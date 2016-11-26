Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Basketball
COLLEGE MEN
Prairie View A & M at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Wisconsin at Las Vegas tournament, TBA
Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 3 p.m.
Hockey
COLLEGE MEN
Minnesota at Boston College, noon
COLLEGE WOMEN
Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 10 8 .556 —
Utah 9 8 .529 .5
Portland 9 9 .500 1.0
Denver 6 10 .375 3.0
Minnesota 5 10 .333 3.5
Pacific
W L Pct GB
Golden State 14 2 .875 —
L.A. Clippers 14 3 .824 .5
L.A. Lakers 8 9 .471 6.5
Sacramento 6 10 .375 8.0
Phoenix 5 12 .294 9.5
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 14 3 .824 —
Memphis 11 6 .647 3.0
Houston 10 6 .625 3.5
New Orleans 6 11 .353 8.0
Dallas 2 13 .133 11.0
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 10 6 .625 —
Boston 9 7 .562 1.0
New York 8 8 .500 2.0
Brooklyn 4 11 .267 5.5
Philadelphia 4 12 .250 6.0
Central
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 12 2 .857 —
Chicago 10 6 .625 3.0
Indiana 8 9 .471 5.5
Detroit 8 10 .444 6.0
Milwaukee 6 8 .429 6.0
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 10 6 .625 —
Charlotte 9 7 .562 1.0
Orlando 6 10 .375 4.0
Washington 5 10 .333 4.5
Miami 5 11 .312 5.0
Friday’s Results
San Antonio 109, Boston 103
Washington 94, Orlando 91
Cleveland 128, Dallas 90
New York 113, Charlotte 111, OT
Chicago 105, Philadelphia 89
Detroit 108, L.A. Clippers 97
Utah 95, Atlanta 68
Toronto 105, Milwaukee 99
Miami 90, Memphis 81
Indiana 118, Brooklyn 97
Oklahoma City 132, Denver 129, OT
Minnesota 98, Phoenix 85
Portland 119, New Orleans 104
Golden State 109, L.A. Lakers 85
Houston 117, Sacramento 104
Saturday’s Results
San Antonio 112, Washington 100
Charlotte 107, New York 102
Oklahoma City 106, Detroit 88
Memphis 110, Miami 107
Minnesota at Golden State, night
Today’s Games
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Orlando, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
BIG TEN
Friday’s Results
Minnesota 57, Southern Illinois 45
Michigan State 77, Wichita State 72
Florida State 72, Illinois 61
Rutgers 77, Hartford 75
Northwestern 86, Bryant 66
Virginia 74, Iowa 41
Ohio State 111, Marshall 70
Maryland 88, Richmond 82
UCLA 82, Nebraska 71
Saturday’s Results
Purdue 79, NJIT 68
Penn State 74, George Washington 68
Michigan 64, Mount St. Mary’s 47
Memphis 100, Iowa 92
Kansas State at Maryland, night
Today’s Games
Prairie View A&M at Wisconsin, 1 p.m. (ESPN 3)
Mississippi Valley State at Indiana, 3 p.m. (ESPN 3)
Virginia Tech at Nebraska, 3 p.m. (ESPN U)
NSIC
Saturday’s Result
Michigan Tech 68, Minnesota Duluth 65
UMAC
Saturday’s Results
Concordia-Moorhead 80, St. Scholastica 64
Bemidji State 104, Wisconsin-Superior 67 (exhibition)
COLLEGE WOMEN
BIG TEN
Friday’s Results
North Carolina 91, Minnesota 77
Georgetown 68, Penn State 54
Purdue 79, Northeastern 54
Princeton 64, Rutgers 34
Maryland 83, Arizona State 42
Ohio State 79, Florida Gulf Coast 66
Michigan State 81, Delaware 64
Northwestern 73, Florida 68
Michigan 76, Winthrop 39
Washington State 79, Nebraska 65
Iowa 90, James Madison 75
Saturday’s Results
Ole Miss 69, Wisconsin 44
Stanford 78, Purdue 69
Ohio State 77, Syracuse 72
Florida State 76, Michigan 62
Virginia 73, Nebraska 51
Maryland 79, Washington State 69
Today’s Games
Indiana at Auburn, 1 p.m. (SECN)
Bryant at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Evansville at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
NSIC
Saturday’s Result
St. Cloud State 84, Minnesota Duluth 65
UMAC
Saturday’s Result
St. Mary’s 71, St. Scholastica 57
Today’s Game
Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 3 p.m.
