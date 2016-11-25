Search
Cuban dictator Fidel Castro dead at age 90

    Scoreboard

    By News Tribune on Nov 25, 2016 at 11:39 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Basketball

    NBA

    Timberwolves at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.  (FSN)

    COLLEGE MEN

    Concordia-Moorhead at St. Scholastica, 1 p.m.

    Michigan Tech at Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m.

    Wisconsin-Superior at Bemidji State, 4 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.

    Saint Mary’s at St. Scholastica, 3 p.m.

    Wisconsin vs. Mississippi (Las Vegas), 4:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Grand Rapids at Princeton, 2 p.m.

    Blaine at Duluth East, 2:30 p.m.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Wild at St. Louis, 7 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    NAHL

    Bismarck at Wilderness (Cloquet), 7:05 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    Finlandia at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m. (ifan.tv)

    Wisconsin at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

    Minnesota Duluth at Harvard, 2:30 p.m.

    Cornell at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

    Proctor at Chisago Lakes tournament, TBA

    Hibbing-Chisholm at Mound Westonka, 1 p.m.

    Duluth Denfeld at Minnehaha Academy, 3 p.m.

    St. Paul Highland Park at International Falls, 7 p.m.

    Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Mounds View, 7:30 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)

    Superior at Eau Claire tournament, TBA

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Hibbing-Chisholm vs. White Bear Lake (Grand Rapids), 11:30 a.m.

    Hayward-Ashland vs. D.C. Everest (Mosinee), noon

    Blaine at Grand Rapids-Greenway, 1:30 p.m.

    Duluth Marshall at St. Cloud Cathedral tournament, 2:30 p.m.

    Superior at Duluth (Heritage Center), 7 p.m.

    Basketball

    NBA

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Utah 9 8 .529 —

    Oklahoma City 8 8 .500 .5

    Portland 8 9 .471 1.0

    Denver 6 9 .400 2.0

    Minnesota 5 10 .333 3.0

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    Golden State 13 2 .867 —

    L.A. Clippers 14 3 .824 —

    L.A. Lakers 8 8 .500 5.5

    Sacramento 6 9 .400 7.0

    Phoenix 5 12 .312 8.5

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    San Antonio 13 3 .812 —

    Memphis 10 6 .625 3.0

    Houston 9 6 .600 3.5

    New Orleans 6 10 .375 7.0

    Dallas 2 13 .133 10.5

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Toronto 10 6 .625 —

    Boston 9 7 .562 1.0

    New York 8 7 .533 1.5

    Brooklyn 4 11 .267 5.5

    Philadelphia 4 12 .250 6.0

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 12 2 .857 —

    Chicago 10 6 .625 3.0

    Detroit 8 9 .471 5.5

    Indiana 8 9 .471 5.5

    Milwaukee 6 8 .429 6.0

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Atlanta 10 6 .625 —

    Charlotte 8 7 .533 1.5

    Orlando 6 10 .375 4.0

    Washington 5 9 .357 4.0

    Miami 5 10 .333 4.5

    Thursday’s Results

    No games scheduled

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota 98, Phoenix 85

    San Antonio 109, Boston 103

    Washington 94, Orlando 91

    Cleveland 128, Dallas 90

    New York 113, Charlotte 111, OT

    Chicago 105, Philadelphia 89

    Detroit 108, L.A. Clippers 97

    Utah 95, Atlanta 68

    Toronto 105, Milwaukee 99

    Miami 90, Memphis 81

    Indiana 118, Brooklyn 97

    Oklahoma City at Denver, night

    New Orleans at Portland, night

    Golden State at L.A. Lakers, night

    Houston at Sacramento, night

    Today’s Games

    San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.

    New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

    Detroit at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

    Memphis at Miami, 7 p.m.

    Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    BIG TEN

    Thursday’s Results

    Michigan State 73, Baylor 58

    West Virginia 89, Illinois 57

    Nebraska 80, Dayton 78

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota 57, Southern Illinois 45

    Michigan State 77, Wichita State 72

    Florida State 72, Illinois 61

    Rutgers 77, Hartford 75

    Northwestern 86, Bryant 66

    Virginia 74, Iowa 41

    Ohio State 111, Marshall 70

    Richmond at Maryland, night

    Nebraska at UCLA, night

    Today’s Games

    NJIT at Purdue, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN 3)

    Penn State at George Washington, 3 p.m.

