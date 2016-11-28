Scoreboard

COLLEGE WOMEN

Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m. (ifan.tv)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Ashland at Lakeland, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

At 7:15 p.m., unless noted

Fond du Lac Ojibwe at Learning for Leadership, 5 p.m.

Braham at Moose Lake-Willow River (WMOZ-FM 106.9)

Cameron at Northwestern

Cherry at South Ridge

Chisholm at North Woods

Esko at Cloquet (WKLK-FM 96.5)

Grand Rapids at Hibbing

Hermantown at Eveleth-Gilbert

Northland at Deer River

Proctor at Superior

Silver Bay at Duluth Marshall

Virginia at Greenway

Barnum at East Central, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

Wild at Vancouver, 9 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Ashland at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Moose Lake Area at North Shore (Two Harbors), 7 p.m.

Rice Lake at Superior, 7 p.m.

Eveleth-Gilbert Area at Greenway, 7:30 p.m.

Proctor at Duluth Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Chippewa Falls at Superior, 6 p.m.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Grand Rapids-Greenway, 7 p.m.

Hibbing-Chisholm at North Shore (Silver Bay), 7 p.m.

International Falls at Fort Frances, Ontario, 7:15 p.m.

Eveleth-Gilbert Area at Moose Lake Area, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

Western Conference

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Oklahoma City 11 8 .579 —

Utah 10 8 .556 .5

Portland 9 10 .474 2.0

Denver 7 10 .412 3.0

Minnesota 5 12 .294 5.0

Pacific

W L Pct GB

Golden State 15 2 .882 —

L.A. Clippers 14 4 .778 1.5

L.A. Lakers 9 9 .500 6.5

Sacramento 7 11 .389 8.5

Phoenix 5 13 .278 10.5

Southwest

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 14 3 .824 —

Houston 11 6 .647 3.0

Memphis 11 7 .611 3.5

New Orleans 6 12 .333 8.5

Dallas 3 13 .188 10.5

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Toronto 11 6 .647 —

Boston 10 7 .588 1.0

New York 8 9 .471 3.0

Brooklyn 4 12 .250 6.5

Philadelphia 4 14 .222 7.5

Central

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 13 2 .867 —

Chicago 10 6 .625 3.5

Indiana 9 9 .500 5.5

Milwaukee 7 8 .467 6.0

Detroit 8 10 .444 6.5

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Charlotte 10 7 .588 —

Atlanta 10 7 .588 —

Washington 6 10 .375 3.5

Orlando 6 11 .353 4.0

Miami 5 12 .294 5.0

Sunday’s Results

Cleveland 112, Philadelphia 108

Denver 120, Phoenix 114

Sacramento 122, Brooklyn 105

Milwaukee 104, Orlando 96

Indiana 91, L.A. Clippers 70

Dallas 91, New Orleans 81

Houston 130, Portland 114

L.A. Lakers 109, Atlanta 94

Monday’s Results

Utah 112, Minnesota 103

Washington 101, Sacramento 95, OT

Toronto 122, Philadelphia 95

Oklahoma City 112, New York 103

Boston 112, Miami 104

Charlotte 104, Memphis 85

Atlanta at Golden State, night

Today’s Games

Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

BIG TEN

Sunday’s Results

Wisconsin 95, Prairie View A&M 50

Indiana 85, Mississippi Valley State 52

Virginia Tech 66, Nebraska 53

Monday’s Results

Florida State 75, Minnesota 67

Northwestern 65, Wake Forest 58

Today’s Games

Syracuse at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pittsburgh at Maryland, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Georgia Tech at Penn State, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

North Carolina State at Illinois, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Iowa at Notre Dame, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Michigan State at Duke, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

UMAC

Today’s Game

Wisconsin-Superior at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

BIG TEN

Sunday’s Results

Wisconsin 80, Tennessee State 70

Baylor 85, Ohio State 68

Auburn 71, Indiana 67

Rutgers 50, Bryant 42

Northwestern 88, Evansville 66

UMAC

Sunday’s Result

Augsburg 84, St. Scholastica 69

Today’s Game

Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m.(ifan.tv)

