
North Dakota (7-5-2) 2-3-1-1 8
St. Cloud State (6-6) 2-4-0-0 6
Colo. College (3-9) 1-3-0-0 3
Miami (3-6-4) 0-4-2-0 2
Friday’s Games
Miami at Cornell, 6 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 7:37 p.m.
Denver at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Cornell, 6 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
Boston College vs. North Dakota (New York), 6:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Colorado College at Denver, 8:05 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.
BIG TEN
W-L-T-SW Pts
Penn State (11-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Ohio State (8-1-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Minnesota (6-4-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan (6-5-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Wisconsin (7-5) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan State (4-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Sunday’s Result
Minnesota 4, Boston College 2
Thursday’s Game
Michigan at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Friday’s Games
Michigan at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 7:37 p.m.
Ohio State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Saturday’s Games
Ohio State at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN-Plus)
Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
USA Under-18 Team at Michigan State, 2:05 p.m. (exhibition)
NCHA
W-L-T Pts
North Division
St. Norbert (8-2) 5-1-0 10
Lawrence (3-5) 3-1-0 6
St. Scholastica (4-3) 3-1-0 6
Northland (3-5-1) 2-3-1 5
Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0
South Division
Adrian (6-1-1) 5-1-0 10
Concordia (Wis.) (6-3-1) 3-2-1 7
Lake Forest (7-4) 3-3-0 6
Aurora (2-5) 2-2-0 4
MSOE (3-4-2) 1-3-2 4
Marian (3-6-1) 1-5-0 2
Sunday’s Results
Adrian 3, St. Thomas 3, OT
St. John’s 6, Lawrence 1
Marian 3, St. Olaf 3, OT
Friday’s Games
St. Scholastica at Marian, 8 p.m.
Adrian at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.
St. Norbert at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Aurora at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.
Northland at Lake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Scholastica at Marian, 4 p.m.
Adrian at Finlandia, 3 p.m.
Northland at Lake Forest, 4 p.m.
Lawrence at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at Aurora, 7:30 p.m.
WIAC
W-L-T Pts
Stevens Point (6-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Eau Claire (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Stout (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Superior (4-6) 0-0-0-0 0
River Falls (2-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Thursday’s Game
Wis.-Stout at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wis.-Stout at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.
Wis.-River Falls at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wis.-Stevens Point at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.
Wis.-Eau Claire at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
USCHO.com Division I Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Record Pts
1. Minn. Duluth (47) 10-2-2 995
2. Denver (3) 9-2-3 952
3. Boston College 11-4-1 838
4. Mass.-Lowell 8-4-2 790
5. Quinnipiac 9-4-2 755
6. Boston U. 7-4-1 752
7. Penn State 11-1-1 689
8. Harvard 6-2-1 604
9. North Dakota 7-5-3 590
10. Ohio State 8-1-4 539
11. Minnesota 6-4-2 508
12. Notre Dame 7-5-2 406
13. Bemidji State 11-4-1 345
14. Vermont 9-3-2 322
15. MS-Mankato 8-5-1 319
16. Western Michigan 7-3-2 253
17. St. Cloud State 6-6-0 224
18. Union 8-3-2 199
19. St. Lawrence 8-4-4 160
20. Michigan 6-5-1 131
Others receiving votes: Clarkson 59, Nebraska-Omaha 35, Michigan Tech 10, Air Force 8, Providence 6, Northeastern 4, Lake Superior State 3, Dartmouth 2, Wisconsin 2.
