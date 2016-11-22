Scoreboard

Search
    By News Tribune on Nov 22, 2016 at 10:55 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Basketball

    NBA

    Timberwolves at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    COLLEGE MEN

    Wisconsin at Maui Invitational (Hawaii), TBD

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Minnesota Duluth at Lake Superior State, 4:30 p.m.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Winnipeg at Wild, 6 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1/WXXZ-FM 95.3)

    NAHL

    Magicians at Wilderness, 7 p.m.

    Basketball

    NBA

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Oklahoma City 8 6 .571 —

    Portland 8 8 .500 1.0

    Utah 7 8 .467 1.5

    Denver 5 8 .385 2.5

    Minnesota 4 9 .308 3.5

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    L.A. Clippers 13 2 .867 —

    Golden State 12 2 .857 .5

    L.A. Lakers 7 7 .500 5.5

    Sacramento 5 9 .357 7.5

    Phoenix 4 11 .267 9.0

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    San Antonio 11 3 .786 —

    Memphis 9 5 .643 2.0

    Houston 9 5 .643 2.0

    New Orleans 5 10 .333 6.5

    Dallas 2 11 .154 8.5

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Toronto 8 6 .571 —

    Boston 8 6 .571 —

    New York 7 7 .500 1.0

    Brooklyn 4 9 .308 3.5

    Philadelphia 4 10 .286 4.0

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 10 2 .833 —

    Chicago 9 5 .643 2.0

    Indiana 7 8 .467 4.5

    Milwaukee 6 7 .462 4.5

    Detroit 6 9 .400 5.5

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Atlanta 9 5 .643 —

    Charlotte 8 5 .615 .5

    Orlando 6 8 .429 3.0

    Miami 4 9 .308 4.5

    Washington 4 9 .308 4.5

    Monday’s Results

    Boston 99, Minnesota 93

    Philadelphia 101, Miami 94

    Washington 106, Phoenix 101

    Memphis 105, Charlotte 90

    Golden State 120, Indiana 83

    Houston 99, Detroit 96

    Milwaukee 93, Orlando 89

    xSan Antonio 96, Dallas 91

    L.A. Clippers 123, Toronto 115

    Tuesday’s Results

    New York 107, Portland 103

    New Orleans 112, Atlanta 94

    Chicago at Denver, night

    Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, night

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

    Memphis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

    San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

    Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.

    Portland at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

    Atlanta at Indiana, 6 p.m.

    Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

    Miami at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

    Toronto at Houston, 7 p.m.

    L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

    Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.

    L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    BIG TEN

    Monday’s Results

    Wisconsin 74, Tennessee 62

    Ohio State 66, Western Carolina 38

    Winthrop 84, Illinois 80, OT

    Northwestern 77, Texas 58

    Tuesday’s Results

    Minnesota 85, Arkansas 71

    Wisconsin 73, Georgetown 57

    Maryland 77, Stony Brook 63

    Notre Dame 70, Northwestern 66

    Purdue 85, Utah State 64

    Fort Wayne 71, Indiana 68

    Today’s Games

    Michigan at South Carolina, 4 p.m. (ESPN U)

    Michigan State at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

    Jackson State at Ohio State, 6 p.m. (ESPN 3)

    Colgate at Penn State, 6 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    North Texas at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

    NSIC

    Tuesday’s Result

    Northern Michigan 71, Minnesota Duluth 65

    UMAC

    Tuesday’s Results

    St. Thomas 83, St. Scholastica 65

    Wisconsin-Stout 95, Wisconsin-Superior 60

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    BIG TEN

    Monday’s Result

    Michigan 66, Western Michigan 40

    Tuesday’s Results

    Wisconsin-Milwaukee 80, Wisconsin 63

    Mercer 51, Illinois 33

    Nebraska 66, Nebraska-Omaha 58

    Michigan State at Oregon, night

    Today’s Game

    Massachusetts Lowell at Indiana, 1 p.m.

    NSIC

    Tuesday’s Result

    Northern Michigan 69, Minnesota Duluth 55

    Today’s Game

    Minnesota Duluth at Lake Superior State, 4:30 p.m.

