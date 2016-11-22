Scoreboard

COLLEGE WOMEN

Minnesota Duluth at Lake Superior State, 4:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

Winnipeg at Wild, 6 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1/WXXZ-FM 95.3)

NAHL

Magicians at Wilderness, 7 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

Western Conference

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Oklahoma City 8 6 .571 —

Portland 8 8 .500 1.0

Utah 7 8 .467 1.5

Denver 5 8 .385 2.5

Minnesota 4 9 .308 3.5

Pacific

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 13 2 .867 —

Golden State 12 2 .857 .5

L.A. Lakers 7 7 .500 5.5

Sacramento 5 9 .357 7.5

Phoenix 4 11 .267 9.0

Southwest

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 11 3 .786 —

Memphis 9 5 .643 2.0

Houston 9 5 .643 2.0

New Orleans 5 10 .333 6.5

Dallas 2 11 .154 8.5

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Toronto 8 6 .571 —

Boston 8 6 .571 —

New York 7 7 .500 1.0

Brooklyn 4 9 .308 3.5

Philadelphia 4 10 .286 4.0

Central

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 10 2 .833 —

Chicago 9 5 .643 2.0

Indiana 7 8 .467 4.5

Milwaukee 6 7 .462 4.5

Detroit 6 9 .400 5.5

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 9 5 .643 —

Charlotte 8 5 .615 .5

Orlando 6 8 .429 3.0

Miami 4 9 .308 4.5

Washington 4 9 .308 4.5

Monday’s Results

Boston 99, Minnesota 93

Philadelphia 101, Miami 94

Washington 106, Phoenix 101

Memphis 105, Charlotte 90

Golden State 120, Indiana 83

Houston 99, Detroit 96

Milwaukee 93, Orlando 89

xSan Antonio 96, Dallas 91

L.A. Clippers 123, Toronto 115

Tuesday’s Results

New York 107, Portland 103

New Orleans 112, Atlanta 94

Chicago at Denver, night

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, night

Today’s Games

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

BIG TEN

Monday’s Results

Wisconsin 74, Tennessee 62

Ohio State 66, Western Carolina 38

Winthrop 84, Illinois 80, OT

Northwestern 77, Texas 58

Tuesday’s Results

Minnesota 85, Arkansas 71

Wisconsin 73, Georgetown 57

Maryland 77, Stony Brook 63

Notre Dame 70, Northwestern 66

Purdue 85, Utah State 64

Fort Wayne 71, Indiana 68

Today’s Games

Michigan at South Carolina, 4 p.m. (ESPN U)

Michigan State at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Jackson State at Ohio State, 6 p.m. (ESPN 3)

Colgate at Penn State, 6 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

North Texas at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

NSIC

Tuesday’s Result

Northern Michigan 71, Minnesota Duluth 65

UMAC

Tuesday’s Results

St. Thomas 83, St. Scholastica 65

Wisconsin-Stout 95, Wisconsin-Superior 60

COLLEGE WOMEN

BIG TEN

Monday’s Result

Michigan 66, Western Michigan 40

Tuesday’s Results

Wisconsin-Milwaukee 80, Wisconsin 63

Mercer 51, Illinois 33

Nebraska 66, Nebraska-Omaha 58

Michigan State at Oregon, night

Today’s Game

Massachusetts Lowell at Indiana, 1 p.m.

NSIC

Tuesday’s Result

Northern Michigan 69, Minnesota Duluth 55

Today’s Game

Minnesota Duluth at Lake Superior State, 4:30 p.m.

UMAC

Tuesday’s Result

Concordia-Moorhead 60, St. Scholastica 47

Football

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (9-2) 6-2

Wisconsin (9-2) 6-2

Minnesota (8-3) 5-3

Iowa (7-4) 5-3

Northwestern (5-6) 4-4

Illinois (3-8) 2-6

Purdue (3-8) 1-7

East Division

Michigan (10-1) 7-1

Ohio State (10-1) 7-1

Penn State (9-2) 7-1

Indiana (5-6) 3-5

Maryland (5-6) 2-6

Michigan State (3-8) 1-7

Rutgers (2-9 0-8

Friday’s Game

Nebraska at Iowa, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610/WDSM-AM 710)

Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

Michigan at Ohio State, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

Purdue at Indiana, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)

Michigan State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Tournament

First Round

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis, Pa. (7-4) at Villanova (8-3), 1 p.m.