FOOTBALL
NFL
Injury Report
Today’s Games
Arizona at Atlanta — Arizona: QUESTIONABLE: CB Justin Bethel (foot, knee), S Christian Bryant (groin), WR Michael Floyd (hamstring), WR Brittan Golden (groin), S Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder), DT Corey Peters (foot), DT Ed Stinson (hip), G Earl Watford (shoulder); Atlanta: QUESTIONABLE: P Matt Bosher (right hamstring), CB Desmond Trufant (shoulder)
Carolina at Oakland — Carolina: OUT: DE Mario Addison (foot) C Ryan Kalil (shoulder), MLB Luke Kuechly (concussion), QUESTIONABLE: S Tre Boston (ankle), C Gino Gradowski (knee), CB Leonard Johnson (chest), S Colin Jones (concussion), LB A.J. Klein (concussion); Oakland: OUT: LB Shilique Calhoun (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB David Amerson (knee), WR Michael Crabtree (ankle), C Rodney Hudson (knee), DT Stacy McGee (ankle), S Keith McGill (abdomen), RB Latavius Murray (ankle), G Kelechi Osemele (knee), LB Perry Riley (hamstring)
Cincinnati at Baltimore — Cincinnati: OUT: WR A.J. Green (hamstring); DOUBTFUL: TE C.J. Uzomah (calf), S Shawn Williams (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: LS Clark Harris (groin), S Derron Smith (thigh); Baltimore: OUT: T Alex Lewis (ankle), RB Lorenzo Taliaferro (thigh); DOUBTFUL: TE Crockett Gillmore (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (back); QUESTIONABLE: LB Elvis Dumervil (foot), DT Timmy Jernigan (shoulder), DT Brandon Williams (back, hand), G Marshal Yanda (shoulder).
Jacksonville at Buffalo — Jacksonville: OUT: DE Jared Odrick (shoulder), LB Dan Skuta (back), DE Chris Smith (eye), TE Julius Thomas (back); QUESTIONABLE: WR Arrelious Benn (concussion), CB Aaron Colvin (concussion), DT Abry Jones (ankle), RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle); Buffalo: OUT: S Robert Blanton (foot), RB Mike Gillislee (hamstring), WR Robert Woods (knee); DOUBTFUL: DT Corbin Bryant (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: LB Lorenzo Alexander (ankle), TE Charles Clay (knee), T Cordy Glenn (back), WR Percy Harvin (illness), T Seantrel Henderson (not injury related), RB LeSean McCoy (thumb), WR Sammy Watkins (foot)
Los Angeles at New Orleans — Los Angeles: QUESTIONABLE: C Tim Barnes (foot), DT Ethan Westbrooks (thigh); New Orleans: OUT: RB Daniel Lasco (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: T Terron Armstead (knee, quadricep), RB Travaris Cadet (toe), T Tony Hills (abdomen), RB Mark Ingram (concussion), C Senio Kelemete (triceps), S Shiloh Keo (neck), G Tim Lelito (calf), DE David Onyemata (knee)
New England at NY Jets — New England: OUT: WR Matt Slater (foot); QUESTIONABLE: TE Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder), QB Tom Brady (knee), WR Julian Edelman (foot), TE Rob Gronkowski (chest), WR Chris Hogan (back), CB Cyrus Jones (illness); NY Jets: OUT: CB Nick Marshall (ankle), CB Marcus Williams (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: C Nick Mangold (ankle), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring)
NY Giants at Cleveland — NY Giants: OUT: C Brett Jones (calf), T Marshall Newhouse (knee), G Justin Pugh (knee); QUESTIONABLE: RB Orleans Darkwa (lower leg), G Adam Gettis (calf), WR Roger Lewis (concussion), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee); Cleveland: OUT: QB Cody Kessler (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Ed Reynolds (knee), CB Tramon Williams (knee)
San Diego at Houston — San Diego: OUT: LB Jatavis Brown (knee), TE Asante Cleveland (concussion, knee), CB Brandon Flowers (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: WR Travis Benjamin (knee), WR Jeremy Butler (ankle), LB Tourek Williams (hamstring); Houston: OUT: RB Alfred Blue (calf), RB Tyler Ervin (ribs), LB John Simon (chest), WR Jaelen Strong (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: RB Jay Prosch (hamstring)
