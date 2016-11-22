Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Basketball
NBA
Timberwolves at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
COLLEGE MEN
Wisconsin at Maui Invitational (Hawaii), TBD
COLLEGE WOMEN
Minnesota Duluth at Lake Superior State, 4:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
Winnipeg at Wild, 6 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1/WXXZ-FM 95.3)
NAHL
Magicians at Wilderness, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 8 6 .571 —
Portland 8 8 .500 1.0
Utah 7 8 .467 1.5
Denver 5 8 .385 2.5
Minnesota 4 9 .308 3.5
Pacific
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 13 2 .867 —
Golden State 12 2 .857 .5
L.A. Lakers 7 7 .500 5.5
Sacramento 5 9 .357 7.5
Phoenix 4 11 .267 9.0
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 11 3 .786 —
Memphis 9 5 .643 2.0
Houston 9 5 .643 2.0
New Orleans 5 10 .333 6.5
Dallas 2 11 .154 8.5
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 8 6 .571 —
Boston 8 6 .571 —
New York 7 7 .500 1.0
Brooklyn 4 9 .308 3.5
Philadelphia 4 10 .286 4.0
Central
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 10 2 .833 —
Chicago 9 5 .643 2.0
Indiana 7 8 .467 4.5
Milwaukee 6 7 .462 4.5
Detroit 6 9 .400 5.5
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 9 5 .643 —
Charlotte 8 5 .615 .5
Orlando 6 8 .429 3.0
Miami 4 9 .308 4.5
Washington 4 9 .308 4.5
Monday’s Results
Boston 99, Minnesota 93
Philadelphia 101, Miami 94
Washington 106, Phoenix 101
Memphis 105, Charlotte 90
Golden State 120, Indiana 83
Houston 99, Detroit 96
Milwaukee 93, Orlando 89
xSan Antonio 96, Dallas 91
L.A. Clippers 123, Toronto 115
Tuesday’s Results
New York 107, Portland 103
New Orleans 112, Atlanta 94
Chicago at Denver, night
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, night
Today’s Games
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Portland at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
BIG TEN
Monday’s Results
Wisconsin 74, Tennessee 62
Ohio State 66, Western Carolina 38
Winthrop 84, Illinois 80, OT
Northwestern 77, Texas 58
Tuesday’s Results
Minnesota 85, Arkansas 71
Wisconsin 73, Georgetown 57
Maryland 77, Stony Brook 63
Notre Dame 70, Northwestern 66
Purdue 85, Utah State 64
Fort Wayne 71, Indiana 68
Today’s Games
Michigan at South Carolina, 4 p.m. (ESPN U)
Michigan State at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
Jackson State at Ohio State, 6 p.m. (ESPN 3)
Colgate at Penn State, 6 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
North Texas at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
NSIC
Tuesday’s Result
Northern Michigan 71, Minnesota Duluth 65
UMAC
Tuesday’s Results
St. Thomas 83, St. Scholastica 65
Wisconsin-Stout 95, Wisconsin-Superior 60
COLLEGE WOMEN
BIG TEN
Monday’s Result
Michigan 66, Western Michigan 40
Tuesday’s Results
Wisconsin-Milwaukee 80, Wisconsin 63
Mercer 51, Illinois 33
Nebraska 66, Nebraska-Omaha 58
Michigan State at Oregon, night
Today’s Game
Massachusetts Lowell at Indiana, 1 p.m.
NSIC
Tuesday’s Result
Northern Michigan 69, Minnesota Duluth 55
Today’s Game
Minnesota Duluth at Lake Superior State, 4:30 p.m.
