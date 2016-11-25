Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Basketball
NBA
Timberwolves at Golden State, 9:30 p.m. (FSN)
COLLEGE MEN
Concordia-Moorhead at St. Scholastica, 1 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin-Superior at Bemidji State, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.
Saint Mary’s at St. Scholastica, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Mississippi (Las Vegas), 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Grand Rapids at Princeton, 2 p.m.
Blaine at Duluth East, 2:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
Wild at St. Louis, 7 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)
NAHL
Bismarck at Wilderness (Cloquet), 7:05 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
Finlandia at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m. (ifan.tv)
Wisconsin at Denver, 8:05 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at Harvard, 2:30 p.m.
Cornell at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Proctor at Chisago Lakes tournament, TBA
Hibbing-Chisholm at Mound Westonka, 1 p.m.
Duluth Denfeld at Minnehaha Academy, 3 p.m.
St. Paul Highland Park at International Falls, 7 p.m.
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Mounds View, 7:30 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)
Superior at Eau Claire tournament, TBA
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Hibbing-Chisholm vs. White Bear Lake (Grand Rapids), 11:30 a.m.
Hayward-Ashland vs. D.C. Everest (Mosinee), noon
Blaine at Grand Rapids-Greenway, 1:30 p.m.
Duluth Marshall at St. Cloud Cathedral tournament, 2:30 p.m.
Superior at Duluth (Heritage Center), 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Utah 9 8 .529 —
Oklahoma City 8 8 .500 .5
Portland 8 9 .471 1.0
Denver 6 9 .400 2.0
Minnesota 5 10 .333 3.0
Pacific
W L Pct GB
Golden State 13 2 .867 —
L.A. Clippers 14 3 .824 —
L.A. Lakers 8 8 .500 5.5
Sacramento 6 9 .400 7.0
Phoenix 5 12 .312 8.5
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 13 3 .812 —
Memphis 10 6 .625 3.0
Houston 9 6 .600 3.5
New Orleans 6 10 .375 7.0
Dallas 2 13 .133 10.5
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 10 6 .625 —
Boston 9 7 .562 1.0
New York 8 7 .533 1.5
Brooklyn 4 11 .267 5.5
Philadelphia 4 12 .250 6.0
Central
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 12 2 .857 —
Chicago 10 6 .625 3.0
Detroit 8 9 .471 5.5
Indiana 8 9 .471 5.5
Milwaukee 6 8 .429 6.0
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 10 6 .625 —
Charlotte 8 7 .533 1.5
Orlando 6 10 .375 4.0
Washington 5 9 .357 4.0
Miami 5 10 .333 4.5
Thursday’s Results
No games scheduled
Friday’s Results
Minnesota 98, Phoenix 85
San Antonio 109, Boston 103
Washington 94, Orlando 91
Cleveland 128, Dallas 90
New York 113, Charlotte 111, OT
Chicago 105, Philadelphia 89
Detroit 108, L.A. Clippers 97
Utah 95, Atlanta 68
Toronto 105, Milwaukee 99
Miami 90, Memphis 81
Indiana 118, Brooklyn 97
Oklahoma City at Denver, night
New Orleans at Portland, night
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, night
Houston at Sacramento, night
Today’s Games
San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Miami, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
BIG TEN
Thursday’s Results
Michigan State 73, Baylor 58
West Virginia 89, Illinois 57
Nebraska 80, Dayton 78
Friday’s Results
Minnesota 57, Southern Illinois 45
Michigan State 77, Wichita State 72
Florida State 72, Illinois 61
Rutgers 77, Hartford 75
Northwestern 86, Bryant 66
Virginia 74, Iowa 41
Ohio State 111, Marshall 70
Richmond at Maryland, night
Nebraska at UCLA, night
Today’s Games
NJIT at Purdue, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN 3)
Penn State at George Washington, 3 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Michigan, 6 p.m. (ESPN 3)
NSIC
Today’s Game
Michigan Tech at Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m.