San Francisco at Miami — San Francisco: QUESTIONABLE: DT Quinton Dial (knee, neck), LB Aaron Lynch (ankle), WR Torrey Smith (shoulder), CB Jimmie Ward (concussion); Miami: OUT: C Mike Pouncey (hip); DOUBTFUL: T Branden Albert (wrist), CB Xavien Howard (knee); QUESTIONABLE: RB Kenyan Drake (knee), LB Jelani Jenkins (knee, hand), WR Jarvis Landry (shoulder), LB Spencer Paysinger (neck), WR Kenny Stills (calf), DT Ndamukong Suh (knee), T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder), DE Mario Williams (ankle)
Seattle at Tampa Bay — Seattle: OUT: DE Michael Bennett (knee), LB Brock Coyle (foot), RB Troymaine Pope (ankle), RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder); DOUBTFUL: S Earl Thomas (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: C Justin Britt (ankle), WR Tanner McEvoy (toe), DE Damontre Moore (foot), CB DeShawn Shead (hamstring); Tampa Bay: OUT: C Evan Smith (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Brent Grimes (quadricep), RB Jacquizz Rodgers (foot), TE Luke Stocker (ankle), CB Alterraun Verner (not injury related)
Tennessee at Chicago — Tennessee: OUT: TE Phillip Supernaw (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Daimion Stafford (hamstring); Chicago: OUT: LB Leonard Floyd (concussion); DOUBTFUL: QB Jay Cutler (right shoulder), G Josh Sitton (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: CB Deiondre’ Hall (ankle), LB Christian Jones (ankle, back), WR Eddie Royal (toe), DE Mitch Unrein (back)
Kansas City at Denver —Kansas City: OUT: LB Dee Ford (hamstring), DE Jaye Howard (hip), WR Jeremy Maclin (groin); QUESTIONABLE: LB Derrick Johnson (Achilles), CB Steven Nelson (neck), CB Marcus Peters (hip), DT Dontari Poe (back), DE Kendall Reyes (knee); Denver: OUT: LS Casey Kreiter (calf).
Monday’s Game
Green Bay at Philadelphia — Green Bay: OUT: LB Kyler Fackrell (hamstring), CB Demetri Goodson (knee), G T.J. Lang (foot), LB Blake Martinez (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Damarious Randall (groin), LB Jake Ryan (ankle); Philadelphia: OUT: RB Ryan Mathews (knee), RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee)
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
*Wisconsin (10-2) 7-2
Iowa (8-4) 6-3
Nebraska (9-3) 6-3
Minnesota (8-4) 5-4
Northwestern (6-6) 5-4
Illinois (3-9) 2-7
Purdue (3-9) 1-8
East Division
*Penn State (10-2) 8-1
Ohio State (11-1) 8-1
Michigan (10-2) 7-2
Indiana (6-6) 4-5
Maryland (6-6) 3-6
Michigan State (3-9) 1-8
Rutgers (2-10) 0-9
* won division title
Friday’s Result
Iowa 40, Nebraska 10
Saturday’s Results
Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 17
Northwestern 42, Illinois 21
Ohio State 30, Michigan 27 (OT)
Indiana 26, Purdue 24
Maryland 31, Rutgers 13
Penn State 45, Michigan State 12
NCAA FCS Tournament
First Round
Today’s Games
Villanova 31, St. Francis, Pa. 21
Chattanooga 45, Weber State 14
New Hampshire 64, Lehigh 21
Wofford 15, Charleston Southern 14
Richmond 39, North Carolina A&T 10
Central Arkansas 31, Illinois State 24
Youngstown State 38, Samford 24
San Diego (9-1) at Cal Poly (7-4), night
NCAA Division II Tournament
Second Round
Today’s Games
Ferris State 38, Colorado School of Mines 17
Shepherd 40, LIU Post 21
North Greenville 45, Tuskegee 26
Harding 27, Sioux Falls 24
California, Pa. 44, Indiana, Pa. 23
North Alabama 41, North Carolina-Pembroke 17
Grand Valley State 55, Texas A&M-Commerce 32
Northwest Missouri State 44, Emporia State 13
NCAA Division III Tournament
Second Round
Today’s Games
Alfred 30, Western New England 24
Mount Union 28, Johns Hopkins 21
John Carroll 20, Wesley 17 (2OT)
Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Linfield 10
Wisconsin-Oshkosh 31, St. John’s 14
St. Thomas 55, Coe 6
