Scoreboard

    Today’s Events

    Basketball

    COLLEGE MEN

    Prairie View A & M at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Wisconsin at Las Vegas tournament, TBA

    Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 3 p.m.

    Hockey

    COLLEGE MEN

    Minnesota at Boston College, noon

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

    Basketball

    NBA

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Oklahoma City 10 8 .556 —

    Utah 9 8 .529 .5

    Portland 9 9 .500 1.0

    Denver 6 10 .375 3.0

    Minnesota 5 10 .333 3.5

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    Golden State 14 2 .875 —

    L.A. Clippers 14 3 .824 .5

    L.A. Lakers 8 9 .471 6.5

    Sacramento 6 10 .375 8.0

    Phoenix 5 12 .294 9.5

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    San Antonio 14 3 .824 —

    Memphis 11 6 .647 3.0

    Houston 10 6 .625 3.5

    New Orleans 6 11 .353 8.0

    Dallas 2 13 .133 11.0

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Toronto 10 6 .625 —

    Boston 9 7 .562 1.0

    New York 8 8 .500 2.0

    Brooklyn 4 11 .267 5.5

    Philadelphia 4 12 .250 6.0

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 12 2 .857 —

    Chicago 10 6 .625 3.0

    Indiana 8 9 .471 5.5

    Detroit 8 10 .444 6.0

    Milwaukee 6 8 .429 6.0

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Atlanta 10 6 .625 —

    Charlotte 9 7 .562 1.0

    Orlando 6 10 .375 4.0

    Washington 5 10 .333 4.5

    Miami 5 11 .312 5.0

    Friday’s Results

    San Antonio 109, Boston 103

    Washington 94, Orlando 91

    Cleveland 128, Dallas 90

    New York 113, Charlotte 111, OT

    Chicago 105, Philadelphia 89

    Detroit 108, L.A. Clippers 97

    Utah 95, Atlanta 68

    Toronto 105, Milwaukee 99

    Miami 90, Memphis 81

    Indiana 118, Brooklyn 97

    Oklahoma City 132, Denver 129, OT

    Minnesota 98, Phoenix 85

    Portland 119, New Orleans 104

    Golden State 109, L.A. Lakers 85

    Houston 117, Sacramento 104

    Saturday’s Results

    San Antonio 112, Washington 100

    Charlotte 107, New York 102

    Oklahoma City 106, Detroit 88

    Memphis 110, Miami 107

    Minnesota at Golden State, night

    Today’s Games

    Cleveland at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

    Denver at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

    Sacramento at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Orlando, 5 p.m.

    L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 5 p.m.

    New Orleans at Dallas, 6 p.m.

    Houston at Portland, 8 p.m.

    Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    BIG TEN

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota 57, Southern Illinois 45

    Michigan State 77, Wichita State 72

    Florida State 72, Illinois 61

    Rutgers 77, Hartford 75

    Northwestern 86, Bryant 66

    Virginia 74, Iowa 41

    Ohio State 111, Marshall 70

    Maryland 88, Richmond 82

    UCLA 82, Nebraska 71

    Saturday’s Results

    Purdue 79, NJIT 68

    Penn State 74, George Washington 68

    Michigan 64, Mount St. Mary’s 47

    Memphis 100, Iowa 92

    Kansas State at Maryland, night

    Today’s Games

    Prairie View A&M at Wisconsin, 1 p.m. (ESPN 3)

    Mississippi Valley State at Indiana, 3 p.m. (ESPN 3)

    Virginia Tech at Nebraska, 3 p.m. (ESPN U)

    NSIC

    Saturday’s Result

    Michigan Tech 68, Minnesota Duluth 65

    UMAC

    Saturday’s Results

    Concordia-Moorhead 80, St. Scholastica 64

    Bemidji State 104, Wisconsin-Superior 67 (exhibition)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    BIG TEN