UMAC
Today’s Games
Concordia at St. Scholastica, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
BIG TEN
Thursday’s Results
Georgia 70, Minnesota 58
Purdue 86, Wichita State 49
Penn State 69, Georgia State 42
Michigan 78, Gonzaga 66
UCLA 78, Iowa 65
Friday’s Results
North Carolina 91, Minnesota 77
Georgetown 68, Penn State 54
Purdue 79, Northeastern 54
Princeton 64, Rutgers 34
Maryland 83, Arizona State 42
Ohio State 79, Florida Gulf Coast 66
Michigan State 81, Delaware 64
Northwestern 73, Florida 68
Michigan 76, Winthrop 39
Washington State 79, Nebraska 65
Iowa 90, James Madison 75
Today’s Games
Ole Miss at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.
Stanford at Purdue, 12:30 p.m.
Washington State at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan at Florida State, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
NSIC
Today’s Game
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.
UMAC
Today’s Game
St. Mary’s at St. Scholastica, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 3 p.m.
FOOTBALL
NFL
National Football Conference
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 7 4 0 .636 247 238
Minnesota 6 5 0 .545 218 192
Green Bay 4 6 0 .400 247 276
Chicago 2 8 0 .200 157 237
East
Dallas 10 1 0 .909 316 213
N.Y. Giants 7 3 0 .700 204 200
Washington 6 4 1 .591 280 264
Philadelphia 5 5 0 .500 241 186
South
Atlanta 6 4 0 .600 320 283
Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 235 259
New Orleans 4 6 0 .400 285 286
Carolina 4 6 0 .400 244 246
West
Seattle 7 2 1 .750 219 173
Arizona 4 5 1 .450 226 190
Los Angeles 4 6 0 .400 149 187
San Fran 1 9 0 .100 204 313
American Football Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 2 0 .800 271 180
Miami 6 4 0 .600 218 216
Buffalo 5 5 0 .500 253 215
N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 179 244
South
Houston 6 4 0 .600 181 215
Tennessee 5 6 0 .455 281 275
Indianapolis 5 6 0 .455 270 301
Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 193 265
North
Pittsburgh 6 5 0 .545 266 222
Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 199 187
Cincinnati 3 6 1 .350 199 226
Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 184 325
West
Oakland 8 2 0 .800 272 243
Denver 7 3 0 .700 239 189
Kansas City 7 3 0 .700 222 187
San Diego 4 6 0 .400 292 278
Week 12
Thursday’s Results
Detroit 16, Minnesota 13
Dallas 31, Washington 26
Pittsburgh 28, Indianapolis 7
Sunday’s Games
Tennessee at Chicago, noon
Jacksonville at Buffalo, noon
Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon (CBS3)
Arizona at Atlanta, noon
N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, noon
Los Angeles at New Orleans, noon
San Francisco at Miami, noon
San Diego at Houston, noon
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)
Carolina at Oakland, 3:25 p.m. (CBS3)
New England at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)
Monday’s Game
Green Bay at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/WDSM-AM 710)
Week 13
Thursday’s Game
Dallas at Minnesota, 7:25 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Houston at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
Denver at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Los Angeles at New England, 12 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 3:25 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Iowa (8-4) 6-3
Wisconsin (9-2) 6-2
Nebraska (9-3) 6-3
Minnesota (8-3) 5-3
Northwestern (5-6) 4-4
Illinois (3-8) 2-6
Purdue (3-8) 1-7
East Division
Michigan (10-1) 7-1
Ohio State (10-1) 7-1
Penn State (9-2) 7-1
Indiana (5-6) 3-5
Maryland (5-6) 2-6
Michigan State (3-8) 1-7
Rutgers (2-9 0-8
Friday’s Result
Iowa 40, Nebraska 10
Today’s Games
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610/WDSM-AM 710)
Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)
Michigan at Ohio State, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
Purdue at Indiana, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)
Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)
Michigan State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Tournament
First Round
Today’s Games
St. Francis, Pa. (7-4) at Villanova (8-3), 1 p.m.
