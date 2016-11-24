“I’d eat my turkey, have my slice of pie and then say, ‘Happy Thanksgiving, everybody!’ And I’d be out the door,” Sinderman said. “I know it sounds rough because Thanksgiving is a family holiday, but that’s exactly how it would go. This is the most important weekend of the year.”

Sinderman spends his Thanksgiving weekends watching the Amsoil Duluth National Snocross at Spirit Mountain. Now in its 25th year, Sinderman, 34, is marking his 20th straight year attending Duluth’s annual Thanksgiving weekend tradition. It’s diehards like Sinderman who are the backbone of snowmobile racing, helping the three-day Duluth National grow from a bit of a novelty in 1992 to an event that averages about 10,000 spectators per day.

For the past 10 years, Sinderman hasn’t just attended the Duluth National, he’s been the first in line, receiving ticket No. 0001.

Sinderman moved to Duluth in May but remembers driving from Finland to Duluth through snowstorms, going past cars in the ditch. He often attended by himself, getting a hotel off the freeway and walking to the Spirit Mountain Chalet, sometimes arriving more than two hours before tickets went on sale Friday morning.

“Employees at Spirit Mountain will be walking in and go, ‘Can we help you?’ ” Sinderman said. “And I’d go, ‘Just waiting for the doors to open for snocross.’ And they’d go, ‘You’re a little early, aren’t you?’ And I’d say, ‘I don’t care.’ I’ve stood out there to the point where my ears are red and my teeth are chattering, but I tough it out.”

Sinderman likes getting that first ticket, and he loves getting an indoor seat to watch all the action. He doesn’t care if it’s kid’s races or the pros. He loves it all.

Sinderman isn’t sure if his girlfriend of a year will join him.

“When she found out how extreme I am, how early I get up and how long I wait outside, she still isn’t 100 percent sure if she’s going to go,” Sinderman said. “Last year when I was at snocross we had just met. She was a little bit curious, and I said, ‘Nope, this is my weekend.’ ”

Lifelong fan

Sinderman returns to Finland on weekends to help his parents and serve as a volunteer firefighter. He rides snowmobiles every weekend in the winter, so long as it is warmer than 10 below zero.

“If it’s above that, it’s a guarantee I’m out riding,” he said. “Nothing beats pulling the cord on your sled and hitting the throttle after that first big snowstorm, getting your first whiff of two-stroke, cold smoke as I call it.”

Sinderman said he has loved snowmobiles as soon as he could walk, with his older cousin, Gary Nikolai, taking him for rides. They’d go riding in his grandmother’s field.

It wasn’t long before Sinderman was riding with his friends, and if they got a sled stuck, all the kids would try to get it out. If that didn’t work, they would enlist one of their dads to help push.

“Most little kids were into taking a toboggan down a hill,” Sinderman said. “I was all about snowmobiles. I’d just laugh every time they pinned the throttle.”

Nikolai passed onto his cousin his love of Arctic Cats, with their distinctive green and black color scheme.

“I bleed green,” Sinderman said. “Once I was old enough to go to the races, if it was a green snowmobile, that’s who I pulled for. I became an Arctic Cat nut. I don’t get autographs from Polaris or Ski-Doo racers. To me, that would be a sin. Fans in this sport are very loyal.”

Sinderman was transfixed the first time he saw snocross on TV, in particular, the Duluth National. The teenager begged his father to take him, and then finally, in 1997, he went.

“Dad said, ‘You really want to go down there and sit outside in the cold just to watch sleds go around?” Sinderman said. “And I said, “Yeeeeah!”

Hibbert’s biggest fan

It is Sinderman’s love of Arctic Cat that helped foster a friendship with snocross superstar Tucker Hibbert, the face of Arctic Cat racing.

Tucker called Sinderman an unofficial member of his team.

“Snocross has a lot of diehard fans, but he may be the most diehard of them all,” Hibbert said. “He’s awesome.”

Hibbert’s wife, Mandi, called Sinderman the team’s biggest fan. Literally. At 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, Sinderman said he never gets hassled going for that first ticket.

But the fact is, Sinderman is a big teddy bear at heart.

“Chris is one of the nicest, most-passionate and generous fans I’ve ever met,” Mandi Hibbert said.

Sinderman said it’s the other way around.

Sinderman has sent the Hibberts homemade brittle while Tucker has autographed side panels off his race sled for Sinderman to raise money during the Finland Snowmobile Club’s annual vintage snowmobile run.

“The very first time I met Tucker and got his autograph, from that point forward, he always remembered my name,” Sinderman said. “The majority of the racers in the snocross family are friendly and courteous, but Tucker takes that one step further. He makes time for all of his fans. If he has a line 200 people deep, he’s going to make sure they all get an autograph and a picture, whatever they want, win or lose. That’s one thing that made me gravitate toward him. I’m his biggest fan.”

And he’s also the biggest fan of the Amsoil Duluth National Snocross.

It’s hard to get any bigger. He thinks snocross all year long.

Sinderman and friend, Chuck Meeks, who also happens to be his snowmobile mechanic, will make a crockpot of chili or sloppy joes and live stream all the races on Meeks’ big-screen TV. But Duluth, that’s different, it’s just too big, too close and too good not to be seen live. It’s the kickoff to winter, after all, and Sinderman has to be there. He plans his life around it.

“I would tell whoever my employer was at the time, you can deny me any other weekend, but I need this weekend off,” Sinderman said. “This weekend is special.

“I was hooked from the start. As soon as that light goes green, and you hear those racers pin that throttle, and you hear the roar of that machine, you know it’s game on. It gets crazy, and I love it.”