    Friday’s Results

    North Carolina 91, Minnesota 77

    Georgetown 68, Penn State 54

    Purdue 79, Northeastern 54

    Princeton 64, Rutgers 34

    Maryland 83, Arizona State 42

    Ohio State 79, Florida Gulf Coast 66

    Michigan State 81, Delaware 64

    Northwestern 73, Florida 68

    Michigan 76, Winthrop 39

    Washington State 79, Nebraska 65

    Iowa 90, James Madison 75

    Saturday’s Results

    Ole Miss 69, Wisconsin 44

    Stanford 78, Purdue 69

    Ohio State 77, Syracuse 72

    Florida State 76, Michigan 62

    Virginia 73, Nebraska 51

    Maryland 79, Washington State 69

    Today’s Games

    Indiana at Auburn, 1 p.m. (SECN)

    Bryant at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

    Evansville at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

    NSIC

    Saturday’s Result

    St. Cloud State 84, Minnesota Duluth 65

    UMAC

    Saturday’s Result

    St. Mary’s 71, St. Scholastica 57

    Today’s Game

    Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 3 p.m.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    Injury Report

    Today’s Games

    Arizona at Atlanta — Arizona: QUESTIONABLE: CB Justin Bethel (foot, knee), S Christian Bryant (groin), WR Michael Floyd (hamstring), WR Brittan Golden (groin), S Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder), DT Corey Peters (foot), DT Ed Stinson (hip), G Earl Watford (shoulder); Atlanta: QUESTIONABLE: P Matt Bosher (right hamstring), CB Desmond Trufant (shoulder)

    Carolina at Oakland — Carolina: OUT: DE Mario Addison (foot) C Ryan Kalil (shoulder), MLB Luke Kuechly (concussion), QUESTIONABLE: S Tre Boston (ankle), C Gino Gradowski (knee), CB Leonard Johnson (chest), S Colin Jones (concussion), LB A.J. Klein (concussion); Oakland: OUT: LB Shilique Calhoun (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB David Amerson (knee), WR Michael Crabtree (ankle), C Rodney Hudson (knee), DT Stacy McGee (ankle), S Keith McGill (abdomen), RB Latavius Murray (ankle), G Kelechi Osemele (knee), LB Perry Riley (hamstring)

    Cincinnati at Baltimore — Cincinnati: OUT: WR A.J. Green (hamstring); DOUBTFUL: TE C.J. Uzomah (calf), S Shawn Williams (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: LS Clark Harris (groin), S Derron Smith (thigh); Baltimore: OUT: T Alex Lewis (ankle), RB Lorenzo Taliaferro (thigh); DOUBTFUL: TE Crockett Gillmore (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (back); QUESTIONABLE: LB Elvis Dumervil (foot), DT Timmy Jernigan (shoulder), DT Brandon Williams (back, hand), G Marshal Yanda (shoulder).

    Jacksonville at Buffalo — Jacksonville: OUT: DE Jared Odrick (shoulder), LB Dan Skuta (back), DE Chris Smith (eye), TE Julius Thomas (back); QUESTIONABLE: WR Arrelious Benn (concussion), CB Aaron Colvin (concussion), DT Abry Jones (ankle), RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle); Buffalo: OUT: S Robert Blanton (foot), RB Mike Gillislee (hamstring), WR Robert Woods (knee); DOUBTFUL: DT Corbin Bryant (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: LB Lorenzo Alexander (ankle), TE Charles Clay (knee), T Cordy Glenn (back), WR Percy Harvin (illness), T Seantrel Henderson (not injury related), RB LeSean McCoy (thumb), WR Sammy Watkins (foot)

    Los Angeles at New Orleans — Los Angeles: QUESTIONABLE: C Tim Barnes (foot), DT Ethan Westbrooks (thigh); New Orleans: OUT: RB Daniel Lasco (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: T Terron Armstead (knee, quadricep), RB Travaris Cadet (toe), T Tony Hills (abdomen), RB Mark Ingram (concussion), C Senio Kelemete (triceps), S Shiloh Keo (neck), G Tim Lelito (calf), DE David Onyemata (knee)

