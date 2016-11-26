Scoreboard

Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 3 p.m.

Hockey

COLLEGE MEN

Minnesota at Boston College, noon

COLLEGE WOMEN

Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

Western Conference

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Oklahoma City 10 8 .556 —

Utah 9 8 .529 .5

Portland 9 9 .500 1.0

Denver 6 10 .375 3.0

Minnesota 5 10 .333 3.5

Pacific

W L Pct GB

Golden State 14 2 .875 —

L.A. Clippers 14 3 .824 .5

L.A. Lakers 8 9 .471 6.5

Sacramento 6 10 .375 8.0

Phoenix 5 12 .294 9.5

Southwest

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 14 3 .824 —

Memphis 11 6 .647 3.0

Houston 10 6 .625 3.5

New Orleans 6 11 .353 8.0

Dallas 2 13 .133 11.0

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Toronto 10 6 .625 —

Boston 9 7 .562 1.0

New York 8 8 .500 2.0

Brooklyn 4 11 .267 5.5

Philadelphia 4 12 .250 6.0

Central

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 12 2 .857 —

Chicago 10 6 .625 3.0

Indiana 8 9 .471 5.5

Detroit 8 10 .444 6.0

Milwaukee 6 8 .429 6.0

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 10 6 .625 —

Charlotte 9 7 .562 1.0

Orlando 6 10 .375 4.0

Washington 5 10 .333 4.5

Miami 5 11 .312 5.0

Friday’s Results

San Antonio 109, Boston 103

Washington 94, Orlando 91

Cleveland 128, Dallas 90

New York 113, Charlotte 111, OT

Chicago 105, Philadelphia 89

Detroit 108, L.A. Clippers 97

Utah 95, Atlanta 68

Toronto 105, Milwaukee 99

Miami 90, Memphis 81

Indiana 118, Brooklyn 97

Oklahoma City 132, Denver 129, OT

Minnesota 98, Phoenix 85

Portland 119, New Orleans 104

Golden State 109, L.A. Lakers 85

Houston 117, Sacramento 104

Saturday’s Results

San Antonio 112, Washington 100

Charlotte 107, New York 102

Oklahoma City 106, Detroit 88

Memphis 110, Miami 107

Minnesota at Golden State, night

Today’s Games

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

BIG TEN

Friday’s Results

Minnesota 57, Southern Illinois 45

Michigan State 77, Wichita State 72

Florida State 72, Illinois 61

Rutgers 77, Hartford 75

Northwestern 86, Bryant 66

Virginia 74, Iowa 41

Ohio State 111, Marshall 70

Maryland 88, Richmond 82

UCLA 82, Nebraska 71

Saturday’s Results

Purdue 79, NJIT 68

Penn State 74, George Washington 68

Michigan 64, Mount St. Mary’s 47

Memphis 100, Iowa 92

Kansas State at Maryland, night

Today’s Games

Prairie View A&M at Wisconsin, 1 p.m. (ESPN 3)

Mississippi Valley State at Indiana, 3 p.m. (ESPN 3)

Virginia Tech at Nebraska, 3 p.m. (ESPN U)

NSIC

Saturday’s Result

Michigan Tech 68, Minnesota Duluth 65

UMAC

Saturday’s Results

Concordia-Moorhead 80, St. Scholastica 64

Bemidji State 104, Wisconsin-Superior 67 (exhibition)

COLLEGE WOMEN

BIG TEN

Friday’s Results

North Carolina 91, Minnesota 77

Georgetown 68, Penn State 54

Purdue 79, Northeastern 54

Princeton 64, Rutgers 34

Maryland 83, Arizona State 42

Ohio State 79, Florida Gulf Coast 66

Michigan State 81, Delaware 64

Northwestern 73, Florida 68

Michigan 76, Winthrop 39

Washington State 79, Nebraska 65

Iowa 90, James Madison 75

Saturday’s Results

Ole Miss 69, Wisconsin 44

Stanford 78, Purdue 69

Ohio State 77, Syracuse 72

Florida State 76, Michigan 62

Virginia 73, Nebraska 51

Maryland 79, Washington State 69

Today’s Games

Indiana at Auburn, 1 p.m. (SECN)

Bryant at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Evansville at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

NSIC

Saturday’s Result

St. Cloud State 84, Minnesota Duluth 65

UMAC

Saturday’s Result

St. Mary’s 71, St. Scholastica 57

Today’s Game

Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 3 p.m.