Weber State (7-4) at Chattanooga (8-3), 1 p.m.
Lehigh (9-2) at New Hampshire (7-4), 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern (7-3) at Wofford (8-3), 1 p.m.
North Carolina A&T (9-2) at Richmond (8-3), 1 p.m.
Illinois State (6-5) at Central Arkansas (9-2), 2 p.m.
Samford (7-4) at Youngstown State (8-3), 4 p.m.
San Diego (9-1) at Cal Poly (7-4), 6 p.m.
NCAA Division II Tournament
Second Round
Today’s Games
Colorado School of Mines (10-2) at Ferris State (10-2), TBA
Shepherd (11-0) at LIU Post (12-0), TBA
Tuskegee (9-2) at North Greenville (8-4), TBA
Harding (12-0) at Sioux Falls (12-0), noon
Indiana, Pa. (10-1) at California, Pa. (10-0), noon
North Carolina-Pembroke (10-1) at North Alabama (8-1), noon
Texas A&M-Commerce (10-1) at Grand Valley State (11-0), noon
Emporia State (11-1) at Northwest Missouri State (11-0), 1 p.m.
NCAA Division III Tournament
Second Round
Today’s Games
Alfred (10-0) at Western New England (11-0), 11 a.m.
Mount Union (10-1) at Johns Hopkins (11-0), 11 a.m.
Wesley (9-2) at John Carroll (10-1), 11 a.m.
Linfield (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), noon
St. John’s (10-1) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (10-1), noon
St. Thomas (11-0) at Coe (11-0), noon
Wheaton (10-1) at North Central (11-0), noon
Wittenberg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-0), noon
HIGH SCHOOL
MINNESOTA STATE TOURNAMENT
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
CLASS AAAAAA
Friday’s Championship
Totino-Grace 28, Eden Prairie 20
CLASS AAAAA
Today’s Championship
Elk River (12-0) vs. Spring Lake Park (12-0), 4 p.m.
CLASS AAAA
Friday’s Championship
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 31, Winona 28
CLASS AAA
Today’s Championship
Rochester Lourdes (12-0) vs. St. Croix Lutheran (12-0), 1 p.m.
CLASS AA
Friday’s Championship
Caledonia 61, Eden Valley-Watkins 12
CLASS A
Today’s Championship
Rushford-Peterson (12-1) vs. Minneapolis North (12-0), 10 a.m.
NINE-MAN
Friday’s Championship
Grand Meadow 41, Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 21
Hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Chicago 14 6 1 1 30
St. Louis 11 7 2 1 25
Minnesota 11 7 2 0 24
Nashville 10 7 1 2 23
Dallas 9 8 5 0 23
Winnipeg 9 12 2 0 20
Colorado 9 10 0 0 18
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
San Jose 12 8 1 0 25
Edmonton 12 8 1 0 25
Los Angeles 11 9 0 1 23
Anaheim 9 8 3 1 22
Calgary 10 12 0 1 21
Vancouver 8 11 1 1 18
Arizona 6 10 2 0 14
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 15 4 1 1 32
Tampa Bay 13 8 0 1 27
Ottawa 12 7 1 0 25
Boston 11 10 0 0 22
Florida 10 9 0 1 21
Detroit 10 10 1 0 21
Toronto 8 8 2 2 20
Buffalo 7 9 2 3 19
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
NY Rangers 15 6 0 1 31
Washington 13 5 1 1 28
Pittsburgh 12 6 2 1 27
Columbus 11 5 3 0 25
New Jersey 10 6 4 0 24
Philadelphia 9 10 1 2 21
Carolina 8 7 3 1 20
NY Islanders 6 10 2 2 16
Thursday’s Results
Montreal 2, Carolina 1
Ottawa 3, Boston 1
Friday’s Results
Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 2
NY Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2
Chicago 3, Anaheim 2
San Jose 3, NY Islanders 2
Washington 3, Buffalo 1
Nashville 5, Winnipeg 1
Calgary 2, Boston 1
Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 5, New Jersey 4, OT
Dallas 2, Vancouver 1
Edmonton at Arizona, night
Today’s Games
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (10-2-2) 7-1-0-0 21
Denver (7-2-3) 3-0-3-2 14
W. Michigan (8-3-1) 3-3-0-0 9
Neb. Omaha (6-5-2) 3-3-0-0 9
North Dakota (7-4-2) 2-3-1-1 8
St. Cloud State (6-6) 2-4-0-0 6
Colo. College (3-7) 1-3-0-0 3
Miami (3-6-4) 0-4-2-0 2
Friday’s Results
Nebraska-Omaha 2, Northern Michigan 2, overtime
Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3
Denver at Air Force, night
Wisconsin at Colorado College, night
Today’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Denver at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Denver, 8:05 p.m.