    UMAC

    Tuesday’s Result

    Concordia-Moorhead 60, St. Scholastica 47

    Football

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (9-2) 6-2

    Wisconsin (9-2) 6-2

    Minnesota (8-3) 5-3

    Iowa (7-4) 5-3

    Northwestern (5-6) 4-4

    Illinois (3-8) 2-6

    Purdue (3-8) 1-7

    East Division

    Michigan (10-1) 7-1

    Ohio State (10-1) 7-1

    Penn State (9-2) 7-1

    Indiana (5-6) 3-5

    Maryland (5-6) 2-6

    Michigan State (3-8) 1-7

    Rutgers (2-9 0-8

    Friday’s Game

    Nebraska at Iowa, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610/WDSM-AM 710)

    Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Michigan at Ohio State, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    Purdue at Indiana, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

    Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)

    Michigan State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    NCAA FCS Tournament

    First Round

    Saturday’s Games

    St. Francis, Pa. (7-4) at Villanova (8-3), 1 p.m.

    Weber State (7-4) at Chattanooga (8-3), 1 p.m.

    Lehigh (9-2) at New Hampshire (7-4), 1 p.m.

    Charleston Southern (7-3) at Wofford (8-3), 1 p.m.

    North Carolina A&T (9-2) at Richmond (8-3), 1 p.m.

    Illinois State (6-5) at Central Arkansas (9-2), 2 p.m.

    Samford (7-4) at Youngstown State (8-3), 4 p.m.

    San Diego (9-1) at Cal Poly (7-4), 6 p.m.

    NCAA Division II Tournament

    Second Round

    Saturday’s Games

    Colorado School of Mines (10-2) at Ferris State (10-2), TBA

    Shepherd (11-0) at LIU Post (12-0), TBA

    Tuskegee (9-2) at North Greenville (8-4), TBA

    Harding (12-0) at Sioux Falls (12-0), noon

    Indiana, Pa. (10-1) at California, Pa. (10-0), noon

    North Carolina-Pembroke (10-1) at North Alabama (8-1), noon

    Texas A&M-Commerce (10-1) at Grand Valley State (11-0), noon

    Emporia State (11-1) at Northwest Missouri State (11-0), 1 p.m.

    NCAA Division III Tournament

    Second Round

    Saturday’s Games

    Alfred (10-0) at Western New England (11-0), 11 a.m.

    Mount Union (10-1) at Johns Hopkins (11-0), 11 a.m.

    Wesley (9-2) at John Carroll (10-1), 11 a.m.

    Linfield (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), noon

    St. John’s (10-1) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (10-1), noon

    St. Thomas (11-0) at Coe (11-0), noon

    Wheaton (10-1) at North Central (11-0), noon

    Wittenberg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-0), noon

    HIGH SCHOOL

    MINNESOTA STATE TOURNAMENT

    At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

    CLASS AAAAAA

    Friday’s Championship

    Totino-Grace (12-0) vs. Eden Prairie (11-1), 7 p.m.

    CLASS AAAAA

    Saturday’s Championship

    Elk River (12-0) vs. Spring Lake Park (12-0), 4 p.m.

    CLASS AAAA

    Friday’s Championship

    Benilde-St. Margaret’s (9-3) vs. Winona (11-1), 4 p.m.

    CLASS AAA

    Saturday’s Championship

    Rochester Lourdes (12-0) vs. St. Croix Lutheran (12-0), 1 p.m.

    CLASS AA

    Friday’s Championship

    Eden Valley-Watkins (11-1) vs. Caledonia (13-0), 1 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Saturday’s Championship

    Rushford-Peterson (12-1) vs. Minneapolis North (12-0), 10 a.m.

    NINE-MAN

    Friday’s Championship

    Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran (13-0) vs. Grand Meadow (13-0), 10 a.m.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Chicago 13 5 1 1 28