Football

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

Final

West Division

x-Wisconsin (10-2) 7-2

Iowa (8-4) 6-3

Nebraska (9-3) 6-3

Minnesota (8-4) 5-4

Northwestern (6-6) 5-4

Illinois (3-9) 2-7

Purdue (3-9) 1-8

East Division

x-Penn State (10-2) 8-1

Ohio State (11-1) 8-1

Michigan (10-2) 7-2

Indiana (6-6) 4-5

Maryland (6-6) 3-6

Michigan State (3-9) 1-8

Rutgers (2-10) 0-9

x-won division title

Saturday’s Results

Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 17

Northwestern 42, Illinois 21

Ohio State 30, Michigan 27, OT

Indiana 26, Purdue 24

Maryland 31, Rutgers 13

Penn State 45, Michigan State 12

Saturday’s Championship

At Indianapolis

Wisconsin (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 7 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21/WDSM-AM 710)

NCAA FCS Tournament

Second Round

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire (8-4) at James Madison (10-1), 1 p.m.

Youngstown State (9-3) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 1 p.m.

Chattanooga (9-3) at Sam Houston State (11-0), 2 p.m.

Villanova (9-3) at South Dakota State (8-3), 2 p.m.

San Diego (10-1) at North Dakota State (10-1), 2:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas (10-2) at Eastern Washington (10-1), 3 p.m.

Richmond (9-3) at North Dakota (9-2), 5 p.m.

Wofford (9-3) at Citadel (10-1), 5 p.m.

NCAA Division II Tournament

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Ferris State (11-2) at Grand Valley State (12-0), noon

Shepherd (12-0) at California, Pa. (11-0), TBA

North Greenville (9-4) at North Alabama (9-1),

Harding (13-0) at Northwest Missouri State (12-0), 1 p.m.

NCAA Division III Tournament

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Mount Union (11-1) at Alfred (12-0), 11 a.m.

John Carroll (11-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-0), noon

Wheaton, Ill. (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), noon

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-1) at St. Thomas (12-0), noon

hockey

NHL

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

Chicago 14 6 2 1 31

St. Louis 13 7 2 1 29

Minnesota 11 7 2 1 25

Dallas 9 8 6 0 24

Nashville 10 8 1 2 23

Winnipeg 10 12 2 0 22

Colorado 9 10 0 1 19

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Edmonton 12 9 1 1 26

San Jose 12 9 1 0 25

Los Angeles 12 9 0 1 25

Anaheim 10 8 3 1 24

Calgary 10 13 1 1 22

Vancouver 9 11 1 1 20

Arizona 8 10 2 0 18

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 16 4 1 1 34

Ottawa 14 7 1 0 29

Tampa Bay 13 9 0 1 27

Boston 12 10 0 0 24

Florida 11 10 0 1 23

Toronto 9 8 2 2 22

Detroit 10 10 2 0 22

Buffalo 7 9 2 3 19

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

NY Rangers 15 7 0 1 31

Pittsburgh 13 6 2 1 29

Washington 13 6 1 1 28

Columbus 11 5 3 1 26

New Jersey 10 6 4 1 25

Philadelphia 10 10 1 2 23

Carolina 9 8 3 1 22

NY Islanders 7 10 2 2 18

Sunday’s Results

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1

Winnipeg 3, Nashville 0

Arizona 2, Edmonton 1

Carolina 3, Florida 2

Ottawa 2, NY Rangers 0

Philadelphia 5, Calgary 3

Monday’s Results

NY Islanders 2, Calgary 1, OT

St. Louis 4, Dallas 3, OT

Today’s Games

Minnesota at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Carolina at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minn. Duluth (10-2-2) 7-1-0-0 21

Denver (9-2-3) 3-0-3-2 14

W. Michigan (7-3-2) 3-3-0-0 9

Neb. Omaha (8-5-2) 3-3-0-0 9

North Dakota (7-5-2) 2-3-1-1 8

St. Cloud State (6-6) 2-4-0-0 6

Colo. College (3-9) 1-3-0-0 3

Miami (3-6-4) 0-4-2-0 2

Friday’s Games

Miami at Cornell, 6 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 7:37 p.m.

