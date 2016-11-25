Scoreboard

Michigan Tech at Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin-Superior at Bemidji State, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at St. Scholastica, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Mississippi (Las Vegas), 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Grand Rapids at Princeton, 2 p.m.

Blaine at Duluth East, 2:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

Wild at St. Louis, 7 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

NAHL

Bismarck at Wilderness (Cloquet), 7:05 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

Finlandia at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m. (ifan.tv)

Wisconsin at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at Harvard, 2:30 p.m.

Cornell at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Proctor at Chisago Lakes tournament, TBA

Hibbing-Chisholm at Mound Westonka, 1 p.m.

Duluth Denfeld at Minnehaha Academy, 3 p.m.

St. Paul Highland Park at International Falls, 7 p.m.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Mounds View, 7:30 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)

Superior at Eau Claire tournament, TBA

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Hibbing-Chisholm vs. White Bear Lake (Grand Rapids), 11:30 a.m.

Hayward-Ashland vs. D.C. Everest (Mosinee), noon

Blaine at Grand Rapids-Greenway, 1:30 p.m.

Duluth Marshall at St. Cloud Cathedral tournament, 2:30 p.m.

Superior at Duluth (Heritage Center), 7 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

Western Conference

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Utah 9 8 .529 —

Oklahoma City 8 8 .500 .5

Portland 8 9 .471 1.0

Denver 6 9 .400 2.0

Minnesota 5 10 .333 3.0

Pacific

W L Pct GB

Golden State 13 2 .867 —

L.A. Clippers 14 3 .824 —

L.A. Lakers 8 8 .500 5.5

Sacramento 6 9 .400 7.0

Phoenix 5 12 .312 8.5

Southwest

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 13 3 .812 —

Memphis 10 6 .625 3.0

Houston 9 6 .600 3.5

New Orleans 6 10 .375 7.0

Dallas 2 13 .133 10.5

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Toronto 10 6 .625 —

Boston 9 7 .562 1.0

New York 8 7 .533 1.5

Brooklyn 4 11 .267 5.5

Philadelphia 4 12 .250 6.0

Central

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 12 2 .857 —

Chicago 10 6 .625 3.0

Detroit 8 9 .471 5.5

Indiana 8 9 .471 5.5

Milwaukee 6 8 .429 6.0

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 10 6 .625 —

Charlotte 8 7 .533 1.5

Orlando 6 10 .375 4.0

Washington 5 9 .357 4.0

Miami 5 10 .333 4.5

Thursday’s Results

No games scheduled

Friday’s Results

Minnesota 98, Phoenix 85

San Antonio 109, Boston 103

Washington 94, Orlando 91

Cleveland 128, Dallas 90

New York 113, Charlotte 111, OT

Chicago 105, Philadelphia 89

Detroit 108, L.A. Clippers 97

Utah 95, Atlanta 68

Toronto 105, Milwaukee 99

Miami 90, Memphis 81

Indiana 118, Brooklyn 97

Oklahoma City at Denver, night

New Orleans at Portland, night

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, night

Houston at Sacramento, night

Today’s Games

San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Miami, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

BIG TEN

Thursday’s Results

Michigan State 73, Baylor 58

West Virginia 89, Illinois 57

Nebraska 80, Dayton 78

Friday’s Results

Minnesota 57, Southern Illinois 45

Michigan State 77, Wichita State 72

Florida State 72, Illinois 61

Rutgers 77, Hartford 75

Northwestern 86, Bryant 66

Virginia 74, Iowa 41

Ohio State 111, Marshall 70

Richmond at Maryland, night

Nebraska at UCLA, night

Today’s Games

NJIT at Purdue, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN 3)

Penn State at George Washington, 3 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Michigan, 6 p.m. (ESPN 3)

NSIC

Today’s Game

Michigan Tech at Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m.

UMAC

Today’s Games

Concordia at St. Scholastica, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

BIG TEN

Thursday’s Results

Georgia 70, Minnesota 58

Purdue 86, Wichita State 49

Penn State 69, Georgia State 42

Michigan 78, Gonzaga 66

UCLA 78, Iowa 65

Friday’s Results

North Carolina 91, Minnesota 77

Georgetown 68, Penn State 54

Purdue 79, Northeastern 54

Princeton 64, Rutgers 34

Maryland 83, Arizona State 42

Ohio State 79, Florida Gulf Coast 66

Michigan State 81, Delaware 64

Northwestern 73, Florida 68

Michigan 76, Winthrop 39

Washington State 79, Nebraska 65

Iowa 90, James Madison 75

Today’s Games

Ole Miss at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

Stanford at Purdue, 12:30 p.m.

Washington State at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan at Florida State, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

NSIC

Today’s Game

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.

UMAC

Today’s Game

St. Mary’s at St. Scholastica, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 3 p.m.