FOOTBALL

NFL

Injury Report

Today’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta — Arizona: QUESTIONABLE: CB Justin Bethel (foot, knee), S Christian Bryant (groin), WR Michael Floyd (hamstring), WR Brittan Golden (groin), S Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder), DT Corey Peters (foot), DT Ed Stinson (hip), G Earl Watford (shoulder); Atlanta: QUESTIONABLE: P Matt Bosher (right hamstring), CB Desmond Trufant (shoulder)

Carolina at Oakland — Carolina: OUT: DE Mario Addison (foot) C Ryan Kalil (shoulder), MLB Luke Kuechly (concussion), QUESTIONABLE: S Tre Boston (ankle), C Gino Gradowski (knee), CB Leonard Johnson (chest), S Colin Jones (concussion), LB A.J. Klein (concussion); Oakland: OUT: LB Shilique Calhoun (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB David Amerson (knee), WR Michael Crabtree (ankle), C Rodney Hudson (knee), DT Stacy McGee (ankle), S Keith McGill (abdomen), RB Latavius Murray (ankle), G Kelechi Osemele (knee), LB Perry Riley (hamstring)

Cincinnati at Baltimore — Cincinnati: OUT: WR A.J. Green (hamstring); DOUBTFUL: TE C.J. Uzomah (calf), S Shawn Williams (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: LS Clark Harris (groin), S Derron Smith (thigh); Baltimore: OUT: T Alex Lewis (ankle), RB Lorenzo Taliaferro (thigh); DOUBTFUL: TE Crockett Gillmore (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (back); QUESTIONABLE: LB Elvis Dumervil (foot), DT Timmy Jernigan (shoulder), DT Brandon Williams (back, hand), G Marshal Yanda (shoulder).

Jacksonville at Buffalo — Jacksonville: OUT: DE Jared Odrick (shoulder), LB Dan Skuta (back), DE Chris Smith (eye), TE Julius Thomas (back); QUESTIONABLE: WR Arrelious Benn (concussion), CB Aaron Colvin (concussion), DT Abry Jones (ankle), RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle); Buffalo: OUT: S Robert Blanton (foot), RB Mike Gillislee (hamstring), WR Robert Woods (knee); DOUBTFUL: DT Corbin Bryant (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: LB Lorenzo Alexander (ankle), TE Charles Clay (knee), T Cordy Glenn (back), WR Percy Harvin (illness), T Seantrel Henderson (not injury related), RB LeSean McCoy (thumb), WR Sammy Watkins (foot)

Los Angeles at New Orleans — Los Angeles: QUESTIONABLE: C Tim Barnes (foot), DT Ethan Westbrooks (thigh); New Orleans: OUT: RB Daniel Lasco (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: T Terron Armstead (knee, quadricep), RB Travaris Cadet (toe), T Tony Hills (abdomen), RB Mark Ingram (concussion), C Senio Kelemete (triceps), S Shiloh Keo (neck), G Tim Lelito (calf), DE David Onyemata (knee)

New England at NY Jets — New England: OUT: WR Matt Slater (foot); QUESTIONABLE: TE Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder), QB Tom Brady (knee), WR Julian Edelman (foot), TE Rob Gronkowski (chest), WR Chris Hogan (back), CB Cyrus Jones (illness); NY Jets: OUT: CB Nick Marshall (ankle), CB Marcus Williams (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: C Nick Mangold (ankle), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring)

NY Giants at Cleveland — NY Giants: OUT: C Brett Jones (calf), T Marshall Newhouse (knee), G Justin Pugh (knee); QUESTIONABLE: RB Orleans Darkwa (lower leg), G Adam Gettis (calf), WR Roger Lewis (concussion), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee); Cleveland: OUT: QB Cody Kessler (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Ed Reynolds (knee), CB Tramon Williams (knee)

San Diego at Houston — San Diego: OUT: LB Jatavis Brown (knee), TE Asante Cleveland (concussion, knee), CB Brandon Flowers (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: WR Travis Benjamin (knee), WR Jeremy Butler (ankle), LB Tourek Williams (hamstring); Houston: OUT: RB Alfred Blue (calf), RB Tyler Ervin (ribs), LB John Simon (chest), WR Jaelen Strong (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: RB Jay Prosch (hamstring)

San Francisco at Miami — San Francisco: QUESTIONABLE: DT Quinton Dial (knee, neck), LB Aaron Lynch (ankle), WR Torrey Smith (shoulder), CB Jimmie Ward (concussion); Miami: OUT: C Mike Pouncey (hip); DOUBTFUL: T Branden Albert (wrist), CB Xavien Howard (knee); QUESTIONABLE: RB Kenyan Drake (knee), LB Jelani Jenkins (knee, hand), WR Jarvis Landry (shoulder), LB Spencer Paysinger (neck), WR Kenny Stills (calf), DT Ndamukong Suh (knee), T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder), DE Mario Williams (ankle)