BIG TEN
W-L-T-SW Pts
Penn State (11-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Ohio State (8-1-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Minnesota (5-4-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan (5-4-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Wisconsin (6-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan State (3-6) 0-0-0-0 0
Friday’s Results
Northeastern 6, Minnesota 4
Lake Superior State 3, Michigan 1
Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3
Wisconsin at Colorado College, night
Today’s Games
Lake Superior State at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at Denver, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Minnesota at Boston College, noon
NCHA
W-L-T Pts
North Division
St. Norbert (9-1) 0-0-0 10
St. Scholastica (4-3) 3-1-0 6
Lawrence (3-3) 3-1-0 6
Northland (3-5-1) 2-3-1 5
Finlandia (0-8) 0-6-0 0
South Division
Adrian (5-1) 5-1-0 10
Concordia (Wis.) (4-3-1) 3-2-1 7
Lake Forest (5-4) 3-3-0 6
Aurora (2-5) 2-2-0 4
MSOE (3-4-2) 1-3-2 4
Marian (2-6) 1-5-0 2
Friday’s Results
St. Norbert 3, Manhattanville 1
Concordia-Wis. 6, Bethel 4
Lake Forest 4, Nazareth 1
Today’s Games
Finlandia at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.
St. Norbert at Manhattanville, 2 p.m.
Nazareth at Lake Forest, 3 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at Bethel, 4 p.m.
Marian at St. John’s, 4 p.m.
Wis.-Stevens Point at Adrian, 6:05 p.m.
Lawrence at St. Olaf, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Thomas at Adrian, 1:05 p.m.
Lawrence at St. John’s, 2 p.m.
Marian at St. Olaf, 2:30 p.m.
WIAC
W-L-T Pts
Stevens Point (6-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Eau Claire (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Stout (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Superior (3-6) 0-0-0-0 0
River Falls (2-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Today’s Games
Finlandia at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.
Wis.-Stevens Point at Adrian, 6:05 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Wisconsin (13-1-1) 10-1-1-1 32
Minnesota (11-1-2) 9-1-2-2 31
Minn. Duluth (9-3-3) 7-3-2-1 24
North Dakota (6-5-4) 5-4-3-1 19
St. Cloud State (5-9-1) 4-7-1-1 14
Ohio State (7-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10
Bemidji State (5-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10
MS-Mankato (3-11-1) 1-10-1-0 4
Friday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 4, Harvard 1
Lindenwood 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 1
Syracuse 3, North Dakota 0
Vermont 5, St. Cloud State 1
Wisconsin 3, Cornell 0
Today’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Harvard, 2:30 p.m.
Lindenwood at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.
Syracuse at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State vs. Clarkson or Robert Morris, TBA
Cornell at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.
NCHA
W-L-T Pts
Adrian (6-0) 6-0-0 12
Lake Forest (8-2) 4-1-0 8
St. Scholastica (5-3-1) 3-2-1 7
Concordia (Wis.) (3-3-1) 2-2-1 5
Marian (2-4) 2-3-0 4
St. Norbert (2-6) 1-4-0 2
Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0
Today’s Games
Concordia-Moorhead at Marian, 1 p.m.