USCHO.com Division III Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Record Pts
1. Oswego (12) 7-0-0 286
2. Adrian (3) 6-1-1 264
3. St. Norbert (5) 8-2-0 255
4. Wis.-Stevens Point 6-2-1 234
5. Geneseo 6-1-1 215
6. Augsburg 7-0-1 211
7. Utica 8-2-0 144
8. Mass.-Boston 5-2-1 137
9. Hobart 5-2-1 135
10. Norwich 7-1-1 124
11. Wis.-Eau Claire 6-1-2 107
12. Babson 7-2-1 96
13. Amherst 3-0-1 63
14. Plattsburgh 4-3-0 20
(tie) Salve Regina 6-1-1 20
Others receiving votes: Colby 18, Neumann 17, Hamline 14, Trinity 11, St. Thomas 10, Buffalo State 10, Manhattanville 5, Skidmore 5, New England College 1.
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minnesota (13-1-2) 11-1-2-2 37
Wisconsin (14-1-1) 10-1-1-1 32
Minn. Duluth (10-3-3) 7-3-2-1 24
North Dakota (7-5-4) 5-4-3-1 19
St. Cloud State (5-9-1) 4-7-1-1 14
Ohio State (7-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10
Bemidji State (5-10-1) 3-10-1-0 10
MS-Mankato (3-11-2) 1-10-1-0 4
Sunday’s Result
Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 1
Friday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Ohio State, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3:37 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m. (FSN)
NCHA
W-L-T Pts
Adrian (7-1) 6-0-0 12
Lake Forest (8-2) 4-1-0 8
St. Scholastica (5-3-1) 3-2-1 7
Concordia (Wis.) (3-3-1) 2-2-1 5
Marian (3-5) 2-3-0 4
St. Norbert (2-6) 1-4-0 2
Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0
Sunday’s Results
Adrian 4, Utica 3
Marian 1, Concordia-Moorhead 0
Friday’s Games
Finlandia at Lake Forest, 4 p.m.
Marian at Adrian, 6 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica, 2 p.m.
Finlandia at Lake Forest, noon
Marian at Adrian, 2 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at St. Norbert, 3 p.m.
Northland at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
WIAC
W-L-T Pts
River Falls (6-1) 1-1-0-0 2
Eau Claire (6-3) 1-1-0-0 2
Stevens Point (3-3-1) 1-1-0-0 2
Superior (4-5) 1-1-0-0 2
Tuesday’s Game
Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Gustavus Adolphus, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Game
Wis.-Superior at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica, 2 p.m.
Northland at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
USCHO.com Division I Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Record Pts
1. Wisconsin (13) 14-1-1 148
2. Minnesota 13-1-2 130
3. St. Lawrence (2) 15-0-1 123
4. Minn. Duluth 10-3-3 107
5. Clarkson 13-3-2 82
6. Boston College 10-3-3 80
7. Colgate 14-2-1 51
8. Quinnipiac 11-4-3 42
9. North Dakota 7-5-4 26
10. Northeastern 10-4-3 16
Others receiving votes: Robert Morris 15, Boston University 5.
USCHO.com Division III Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Record Pts
1. Plattsburgh (11) 9-1-0 145
2. Elmira (4) 6-0-0 139
3. Middlebury 3-1-0 109
4. Wis.-River Falls 6-1-0 97
5. Adrian 7-1-0 95
6. Norwich 6-1-0 84
7. Oswego 9-1-0 54
8. Lake Forest 8-2-0 39
9. Conn. College 2-0-0 32
10. Augsburg 6-2-0 15
Others receiving votes: Bethel 6, Amherst 3, Endicott 2, Manhattanville 2, Massachusetts-Boston 2, Morrisville 1.
volleyball
NCAA Division I Tournament
At Minneapolis
First Round
Friday’s Matches
North Dakota (26-9) at No. 2 Minnesota (25-4), 7 p.m.
Hawaii (22-5) vs. Southern California (18-13), 4:30 p.m.
Second Round
Saturday’s Match
Minnesota/North Dakota winner vs. Hawaii/Southern California winner, 6 p.m.
NCAA Division II Tournament
Central Region
At St. Paul
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.
No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon
No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.
