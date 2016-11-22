Sidelines
AWARDS
College football: North Dakota’s Deion Harris was named to the All-Big Sky Conference first team on Tuesday. The junior cornerback from Hibbing led the conference with 14 passes defended and five interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns.
College women’s hockey: Minnesota Duluth sophomore goaltender Maddie Rooney was named WCHA co-Defensive Player of the Week after making an NCAA-leading 88 saves on 93 shots over the weekend in a home win and loss to No. 1 Wisconsin. Rooney stopped 45 shots Friday to hand the Badgers their first loss of the season.
College men’s hockey: Grand Rapids native Patrick Moore was named a WIAC Athlete of the Week after recording six assists while leading Wisconsin-Eau Claire to a pair of victories last weekend. Moore scored a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win over Concordia (Wis.) Friday night, before scoring twice and picking up an assist in a 5-3 win at Lake Forest on Saturday.
College men’s basketball: Wisconsin-Superior freshman Rafael Monteiro was named UMAC Player of the Week after scoring 21 points in each of his first three games for the Yellowjackets. The Brazil native is a perfect 13-of-13 on free throws, while also adding seven assists, four blocks and three steals through three games.
800 Series
Who: Jim Sonneson
Where: Skyline Lanes
When: Monday
League: Arrowhead Sportsman
Team: CN Docks
Average: 229