    New England at NY Jets — New England: OUT: WR Matt Slater (foot); QUESTIONABLE: TE Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder), QB Tom Brady (knee), WR Julian Edelman (foot), TE Rob Gronkowski (chest), WR Chris Hogan (back), CB Cyrus Jones (illness); NY Jets: OUT: CB Nick Marshall (ankle), CB Marcus Williams (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: C Nick Mangold (ankle), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring)

    NY Giants at Cleveland — NY Giants: OUT: C Brett Jones (calf), T Marshall Newhouse (knee), G Justin Pugh (knee); QUESTIONABLE: RB Orleans Darkwa (lower leg), G Adam Gettis (calf), WR Roger Lewis (concussion), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee); Cleveland: OUT: QB Cody Kessler (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Ed Reynolds (knee), CB Tramon Williams (knee)

    San Diego at Houston — San Diego: OUT: LB Jatavis Brown (knee), TE Asante Cleveland (concussion, knee), CB Brandon Flowers (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: WR Travis Benjamin (knee), WR Jeremy Butler (ankle), LB Tourek Williams (hamstring); Houston: OUT: RB Alfred Blue (calf), RB Tyler Ervin (ribs), LB John Simon (chest), WR Jaelen Strong (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: RB Jay Prosch (hamstring)

    San Francisco at Miami — San Francisco: QUESTIONABLE: DT Quinton Dial (knee, neck), LB Aaron Lynch (ankle), WR Torrey Smith (shoulder), CB Jimmie Ward (concussion); Miami: OUT: C Mike Pouncey (hip); DOUBTFUL: T Branden Albert (wrist), CB Xavien Howard (knee); QUESTIONABLE: RB Kenyan Drake (knee), LB Jelani Jenkins (knee, hand), WR Jarvis Landry (shoulder), LB Spencer Paysinger (neck), WR Kenny Stills (calf), DT Ndamukong Suh (knee), T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder), DE Mario Williams (ankle)

    Seattle at Tampa Bay — Seattle: OUT: DE Michael Bennett (knee), LB Brock Coyle (foot), RB Troymaine Pope (ankle), RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder); DOUBTFUL: S Earl Thomas (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: C Justin Britt (ankle), WR Tanner McEvoy (toe), DE Damontre Moore (foot), CB DeShawn Shead (hamstring); Tampa Bay: OUT: C Evan Smith (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Brent Grimes (quadricep), RB Jacquizz Rodgers (foot), TE Luke Stocker (ankle), CB Alterraun Verner (not injury related)

    Tennessee at Chicago — Tennessee: OUT: TE Phillip Supernaw (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Daimion Stafford (hamstring); Chicago: OUT: LB Leonard Floyd (concussion); DOUBTFUL: QB Jay Cutler (right shoulder), G Josh Sitton (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: CB Deiondre’ Hall (ankle), LB Christian Jones (ankle, back), WR Eddie Royal (toe), DE Mitch Unrein (back)

    Kansas City at Denver —Kansas City: OUT: LB Dee Ford (hamstring), DE Jaye Howard (hip), WR Jeremy Maclin (groin); QUESTIONABLE: LB Derrick Johnson (Achilles), CB Steven Nelson (neck), CB Marcus Peters (hip), DT Dontari Poe (back), DE Kendall Reyes (knee); Denver: OUT: LS Casey Kreiter (calf).

    Monday’s Game

    Green Bay at Philadelphia — Green Bay: OUT: LB Kyler Fackrell (hamstring), CB Demetri Goodson (knee), G T.J. Lang (foot), LB Blake Martinez (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Damarious Randall (groin), LB Jake Ryan (ankle); Philadelphia: OUT: RB Ryan Mathews (knee), RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee)

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    *Wisconsin (10-2) 7-2

    Iowa (8-4) 6-3

    Nebraska (9-3) 6-3

    Minnesota (8-4) 5-4

    Northwestern (6-6) 5-4

    Illinois (3-9) 2-7

    Purdue (3-9) 1-8

    East Division

    *Penn State (10-2) 8-1

    Ohio State (11-1) 8-1

    Michigan (10-2) 7-2

    Indiana (6-6) 4-5

    Maryland (6-6) 3-6

    Michigan State (3-9) 1-8

    Rutgers (2-10) 0-9

    * won division title

    Friday’s Result

    Iowa 40, Nebraska 10

    Saturday’s Results

    Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 17

    Northwestern 42, Illinois 21

    Ohio State 30, Michigan 27 (OT)

