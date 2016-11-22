Local names & news

Bulldogs freshman guard Logan Rohrscheib led all scorers with 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field. He made 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

Junior guard Kyle Schalow was the only other double-figure scorer for UMD, tallying 13 points via 5-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats (2-3), who led 40-34 at halftime and by as much as 11 with 3:41 to play in the first half, had four players finish in double figures. Will Carius had a team-high 13 points.

Tommies use big second half to top Saints

St. Thomas beat St. Scholastica 83-65 on Tuesday in St. Paul thanks to a 43-point second half.

CSS made 4-of-6 three pointers and 40 percent of its field goals to keep pace with the 10th-ranked Tommies (3-1) through the first 20-minutes. Leading 37-34 after the first half, the St. Thomas offense outpaced the Saints, building a 10-point lead in the opening nine minutes before going on a 19-3 run to gain a comfortable lead.

Sophomore guard Brandon Newman led CSS with 17 points and five rebounds, while Nate Weets scored 16 points off of the bench for the Saints (1-2), going 8-for-8 at the free throw line. The Saints committed 14 turnovers, which the Tommies turned into 22 points.

CSS continues nonconference play against

Concordia-Moorhead at 1 p.m. Saturday in Duluth.

Yellowjackets downed on road by Stout

John Keefe scored 32 points to lead Wisconsin-Stout to a 95-60 win over Wisconsin-Superior on Tuesday in Menomonie, Wis.

The Yellowjackets were outmatched from tip-off, as the Blue Devils (3-1) took a 10-point lead within the game’s first 10 minutes. UWS struggled shooting in the first half, going 9-for-23 on field goals and shooting

28.6 percent on 3-pointers. That allowed Stout to open up a 44-26 halftime lead.

Keefe dropped 19 points in the second half as the Blue Devils cruised to the nonconference win. Keegan Dickson added 20 points for Stout, which dominated the interior with 54 points scored in the paint.

Freshman Rafael Monteiro led the Yellowjackets (1-3) with 15 points, while Montroy Scott added 11.

College women’s basketball

UMD falls at Northern Michigan

Northern Michigan topped Minnesota Duluth 69-55 in nonconference play Tuesday in Marquette, Mich.

The Bulldogs struggled offensively, shooting 30.8 percent on field goals and going 4-17 from beyond the arc. Senior forward Taylor Meyer led UMD with 14 points, while sophomore guard Sammy Kozlowski added 11 points and seven rebounds.

UMD matched NMU with 15 points in the first quarter, but the Wildcats pulled away in the second via a 14-2 run, before outscoring the Bulldogs 38-32 in the second half.

Jessica Schultz paced the home team with 17 points, and was one of four Wildcats with at least 10 points. North Woods High School graduate and sophomore guard Darby Youngstrom added 10 points and five rebounds for the Wildcats (4-2).

UMD (0-2) continues nonconference play with a game at Lake Superior State at 4:30 p.m. today in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

Fourth quarter dooms St. Scholastica

Concordia scored 23 fourth-quarter points to beat St. Scholastica 60-47 in a nonconference women’s basketball game Tuesday in Moorhead, Minn.

Sophomore guard Michala Walther led CSS (0-3) with 10 points, while junior forward Holly VanKempen added six points and six rebounds.

The Saints never held a lead in the game, but they came to life with a 12-3 run to make it a 34-32 game with 59 seconds remaining in the third quarter. However, the Saints’ momentum didn’t carry over as they were outscored 23-15 and trailed by as many as 16 points in the fourth.

Greta Walsh scored a game-high 15 points for the Cobbers (2-2), who totaled 14 points off 17 CSS turnovers.

The Saints return to the court at 3 p.m. Saturday to host Saint Mary’s.

College football

Bauer nominated for Harlon Hill Trophy

Minnesota Duluth senior quarterback Drew Bauer is one of 42 players nominated for the 2016 Harlon Hill Trophy as the NCAA Division II college football player of the year, announced Tuesday.

The nominees are placed on regional ballots and the top two players from each of the four DII regions advance to the national ballot when regional voting concludes Nov. 28. Bauer is one of 14 nominees from Super Region Three, compared to seven from Super Region One, 10 from Super Region Two and 11 from Super Region Four. The bulk of the nominees are on offense, including 20 quarterbacks, eight running backs and five wide receivers.

The winner of the Harlon Hill Trophy will be announced via webcast on Dec. 16 and honored at a luncheon at the University of North Alabama on Jan. 6 in Florence, Ala.

Bauer, a four-year starter from Inver Grove Heights, Minn., set single-season program records for yards (4,174) and passing yards (3,421) while leading the Bulldogs (10-2) to the NCAA playoffs for the eighth time in the past nine years. He threw 30 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions while adding 753 rushing yards and six more scores. He had a 40-8 career record as a starter while finishing second in UMD history in total yards (12,260) and passing yards (9,061). He was fifth in rushing yards (3,199), the most by a quarterback.

Bauer is the sixth Bulldog chosen as a candidate for the Harlon Hill Trophy, joining Isaac Odim (2009), Ted Schlafke (2008), Greg Aker (2006), Tim Battaglia (2003) and the late Corey Veech (1986).