Wheaton 31, North Central 14
Wisconsin-Whitewater 37, Wittenberg 9
Hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Chicago 14 6 1 1 30
St. Louis 12 7 2 1 27
Minnesota 11 7 2 1 25
Nashville 10 7 1 2 23
Dallas 9 8 5 0 23
Winnipeg 9 12 2 0 20
Colorado 9 10 0 0 18
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Edmonton 12 8 1 1 26
San Jose 12 8 1 0 25
Los Angeles 11 9 0 1 23
Anaheim 9 8 3 1 22
Calgary 10 12 0 1 21
Vancouver 8 11 1 1 18
Arizona 7 10 2 0 16
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 16 4 1 1 34
Ottawa 13 7 1 0 27
Tampa Bay 13 8 0 1 27
Florida 11 9 0 1 23
Boston 11 10 0 0 22
Toronto 9 8 2 2 22
Detroit 10 10 2 0 22
Buffalo 7 9 2 3 19
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
NY Rangers 15 6 0 1 31
Pittsburgh 13 6 2 1 29
Washington 13 6 1 1 28
Columbus 11 5 3 1 26
New Jersey 10 6 4 1 25
Philadelphia 9 10 1 2 21
Carolina 8 8 3 1 20
NY Islanders 6 10 2 2 16
Friday’s Results
NY Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2
Chicago 3, Anaheim 2
San Jose 3, NY Islanders 2
Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 3, Buffalo 1
Nashville 5, Winnipeg 1
Calgary 2, Boston 1
Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 5, New Jersey 4, OT
Dallas 2, Vancouver 1
Arizona 3, Edmonton 2, SO
Saturday’s Results
Toronto 4, Washington 2
Ottawa 2, Carolina 1
Montreal 2, Detroit 1, OT
Florida 2, Columbus 1, SO
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3, SO
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, SO
Vancouver at Colorado, night
Chicago at Los Angeles, night
Anaheim at San Jose, night
Today’s Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 12 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 2 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (10-2-2) 7-1-0-0 21
Denver (8-2-3) 3-0-3-2 14
W. Michigan (7-3-2) 3-3-0-0 9
Neb. Omaha (8-5-2) 3-3-0-0 9
North Dakota (7-5-2) 2-3-1-1 8
St. Cloud State (6-6) 2-4-0-0 6
Colo. College (3-9) 1-3-0-0 3
Miami (3-6-4) 0-4-2-0 2
Friday’s Results
Nebraska-Omaha 2, Northern Michigan 2 (OT)
Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3
Denver 4, Air Force 3 (OT)
Wisconsin 2, Colorado College 1
Saturday’s Results
Nebraska-Omaha 2, Northern Michigan 0
Michigan State 2, North Dakota 2 (OT)
Air Force 6, Colorado College 3
Wisconsin at Denver, night
BIG TEN
W-L-T-SW Pts
Penn State (11-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Ohio State (8-1-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Minnesota (5-4-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan (6-5-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Wisconsin (7-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan State (4-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Friday’s Results
Northeastern 6, Minnesota 4
Lake Superior State 3, Michigan 1
Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3
Wisconsin 2, Colorado College 1
Saturday’s Results
Michigan 4, Lake Superior State 1
Michigan State 2, North Dakota 2 (OT)
Wisconsin at Denver, night
Today’s Game
Minnesota at Boston College, noon
NCHA
W-L-T Pts
North Division
St. Norbert (9-2) 0-0-0 10
St. Scholastica (4-3) 4-1-0 8
Lawrence (3-4) 3-1-0 6
Northland (3-5-1) 2-3-1 5
Finlandia (0-9) 0-8-0 0
South Division
Adrian (6-1) 5-1-0 10
Concordia (Wis.) (6-3-1) 3-2-1 7
Lake Forest (6-4) 3-3-0 6
Aurora (2-5) 2-2-0 4
MSOE (3-4-2) 1-3-2 4
Marian (4-6) 1-5-0 2
Friday’s Results
St. Norbert 3, Manhattanville 1
Concordia-Wisconsin 6, Bethel 4
Lake Forest 4, Nazareth 1
Saturday’s Results
Wisconsin-Superior 8, Finlandia 1
Manhattanville 3, St. Norbert 2
Lake Forest 6, Nazareth 0
Concordia-Wis. 4, Bethel 0
Marian 5, St. John’s, 4
Adrian 6, Wis.-Stevens Point 3
St. Olaf 4, Lawrence 1
Today’s Games
St. Thomas at Adrian, 1:05 p.m.
Lawrence at St. John’s, 2 p.m.
Marian at St. Olaf, 2:30 p.m.
