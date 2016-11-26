Local names and news

Tyler Vold finished with a pair of assists for the Wilderness, whose scoresheet featured 10 players and five different goal scorers.

Minnesota surrendered a pair of power-play goals in the opening period, but scored three even-strength goals, including Luke Dow’s eventual game-winner at 15:09, to take a 3-2 lead heading into the first intermission. Charlie Parker then gave Minnesota a two-goal lead with a second-period tally at 2:29, before Nick Olczyk added another goal four minutes later.

After facing 15 shots in the first period, the Wilderness’ Luke Kania stopped all 17 Bismarck shots over the final two periods to win his ninth game.

The weekend series marked a family reunion for the Altmann brothers. Ash, who graduated from Duluth East last spring, plays for Bismarck. Nick, a 2015 East graduate, is with the Wilderness.

Bryceton Butkiewicz, who made his NAHL debut Friday night, had an assist Saturday. The Moose Lake hockey and football standout is skipping his final season of prep hockey to play for the Wilderness.

College women’s basketball

Bulldogs open NSIC play with loss

Minnesota Duluth opened NSIC play with an 84-65 road loss to St. Cloud State on Saturday in St. Cloud, Minn.

Sammy Kozlowski had a team-high 12 points for the Bulldogs, who had 36 of their points come from the bench.

Chelsea Nooker and Betsy McDonald both scored over 20 points for St. Cloud State (3-2, 1-0 NSIC), which led early and often Saturday night.

The Huskies received the bulk of their offensive opportunities in the first half, going 17-for-36 on field goals and 5-for-13 from beyond the arc, compared to UMD shooting 9-for-22 on field goals and 4-for-9 on 3-pointers.

In the driver’s seat with a 40-26 halftime lead, St. Cloud State scored 28 points in the third quarter to take a 26-point lead with 10 minutes to play. UMD (1-3, 0-1 NSIC) outscored SCSU 21-16 in the fourth quarter, which was just enough to pull within 20 points of the Huskies.

UMD hosts Bemidji State in its home league opener at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Early lead gets away as Saints stay winless

St. Scholastica fell to Saint Mary’s 71-57 in its regular-season home opener Saturday night.

Sophomore guard Michala Walther led CSS with 15 points, while junior guard Sam Brannen added 12. The Saints were 14-for-55 on field goals and 6-for-27 on 3-pointers.

CSS jumped out to a 12-point lead in the first five minutes, finishing the opening quarter with a 16-9 edge. But Saint Mary’s responded by outscoring CSS 62-41 over the final three quarters.

Brandi Blattner scored 17 points for Saint Mary’s (4-1) and Sam Jones contributed 16. The Cardinals were 2-of-17 from beyond the arc, but they were dominant in the paint, tallying 38 points.

The Saints (0-4) host Augsburg today at 3 p.m.

College men’s basketball

St. Scholastica drops home opener

Cold-shooting St. Scholastica dropped its regular-season home opener Saturday afternoon, falling 80-64 to Concordia in a nonconference affair.

The Saints (1-3) made just 23 of their 64 field-goal attempts, including a pedestrian 9-of-32 from beyond the arc, and were 9-for-20 at the free-throw line. Still, CSS hung around and trailed 38-33 at halftime before getting outscored by 11 points after the break. Former Esko standout Kory Deadrick had 13 points and was the lone Saint in double figures.

The balanced Cobbers (2-2) produced five double-digit scorers, including Austin Nelson’s game-high 15 points. They were 33-of-56 from the field, including 11-of-21 from the 3-point line.

UWS drops exhibition in Bemidji

Bemidji State defeated Wisconsin-Superior 104-67 in exhibition play Saturday in Bemidji.

Nate Kalien was 3-for-4 on 3-pointers to lead the Yellowjackets with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Rafael Monteiro added 13 points, his fourth straight game scoring in double figures

UWS faces Wisconsin-Stevens Point on the road Tuesday.

News Tribune