    Mount St. Mary’s at Michigan, 6 p.m. (ESPN 3)

    NSIC

    Today’s Game

    Michigan Tech at Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m.

    UMAC

    Today’s Games

    Concordia at St. Scholastica, 1 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    BIG TEN

    Thursday’s Results

    Georgia 70, Minnesota 58

    Purdue 86, Wichita State 49

    Penn State 69, Georgia State 42

    Michigan 78, Gonzaga 66

    UCLA 78, Iowa 65

    Friday’s Results

    North Carolina 91, Minnesota 77

    Georgetown 68, Penn State 54

    Purdue 79, Northeastern 54

    Princeton 64, Rutgers 34

    Maryland 83, Arizona State 42

    Ohio State 79, Florida Gulf Coast 66

    Michigan State 81, Delaware 64

    Northwestern 73, Florida 68

    Michigan 76, Winthrop 39

    Washington State 79, Nebraska 65

    Iowa 90, James Madison 75

    Today’s Games

    Ole Miss at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

    Stanford at Purdue, 12:30 p.m.

    Washington State at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.

    Michigan at Florida State, 7 p.m.

    Virginia at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

    NSIC

    Today’s Game

    Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.

    UMAC

    Today’s Game

    St. Mary’s at St. Scholastica, 3 p.m.

    Sunday’s Game

    Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 3 p.m.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    National Football Conference

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Detroit 7 4 0 .636 247 238

    Minnesota 6 5 0 .545 218 192

    Green Bay 4 6 0 .400 247 276

    Chicago 2 8 0 .200 157 237

    East

    Dallas 10 1 0 .909 316 213

    N.Y. Giants 7 3 0 .700 204 200

    Washington 6 4 1 .591 280 264

    Philadelphia 5 5 0 .500 241 186

    South

    Atlanta 6 4 0 .600 320 283

    Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 235 259

    New Orleans 4 6 0 .400 285 286

    Carolina 4 6 0 .400 244 246

    West

    Seattle 7 2 1 .750 219 173

    Arizona 4 5 1 .450 226 190

    Los Angeles 4 6 0 .400 149 187

    San Fran 1 9 0 .100 204 313

    American Football Conference

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA

    New England 8 2 0 .800 271 180

    Miami 6 4 0 .600 218 216

    Buffalo 5 5 0 .500 253 215

    N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 179 244

    South

    Houston 6 4 0 .600 181 215

    Tennessee 5 6 0 .455 281 275

    Indianapolis 5 6 0 .455 270 301

    Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 193 265

    North

    Pittsburgh 6 5 0 .545 266 222

    Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 199 187

    Cincinnati 3 6 1 .350 199 226

    Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 184 325

    West

    Oakland 8 2 0 .800 272 243

    Denver 7 3 0 .700 239 189

    Kansas City 7 3 0 .700 222 187

    San Diego 4 6 0 .400 292 278

    Week 12

    Thursday’s Results

    Detroit 16, Minnesota 13

    Dallas 31, Washington 26

    Pittsburgh 28, Indianapolis 7

    Sunday’s Games

    Tennessee at Chicago, noon

    Jacksonville at Buffalo, noon

    Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon (CBS3)

    Arizona at Atlanta, noon

    N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, noon

    Los Angeles at New Orleans, noon

    San Francisco at Miami, noon

    San Diego at Houston, noon

    Seattle at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)

    Carolina at Oakland, 3:25 p.m. (CBS3)

    New England at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.

    Kansas City at Denver, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)

    Monday’s Game

    Green Bay at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/WDSM-AM 710)

    Week 13

    Thursday’s Game

    Dallas at Minnesota, 7:25 p.m.

    Sunday’s Games

    Kansas City at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

    Miami at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

    San Francisco at Chicago, 12 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

    Houston at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

    Denver at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

    Los Angeles at New England, 12 p.m.

    Detroit at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

    Buffalo at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

    Washington at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

    N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at San Diego, 3:25 p.m.