Seattle at Tampa Bay — Seattle: OUT: DE Michael Bennett (knee), LB Brock Coyle (foot), RB Troymaine Pope (ankle), RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder); DOUBTFUL: S Earl Thomas (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: C Justin Britt (ankle), WR Tanner McEvoy (toe), DE Damontre Moore (foot), CB DeShawn Shead (hamstring); Tampa Bay: OUT: C Evan Smith (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Brent Grimes (quadricep), RB Jacquizz Rodgers (foot), TE Luke Stocker (ankle), CB Alterraun Verner (not injury related)

Tennessee at Chicago — Tennessee: OUT: TE Phillip Supernaw (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Daimion Stafford (hamstring); Chicago: OUT: LB Leonard Floyd (concussion); DOUBTFUL: QB Jay Cutler (right shoulder), G Josh Sitton (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: CB Deiondre’ Hall (ankle), LB Christian Jones (ankle, back), WR Eddie Royal (toe), DE Mitch Unrein (back)

Kansas City at Denver —Kansas City: OUT: LB Dee Ford (hamstring), DE Jaye Howard (hip), WR Jeremy Maclin (groin); QUESTIONABLE: LB Derrick Johnson (Achilles), CB Steven Nelson (neck), CB Marcus Peters (hip), DT Dontari Poe (back), DE Kendall Reyes (knee); Denver: OUT: LS Casey Kreiter (calf).

Monday’s Game

Green Bay at Philadelphia — Green Bay: OUT: LB Kyler Fackrell (hamstring), CB Demetri Goodson (knee), G T.J. Lang (foot), LB Blake Martinez (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Damarious Randall (groin), LB Jake Ryan (ankle); Philadelphia: OUT: RB Ryan Mathews (knee), RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee)

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

*Wisconsin (10-2) 7-2

Iowa (8-4) 6-3

Nebraska (9-3) 6-3

Minnesota (8-4) 5-4

Northwestern (6-6) 5-4

Illinois (3-9) 2-7

Purdue (3-9) 1-8

East Division

*Penn State (10-2) 8-1

Ohio State (11-1) 8-1

Michigan (10-2) 7-2

Indiana (6-6) 4-5

Maryland (6-6) 3-6

Michigan State (3-9) 1-8

Rutgers (2-10) 0-9

* won division title

Friday’s Result

Iowa 40, Nebraska 10

Saturday’s Results

Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 17

Northwestern 42, Illinois 21

Ohio State 30, Michigan 27 (OT)

Indiana 26, Purdue 24

Maryland 31, Rutgers 13

Penn State 45, Michigan State 12

NCAA FCS Tournament

First Round

Today’s Games

Villanova 31, St. Francis, Pa. 21

Chattanooga 45, Weber State 14

New Hampshire 64, Lehigh 21

Wofford 15, Charleston Southern 14

Richmond 39, North Carolina A&T 10

Central Arkansas 31, Illinois State 24

Youngstown State 38, Samford 24

San Diego (9-1) at Cal Poly (7-4), night

NCAA Division II Tournament

Second Round

Today’s Games

Ferris State 38, Colorado School of Mines 17

Shepherd 40, LIU Post 21

North Greenville 45, Tuskegee 26

Harding 27, Sioux Falls 24

California, Pa. 44, Indiana, Pa. 23

North Alabama 41, North Carolina-Pembroke 17

Grand Valley State 55, Texas A&M-Commerce 32

Northwest Missouri State 44, Emporia State 13

NCAA Division III Tournament

Second Round

Today’s Games

Alfred 30, Western New England 24

Mount Union 28, Johns Hopkins 21

John Carroll 20, Wesley 17 (2OT)

Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Linfield 10

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 31, St. John’s 14

St. Thomas 55, Coe 6

Wheaton 31, North Central 14

Wisconsin-Whitewater 37, Wittenberg 9

Hockey

NHL

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

Chicago 14 6 1 1 30

St. Louis 12 7 2 1 27

Minnesota 11 7 2 1 25

Nashville 10 7 1 2 23

Dallas 9 8 5 0 23

Winnipeg 9 12 2 0 20

Colorado 9 10 0 0 18

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Edmonton 12 8 1 1 26

San Jose 12 8 1 0 25

Los Angeles 11 9 0 1 23

Anaheim 9 8 3 1 22

Calgary 10 12 0 1 21

Vancouver 8 11 1 1 18

Arizona 7 10 2 0 16

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 16 4 1 1 34

Ottawa 13 7 1 0 27

Tampa Bay 13 8 0 1 27

Florida 11 9 0 1 23

Boston 11 10 0 0 22

Toronto 9 8 2 2 22

Detroit 10 10 2 0 22

Buffalo 7 9 2 3 19

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

NY Rangers 15 6 0 1 31

Pittsburgh 13 6 2 1 29

Washington 13 6 1 1 28

Columbus 11 5 3 1 26

New Jersey 10 6 4 1 25

Philadelphia 9 10 1 2 21

Carolina 8 8 3 1 20

NY Islanders 6 10 2 2 16

Friday’s Results

NY Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2

Chicago 3, Anaheim 2

San Jose 3, NY Islanders 2

Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 3, Buffalo 1

Nashville 5, Winnipeg 1

Calgary 2, Boston 1

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 5, New Jersey 4, OT

Dallas 2, Vancouver 1

Arizona 3, Edmonton 2, SO

Saturday’s Results

Toronto 4, Washington 2

Ottawa 2, Carolina 1

Montreal 2, Detroit 1, OT

Florida 2, Columbus 1, SO

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3, SO

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Vancouver at Colorado, night

Chicago at Los Angeles, night

Anaheim at San Jose, night

Today’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 12 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 2 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minn. Duluth (10-2-2) 7-1-0-0 21

Denver (8-2-3) 3-0-3-2 14

W. Michigan (7-3-2) 3-3-0-0 9

Neb. Omaha (8-5-2) 3-3-0-0 9

North Dakota (7-5-2) 2-3-1-1 8

St. Cloud State (6-6) 2-4-0-0 6

Colo. College (3-9) 1-3-0-0 3

Miami (3-6-4) 0-4-2-0 2

Friday’s Results

Nebraska-Omaha 2, Northern Michigan 2 (OT)

Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3

Denver 4, Air Force 3 (OT)

Wisconsin 2, Colorado College 1

Saturday’s Results

Nebraska-Omaha 2, Northern Michigan 0

Michigan State 2, North Dakota 2 (OT)

Air Force 6, Colorado College 3

Wisconsin at Denver, night

BIG TEN

W-L-T-SW Pts

Penn State (11-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Ohio State (8-1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Minnesota (5-4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan (6-5-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Wisconsin (7-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan State (4-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Friday’s Results

Northeastern 6, Minnesota 4

Lake Superior State 3, Michigan 1

Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3

Wisconsin 2, Colorado College 1

Saturday’s Results

Michigan 4, Lake Superior State 1

Michigan State 2, North Dakota 2 (OT)

Wisconsin at Denver, night

Today’s Game

Minnesota at Boston College, noon

NCHA

W-L-T Pts

North Division

St. Norbert (9-2) 0-0-0 10

St. Scholastica (4-3) 4-1-0 8

Lawrence (3-4) 3-1-0 6

Northland (3-5-1) 2-3-1 5

Finlandia (0-9) 0-8-0 0

South Division

Adrian (6-1) 5-1-0 10

Concordia (Wis.) (6-3-1) 3-2-1 7

Lake Forest (6-4) 3-3-0 6

Aurora (2-5) 2-2-0 4

MSOE (3-4-2) 1-3-2 4

Marian (4-6) 1-5-0 2

Friday’s Results

St. Norbert 3, Manhattanville 1

Concordia-Wisconsin 6, Bethel 4

Lake Forest 4, Nazareth 1

Saturday’s Results

Wisconsin-Superior 8, Finlandia 1

Manhattanville 3, St. Norbert 2

Lake Forest 6, Nazareth 0

Concordia-Wis. 4, Bethel 0

Marian 5, St. John’s, 4

Adrian 6, Wis.-Stevens Point 3

St. Olaf 4, Lawrence 1

Today’s Games

St. Thomas at Adrian, 1:05 p.m.

Lawrence at St. John’s, 2 p.m.

Marian at St. Olaf, 2:30 p.m.