    Indiana 26, Purdue 24

    Maryland 31, Rutgers 13

    Penn State 45, Michigan State 12

    NCAA FCS Tournament

    First Round

    Today’s Games

    Villanova 31, St. Francis, Pa. 21

    Chattanooga 45, Weber State 14

    New Hampshire 64, Lehigh 21

    Wofford 15, Charleston Southern 14

    Richmond 39, North Carolina A&T 10

    Central Arkansas 31, Illinois State 24

    Youngstown State 38, Samford 24

    San Diego (9-1) at Cal Poly (7-4), night

    NCAA Division II Tournament

    Second Round

    Today’s Games

    Ferris State 38, Colorado School of Mines 17

    Shepherd 40, LIU Post 21

    North Greenville 45, Tuskegee 26

    Harding 27, Sioux Falls 24

    California, Pa. 44, Indiana, Pa. 23

    North Alabama 41, North Carolina-Pembroke 17

    Grand Valley State 55, Texas A&M-Commerce 32

    Northwest Missouri State 44, Emporia State 13

    NCAA Division III Tournament

    Second Round

    Today’s Games

    Alfred 30, Western New England 24

    Mount Union 28, Johns Hopkins 21

    John Carroll 20, Wesley 17 (2OT)

    Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Linfield 10

    Wisconsin-Oshkosh 31, St. John’s 14

    St. Thomas 55, Coe 6

    Wheaton 31, North Central 14

    Wisconsin-Whitewater 37, Wittenberg 9

    Hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Chicago 14 6 1 1 30

    St. Louis 12 7 2 1 27

    Minnesota 11 7 2 1 25

    Nashville 10 7 1 2 23

    Dallas 9 8 5 0 23

    Winnipeg 9 12 2 0 20

    Colorado 9 10 0 0 18

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Edmonton 12 8 1 1 26

    San Jose 12 8 1 0 25

    Los Angeles 11 9 0 1 23

    Anaheim 9 8 3 1 22

    Calgary 10 12 0 1 21

    Vancouver 8 11 1 1 18

    Arizona 7 10 2 0 16

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 16 4 1 1 34

    Ottawa 13 7 1 0 27

    Tampa Bay 13 8 0 1 27

    Florida 11 9 0 1 23

    Boston 11 10 0 0 22

    Toronto 9 8 2 2 22

    Detroit 10 10 2 0 22

    Buffalo 7 9 2 3 19

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    NY Rangers 15 6 0 1 31

    Pittsburgh 13 6 2 1 29

    Washington 13 6 1 1 28

    Columbus 11 5 3 1 26

    New Jersey 10 6 4 1 25

    Philadelphia 9 10 1 2 21

    Carolina 8 8 3 1 20

    NY Islanders 6 10 2 2 16

    Friday’s Results

    NY Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2

    Chicago 3, Anaheim 2

    San Jose 3, NY Islanders 2

    Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 2

    Washington 3, Buffalo 1

    Nashville 5, Winnipeg 1

    Calgary 2, Boston 1

    Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 3

    Detroit 5, New Jersey 4, OT

    Dallas 2, Vancouver 1

    Arizona 3, Edmonton 2, SO

    Saturday’s Results

    Toronto 4, Washington 2

    Ottawa 2, Carolina 1

    Montreal 2, Detroit 1, OT

    Florida 2, Columbus 1, SO

    Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3, SO

    St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, SO

    Vancouver at Colorado, night

    Chicago at Los Angeles, night

    Anaheim at San Jose, night

    Today’s Games

    Tampa Bay at Boston, 12 p.m.

    Nashville at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

    Arizona at Edmonton, 2 p.m.

    Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m.