Weber State (7-4) at Chattanooga (8-3), 1 p.m.

Lehigh (9-2) at New Hampshire (7-4), 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern (7-3) at Wofford (8-3), 1 p.m.

North Carolina A&T (9-2) at Richmond (8-3), 1 p.m.

Illinois State (6-5) at Central Arkansas (9-2), 2 p.m.

Samford (7-4) at Youngstown State (8-3), 4 p.m.

San Diego (9-1) at Cal Poly (7-4), 6 p.m.

NCAA Division II Tournament

Second Round

Saturday’s Games

Colorado School of Mines (10-2) at Ferris State (10-2), TBA

Shepherd (11-0) at LIU Post (12-0), TBA

Tuskegee (9-2) at North Greenville (8-4), TBA

Harding (12-0) at Sioux Falls (12-0), noon

Indiana, Pa. (10-1) at California, Pa. (10-0), noon

North Carolina-Pembroke (10-1) at North Alabama (8-1), noon

Texas A&M-Commerce (10-1) at Grand Valley State (11-0), noon

Emporia State (11-1) at Northwest Missouri State (11-0), 1 p.m.

NCAA Division III Tournament

Second Round

Saturday’s Games

Alfred (10-0) at Western New England (11-0), 11 a.m.

Mount Union (10-1) at Johns Hopkins (11-0), 11 a.m.

Wesley (9-2) at John Carroll (10-1), 11 a.m.

Linfield (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), noon

St. John’s (10-1) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (10-1), noon

St. Thomas (11-0) at Coe (11-0), noon

Wheaton (10-1) at North Central (11-0), noon

Wittenberg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-0), noon

HIGH SCHOOL

MINNESOTA STATE TOURNAMENT

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

CLASS AAAAAA

Friday’s Championship

Totino-Grace (12-0) vs. Eden Prairie (11-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS AAAAA

Saturday’s Championship

Elk River (12-0) vs. Spring Lake Park (12-0), 4 p.m.

CLASS AAAA

Friday’s Championship

Benilde-St. Margaret’s (9-3) vs. Winona (11-1), 4 p.m.

CLASS AAA

Saturday’s Championship

Rochester Lourdes (12-0) vs. St. Croix Lutheran (12-0), 1 p.m.

CLASS AA

Friday’s Championship

Eden Valley-Watkins (11-1) vs. Caledonia (13-0), 1 p.m.

CLASS A

Saturday’s Championship

Rushford-Peterson (12-1) vs. Minneapolis North (12-0), 10 a.m.

NINE-MAN

Friday’s Championship

Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran (13-0) vs. Grand Meadow (13-0), 10 a.m.