Adrian vs. Plattsburgh (Middlebury, Vt.), 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Concordia-Moorhead at Marian, 1 p.m.
Adrian vs. Utica or Middlebury (Middlebury, Vt.), TBA
WIAC
W-L-T Pts
River Falls (6-1) 1-1-0-0 2
Eau Claire (5-3) 1-1-0-0 2
Stevens Point (3-3-1) 1-1-0-0 2
Superior (4-5) 1-1-0-0 2
Today’s Game
Wis.-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s, 4 p.m.
SNOWMOBILE RACING
25th Annual Amsoil Duluth
National Snocross
At Spirit Mountain
Friday’s Amsoil Dominator Results
Round 1
Tucker Hibbert, Arctic Cat, def. Brett Nastala, Arctic Cat; Tim Tremblay, Ski-Doo, def. Andrew Carlson, Polaris; Ross Martin, Polaris, def. Kody Kamm, Polaris; Elias Ishoel, Ski-Doo, def. Petter Narsa, Polaris; Adam Renheim, Ski-Doo, def. David Joanis, Ski-Doo; Ryan Springer, Polaris, def. Lincoln Lemieux, Ski-Doo; Kyle Pallin, Polaris, def. Corey Watkinson, Arctic Cat; Corin Todd, Polaris, def. Colby Crapo, Polaris.
Quarterfinals
Hibbert def. Martin; Pallin def. Renheim; Ishoel def. Tremblay; Springer def. Todd
Semifinals
Pallin def. Hibbert; Ishoel def. Springer
Last Chance Qualifier
Hibbert def. Springer
Final
1. Ishoel; 2. Pallin; 3. Springer. DNS — Hibbert (mechanical failure).
volleyball
NCAA Division II Tournament
Central Region
At St. Paul
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.
No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon
No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.
No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.
Transactions
Football
National Football League
Arizona Cardinals - Activated WR Marquis Bundy from the practice squad. Waived WR Chris Hubert.
Carolina Panthers - Activated DE Ryan Delaire from the IR/Designated for Return list. Activated G David Yankey and DB Lou Young from the practice squad. Placed T Michael Oher and CB Zack Sanchez on IR. Waived T Donald Hawkins.
Denver Broncos - Signed LS Thomas Gafford. Waived NT Darius Kilgo.
Indianapolis Colts - Added WR Devin Street to the practice squad.
Minnesota Vikings - Added RB Bishop Sankey to the practice squad.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Charlotte Hornets - Assigned SG Aaron Harrison to Greensboro (NBADL).
Houston Rockets - Assigned PF Chinanu Onuaku to Rio Grande Valley (NBADL).
Indiana Pacers - Assigned PF Rakeem Christmas to Fort Wayne (NBADL).
Memphis Grizzlies - Recalled PG Wade Baldwin from Iowa (NBADL).
Phoenix Suns - Assigned SF Derrick Jones Jr. to Northern Arizona (NBADL).
Hockey
National Hockey League
Arizona Coyotes - Recalled G Justin Peters from Tucson (AHL).
Boston Bruins - Assigned G Zane McIntyre to Atlanta (ECHL). Recalled G Anton Khudobin from Providence (AHL).
Calgary Flames - Recalled C Mark Jankowski from Stockton (AHL).
Colorado Avalanche - Assigned LW Anthony-John Greer to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled G Spencer Martin from San Antonio (AHL).
Columbus Blue Jackets - Recalled RW Justin Scott from Cleveland (AHL).
Nashville Predators - Announced D Matt Carle has retired.
San Jose Sharks - Recalled RW Barclay Goodrow from San Jose (AHL).
Vancouver Canucks - Recalled RW Alexandre Grenier from Utica (AHL).