No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Semifinals
Nebraska-Kearney/Augustana winner vs. Southwest Minnesota State/Wayne State winner, 5 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth/Winona State winner vs. Concordia-St. Paul/Southern Nazarene winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Minnesota Twins - Named LaTroy Hawkins special assistant to baseball operations. Named Michael Cuddyer special assistant to baseball operations. Named Torii Hunter special assistant to baseball operations.
National League
Cincinnati Reds - Claimed RF Gabriel Guerrero off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Claimed C Juan Graterol off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Designated C Ramon Cabrera and RHP Keyvius Sampson for assignment.
Milwaukee Brewers - Claimed RHP Steve Geltz off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Designated RF Adam Walker for assignment.
St. Louis Cardinals - Released C Brayan Pena.
Football
National Football League
Arizona Cardinals - Cut WR Chris Hubert. Waived DB Christian Bryant.
Baltimore Ravens - Cut DB Asa Jackson.
Buffalo Bills - Cut TE Gerald Christian.
Carolina Panthers - Cut T Donald Hawkins.
Cincinnati Bengals - Cut DT DeShawn Williams.
Cleveland Browns - Acquired OL Matt McCants off waivers from Oakland. Placed OL John Greco on IR.
Detroit Lions - Added QB Logan Thomas to the practice squad. Cut LB Brandon Chubb.
Houston Texans - Cut DE Brandon Dunn.
Indianapolis Colts - Placed LB Trent Cole on IR/Designated for Return.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Cut DT Richard Ash.
Minnesota Vikings - Added G Sean Hickey to the practice squad.
New England Patriots - Acquired DT Darius Kilgo off waivers from Denver. Waived RB D.J. Foster.
Oakland Raiders - Cut TE Ryan O’Malley.
Pittsburgh Steelers - Added RB Dreamius Smith to the practice squad.
San Francisco 49ers - Added RB Raheem Mostert to the practice squad. Cut RB Kelvin Taylor.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cut DE Kourtnei Brown.
Tennessee Titans - Activated DB Kalan Reed from the practice squad. Waived DB Perrish Cox.
NCAA Football
Colorado - Suspended TE Chris Hill one game for a violation of team rules.
Colorado - Suspended DE Jaleel Awini one game for violating team rules.
Louisiana State - Re-signed defensive coordinator Dave Arranda to a three-year contract extension.
Michigan - Big Ten Conference fined Jim Harbaugh $10,000 for his comments about officials.
Oklahoma - Announced DB Michiah Quick has been dismissed from the program due to a violation of team rules.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Brooklyn Nets - Assigned PF Anthony Bennett and PF Chris McCullough to Long Island (NBADL).
Golden State Warriors - Recalled C Damian Jones from Santa Cruz (NBADL).
Indiana Pacers - Recalled PF Rakeem Christmas from Fort Wayne (NBADL).
Orlando Magic - Assigned C Stephen Zimmerman to Erie (NBADL).
NCAA Basketball
Nevada - Suspended F Elijah Foster indefinitely for violating team rules.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Anaheim Ducks - Recalled C Chris Wagner and D Shea Theodore from San Diego (AHL).
Arizona Coyotes - Assigned C Tyler Gaudet to Tucson (AHL).
Carolina Hurricanes - Placed C Jordan Staal on IR. Recalled LW Phillip Di Giuseppe from Charlotte (AHL).
Colorado Avalanche - Acquired D Cody Goloubef from the Columbus Blue Jackets for D Ryan Stanton.
Detroit Red Wings - Placed LW Tyler Bertuzzi and D Brendan Smith on IR.
Minnesota Wild - Recalled D Gustav Olofsson from Iowa (AHL).
Montreal Canadiens - Recalled D Zach Redmond from St. John’s (AHL).
New Jersey Devils - Recalled LW Miles Wood from Albany (AHL).
Pittsburgh Penguins - Recalled D Derrick Pouliot from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned RW Erik Condra to Syracuse (AHL).
Vancouver Canucks - Placed D Alexander Edler on IR.