    Carolina at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

    Monday’s Game

    Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Iowa (8-4) 6-3

    Wisconsin (9-2) 6-2

    Nebraska (9-3) 6-3

    Minnesota (8-3) 5-3

    Northwestern (5-6) 4-4

    Illinois (3-8) 2-6

    Purdue (3-8) 1-7

    East Division

    Michigan (10-1) 7-1

    Ohio State (10-1) 7-1

    Penn State (9-2) 7-1

    Indiana (5-6) 3-5

    Maryland (5-6) 2-6

    Michigan State (3-8) 1-7

    Rutgers (2-9 0-8

    Friday’s Result

    Iowa 40, Nebraska 10

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610/WDSM-AM 710)

    Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Michigan at Ohio State, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    Purdue at Indiana, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

    Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)

    Michigan State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    NCAA FCS Tournament

    First Round

    Today’s Games

    St. Francis, Pa. (7-4) at Villanova (8-3), 1 p.m.

    Weber State (7-4) at Chattanooga (8-3), 1 p.m.

    Lehigh (9-2) at New Hampshire (7-4), 1 p.m.

    Charleston Southern (7-3) at Wofford (8-3), 1 p.m.

    North Carolina A&T (9-2) at Richmond (8-3), 1 p.m.

    Illinois State (6-5) at Central Arkansas (9-2), 2 p.m.

    Samford (7-4) at Youngstown State (8-3), 4 p.m.

    San Diego (9-1) at Cal Poly (7-4), 6 p.m.

    NCAA Division II Tournament

    Second Round

    Today’s Games

    Colorado School of Mines (10-2) at Ferris State (10-2), TBA

    Shepherd (11-0) at LIU Post (12-0), TBA

    Tuskegee (9-2) at North Greenville (8-4), TBA

    Harding (12-0) at Sioux Falls (12-0), noon

    Indiana, Pa. (10-1) at California, Pa. (10-0), noon

    North Carolina-Pembroke (10-1) at North Alabama (8-1), noon

    Texas A&M-Commerce (10-1) at Grand Valley State (11-0), noon

    Emporia State (11-1) at Northwest Missouri State (11-0), 1 p.m.

    NCAA Division III Tournament

    Second Round

    Today’s Games

    Alfred (10-0) at Western New England (11-0), 11 a.m.

    Mount Union (10-1) at Johns Hopkins (11-0), 11 a.m.

    Wesley (9-2) at John Carroll (10-1), 11 a.m.

    Linfield (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), noon

    St. John’s (10-1) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (10-1), noon

    St. Thomas (11-0) at Coe (11-0), noon

    Wheaton (10-1) at North Central (11-0), noon

    Wittenberg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-0), noon

    HIGH SCHOOL

    MINNESOTA STATE TOURNAMENT

    At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

    CLASS AAAAAA

    Friday’s Championship

    Totino-Grace 28, Eden Prairie 20

    CLASS AAAAA

    Today’s Championship

    Elk River (12-0) vs. Spring Lake Park (12-0), 4 p.m.

    CLASS AAAA

    Friday’s Championship

    Benilde-St. Margaret’s 31, Winona 28

    CLASS AAA

    Today’s Championship

    Rochester Lourdes (12-0) vs. St. Croix Lutheran (12-0), 1 p.m.

    CLASS AA

    Friday’s Championship

    Caledonia 61, Eden Valley-Watkins 12

    CLASS A

    Today’s Championship

    Rushford-Peterson (12-1) vs. Minneapolis North (12-0), 10 a.m.