    Ottawa at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

    Calgary at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minn. Duluth (10-2-2) 7-1-0-0 21

    Denver (8-2-3) 3-0-3-2 14

    W. Michigan (7-3-2) 3-3-0-0 9

    Neb. Omaha (8-5-2) 3-3-0-0 9

    North Dakota (7-5-2) 2-3-1-1 8

    St. Cloud State (6-6) 2-4-0-0 6

    Colo. College (3-9) 1-3-0-0 3

    Miami (3-6-4) 0-4-2-0 2

    Friday’s Results

    Nebraska-Omaha 2, Northern Michigan 2 (OT)

    Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3

    Denver 4, Air Force 3 (OT)

    Wisconsin 2, Colorado College 1

    Saturday’s Results

    Nebraska-Omaha 2, Northern Michigan 0

    Michigan State 2, North Dakota 2 (OT)

    Air Force 6, Colorado College 3

    Wisconsin at Denver, night

    BIG TEN

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Penn State (11-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Ohio State (8-1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Minnesota (5-4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan (6-5-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Wisconsin (7-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan State (4-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Friday’s Results

    Northeastern 6, Minnesota 4

    Lake Superior State 3, Michigan 1

    Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3

    Wisconsin 2, Colorado College 1

    Saturday’s Results

    Michigan 4, Lake Superior State 1

    Michigan State 2, North Dakota 2 (OT)

    Wisconsin at Denver, night

    Today’s Game

    Minnesota at Boston College, noon

    NCHA

    W-L-T Pts

    North Division

    St. Norbert (9-2) 0-0-0 10

    St. Scholastica (4-3) 4-1-0 8

    Lawrence (3-4) 3-1-0 6

    Northland (3-5-1) 2-3-1 5

    Finlandia (0-9) 0-8-0 0

    South Division

    Adrian (6-1) 5-1-0 10

    Concordia (Wis.) (6-3-1) 3-2-1 7

    Lake Forest (6-4) 3-3-0 6

    Aurora (2-5) 2-2-0 4

    MSOE (3-4-2) 1-3-2 4

    Marian (4-6) 1-5-0 2

    Friday’s Results

    St. Norbert 3, Manhattanville 1

    Concordia-Wisconsin 6, Bethel 4

    Lake Forest 4, Nazareth 1

    Saturday’s Results

    Wisconsin-Superior 8, Finlandia 1

    Manhattanville 3, St. Norbert 2

    Lake Forest 6, Nazareth 0

    Concordia-Wis. 4, Bethel 0

    Marian 5, St. John’s, 4

    Adrian 6, Wis.-Stevens Point 3

    St. Olaf 4, Lawrence 1

    Today’s Games

    St. Thomas at Adrian, 1:05 p.m.

    Lawrence at St. John’s, 2 p.m.

    Marian at St. Olaf, 2:30 p.m.

    WIAC

    W-L-T Pts

    Stevens Point (6-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Eau Claire (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Stout (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Superior (4-6) 0-0-0-0 0

    River Falls (2-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Saturday’s Results

    Wis.-Superior 8, Finlandia 1

    Adrian 6, Wisconsin-Stevens Point 3

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minnesota (12-1-2) 10-1-2-2 34

    Wisconsin (13-1-1) 10-1-1-1 32

    Minn. Duluth (10-3-3) 7-3-2-1 24

    North Dakota (7-5-4) 5-4-3-1 19

    St. Cloud State (5-9-1) 4-7-1-1 14

    Ohio State (7-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10

    Bemidji State (5-9-1) 3-9-1-0 10

    MS-Mankato (3-11-2) 1-10-1-0 4

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 4, Harvard 1

    Lindenwood 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 1

    Syracuse 3, North Dakota 0

    Vermont 5, St. Cloud State 1

    Wisconsin 3, Cornell 0

    Saturday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 2, Harvard 1

    Lindenwood 1, Minnesota State-Mankato 1, OT

    North Dakota 3, Syracuse 0

    Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 0

    Robert Morris 5, St. Cloud State 3

    Cornell at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

    Today’s Game

    Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

    NCHA

    W-L-T Pts

    Adrian (6-2) 6-0-0 12

    Lake Forest (8-2) 4-1-0 8

    St. Scholastica (5-3-1) 3-2-1 7

    Concordia (Wis.) (3-3-1) 2-2-1 5

    Marian (2-6) 2-3-0 4

    St. Norbert (2-6) 1-4-0 2

    Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0

    Saturday’s Results

    Concordia-Moorhead 5, Marian 2

    Plattsburgh 5, Adrian 0

    Today’s Games

    Adrian vs. Utica, in Middlebury, Vt., noon

    Concordia-Moorhead at Marian, 1 p.m.