Hockey

NHL

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

Chicago 13 5 1 1 28

St. Louis 11 6 2 1 25

Dallas 8 7 5 0 21

Minnesota 9 7 2 0 20

Winnipeg 9 10 2 0 20

Nashville 8 7 1 2 19

Colorado 9 9 0 0 18

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Edmonton 11 8 1 0 23

San Jose 10 8 1 0 21

Anaheim 9 7 3 0 21

Los Angeles 10 9 0 1 21

Calgary 8 12 0 1 17

Vancouver 7 10 1 1 16

Arizona 6 9 2 0 14

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 14 4 1 1 30

Tampa Bay 12 7 0 1 25

Ottawa 11 7 1 0 23

Boston 11 8 0 0 22

Florida 10 9 0 1 21

Toronto 8 8 2 1 19

Buffalo 7 8 2 2 18

Detroit 8 10 1 0 17

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

NY Rangers 14 5 0 1 29

Pittsburgh 11 5 2 1 25

Washington 11 5 1 1 24

Columbus 10 4 3 0 23

New Jersey 9 6 3 0 21

Philadelphia 9 8 1 2 21

Carolina 8 6 3 1 20

NY Islanders 5 8 2 2 14

Monday’s Results

Dallas 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Buffalo 4, Calgary 2

NY Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 3, Columbus 2, OT

Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 1

Edmonton 5, Chicago 0

San Jose 4, New Jersey 0

Tuesday’s Results

St. Louis 4, Boston 2

Carolina 2, Toronto 1

Ottawa 4, Montreal 3

Philadelphia 3, Florida 1

NY Islanders at Anaheim, night

Today’s Games

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.

NY Islanders at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minn. Duluth (10-2-2) 7-1-0-0 21

Denver (7-2-3) 3-0-3-2 14

W. Michigan (8-3-1) 3-3-0-0 9

Neb. Omaha (6-5-1) 3-3-0-0 9

North Dakota (7-4-2) 2-3-1-1 8

St. Cloud State (6-6) 2-4-0-0 6

Colo. College (3-7) 1-3-0-0 3

Miami (3-6-4) 0-4-2-0 2

Friday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, 8:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

BIG TEN

W-L-T-SW Pts

Penn State (11-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Ohio State (8-1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Minnesota (5-3-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan (5-4-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Wisconsin (6-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan State (3-6) 0-0-0-0 0

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Lake Superior State at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

Wisconsin at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Superior State at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Minnesota at Boston College, noon

NCHA

Tuesday’s Results

MSOE 5, Saint Mary’s 2

Wis.-Eau Claire 4, Northland 1

Friday’s Games

St. Norbert at Manhattanville, 6 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at Bethel, 7 p.m.

Nazareth at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.

WIAC

Tuesday’s Results

Hamline 4, Wis.-Superior 3 (OT)

Wisconsin-Eau Claire 4, Northland 1

Saturday’s Games

Finlandia at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

Wis.-Stevens Point at Adrian, 6:05 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Wisconsin (12-1-1) 10-1-1-1 32

Minnesota (11-1-2) 9-1-2-2 31

Minn. Duluth (8-3-3) 7-3-2-1 24

North Dakota (6-4-4) 5-4-3-1 19

St. Cloud State (5-8-1) 4-7-1-1 14

Ohio State (7-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10

Bemidji State (5-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10

MS-Mankato (3-10-1) 1-10-1-0 4

Friday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Harvard, 6 p.m.

Lindenwood at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

Syracuse at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Vermont, 3 p.m.

Cornell at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Harvard, 2:30 p.m.

Lindenwood at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

Syracuse at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State vs. Clarkson or Robert Morris, TBA

Cornell at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

NCHA

Tuesday’s Results

St. Scholastica 4, Marian 1

St. Norbert 1, Finlandia 0

Saturday’s Games

Concordia-Moorhead at Marian, 1 p.m.

Adrian vs. Plattsburgh (Middlebury, Vt.), 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Concordia-Moorhead at Marian, 1 p.m.

Adrian vs. Utica or Middlebury (Middlebury, Vt.), TBA

WIAC

Tuesday’s Results

Gustavus Adolphus 1, Wis.-Superior 0

Wis.-River Falls 6, St. Olaf 2

Saturday’s Game

Wis.-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Tuesday’s Result

Hibbing-Chis. 1-0-0-1—2

Proctor-Herm. 0-0-1-0—1

First period — 1. HC, Rachael Skorich (Emily Anderson, Katie Carpenter), 4:37.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 2. PH, Brionna Stafne, 1:38.

Overtime — 3. HC, Mallorie Iozzo (Lilly Rewertz, Maddie Rewertz), 2:17.

Saves — Abby Edstrom, HC, 23; Ryan Gray, PH, 15.

volleyball

COLLEGE WOMEN

NCAA Division II Tournament

Central Region

At St. Paul

Thursday, Dec. 1

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.