FOOTBALL

NFL

National Football Conference

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Detroit 7 4 0 .636 247 238

Minnesota 6 5 0 .545 218 192

Green Bay 4 6 0 .400 247 276

Chicago 2 8 0 .200 157 237

East

Dallas 10 1 0 .909 316 213

N.Y. Giants 7 3 0 .700 204 200

Washington 6 4 1 .591 280 264

Philadelphia 5 5 0 .500 241 186

South

Atlanta 6 4 0 .600 320 283

Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 235 259

New Orleans 4 6 0 .400 285 286

Carolina 4 6 0 .400 244 246

West

Seattle 7 2 1 .750 219 173

Arizona 4 5 1 .450 226 190

Los Angeles 4 6 0 .400 149 187

San Fran 1 9 0 .100 204 313

American Football Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 8 2 0 .800 271 180

Miami 6 4 0 .600 218 216

Buffalo 5 5 0 .500 253 215

N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 179 244

South

Houston 6 4 0 .600 181 215

Tennessee 5 6 0 .455 281 275

Indianapolis 5 6 0 .455 270 301

Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 193 265

North

Pittsburgh 6 5 0 .545 266 222

Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 199 187

Cincinnati 3 6 1 .350 199 226

Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 184 325

West

Oakland 8 2 0 .800 272 243

Denver 7 3 0 .700 239 189

Kansas City 7 3 0 .700 222 187

San Diego 4 6 0 .400 292 278

Week 12

Thursday’s Results

Detroit 16, Minnesota 13

Dallas 31, Washington 26

Pittsburgh 28, Indianapolis 7

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at Chicago, noon

Jacksonville at Buffalo, noon

Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon (CBS3)

Arizona at Atlanta, noon

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, noon

Los Angeles at New Orleans, noon

San Francisco at Miami, noon

San Diego at Houston, noon

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)

Carolina at Oakland, 3:25 p.m. (CBS3)

New England at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)

Monday’s Game

Green Bay at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/WDSM-AM 710)

Week 13

Thursday’s Game

Dallas at Minnesota, 7:25 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Houston at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Denver at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles at New England, 12 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 3:25 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Iowa (8-4) 6-3

Wisconsin (9-2) 6-2

Nebraska (9-3) 6-3

Minnesota (8-3) 5-3

Northwestern (5-6) 4-4

Illinois (3-8) 2-6

Purdue (3-8) 1-7

East Division

Michigan (10-1) 7-1

Ohio State (10-1) 7-1

Penn State (9-2) 7-1

Indiana (5-6) 3-5

Maryland (5-6) 2-6

Michigan State (3-8) 1-7

Rutgers (2-9 0-8

Friday’s Result

Iowa 40, Nebraska 10

Today’s Games

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610/WDSM-AM 710)

Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

Michigan at Ohio State, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

Purdue at Indiana, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)

Michigan State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Tournament

First Round

Today’s Games

St. Francis, Pa. (7-4) at Villanova (8-3), 1 p.m.

Weber State (7-4) at Chattanooga (8-3), 1 p.m.

Lehigh (9-2) at New Hampshire (7-4), 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern (7-3) at Wofford (8-3), 1 p.m.

North Carolina A&T (9-2) at Richmond (8-3), 1 p.m.

Illinois State (6-5) at Central Arkansas (9-2), 2 p.m.

Samford (7-4) at Youngstown State (8-3), 4 p.m.

San Diego (9-1) at Cal Poly (7-4), 6 p.m.

NCAA Division II Tournament

Second Round

Today’s Games

Colorado School of Mines (10-2) at Ferris State (10-2), TBA

Shepherd (11-0) at LIU Post (12-0), TBA

Tuskegee (9-2) at North Greenville (8-4), TBA

Harding (12-0) at Sioux Falls (12-0), noon

Indiana, Pa. (10-1) at California, Pa. (10-0), noon

North Carolina-Pembroke (10-1) at North Alabama (8-1), noon

Texas A&M-Commerce (10-1) at Grand Valley State (11-0), noon

Emporia State (11-1) at Northwest Missouri State (11-0), 1 p.m.

NCAA Division III Tournament

Second Round

Today’s Games

Alfred (10-0) at Western New England (11-0), 11 a.m.

Mount Union (10-1) at Johns Hopkins (11-0), 11 a.m.

Wesley (9-2) at John Carroll (10-1), 11 a.m.

Linfield (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), noon

St. John’s (10-1) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (10-1), noon

St. Thomas (11-0) at Coe (11-0), noon

Wheaton (10-1) at North Central (11-0), noon

Wittenberg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-0), noon

HIGH SCHOOL

MINNESOTA STATE TOURNAMENT

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

CLASS AAAAAA

Friday’s Championship

Totino-Grace 28, Eden Prairie 20

CLASS AAAAA

Today’s Championship

Elk River (12-0) vs. Spring Lake Park (12-0), 4 p.m.