UMAC
Tuesday’s Result
Concordia-Moorhead 60, St. Scholastica 47
Football
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (9-2) 6-2
Wisconsin (9-2) 6-2
Minnesota (8-3) 5-3
Iowa (7-4) 5-3
Northwestern (5-6) 4-4
Illinois (3-8) 2-6
Purdue (3-8) 1-7
East Division
Michigan (10-1) 7-1
Ohio State (10-1) 7-1
Penn State (9-2) 7-1
Indiana (5-6) 3-5
Maryland (5-6) 2-6
Michigan State (3-8) 1-7
Rutgers (2-9 0-8
Friday’s Game
Nebraska at Iowa, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610/WDSM-AM 710)
Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)
Michigan at Ohio State, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
Purdue at Indiana, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)
Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)
Michigan State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Tournament
First Round
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis, Pa. (7-4) at Villanova (8-3), 1 p.m.
Weber State (7-4) at Chattanooga (8-3), 1 p.m.
Lehigh (9-2) at New Hampshire (7-4), 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern (7-3) at Wofford (8-3), 1 p.m.
North Carolina A&T (9-2) at Richmond (8-3), 1 p.m.
Illinois State (6-5) at Central Arkansas (9-2), 2 p.m.
Samford (7-4) at Youngstown State (8-3), 4 p.m.
San Diego (9-1) at Cal Poly (7-4), 6 p.m.
NCAA Division II Tournament
Second Round
Saturday’s Games
Colorado School of Mines (10-2) at Ferris State (10-2), TBA
Shepherd (11-0) at LIU Post (12-0), TBA
Tuskegee (9-2) at North Greenville (8-4), TBA
Harding (12-0) at Sioux Falls (12-0), noon
Indiana, Pa. (10-1) at California, Pa. (10-0), noon
North Carolina-Pembroke (10-1) at North Alabama (8-1), noon
Texas A&M-Commerce (10-1) at Grand Valley State (11-0), noon
Emporia State (11-1) at Northwest Missouri State (11-0), 1 p.m.
NCAA Division III Tournament
Second Round
Saturday’s Games
Alfred (10-0) at Western New England (11-0), 11 a.m.
Mount Union (10-1) at Johns Hopkins (11-0), 11 a.m.
Wesley (9-2) at John Carroll (10-1), 11 a.m.
Linfield (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), noon
St. John’s (10-1) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (10-1), noon
St. Thomas (11-0) at Coe (11-0), noon
Wheaton (10-1) at North Central (11-0), noon
Wittenberg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-0), noon
HIGH SCHOOL
MINNESOTA STATE TOURNAMENT
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
CLASS AAAAAA
Friday’s Championship
Totino-Grace (12-0) vs. Eden Prairie (11-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS AAAAA
Saturday’s Championship
Elk River (12-0) vs. Spring Lake Park (12-0), 4 p.m.
CLASS AAAA
Friday’s Championship
Benilde-St. Margaret’s (9-3) vs. Winona (11-1), 4 p.m.
CLASS AAA
Saturday’s Championship
Rochester Lourdes (12-0) vs. St. Croix Lutheran (12-0), 1 p.m.
CLASS AA
Friday’s Championship
Eden Valley-Watkins (11-1) vs. Caledonia (13-0), 1 p.m.
CLASS A
Saturday’s Championship
Rushford-Peterson (12-1) vs. Minneapolis North (12-0), 10 a.m.
NINE-MAN
Friday’s Championship
Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran (13-0) vs. Grand Meadow (13-0), 10 a.m.
Hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Chicago 13 5 1 1 28
St. Louis 11 6 2 1 25
Dallas 8 7 5 0 21
Minnesota 9 7 2 0 20
Winnipeg 9 10 2 0 20
Nashville 8 7 1 2 19
Colorado 9 9 0 0 18
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Edmonton 11 8 1 0 23
San Jose 10 8 1 0 21
Anaheim 9 7 3 0 21
Los Angeles 10 9 0 1 21
Calgary 8 12 0 1 17
Vancouver 7 10 1 1 16
Arizona 6 9 2 0 14
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 14 4 1 1 30
Tampa Bay 12 7 0 1 25
Ottawa 11 7 1 0 23
Boston 11 8 0 0 22
Florida 10 9 0 1 21
Toronto 8 8 2 1 19
Buffalo 7 8 2 2 18
Detroit 8 10 1 0 17
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
NY Rangers 14 5 0 1 29
Pittsburgh 11 5 2 1 25
Washington 11 5 1 1 24
Columbus 10 4 3 0 23
New Jersey 9 6 3 0 21
Philadelphia 9 8 1 2 21
Carolina 8 6 3 1 20
NY Islanders 5 8 2 2 14
Monday’s Results
Dallas 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Buffalo 4, Calgary 2
NY Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 3, Columbus 2, OT
Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 1
Edmonton 5, Chicago 0
San Jose 4, New Jersey 0
Tuesday’s Results
St. Louis 4, Boston 2
Carolina 2, Toronto 1
Ottawa 4, Montreal 3
Philadelphia 3, Florida 1
NY Islanders at Anaheim, night
Today’s Games
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.
