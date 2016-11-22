College women’s hockey: Minnesota Duluth sophomore goaltender Maddie Rooney was named WCHA co-Defensive Player of the Week after making an NCAA-leading 88 saves on 93 shots over the weekend in a home win and loss to No. 1 Wisconsin. Rooney stopped 45 shots Friday to hand the Badgers their first loss of the season.

College men’s hockey: Grand Rapids native Patrick Moore was named a WIAC Athlete of the Week after recording six assists while leading Wisconsin-Eau Claire to a pair of victories last weekend. Moore scored a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win over Concordia (Wis.) Friday night, before scoring twice and picking up an assist in a 5-3 win at Lake Forest on Saturday.

College men’s basketball: Wisconsin-Superior freshman Rafael Monteiro was named UMAC Player of the Week after scoring 21 points in each of his first three games for the Yellowjackets. The Brazil native is a perfect 13-of-13 on free throws, while also adding seven assists, four blocks and three steals through three games.