    WIAC

    W-L-T Pts

    River Falls (6-1) 1-1-0-0 2

    Eau Claire (7-3) 1-1-0-0 2

    Stevens Point (3-3-1) 1-1-0-0 2

    Superior (4-5) 1-1-0-0 2

    Saturday’s Result

    Wisconsin-Eau Claire 4, Saint Mary’s 0

    volleyball

    NCAA Division II Tournament

    Central Region

    At St. Paul

    Thursday’s Quarterfinals

    No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.

    No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon

    No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.

    No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.

    Friday’s Semifinals

    Nebraska-Kearney/Augustana winner vs. Southwest Minnesota State/Wayne State winner, 5 p.m.

    Minnesota Duluth/Winona State winner vs. Concordia-St. Paul/Southern Nazarene winner, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Dec. 3

    Championship

    Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

    Transactions

    Football

    National Football League

    Baltimore Ravens - Waived CB Asa Jackson.

    Buffalo Bills - Activated WR Sammy Watkins from the IR/Designated for Return list. Placed S Robert Blanton on IR. Signed K Jordan Gay. Waived TE Gerald Christian.

    Cincinnati Bengals - Activated HB Cedric Peerman from the IR/Designated for Return list. Activated LS Tyler Ott from the practice squad. NFL fined LB Vontaze Burfict $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Waived DT DeShawn Williams.

    Houston Texans - Activated DE Ufomba Kamalu from the practice squad. Waived DE Brandon Dunn.

    Jacksonville Jaguars - Activated TE Alex Ellis from the practice squad. Waived DT Richard Ash.

    Minnesota Vikings - Removed DB Cedric Thompson from the practice squad.

    New England Patriots - Removed DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad.

    Oakland Raiders - Activated LB Tyrell Adams and DE James Cowser from the practice squad. Waived OL Matt McCants and TE Ryan O’Malley.

    Seattle Seahawks - NFL fined WR Doug Baldwin $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

    NCAA Football

    Louisiana State - Named Ed Orgeron head coach.

    Mississippi - Announced defensive coordinator Dave Wommack will retire at the end of the season.

    Texas - Fired head coach Charlie Strong.

    Texas - Named Tom Herman head coach.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Chicago Bulls - Assigned PF Cristiano Felicio, SG RJ Hunter, and PG Jerian Grant to Windy City (NBADL).

    Detroit Pistons - Suspended SF Stanley Johnson one game for a violation of team rules.

    Milwaukee Bucks - Assigned SG Rashad Vaughn to Westchester (NBADL).

    San Antonio Spurs - Announced SG Kevin Martin has retired.

    Toronto Raptors - Assigned C Jakob Poeltl to Toronto (NBADL).

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Arizona Coyotes - Placed G Louis Domingue on IR. Recalled C Tyler Gaudet from Tucson (AHL).

    Buffalo Sabres - Assigned LW Cole Schneider, C Cal O’Reilly, and LW William Carrier to Rochester (AHL).

    Detroit Red Wings - Placed G Jimmy Howard on IR. Recalled RW Tomas Jurco and G Jared Coreau from Grand Rapids (AHL).

    Nashville Predators - Recalled D Petter Granberg, LW Mike Liambas, C Frederick Gaudreau, and LW Kevin Fiala from Milwaukee (AHL).

    San Jose Sharks - Recalled C Ryan Carpenter from San Jose (AHL).

    Vancouver Canucks - Loaned D Alex Biega to Utica (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.

