Local names & news

Hovland, the Saints’ first two-time UMAC individual champion since Desiree Budd in 2002, finished sixth at regions a year ago. Jordan Johnson of Poplar and Nicole Gilman were second and third, respectively, at the UMAC meet. St. Scholastica was 12th out of 30 region teams in 2015.

In the men’s meet, Wisconsin-Superior senior Jackson Lindquist leads the UMAC-winning Yellowjackets into regions. Lindquist, a former Esko runner, claimed the UMAC individual title two weeks ago and will be joined by Jordan Koski and Harrison Hirsch, who each finished in the top five at the UMAC meet.

College basketball

UMD men open season tonight

The Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball team opens the season against Central Missouri at 7:30 p.m. today at the MIAA/NSIC Classic in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

UMD dropped an exhibition game, 97-93, at home Saturday to Wisconsin-River Falls despite 20 points from sophomore forward Sean Burns. Junior forward Jake Wilson added 14 points and freshman forward Brandon Myer of Superior had 12 points. The Bulldogs graduated four starters from a team that went 15-14 and have a young roster, with 13 of their 17 players either freshmen and sophomores.

Central Missouri, of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, finished 14-15 a year ago, including a 78-60 victory over the Bulldogs in the 2015-16 season opener.

-- The UMD women open at home at 3 p.m. Saturday against Michigan Tech. UMD cruised past Bethel 73-42 in an exhibition last week at Romano Gym as Josie Buckley led a balanced offense with 13 points. Emma Boehm (12 points) and Sammy Kozlowski (11) also scored in double figures. Second-year coach Mandy Pearson returns four starters from a team that went 7-19.

Michigan Tech is coming off a 19-8 season, including a 72-43 victory over UMD in the 2015-16 season opener in Houghton, Mich. The Huskies are picked to finish third in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division after earning a share of the championship a year ago.