    St. Louis 11 6 2 1 25

    Dallas 8 7 5 0 21

    Minnesota 9 7 2 0 20

    Winnipeg 9 10 2 0 20

    Nashville 8 7 1 2 19

    Colorado 9 9 0 0 18

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Edmonton 11 8 1 0 23

    San Jose 10 8 1 0 21

    Anaheim 9 7 3 0 21

    Los Angeles 10 9 0 1 21

    Calgary 8 12 0 1 17

    Vancouver 7 10 1 1 16

    Arizona 6 9 2 0 14

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 14 4 1 1 30

    Tampa Bay 12 7 0 1 25

    Ottawa 11 7 1 0 23

    Boston 11 8 0 0 22

    Florida 10 9 0 1 21

    Toronto 8 8 2 1 19

    Buffalo 7 8 2 2 18

    Detroit 8 10 1 0 17

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    NY Rangers 14 5 0 1 29

    Pittsburgh 11 5 2 1 25

    Washington 11 5 1 1 24

    Columbus 10 4 3 0 23

    New Jersey 9 6 3 0 21

    Philadelphia 9 8 1 2 21

    Carolina 8 6 3 1 20

    NY Islanders 5 8 2 2 14

    Monday’s Results

    Dallas 3, Minnesota 2, OT

    Buffalo 4, Calgary 2

    NY Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2

    Colorado 3, Columbus 2, OT

    Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 1

    Edmonton 5, Chicago 0

    San Jose 4, New Jersey 0

    Tuesday’s Results

    St. Louis 4, Boston 2

    Carolina 2, Toronto 1

    Ottawa 4, Montreal 3

    Philadelphia 3, Florida 1

    NY Islanders at Anaheim, night

    Today’s Games

    Winnipeg at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

    Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

    Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

    St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m.

    Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

    Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

    Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.

    Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.

    Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.

    NY Islanders at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minn. Duluth (10-2-2) 7-1-0-0 21

    Denver (7-2-3) 3-0-3-2 14

    W. Michigan (8-3-1) 3-3-0-0 9

    Neb. Omaha (6-5-1) 3-3-0-0 9

    North Dakota (7-4-2) 2-3-1-1 8

    St. Cloud State (6-6) 2-4-0-0 6

    Colo. College (3-7) 1-3-0-0 3

    Miami (3-6-4) 0-4-2-0 2

    Friday’s Games

    Nebraska-Omaha at Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

    Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

    Denver at Air Force, 8:05 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Nebraska-Omaha at Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

    Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    Denver at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

    BIG TEN

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Penn State (11-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Ohio State (8-1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Minnesota (5-3-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan (5-4-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Wisconsin (6-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan State (3-6) 0-0-0-0 0

    Friday’s Games

    Minnesota at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

    Lake Superior State at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

    Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Lake Superior State at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

    Michigan State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

    Sunday’s Game

    Minnesota at Boston College, noon

    NCHA

    Tuesday’s Results

    MSOE 5, Saint Mary’s 2

    Wis.-Eau Claire 4, Northland 1

    Friday’s Games

    St. Norbert at Manhattanville, 6 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at Bethel, 7 p.m.

    Nazareth at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.

    WIAC

    Tuesday’s Results

    Hamline 4, Wis.-Superior 3 (OT)

    Wisconsin-Eau Claire 4, Northland 1

    Saturday’s Games

    Finlandia at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Adrian, 6:05 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Wisconsin (12-1-1) 10-1-1-1 32

    Minnesota (11-1-2) 9-1-2-2 31

    Minn. Duluth (8-3-3) 7-3-2-1 24

    North Dakota (6-4-4) 5-4-3-1 19

    St. Cloud State (5-8-1) 4-7-1-1 14

    Ohio State (7-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10

    Bemidji State (5-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10

    MS-Mankato (3-10-1) 1-10-1-0 4

    Friday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Harvard, 6 p.m.

    Lindenwood at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

    Syracuse at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Vermont, 3 p.m.

    Cornell at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Harvard, 2:30 p.m.

    Lindenwood at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

    Syracuse at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

    Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

    St. Cloud State vs. Clarkson or Robert Morris, TBA

    Cornell at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

    Sunday’s Game

    Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

    NCHA

    Tuesday’s Results

    St. Scholastica 4, Marian 1

    St. Norbert 1, Finlandia 0

    Saturday’s Games

    Concordia-Moorhead at Marian, 1 p.m.

    Adrian vs. Plattsburgh (Middlebury, Vt.), 4 p.m.

    Sunday’s Games

    Concordia-Moorhead at Marian, 1 p.m.

    Adrian vs. Utica or Middlebury (Middlebury, Vt.), TBA

    WIAC

    Tuesday’s Results

    Gustavus Adolphus 1, Wis.-Superior 0

    Wis.-River Falls 6, St. Olaf 2

    Saturday’s Game

    Wis.-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s, 4 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Tuesday’s Result

    Hibbing-Chis. 1-0-0-1—2

    Proctor-Herm. 0-0-1-0—1

    First period — 1. HC, Rachael Skorich (Emily Anderson, Katie Carpenter), 4:37.

    Second period — No scoring.

    Third period — 2. PH, Brionna Stafne, 1:38.

    Overtime — 3. HC, Mallorie Iozzo (Lilly Rewertz, Maddie Rewertz), 2:17.