No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon

No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Semifinals

Nebraska-Kearney/Augustana winner vs. Southwest Minnesota State/Wayne State winner, 5 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth/Winona State winner vs. Concordia-St. Paul/Southern Nazarene winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Baltimore Orioles - Named Alan Mills bullpen coach. Named Roger McDowell pitching coach.

Chicago White Sox - Released RHP Anthony Ranaudo.

Houston Astros - Outrighted 1B Jonathan Singleton to Fesno (PCL).

Los Angeles Angels - Claimed 2B Nolan Fontana off waivers from the Houston Astros. Designated C Juan Graterol for assignment.

Seattle Mariners - Released RHP Tom Wilhelmsen.

Texas Rangers - Claimed LHP David Rollins off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

Football

National Football League

Arizona Cardinals - Added LB Reshard Cliett to the practice squad. Signed LB Sio Moore. Waived LB Joplo Bartu.

Atlanta Falcons - Signed P Matt Wile.

Carolina Panthers - Added DB Tyler Patmon to the practice squad. Cut DT Bruce Gaston.

Chicago Bears - Added WR Dres Anderson to the practice squad. Cut DE Jimmy Staten and WR Darius Jennings. Signed DB De’Vante Bausby.

Cincinnati Bengals - Added LS Tyler Ott to the practice squad. Placed RB Giovani Bernard on IR.

Dallas Cowboys - Placed DB Josh Thomas on the non-football injury list.

Denver Broncos - Cut DB Taurean Nixon and DB Ryan Murphy.

Detroit Lions - Waived WR Corey Fuller.

Green Bay Packers - Added LB Derrick Mathews to the practice squad.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Added TE E.J. Bibbs to the practice squad.

Kansas City Chiefs - Waived RB Bishop Sankey.

Los Angeles Rams - Activated LB Nic Grigsby and DB Michael Jordan from the practice squad. Added LB Randell Johnson to the practice squad. Placed LB Josh Forrest on IR. Waived DB CB Dwayne Gratz and CB Troy Hill.

Miami Dolphins - Added T Jesse Davis to the practice squad.

New York Giants - Added LB Deontae Skinner to the practice squad. Cut QB Logan Thomas.

New York Jets - Signed WR Jeremy Ross. Waived LB Taiwan Jones.

Philadelphia Eagles - Cut DB Aaron Grymes.

San Diego Chargers - Acquired RB Ronnie Hillman off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings. Activated DB Trovon Reed from the practice squad. Placed NT Brandon Mebane on IR. Waived WR Griff Whalen.

Seattle Seahawks - Added RB Zac Brooks to the practice squad. Waived T J’Marcus Webb.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL suspended DB Jude Adjei-Barimah four games for violating the league’s policy on PED’s.

NCAA Football

Notre Dame - Announced the NCAA has placed the program on one-year probation, fined the program $5,000, and will have to forfeit 21 victories from the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons due to academic misconduct.

Washington State - Announced QB Peyton Bender has left the program and will transfer to Kansas.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Brooklyn Nets - Assigned PF Chris McCullough to Long Island (NBADL).

Philadelphia 76ers - Recalled SG Timothe Luwawu from Delaware (NBADL).

Utah Jazz - Recalled PG Joel Bolomboy from Salt Lake City (NBADL).

NCAA Basketball

Morehead St. - Suspended head coach Sean Woods indefinitely for complaints received by the program.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Calgary Flames - Assigned RW Linden Vey to Stockton (AHL).

Detroit Red Wings - Loaned RW Tomas Jurco to Grand Rapids (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.

Minnesota Wild - Assigned C Christoph Bertschy to Iowa (AHL).

Pittsburgh Penguins - Loaned D Derrick Pouliot to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.

San Jose Sharks - Assigned C Daniel O’Regan to San Jose (AHL). Re-signed D Brent Burns to an eight-year, $64 million contract extension.

Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned RW Erik Condra to Syracuse (AHL).

Vancouver Canucks - Recalled C Joseph Labate from Utica (AHL).