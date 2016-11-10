College volleyball: Minnesota Duluth’s Emily Torve was named NSIC freshman of the year on Thursday. Torve, from Loretto, Minn., ranks second in league play with 12.17 assists per set while leading the Bulldogs to a .302 attack percentage. She has added 138 digs, 48 kills and 46 blocks this season. UMD senior middle blocker Sydnie Mauch and sophomore right-side hitter Sarah Kelly were named to the All-NSIC first team, while Torve was joined on the second team by sophomore outside hitter Makenzie Morgen, junior middle blocker Allison Olley, sophomore libero Erin Schindler and senior outside hitter Taylor Wissbroecker. Southwest Minnesota State sophomore outside hitter Taylor Reiss was named player of the year, Augustana junior Tahlyr Banks libero of the year and Southwest Minnesota State’s Terry Culhane coach of the year.