NY Islanders at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (10-2-2) 7-1-0-0 21
Denver (7-2-3) 3-0-3-2 14
W. Michigan (8-3-1) 3-3-0-0 9
Neb. Omaha (6-5-1) 3-3-0-0 9
North Dakota (7-4-2) 2-3-1-1 8
St. Cloud State (6-6) 2-4-0-0 6
Colo. College (3-7) 1-3-0-0 3
Miami (3-6-4) 0-4-2-0 2
Friday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.
Denver at Air Force, 8:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Denver at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Denver, 8:05 p.m.
BIG TEN
W-L-T-SW Pts
Penn State (11-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Ohio State (8-1-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Minnesota (5-3-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan (5-4-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Wisconsin (6-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan State (3-6) 0-0-0-0 0
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
Lake Superior State at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.
Wisconsin at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lake Superior State at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at Denver, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Minnesota at Boston College, noon
NCHA
Tuesday’s Results
MSOE 5, Saint Mary’s 2
Wis.-Eau Claire 4, Northland 1
Friday’s Games
St. Norbert at Manhattanville, 6 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Nazareth at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.
WIAC
Tuesday’s Results
Hamline 4, Wis.-Superior 3 (OT)
Wisconsin-Eau Claire 4, Northland 1
Saturday’s Games
Finlandia at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.
Wis.-Stevens Point at Adrian, 6:05 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Wisconsin (12-1-1) 10-1-1-1 32
Minnesota (11-1-2) 9-1-2-2 31
Minn. Duluth (8-3-3) 7-3-2-1 24
North Dakota (6-4-4) 5-4-3-1 19
St. Cloud State (5-8-1) 4-7-1-1 14
Ohio State (7-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10
Bemidji State (5-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10
MS-Mankato (3-10-1) 1-10-1-0 4
Friday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Harvard, 6 p.m.
Lindenwood at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.
Syracuse at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Vermont, 3 p.m.
Cornell at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Harvard, 2:30 p.m.
Lindenwood at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.
Syracuse at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State vs. Clarkson or Robert Morris, TBA
Cornell at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.
NCHA
Tuesday’s Results
St. Scholastica 4, Marian 1
St. Norbert 1, Finlandia 0
Saturday’s Games
Concordia-Moorhead at Marian, 1 p.m.
Adrian vs. Plattsburgh (Middlebury, Vt.), 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Concordia-Moorhead at Marian, 1 p.m.
Adrian vs. Utica or Middlebury (Middlebury, Vt.), TBA
WIAC
Tuesday’s Results
Gustavus Adolphus 1, Wis.-Superior 0
Wis.-River Falls 6, St. Olaf 2
Saturday’s Game
Wis.-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Tuesday’s Result
Hibbing-Chis. 1-0-0-1—2
Proctor-Herm. 0-0-1-0—1
First period — 1. HC, Rachael Skorich (Emily Anderson, Katie Carpenter), 4:37.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — 2. PH, Brionna Stafne, 1:38.
Overtime — 3. HC, Mallorie Iozzo (Lilly Rewertz, Maddie Rewertz), 2:17.
Saves — Abby Edstrom, HC, 23; Ryan Gray, PH, 15.
volleyball
COLLEGE WOMEN
NCAA Division II Tournament
Central Region
At St. Paul
Thursday, Dec. 1
Quarterfinals
No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.