Denver at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Cornell, 6 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

Boston College vs. North Dakota (New York), 6:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Colorado College at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

BIG TEN

W-L-T-SW Pts

Penn State (11-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Ohio State (8-1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Minnesota (6-4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan (6-5-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Wisconsin (7-5) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan State (4-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Sunday’s Result

Minnesota 4, Boston College 2

Thursday’s Game

Michigan at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Friday’s Games

Michigan at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 7:37 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Saturday’s Games

Ohio State at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

Nebraska-Omaha at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

USA Under-18 Team at Michigan State, 2:05 p.m. (exhibition)

NCHA

W-L-T Pts

North Division

St. Norbert (8-2) 5-1-0 10

Lawrence (3-5) 3-1-0 6

St. Scholastica (4-3) 3-1-0 6

Northland (3-5-1) 2-3-1 5

Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0

South Division

Adrian (6-1-1) 5-1-0 10

Concordia (Wis.) (6-3-1) 3-2-1 7

Lake Forest (7-4) 3-3-0 6

Aurora (2-5) 2-2-0 4

MSOE (3-4-2) 1-3-2 4

Marian (3-6-1) 1-5-0 2

Sunday’s Results

Adrian 3, St. Thomas 3, OT

St. John’s 6, Lawrence 1

Marian 3, St. Olaf 3, OT

Friday’s Games

St. Scholastica at Marian, 8 p.m.

Adrian at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.

St. Norbert at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Aurora at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

Northland at Lake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Scholastica at Marian, 4 p.m.

Adrian at Finlandia, 3 p.m.

Northland at Lake Forest, 4 p.m.

Lawrence at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at Aurora, 7:30 p.m.

WIAC

W-L-T Pts

Stevens Point (6-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Eau Claire (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Stout (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Superior (4-6) 0-0-0-0 0

River Falls (2-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Thursday’s Game

Wis.-Stout at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wis.-Stout at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

Wis.-River Falls at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wis.-Stevens Point at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

Wis.-Eau Claire at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

USCHO.com Division I Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Record Pts

1. Minn. Duluth (47) 10-2-2 995

2. Denver (3) 9-2-3 952

3. Boston College 11-4-1 838

4. Mass.-Lowell 8-4-2 790

5. Quinnipiac 9-4-2 755

6. Boston U. 7-4-1 752

7. Penn State 11-1-1 689

8. Harvard 6-2-1 604

9. North Dakota 7-5-3 590

10. Ohio State 8-1-4 539

11. Minnesota 6-4-2 508

12. Notre Dame 7-5-2 406

13. Bemidji State 11-4-1 345

14. Vermont 9-3-2 322

15. MS-Mankato 8-5-1 319

16. Western Michigan 7-3-2 253

17. St. Cloud State 6-6-0 224

18. Union 8-3-2 199

19. St. Lawrence 8-4-4 160

20. Michigan 6-5-1 131

Others receiving votes: Clarkson 59, Nebraska-Omaha 35, Michigan Tech 10, Air Force 8, Providence 6, Northeastern 4, Lake Superior State 3, Dartmouth 2, Wisconsin 2.