    NINE-MAN

    Friday’s Championship

    Grand Meadow 41, Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 21

    Hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Chicago 14 6 1 1 30

    St. Louis 11 7 2 1 25

    Minnesota 11 7 2 0 24

    Nashville 10 7 1 2 23

    Dallas 9 8 5 0 23

    Winnipeg 9 12 2 0 20

    Colorado 9 10 0 0 18

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    San Jose 12 8 1 0 25

    Edmonton 12 8 1 0 25

    Los Angeles 11 9 0 1 23

    Anaheim 9 8 3 1 22

    Calgary 10 12 0 1 21

    Vancouver 8 11 1 1 18

    Arizona 6 10 2 0 14

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 15 4 1 1 32

    Tampa Bay 13 8 0 1 27

    Ottawa 12 7 1 0 25

    Boston 11 10 0 0 22

    Florida 10 9 0 1 21

    Detroit 10 10 1 0 21

    Toronto 8 8 2 2 20

    Buffalo 7 9 2 3 19

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    NY Rangers 15 6 0 1 31

    Washington 13 5 1 1 28

    Pittsburgh 12 6 2 1 27

    Columbus 11 5 3 0 25

    New Jersey 10 6 4 0 24

    Philadelphia 9 10 1 2 21

    Carolina 8 7 3 1 20

    NY Islanders 6 10 2 2 16

    Thursday’s Results

    Montreal 2, Carolina 1

    Ottawa 3, Boston 1

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 2

    NY Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2

    Chicago 3, Anaheim 2

    San Jose 3, NY Islanders 2

    Washington 3, Buffalo 1

    Nashville 5, Winnipeg 1

    Calgary 2, Boston 1

    Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 3

    Detroit 5, New Jersey 4, OT

    Dallas 2, Vancouver 1

    Edmonton at Arizona, night

    Today’s Games

    Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

    Carolina at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

    Montreal at Detroit, 6 p.m.

    Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

    New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

    Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

    Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

    Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

    Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minn. Duluth (10-2-2) 7-1-0-0 21

    Denver (7-2-3) 3-0-3-2 14

    W. Michigan (8-3-1) 3-3-0-0 9

    Neb. Omaha (6-5-2) 3-3-0-0 9

    North Dakota (7-4-2) 2-3-1-1 8

    St. Cloud State (6-6) 2-4-0-0 6

    Colo. College (3-7) 1-3-0-0 3

    Miami (3-6-4) 0-4-2-0 2

    Friday’s Results

    Nebraska-Omaha 2, Northern Michigan 2, overtime

    Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3

    Denver at Air Force, night

    Wisconsin at Colorado College, night

    Today’s Games

    Nebraska-Omaha at Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

    Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    Denver at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

    BIG TEN

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Penn State (11-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Ohio State (8-1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Minnesota (5-4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan (5-4-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Wisconsin (6-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan State (3-6) 0-0-0-0 0

    Friday’s Results

    Northeastern 6, Minnesota 4

    Lake Superior State 3, Michigan 1

    Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3

    Wisconsin at Colorado College, night

    Today’s Games

    Lake Superior State at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

    Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

    Sunday’s Game

    Minnesota at Boston College, noon

    NCHA

    W-L-T Pts

    North Division

    St. Norbert (9-1) 0-0-0 10

    St. Scholastica (4-3) 3-1-0 6

    Lawrence (3-3) 3-1-0 6

    Northland (3-5-1) 2-3-1 5

    Finlandia (0-8) 0-6-0 0

    South Division

    Adrian (5-1) 5-1-0 10

    Concordia (Wis.) (4-3-1) 3-2-1 7

    Lake Forest (5-4) 3-3-0 6

    Aurora (2-5) 2-2-0 4

    MSOE (3-4-2) 1-3-2 4

    Marian (2-6) 1-5-0 2

    Friday’s Results

    St. Norbert 3, Manhattanville 1

    Concordia-Wis. 6, Bethel 4

    Lake Forest 4, Nazareth 1

    Today’s Games

    Finlandia at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

    St. Norbert at Manhattanville, 2 p.m.

    Nazareth at Lake Forest, 3 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at Bethel, 4 p.m.

    Marian at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Adrian, 6:05 p.m.

    Lawrence at St. Olaf, 7:30 p.m.

    Sunday’s Games

    St. Thomas at Adrian, 1:05 p.m.

    Lawrence at St. John’s, 2 p.m.

    Marian at St. Olaf, 2:30 p.m.

    WIAC

    W-L-T Pts

    Stevens Point (6-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Eau Claire (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Stout (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Superior (3-6) 0-0-0-0 0

    River Falls (2-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Today’s Games

    Finlandia at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Adrian, 6:05 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Wisconsin (13-1-1) 10-1-1-1 32

    Minnesota (11-1-2) 9-1-2-2 31

    Minn. Duluth (9-3-3) 7-3-2-1 24

    North Dakota (6-5-4) 5-4-3-1 19

    St. Cloud State (5-9-1) 4-7-1-1 14

    Ohio State (7-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10

    Bemidji State (5-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10

    MS-Mankato (3-11-1) 1-10-1-0 4

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 4, Harvard 1

    Lindenwood 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 1

    Syracuse 3, North Dakota 0

    Vermont 5, St. Cloud State 1

    Wisconsin 3, Cornell 0

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Harvard, 2:30 p.m.