No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon
No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.
No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Semifinals
Nebraska-Kearney/Augustana winner vs. Southwest Minnesota State/Wayne State winner, 5 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth/Winona State winner vs. Concordia-St. Paul/Southern Nazarene winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Baltimore Orioles - Named Alan Mills bullpen coach. Named Roger McDowell pitching coach.
Chicago White Sox - Released RHP Anthony Ranaudo.
Houston Astros - Outrighted 1B Jonathan Singleton to Fesno (PCL).
Los Angeles Angels - Claimed 2B Nolan Fontana off waivers from the Houston Astros. Designated C Juan Graterol for assignment.
Seattle Mariners - Released RHP Tom Wilhelmsen.
Texas Rangers - Claimed LHP David Rollins off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.
Football
National Football League
Arizona Cardinals - Added LB Reshard Cliett to the practice squad. Signed LB Sio Moore. Waived LB Joplo Bartu.
Atlanta Falcons - Signed P Matt Wile.
Carolina Panthers - Added DB Tyler Patmon to the practice squad. Cut DT Bruce Gaston.
Chicago Bears - Added WR Dres Anderson to the practice squad. Cut DE Jimmy Staten and WR Darius Jennings. Signed DB De’Vante Bausby.
Cincinnati Bengals - Added LS Tyler Ott to the practice squad. Placed RB Giovani Bernard on IR.
Dallas Cowboys - Placed DB Josh Thomas on the non-football injury list.
Denver Broncos - Cut DB Taurean Nixon and DB Ryan Murphy.
Detroit Lions - Waived WR Corey Fuller.
Green Bay Packers - Added LB Derrick Mathews to the practice squad.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Added TE E.J. Bibbs to the practice squad.
Kansas City Chiefs - Waived RB Bishop Sankey.
Los Angeles Rams - Activated LB Nic Grigsby and DB Michael Jordan from the practice squad. Added LB Randell Johnson to the practice squad. Placed LB Josh Forrest on IR. Waived DB CB Dwayne Gratz and CB Troy Hill.
Miami Dolphins - Added T Jesse Davis to the practice squad.
New York Giants - Added LB Deontae Skinner to the practice squad. Cut QB Logan Thomas.
New York Jets - Signed WR Jeremy Ross. Waived LB Taiwan Jones.
Philadelphia Eagles - Cut DB Aaron Grymes.
San Diego Chargers - Acquired RB Ronnie Hillman off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings. Activated DB Trovon Reed from the practice squad. Placed NT Brandon Mebane on IR. Waived WR Griff Whalen.
Seattle Seahawks - Added RB Zac Brooks to the practice squad. Waived T J’Marcus Webb.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL suspended DB Jude Adjei-Barimah four games for violating the league’s policy on PED’s.
NCAA Football
Notre Dame - Announced the NCAA has placed the program on one-year probation, fined the program $5,000, and will have to forfeit 21 victories from the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons due to academic misconduct.
Washington State - Announced QB Peyton Bender has left the program and will transfer to Kansas.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Brooklyn Nets - Assigned PF Chris McCullough to Long Island (NBADL).
Philadelphia 76ers - Recalled SG Timothe Luwawu from Delaware (NBADL).
Utah Jazz - Recalled PG Joel Bolomboy from Salt Lake City (NBADL).
NCAA Basketball
Morehead St. - Suspended head coach Sean Woods indefinitely for complaints received by the program.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Calgary Flames - Assigned RW Linden Vey to Stockton (AHL).
Detroit Red Wings - Loaned RW Tomas Jurco to Grand Rapids (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.
Minnesota Wild - Assigned C Christoph Bertschy to Iowa (AHL).
Pittsburgh Penguins - Loaned D Derrick Pouliot to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.
San Jose Sharks - Assigned C Daniel O’Regan to San Jose (AHL). Re-signed D Brent Burns to an eight-year, $64 million contract extension.
Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned RW Erik Condra to Syracuse (AHL).
Vancouver Canucks - Recalled C Joseph Labate from Utica (AHL).