But Ishoel matured and toned it down a bit, just in time for his Pro Open debut Friday at the 25th annual Amsoil Duluth National Snocross at Spirit Mountain.

And what a debut it was.

Ishoel, of Oppdal, Norway, dominated the $10,000 winner-take-all Amsoil Dominator, defeating Kyle Pallin and Ryan Springer in the final.

“I got off to a great jump and just rode my own race,” said the 18-year-old Ishoel. “I had to focus on myself and ride the way I know how. These are the best racers in the world, so to win here, this is the best. This is the top.”

Ishoel used to only know one speed, and that was full speed. He certainly hasn’t slowed down much, but he is racing smarter.

Ishoel has raced snowmobiles since he was 11 back in Norway, where the sport is intertwined with the culture. Snocross is big back home, but in America, it’s the best in terms of the competition level on the Amsoil Championship Snocross circuit, to which the Duluth National is the annual kickoff. And if you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best, and Ishoel did that Friday.

Ishoel’s team, Warnert Racing, is based out of St. Cloud, but with its ties to Ski-Doo, its connections are international.

Ron Warnert co-owns the team with his brother, Mark. They’ve had some great ones in more than 20 years involved in the sport, but in terms of talent, Ishoel ranks at the top. He just needed more experience and wisdom, things that generally come with age. He finished third in the Pro Lite season points standings last season.

“We felt it was best for Elias to get a little more time under his belt in Pro Lite because it’s a big step to Pro Open. Sometimes if you start them too early, they can’t handle it,” Ron Warnert said. “Elias has always been very aggressive, and he used to come off his sled. Now, he stays on it. The last half of last season he really matured. Now they call him the ‘Viking Rocket.’ What a great way to start out.”

The Dominator features one-on-one Pro Open racing, with a field of 16 whittled down to one, round by round. Ishoel knocked out three-time defending Dominator champion Tim Tremblay in the quarterfinals. With each race being a two-lap sprint, getting the “holeshot” jump at the start is paramount. Ishoel got a slight lead before the difficult Turn 1. He then ran away with it when Tremblay fell after crashing into the back of Ishoel’s sled on Turn 2. Ishoel then cruised past Springer in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, on the other half of the bracket, Pallin held on to beat snocross superstar Tucker Hibbert in the semifinals in what was the best race of the day, with the margin of victory .048.

“I think Tucker and I really enjoyed that one,” Pallin said. “As soon as we got done, we were just shaking our heads and saying, ‘Man, that was awesome.’ “

While each race featured two competitors, the final allowed for a third via a last-chance qualifier pitting the semifinal losers. Hibbert defeated Springer to win that. However, to the crowd’s dismay, Hibbert’s sled had a mechanical problem before the start of the final; he was replaced by Springer.

Once Ishoel got the lead, he was hard to track down as Pallin had to settle for second for the second year in a row. This race pays big for first, nothing for second.

“It was a little bittersweet, but that was still a super fun day out there,” said Pallin, 25. “That was my chance to redeem myself, but Elias had me by a nose going into that first corner. So I checked up and I cut under, but I made a small mistake and that was enough for him to hold the lead.”

And away Ishoel went. The always-smiling Pallin is one of the most popular guys in snocross and was quick to credit Ishoel.

“I know coming into the season that Elias would be tough,” Pallin said. “I watched last year’s Pro Lite and saw he had good speed and wasn’t afraid to go for it. That’s what it takes. You have to be willing to kind of live on that edge. Hat’s off to him. He earned it.”

Racing can make even young guys feel old, with Ishoel icing down his body in the race trailer afterward.

Ishoel got limited practice time in back in Norway and after arriving in the U.S., three days at Quadna Mountain near Hill City, Minn. But that was it.

Ishoel doesn’t mind the “Checkers and Wreckers” nickname, and he certainly doesn’t apologize for it.

“I race hard,” he said.

Conditions great for fans

The Amsoil Duluth National Snocross continues today and Sunday. Despite being scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend, it has only been postponed three times in its 25 years: 1999, 2001 and 2009, while the final day was fogged out in 1998 and 2005. Many people thought it would get postponed again this year, but there is ample snow at Spirit Mountain, thanks to the ski hill’s advanced snowmaking operation.

That would have been difficult to fathom two or three weeks ago when temperatures were in the 50s and 60s. Winter came in a hurry last weekend and Spirit Mountain delivered.

With temperatures in the high 30s on Friday, conditions were sloppy in the parking lot, but ideal for viewing on a calm night.

Pallin only got four practice days on his Polaris leading up to the Duluth National because of the warm weather, riding at Planet X in Aurora.

“Despite what Mother Nature gave us, the crew at Spirit Mountain has done an amazing job giving us a track,” Pallin said. “The snow is a little bit mushy with the warmer temperatures, but overall it’s super good with this race course. I’m really glad we’re able to pull this off on the weekend it was planned for.”