    Saves — Abby Edstrom, HC, 23; Ryan Gray, PH, 15.

    volleyball

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    NCAA Division II Tournament

    Central Region

    At St. Paul

    Thursday, Dec. 1

    Quarterfinals

    No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.

    No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon

    No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.

    No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.

    Friday, Dec. 2

    Semifinals

    Nebraska-Kearney/Augustana winner vs. Southwest Minnesota State/Wayne State winner, 5 p.m.

    Minnesota Duluth/Winona State winner vs. Concordia-St. Paul/Southern Nazarene winner, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Dec. 3

    Championship

    Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Baltimore Orioles - Named Alan Mills bullpen coach. Named Roger McDowell pitching coach.

    Chicago White Sox - Released RHP Anthony Ranaudo.

    Houston Astros - Outrighted 1B Jonathan Singleton to Fesno (PCL).

    Los Angeles Angels - Claimed 2B Nolan Fontana off waivers from the Houston Astros. Designated C Juan Graterol for assignment.

    Seattle Mariners - Released RHP Tom Wilhelmsen.

    Texas Rangers - Claimed LHP David Rollins off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

    Football

    National Football League

    Arizona Cardinals - Added LB Reshard Cliett to the practice squad. Signed LB Sio Moore. Waived LB Joplo Bartu.

    Atlanta Falcons - Signed P Matt Wile.

    Carolina Panthers - Added DB Tyler Patmon to the practice squad. Cut DT Bruce Gaston.

    Chicago Bears - Added WR Dres Anderson to the practice squad. Cut DE Jimmy Staten and WR Darius Jennings. Signed DB De’Vante Bausby.

    Cincinnati Bengals - Added LS Tyler Ott to the practice squad. Placed RB Giovani Bernard on IR.

    Dallas Cowboys - Placed DB Josh Thomas on the non-football injury list.

    Denver Broncos - Cut DB Taurean Nixon and DB Ryan Murphy.

    Detroit Lions - Waived WR Corey Fuller.

    Green Bay Packers - Added LB Derrick Mathews to the practice squad.

    Jacksonville Jaguars - Added TE E.J. Bibbs to the practice squad.

    Kansas City Chiefs - Waived RB Bishop Sankey.

    Los Angeles Rams - Activated LB Nic Grigsby and DB Michael Jordan from the practice squad. Added LB Randell Johnson to the practice squad. Placed LB Josh Forrest on IR. Waived DB CB Dwayne Gratz and CB Troy Hill.

    Miami Dolphins - Added T Jesse Davis to the practice squad.

    New York Giants - Added LB Deontae Skinner to the practice squad. Cut QB Logan Thomas.

    New York Jets - Signed WR Jeremy Ross. Waived LB Taiwan Jones.

    Philadelphia Eagles - Cut DB Aaron Grymes.

    San Diego Chargers - Acquired RB Ronnie Hillman off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings. Activated DB Trovon Reed from the practice squad. Placed NT Brandon Mebane on IR. Waived WR Griff Whalen.

    Seattle Seahawks - Added RB Zac Brooks to the practice squad. Waived T J’Marcus Webb.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL suspended DB Jude Adjei-Barimah four games for violating the league’s policy on PED’s.

    NCAA Football

    Notre Dame - Announced the NCAA has placed the program on one-year probation, fined the program $5,000, and will have to forfeit 21 victories from the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons due to academic misconduct.

    Washington State - Announced QB Peyton Bender has left the program and will transfer to Kansas.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Brooklyn Nets - Assigned PF Chris McCullough to Long Island (NBADL).

    Philadelphia 76ers - Recalled SG Timothe Luwawu from Delaware (NBADL).

    Utah Jazz - Recalled PG Joel Bolomboy from Salt Lake City (NBADL).

    NCAA Basketball

    Morehead St. - Suspended head coach Sean Woods indefinitely for complaints received by the program.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Calgary Flames - Assigned RW Linden Vey to Stockton (AHL).

    Detroit Red Wings - Loaned RW Tomas Jurco to Grand Rapids (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.

    Minnesota Wild - Assigned C Christoph Bertschy to Iowa (AHL).

    Pittsburgh Penguins - Loaned D Derrick Pouliot to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.

    San Jose Sharks - Assigned C Daniel O’Regan to San Jose (AHL). Re-signed D Brent Burns to an eight-year, $64 million contract extension.

    Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned RW Erik Condra to Syracuse (AHL).

    Vancouver Canucks - Recalled C Joseph Labate from Utica (AHL).