CLASS AAAA

Friday’s Championship

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 31, Winona 28

CLASS AAA

Today’s Championship

Rochester Lourdes (12-0) vs. St. Croix Lutheran (12-0), 1 p.m.

CLASS AA

Friday’s Championship

Caledonia 61, Eden Valley-Watkins 12

CLASS A

Today’s Championship

Rushford-Peterson (12-1) vs. Minneapolis North (12-0), 10 a.m.

NINE-MAN

Friday’s Championship

Grand Meadow 41, Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 21

Hockey

NHL

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

Chicago 14 6 1 1 30

St. Louis 11 7 2 1 25

Minnesota 11 7 2 0 24

Nashville 10 7 1 2 23

Dallas 9 8 5 0 23

Winnipeg 9 12 2 0 20

Colorado 9 10 0 0 18

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

San Jose 12 8 1 0 25

Edmonton 12 8 1 0 25

Los Angeles 11 9 0 1 23

Anaheim 9 8 3 1 22

Calgary 10 12 0 1 21

Vancouver 8 11 1 1 18

Arizona 6 10 2 0 14

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 15 4 1 1 32

Tampa Bay 13 8 0 1 27

Ottawa 12 7 1 0 25

Boston 11 10 0 0 22

Florida 10 9 0 1 21

Detroit 10 10 1 0 21

Toronto 8 8 2 2 20

Buffalo 7 9 2 3 19

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

NY Rangers 15 6 0 1 31

Washington 13 5 1 1 28

Pittsburgh 12 6 2 1 27

Columbus 11 5 3 0 25

New Jersey 10 6 4 0 24

Philadelphia 9 10 1 2 21

Carolina 8 7 3 1 20

NY Islanders 6 10 2 2 16

Thursday’s Results

Montreal 2, Carolina 1

Ottawa 3, Boston 1

Friday’s Results

Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 2

NY Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2

Chicago 3, Anaheim 2

San Jose 3, NY Islanders 2

Washington 3, Buffalo 1

Nashville 5, Winnipeg 1

Calgary 2, Boston 1

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 5, New Jersey 4, OT

Dallas 2, Vancouver 1

Edmonton at Arizona, night

Today’s Games

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minn. Duluth (10-2-2) 7-1-0-0 21

Denver (7-2-3) 3-0-3-2 14

W. Michigan (8-3-1) 3-3-0-0 9

Neb. Omaha (6-5-2) 3-3-0-0 9

North Dakota (7-4-2) 2-3-1-1 8

St. Cloud State (6-6) 2-4-0-0 6

Colo. College (3-7) 1-3-0-0 3

Miami (3-6-4) 0-4-2-0 2

Friday’s Results

Nebraska-Omaha 2, Northern Michigan 2, overtime

Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3

Denver at Air Force, night

Wisconsin at Colorado College, night

Today’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

BIG TEN

W-L-T-SW Pts

Penn State (11-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Ohio State (8-1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Minnesota (5-4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan (5-4-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Wisconsin (6-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan State (3-6) 0-0-0-0 0

Friday’s Results

Northeastern 6, Minnesota 4

Lake Superior State 3, Michigan 1

Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3

Wisconsin at Colorado College, night

Today’s Games

Lake Superior State at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Minnesota at Boston College, noon

NCHA

W-L-T Pts

North Division

St. Norbert (9-1) 0-0-0 10

St. Scholastica (4-3) 3-1-0 6

Lawrence (3-3) 3-1-0 6

Northland (3-5-1) 2-3-1 5

Finlandia (0-8) 0-6-0 0

South Division

Adrian (5-1) 5-1-0 10

Concordia (Wis.) (4-3-1) 3-2-1 7

Lake Forest (5-4) 3-3-0 6

Aurora (2-5) 2-2-0 4

MSOE (3-4-2) 1-3-2 4

Marian (2-6) 1-5-0 2

Friday’s Results

St. Norbert 3, Manhattanville 1

Concordia-Wis. 6, Bethel 4

Lake Forest 4, Nazareth 1

Today’s Games

Finlandia at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

St. Norbert at Manhattanville, 2 p.m.

Nazareth at Lake Forest, 3 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at Bethel, 4 p.m.

Marian at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

Wis.-Stevens Point at Adrian, 6:05 p.m.

Lawrence at St. Olaf, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Thomas at Adrian, 1:05 p.m.

Lawrence at St. John’s, 2 p.m.

Marian at St. Olaf, 2:30 p.m.