    Lindenwood at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

    Syracuse at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

    Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

    St. Cloud State vs. Clarkson or Robert Morris, TBA

    Cornell at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

    Sunday’s Game

    Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

    NCHA

    W-L-T Pts

    Adrian (6-0) 6-0-0 12

    Lake Forest (8-2) 4-1-0 8

    St. Scholastica (5-3-1) 3-2-1 7

    Concordia (Wis.) (3-3-1) 2-2-1 5

    Marian (2-4) 2-3-0 4

    St. Norbert (2-6) 1-4-0 2

    Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0

    Today’s Games

    Concordia-Moorhead at Marian, 1 p.m.

    Adrian vs. Plattsburgh (Middlebury, Vt.), 4 p.m.

    Sunday’s Games

    Concordia-Moorhead at Marian, 1 p.m.

    Adrian vs. Utica or Middlebury (Middlebury, Vt.), TBA

    WIAC

    W-L-T Pts

    River Falls (6-1) 1-1-0-0 2

    Eau Claire (5-3) 1-1-0-0 2

    Stevens Point (3-3-1) 1-1-0-0 2

    Superior (4-5) 1-1-0-0 2

    Today’s Game

    Wis.-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s, 4 p.m.

    SNOWMOBILE RACING

    25th Annual Amsoil Duluth

    National Snocross

    At Spirit Mountain

    Friday’s Amsoil Dominator Results

    Round 1

    Tucker Hibbert, Arctic Cat, def. Brett Nastala, Arctic Cat; Tim Tremblay, Ski-Doo, def. Andrew Carlson, Polaris; Ross Martin, Polaris, def. Kody Kamm, Polaris; Elias Ishoel, Ski-Doo, def. Petter Narsa, Polaris; Adam Renheim, Ski-Doo, def. David Joanis, Ski-Doo; Ryan Springer, Polaris, def. Lincoln Lemieux, Ski-Doo; Kyle Pallin, Polaris, def. Corey Watkinson, Arctic Cat; Corin Todd, Polaris, def. Colby Crapo, Polaris.

    Quarterfinals

    Hibbert def. Martin; Pallin def. Renheim; Ishoel def. Tremblay; Springer def. Todd

    Semifinals

    Pallin def. Hibbert; Ishoel def. Springer

    Last Chance Qualifier

    Hibbert def. Springer

    Final

    1. Ishoel; 2. Pallin; 3. Springer. DNS — Hibbert (mechanical failure).

    volleyball

    NCAA Division II Tournament

    Central Region

    At St. Paul

    Thursday’s Quarterfinals

    No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.

    No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon

    No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.

    No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.

    Transactions

    Football

    National Football League

    Arizona Cardinals - Activated WR Marquis Bundy from the practice squad. Waived WR Chris Hubert.

    Carolina Panthers - Activated DE Ryan Delaire from the IR/Designated for Return list. Activated G David Yankey and DB Lou Young from the practice squad. Placed T Michael Oher and CB Zack Sanchez on IR. Waived T Donald Hawkins.

    Denver Broncos - Signed LS Thomas Gafford. Waived NT Darius Kilgo.

    Indianapolis Colts - Added WR Devin Street to the practice squad.

    Minnesota Vikings - Added RB Bishop Sankey to the practice squad.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Charlotte Hornets - Assigned SG Aaron Harrison to Greensboro (NBADL).

    Houston Rockets - Assigned PF Chinanu Onuaku to Rio Grande Valley (NBADL).

    Indiana Pacers - Assigned PF Rakeem Christmas to Fort Wayne (NBADL).

    Memphis Grizzlies - Recalled PG Wade Baldwin from Iowa (NBADL).

    Phoenix Suns - Assigned SF Derrick Jones Jr. to Northern Arizona (NBADL).

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Arizona Coyotes - Recalled G Justin Peters from Tucson (AHL).

    Boston Bruins - Assigned G Zane McIntyre to Atlanta (ECHL). Recalled G Anton Khudobin from Providence (AHL).

    Calgary Flames - Recalled C Mark Jankowski from Stockton (AHL).

    Colorado Avalanche - Assigned LW Anthony-John Greer to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled G Spencer Martin from San Antonio (AHL).

    Columbus Blue Jackets - Recalled RW Justin Scott from Cleveland (AHL).

    Nashville Predators - Announced D Matt Carle has retired.

    San Jose Sharks - Recalled RW Barclay Goodrow from San Jose (AHL).

    Vancouver Canucks - Recalled RW Alexandre Grenier from Utica (AHL).