USCHO.com Division III Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Record Pts

1. Oswego (12) 7-0-0 286

2. Adrian (3) 6-1-1 264

3. St. Norbert (5) 8-2-0 255

4. Wis.-Stevens Point 6-2-1 234

5. Geneseo 6-1-1 215

6. Augsburg 7-0-1 211

7. Utica 8-2-0 144

8. Mass.-Boston 5-2-1 137

9. Hobart 5-2-1 135

10. Norwich 7-1-1 124

11. Wis.-Eau Claire 6-1-2 107

12. Babson 7-2-1 96

13. Amherst 3-0-1 63

14. Plattsburgh 4-3-0 20

(tie) Salve Regina 6-1-1 20

Others receiving votes: Colby 18, Neumann 17, Hamline 14, Trinity 11, St. Thomas 10, Buffalo State 10, Manhattanville 5, Skidmore 5, New England College 1.

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minnesota (13-1-2) 11-1-2-2 37

Wisconsin (14-1-1) 10-1-1-1 32

Minn. Duluth (10-3-3) 7-3-2-1 24

North Dakota (7-5-4) 5-4-3-1 19

St. Cloud State (5-9-1) 4-7-1-1 14

Ohio State (7-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10

Bemidji State (5-10-1) 3-10-1-0 10

MS-Mankato (3-11-2) 1-10-1-0 4

Sunday’s Result

Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 1

Friday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.

Bemidji State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Ohio State, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3:37 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m. (FSN)

NCHA

W-L-T Pts

Adrian (7-1) 6-0-0 12

Lake Forest (8-2) 4-1-0 8

St. Scholastica (5-3-1) 3-2-1 7

Concordia (Wis.) (3-3-1) 2-2-1 5

Marian (3-5) 2-3-0 4

St. Norbert (2-6) 1-4-0 2

Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0

Sunday’s Results

Adrian 4, Utica 3

Marian 1, Concordia-Moorhead 0

Friday’s Games

Finlandia at Lake Forest, 4 p.m.

Marian at Adrian, 6 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica, 2 p.m.

Finlandia at Lake Forest, noon

Marian at Adrian, 2 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at St. Norbert, 3 p.m.

Northland at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

WIAC

W-L-T Pts

River Falls (6-1) 1-1-0-0 2

Eau Claire (6-3) 1-1-0-0 2

Stevens Point (3-3-1) 1-1-0-0 2

Superior (4-5) 1-1-0-0 2

Tuesday’s Game

Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Gustavus Adolphus, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Wis.-Superior at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica, 2 p.m.

Northland at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

USCHO.com Division I Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Record Pts

1. Wisconsin (13) 14-1-1 148

2. Minnesota 13-1-2 130

3. St. Lawrence (2) 15-0-1 123

4. Minn. Duluth 10-3-3 107

5. Clarkson 13-3-2 82

6. Boston College 10-3-3 80

7. Colgate 14-2-1 51

8. Quinnipiac 11-4-3 42

9. North Dakota 7-5-4 26

10. Northeastern 10-4-3 16

Others receiving votes: Robert Morris 15, Boston University 5.

USCHO.com Division III Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Record Pts

1. Plattsburgh (11) 9-1-0 145

2. Elmira (4) 6-0-0 139

3. Middlebury 3-1-0 109

4. Wis.-River Falls 6-1-0 97

5. Adrian 7-1-0 95

6. Norwich 6-1-0 84

7. Oswego 9-1-0 54

8. Lake Forest 8-2-0 39

9. Conn. College 2-0-0 32

10. Augsburg 6-2-0 15

Others receiving votes: Bethel 6, Amherst 3, Endicott 2, Manhattanville 2, Massachusetts-Boston 2, Morrisville 1.

volleyball

NCAA Division I Tournament

At Minneapolis

First Round

Friday’s Matches

North Dakota (26-9) at No. 2 Minnesota (25-4), 7 p.m.

Hawaii (22-5) vs. Southern California (18-13), 4:30 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday’s Match

Minnesota/North Dakota winner vs. Hawaii/Southern California winner, 6 p.m.

NCAA Division II Tournament

Central Region

At St. Paul

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.