WIAC

W-L-T Pts

Stevens Point (6-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Eau Claire (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Stout (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Superior (3-6) 0-0-0-0 0

River Falls (2-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Today’s Games

Finlandia at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

Wis.-Stevens Point at Adrian, 6:05 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Wisconsin (13-1-1) 10-1-1-1 32

Minnesota (11-1-2) 9-1-2-2 31

Minn. Duluth (9-3-3) 7-3-2-1 24

North Dakota (6-5-4) 5-4-3-1 19

St. Cloud State (5-9-1) 4-7-1-1 14

Ohio State (7-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10

Bemidji State (5-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10

MS-Mankato (3-11-1) 1-10-1-0 4

Friday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 4, Harvard 1

Lindenwood 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 1

Syracuse 3, North Dakota 0

Vermont 5, St. Cloud State 1

Wisconsin 3, Cornell 0

Today’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Harvard, 2:30 p.m.

Lindenwood at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

Syracuse at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State vs. Clarkson or Robert Morris, TBA

Cornell at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

NCHA

W-L-T Pts

Adrian (6-0) 6-0-0 12

Lake Forest (8-2) 4-1-0 8

St. Scholastica (5-3-1) 3-2-1 7

Concordia (Wis.) (3-3-1) 2-2-1 5

Marian (2-4) 2-3-0 4

St. Norbert (2-6) 1-4-0 2

Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0

Today’s Games

Concordia-Moorhead at Marian, 1 p.m.

Adrian vs. Plattsburgh (Middlebury, Vt.), 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Concordia-Moorhead at Marian, 1 p.m.

Adrian vs. Utica or Middlebury (Middlebury, Vt.), TBA

WIAC

W-L-T Pts

River Falls (6-1) 1-1-0-0 2

Eau Claire (5-3) 1-1-0-0 2

Stevens Point (3-3-1) 1-1-0-0 2

Superior (4-5) 1-1-0-0 2

Today’s Game

Wis.-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s, 4 p.m.

SNOWMOBILE RACING

25th Annual Amsoil Duluth

National Snocross

At Spirit Mountain

Friday’s Amsoil Dominator Results

Round 1

Tucker Hibbert, Arctic Cat, def. Brett Nastala, Arctic Cat; Tim Tremblay, Ski-Doo, def. Andrew Carlson, Polaris; Ross Martin, Polaris, def. Kody Kamm, Polaris; Elias Ishoel, Ski-Doo, def. Petter Narsa, Polaris; Adam Renheim, Ski-Doo, def. David Joanis, Ski-Doo; Ryan Springer, Polaris, def. Lincoln Lemieux, Ski-Doo; Kyle Pallin, Polaris, def. Corey Watkinson, Arctic Cat; Corin Todd, Polaris, def. Colby Crapo, Polaris.

Quarterfinals

Hibbert def. Martin; Pallin def. Renheim; Ishoel def. Tremblay; Springer def. Todd

Semifinals

Pallin def. Hibbert; Ishoel def. Springer

Last Chance Qualifier

Hibbert def. Springer

Final

1. Ishoel; 2. Pallin; 3. Springer. DNS — Hibbert (mechanical failure).

volleyball

NCAA Division II Tournament

Central Region

At St. Paul

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.

No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon

No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.

Transactions

Football

National Football League

Arizona Cardinals - Activated WR Marquis Bundy from the practice squad. Waived WR Chris Hubert.

Carolina Panthers - Activated DE Ryan Delaire from the IR/Designated for Return list. Activated G David Yankey and DB Lou Young from the practice squad. Placed T Michael Oher and CB Zack Sanchez on IR. Waived T Donald Hawkins.

Denver Broncos - Signed LS Thomas Gafford. Waived NT Darius Kilgo.

Indianapolis Colts - Added WR Devin Street to the practice squad.

Minnesota Vikings - Added RB Bishop Sankey to the practice squad.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Charlotte Hornets - Assigned SG Aaron Harrison to Greensboro (NBADL).

Houston Rockets - Assigned PF Chinanu Onuaku to Rio Grande Valley (NBADL).

Indiana Pacers - Assigned PF Rakeem Christmas to Fort Wayne (NBADL).

Memphis Grizzlies - Recalled PG Wade Baldwin from Iowa (NBADL).

Phoenix Suns - Assigned SF Derrick Jones Jr. to Northern Arizona (NBADL).

Hockey

National Hockey League

Arizona Coyotes - Recalled G Justin Peters from Tucson (AHL).

Boston Bruins - Assigned G Zane McIntyre to Atlanta (ECHL). Recalled G Anton Khudobin from Providence (AHL).

Calgary Flames - Recalled C Mark Jankowski from Stockton (AHL).

Colorado Avalanche - Assigned LW Anthony-John Greer to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled G Spencer Martin from San Antonio (AHL).

Columbus Blue Jackets - Recalled RW Justin Scott from Cleveland (AHL).

Nashville Predators - Announced D Matt Carle has retired.

San Jose Sharks - Recalled RW Barclay Goodrow from San Jose (AHL).

Vancouver Canucks - Recalled RW Alexandre Grenier from Utica (AHL).