WIAC
W-L-T Pts
Stevens Point (6-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Eau Claire (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Stout (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Superior (4-6) 0-0-0-0 0
River Falls (2-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Saturday’s Results
Wis.-Superior 8, Finlandia 1
Adrian 6, Wisconsin-Stevens Point 3
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minnesota (12-1-2) 10-1-2-2 34
Wisconsin (13-1-1) 10-1-1-1 32
Minn. Duluth (10-3-3) 7-3-2-1 24
North Dakota (7-5-4) 5-4-3-1 19
St. Cloud State (5-9-1) 4-7-1-1 14
Ohio State (7-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10
Bemidji State (5-9-1) 3-9-1-0 10
MS-Mankato (3-11-2) 1-10-1-0 4
Friday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 4, Harvard 1
Lindenwood 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 1
Syracuse 3, North Dakota 0
Vermont 5, St. Cloud State 1
Wisconsin 3, Cornell 0
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 2, Harvard 1
Lindenwood 1, Minnesota State-Mankato 1, OT
North Dakota 3, Syracuse 0
Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 0
Robert Morris 5, St. Cloud State 3
Cornell at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.
Today’s Game
Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.
NCHA
W-L-T Pts
Adrian (6-2) 6-0-0 12
Lake Forest (8-2) 4-1-0 8
St. Scholastica (5-3-1) 3-2-1 7
Concordia (Wis.) (3-3-1) 2-2-1 5
Marian (2-6) 2-3-0 4
St. Norbert (2-6) 1-4-0 2
Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0
Saturday’s Results
Concordia-Moorhead 5, Marian 2
Plattsburgh 5, Adrian 0
Today’s Games
Adrian vs. Utica, in Middlebury, Vt., noon
Concordia-Moorhead at Marian, 1 p.m.
WIAC
W-L-T Pts
River Falls (6-1) 1-1-0-0 2
Eau Claire (7-3) 1-1-0-0 2
Stevens Point (3-3-1) 1-1-0-0 2
Superior (4-5) 1-1-0-0 2
Saturday’s Result
Wisconsin-Eau Claire 4, Saint Mary’s 0
volleyball
NCAA Division II Tournament
Central Region
At St. Paul
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.
No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon
No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.
No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Semifinals
Nebraska-Kearney/Augustana winner vs. Southwest Minnesota State/Wayne State winner, 5 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth/Winona State winner vs. Concordia-St. Paul/Southern Nazarene winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Transactions
Football
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens - Waived CB Asa Jackson.
Buffalo Bills - Activated WR Sammy Watkins from the IR/Designated for Return list. Placed S Robert Blanton on IR. Signed K Jordan Gay. Waived TE Gerald Christian.
Cincinnati Bengals - Activated HB Cedric Peerman from the IR/Designated for Return list. Activated LS Tyler Ott from the practice squad. NFL fined LB Vontaze Burfict $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Waived DT DeShawn Williams.
Houston Texans - Activated DE Ufomba Kamalu from the practice squad. Waived DE Brandon Dunn.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Activated TE Alex Ellis from the practice squad. Waived DT Richard Ash.
Minnesota Vikings - Removed DB Cedric Thompson from the practice squad.
New England Patriots - Removed DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad.
Oakland Raiders - Activated LB Tyrell Adams and DE James Cowser from the practice squad. Waived OL Matt McCants and TE Ryan O’Malley.
Seattle Seahawks - NFL fined WR Doug Baldwin $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
NCAA Football
Louisiana State - Named Ed Orgeron head coach.
Mississippi - Announced defensive coordinator Dave Wommack will retire at the end of the season.
Texas - Fired head coach Charlie Strong.
Texas - Named Tom Herman head coach.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls - Assigned PF Cristiano Felicio, SG RJ Hunter, and PG Jerian Grant to Windy City (NBADL).
Detroit Pistons - Suspended SF Stanley Johnson one game for a violation of team rules.
Milwaukee Bucks - Assigned SG Rashad Vaughn to Westchester (NBADL).
San Antonio Spurs - Announced SG Kevin Martin has retired.
Toronto Raptors - Assigned C Jakob Poeltl to Toronto (NBADL).
Hockey
National Hockey League
Arizona Coyotes - Placed G Louis Domingue on IR. Recalled C Tyler Gaudet from Tucson (AHL).
Buffalo Sabres - Assigned LW Cole Schneider, C Cal O’Reilly, and LW William Carrier to Rochester (AHL).
Detroit Red Wings - Placed G Jimmy Howard on IR. Recalled RW Tomas Jurco and G Jared Coreau from Grand Rapids (AHL).
Nashville Predators - Recalled D Petter Granberg, LW Mike Liambas, C Frederick Gaudreau, and LW Kevin Fiala from Milwaukee (AHL).
San Jose Sharks - Recalled C Ryan Carpenter from San Jose (AHL).
Vancouver Canucks - Loaned D Alex Biega to Utica (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.