No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon

No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Semifinals

Nebraska-Kearney/Augustana winner vs. Southwest Minnesota State/Wayne State winner, 5 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth/Winona State winner vs. Concordia-St. Paul/Southern Nazarene winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Minnesota Twins - Named LaTroy Hawkins special assistant to baseball operations. Named Michael Cuddyer special assistant to baseball operations. Named Torii Hunter special assistant to baseball operations.

National League

Cincinnati Reds - Claimed RF Gabriel Guerrero off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Claimed C Juan Graterol off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Designated C Ramon Cabrera and RHP Keyvius Sampson for assignment.

Milwaukee Brewers - Claimed RHP Steve Geltz off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Designated RF Adam Walker for assignment.

St. Louis Cardinals - Released C Brayan Pena.

Football

National Football League

Arizona Cardinals - Cut WR Chris Hubert. Waived DB Christian Bryant.

Baltimore Ravens - Cut DB Asa Jackson.

Buffalo Bills - Cut TE Gerald Christian.

Carolina Panthers - Cut T Donald Hawkins.

Cincinnati Bengals - Cut DT DeShawn Williams.

Cleveland Browns - Acquired OL Matt McCants off waivers from Oakland. Placed OL John Greco on IR.

Detroit Lions - Added QB Logan Thomas to the practice squad. Cut LB Brandon Chubb.

Houston Texans - Cut DE Brandon Dunn.

Indianapolis Colts - Placed LB Trent Cole on IR/Designated for Return.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Cut DT Richard Ash.

Minnesota Vikings - Added G Sean Hickey to the practice squad.

New England Patriots - Acquired DT Darius Kilgo off waivers from Denver. Waived RB D.J. Foster.

Oakland Raiders - Cut TE Ryan O’Malley.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Added RB Dreamius Smith to the practice squad.

San Francisco 49ers - Added RB Raheem Mostert to the practice squad. Cut RB Kelvin Taylor.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cut DE Kourtnei Brown.

Tennessee Titans - Activated DB Kalan Reed from the practice squad. Waived DB Perrish Cox.

NCAA Football

Colorado - Suspended TE Chris Hill one game for a violation of team rules.

Colorado - Suspended DE Jaleel Awini one game for violating team rules.

Louisiana State - Re-signed defensive coordinator Dave Arranda to a three-year contract extension.

Michigan - Big Ten Conference fined Jim Harbaugh $10,000 for his comments about officials.

Oklahoma - Announced DB Michiah Quick has been dismissed from the program due to a violation of team rules.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Brooklyn Nets - Assigned PF Anthony Bennett and PF Chris McCullough to Long Island (NBADL).

Golden State Warriors - Recalled C Damian Jones from Santa Cruz (NBADL).

Indiana Pacers - Recalled PF Rakeem Christmas from Fort Wayne (NBADL).

Orlando Magic - Assigned C Stephen Zimmerman to Erie (NBADL).

NCAA Basketball

Nevada - Suspended F Elijah Foster indefinitely for violating team rules.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Anaheim Ducks - Recalled C Chris Wagner and D Shea Theodore from San Diego (AHL).

Arizona Coyotes - Assigned C Tyler Gaudet to Tucson (AHL).

Carolina Hurricanes - Placed C Jordan Staal on IR. Recalled LW Phillip Di Giuseppe from Charlotte (AHL).

Colorado Avalanche - Acquired D Cody Goloubef from the Columbus Blue Jackets for D Ryan Stanton.

Detroit Red Wings - Placed LW Tyler Bertuzzi and D Brendan Smith on IR.

Minnesota Wild - Recalled D Gustav Olofsson from Iowa (AHL).

Montreal Canadiens - Recalled D Zach Redmond from St. John’s (AHL).

New Jersey Devils - Recalled LW Miles Wood from Albany (AHL).

Pittsburgh Penguins - Recalled D Derrick Pouliot from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned RW Erik Condra to Syracuse (AHL).

Vancouver Canucks - Placed D Alexander Edler on IR.