WIAC

W-L-T Pts

Stevens Point (6-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Eau Claire (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Stout (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Superior (4-6) 0-0-0-0 0

River Falls (2-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Saturday’s Results

Wis.-Superior 8, Finlandia 1

Adrian 6, Wisconsin-Stevens Point 3

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minnesota (12-1-2) 10-1-2-2 34

Wisconsin (13-1-1) 10-1-1-1 32

Minn. Duluth (10-3-3) 7-3-2-1 24

North Dakota (7-5-4) 5-4-3-1 19

St. Cloud State (5-9-1) 4-7-1-1 14

Ohio State (7-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10

Bemidji State (5-9-1) 3-9-1-0 10

MS-Mankato (3-11-2) 1-10-1-0 4

Friday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 4, Harvard 1

Lindenwood 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 1

Syracuse 3, North Dakota 0

Vermont 5, St. Cloud State 1

Wisconsin 3, Cornell 0

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 2, Harvard 1

Lindenwood 1, Minnesota State-Mankato 1, OT

North Dakota 3, Syracuse 0

Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 0

Robert Morris 5, St. Cloud State 3

Cornell at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

Today’s Game

Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

NCHA

W-L-T Pts

Adrian (6-2) 6-0-0 12

Lake Forest (8-2) 4-1-0 8

St. Scholastica (5-3-1) 3-2-1 7

Concordia (Wis.) (3-3-1) 2-2-1 5

Marian (2-6) 2-3-0 4

St. Norbert (2-6) 1-4-0 2

Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0

Saturday’s Results

Concordia-Moorhead 5, Marian 2

Plattsburgh 5, Adrian 0

Today’s Games

Adrian vs. Utica, in Middlebury, Vt., noon

Concordia-Moorhead at Marian, 1 p.m.

WIAC

W-L-T Pts

River Falls (6-1) 1-1-0-0 2

Eau Claire (7-3) 1-1-0-0 2

Stevens Point (3-3-1) 1-1-0-0 2

Superior (4-5) 1-1-0-0 2

Saturday’s Result

Wisconsin-Eau Claire 4, Saint Mary’s 0

volleyball

NCAA Division II Tournament

Central Region

At St. Paul

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.

No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon

No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Semifinals

Nebraska-Kearney/Augustana winner vs. Southwest Minnesota State/Wayne State winner, 5 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth/Winona State winner vs. Concordia-St. Paul/Southern Nazarene winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Transactions

Football

National Football League

Baltimore Ravens - Waived CB Asa Jackson.

Buffalo Bills - Activated WR Sammy Watkins from the IR/Designated for Return list. Placed S Robert Blanton on IR. Signed K Jordan Gay. Waived TE Gerald Christian.

Cincinnati Bengals - Activated HB Cedric Peerman from the IR/Designated for Return list. Activated LS Tyler Ott from the practice squad. NFL fined LB Vontaze Burfict $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Waived DT DeShawn Williams.

Houston Texans - Activated DE Ufomba Kamalu from the practice squad. Waived DE Brandon Dunn.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Activated TE Alex Ellis from the practice squad. Waived DT Richard Ash.

Minnesota Vikings - Removed DB Cedric Thompson from the practice squad.

New England Patriots - Removed DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad.

Oakland Raiders - Activated LB Tyrell Adams and DE James Cowser from the practice squad. Waived OL Matt McCants and TE Ryan O’Malley.

Seattle Seahawks - NFL fined WR Doug Baldwin $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

NCAA Football

Louisiana State - Named Ed Orgeron head coach.

Mississippi - Announced defensive coordinator Dave Wommack will retire at the end of the season.

Texas - Fired head coach Charlie Strong.

Texas - Named Tom Herman head coach.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls - Assigned PF Cristiano Felicio, SG RJ Hunter, and PG Jerian Grant to Windy City (NBADL).

Detroit Pistons - Suspended SF Stanley Johnson one game for a violation of team rules.

Milwaukee Bucks - Assigned SG Rashad Vaughn to Westchester (NBADL).

San Antonio Spurs - Announced SG Kevin Martin has retired.

Toronto Raptors - Assigned C Jakob Poeltl to Toronto (NBADL).

Hockey

National Hockey League

Arizona Coyotes - Placed G Louis Domingue on IR. Recalled C Tyler Gaudet from Tucson (AHL).

Buffalo Sabres - Assigned LW Cole Schneider, C Cal O’Reilly, and LW William Carrier to Rochester (AHL).

Detroit Red Wings - Placed G Jimmy Howard on IR. Recalled RW Tomas Jurco and G Jared Coreau from Grand Rapids (AHL).

Nashville Predators - Recalled D Petter Granberg, LW Mike Liambas, C Frederick Gaudreau, and LW Kevin Fiala from Milwaukee (AHL).

San Jose Sharks - Recalled C Ryan Carpenter from San Jose (AHL).

Vancouver Canucks - Loaned D Alex Biega to Utica (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.