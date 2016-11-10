Scoreboard

Minnesota Duluth vs. Central Missouri (Wisconsin Dells), 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Wisconsin at Charlotte, 4:30 p.m.

Hockey

COLLEGE MEN

Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

St. Olaf at Wisconsin-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m. (ifan.tv)

Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

COLLEGE WOMEN

St. Scholastica at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

NAHL

Wilderness at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Duluth Marshall at Eveleth-Gilbert Area, 7:30 p.m.

North Shore at Moose Lake Area, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

COLLEGE

Minnesota Duluth at Upper Iowa, 7 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

Western Conference

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Oklahoma City 6 2 .750 —

Portland 5 4 .556 1.5

Utah 5 4 .556 1.5

Denver 3 4 .429 2.5

Minnesota 2 5 .286 3.5

Pacific

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 7 1 .875 —

Golden State 6 2 .750 1.0

L.A. Lakers 4 4 .500 3.0

Sacramento 4 5 .444 3.5

Phoenix 3 6 .333 4.5

Southwest

W L Pct GB

Houston 5 3 .625 —

San Antonio 5 3 .625 —

Memphis 4 4 .500 1.0

Dallas 2 6 .250 3.0

New Orleans 1 8 .111 4.5

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Toronto 5 2 .714 —

Boston 3 4 .429 2.0

New York 3 4 .429 2.0

Brooklyn 3 5 .375 2.5

Philadelphia 0 7 .000 5.0

Central

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 6 1 .857 —

Chicago 5 4 .556 2.0

Detroit 4 4 .500 2.5

Milwaukee 4 4 .500 2.5

Indiana 4 4 .500 2.5

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Charlotte 6 1 .857 —

Atlanta 6 2 .750 .5

Orlando 3 5 .375 3.5

Miami 2 5 .286 4.0

Washington 2 5 .286 4.0

Wednesday’s Results

Minnesota 123, Orlando 107

New York 110, Brooklyn 96

Washington 118, Boston 93

Charlotte 104, Utah 98

Indiana 122, Philadelphia 115, OT

Atlanta 115, Chicago 107

Toronto 112, Oklahoma City 102

Phoenix 107, Detroit 100

Houston 101, San Antonio 99

L.A. Clippers 111, Portland 80

Golden State 116, Dallas 95

Thursday’s Results

New Orleans 112, Milwaukee 106

Chicago 98, Miami 95

Golden State at Denver, night

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, night

Today’s Games

Indiana at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

BIG TEN

Today’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

American at Maryland, 6 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Arizona at Michigan State, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Albany at Penn State, 6 p.m.

McNeese State at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Molloy at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Howard at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Kansas, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Ohio State at Navy, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Southeast Missouri State at Illinois, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Kennesaw State at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

NSIC

Today’s Game

Minnesota Duluth vs. Central Missouri (Wisconsin Dells), 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth 2016-17 Schedule

Coach: Matt Bowen

Nov. 11 — Central Missouri (Wisconsin Dells), 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 — Lindenwood (Wisconsin Dells), 3 p.m.

Nov. 22 — at Northern Michigan, 6 p.m.

Nov. 26 — Michigan Tech, 3 p.m.

Dec. 2 — Bemidji State, 8 p.m.

Dec. 3 — Minnesota-Crookston, 6 p.m.

Dec. 9 — at Southwest Minnesota State, 8 p.m.

Dec. 10 — at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Dec. 17 — St. Cloud State, 4 p.m.

Dec. 19 — Wisconsin-Parkside, 3 p.m.

Dec. 30 — Mary, 8 p.m.

Dec. 31 — Minot State, 6 p.m.

Jan. 3 — Wisconsin-Superior, 1 p.m.

Jan. 6 — at Minnesota-Crookston, 8 p.m.

Jan. 7 — at Bemidji State, 6 p.m.

Jan. 10 — at St. Cloud State, 8 p.m.

Jan. 13 — Winona State, 8 p.m.

Jan. 14 — Upper Iowa, 6 p.m.

Jan. 20 — at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 8 p.m.

Jan. 21 — at Northern State, 6 p.m.

Jan. 27 — Augustana, 8 p.m.

Jan. 28 — Wayne State, 6 p.m.

Feb. 3 — at Minnesota State-Mankato, 8 p.m.

Feb. 4 — at Concordia-St. Paul, 6 p.m.

Feb. 10 — at Minot State, 8 p.m.

Feb. 11 — at Mary, 6 p.m.

Feb. 17 — Northern State, 8 p.m.

Feb. 18 — Minnesota State-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

BIG TEN

Today’s Games

Wisconsin at Charlotte, 4:30 p.m.

Marshall at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Duquesne at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Chattanooga at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Maine, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Davidson at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Drexel, 6 p.m.

football

NFL

National Football Conference

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 5 3 0 .625 155 126

Detroit 5 4 0 .556 205 206

Green Bay 4 4 0 .500 198 187

Chicago 2 6 0 .250 131 179

East

Dallas 7 1 0 .875 223 140

N.Y. Giants 5 3 0 .625 161 164

Washington 4 3 1 .562 186 189

Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 202 145

South

Atlanta 6 3 0 .667 305 259

New Orleans 4 4 0 .500 242 238

Carolina 3 5 0 .375 204 206

Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 180 232

West

Seattle 5 2 1 .688 162 134

Arizona 3 4 1 .438 179 140

Los Angeles 3 5 0 .375 130 167

San Francisco 1 7 0 .125 167 260

American Football Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 7 1 0 .875 217 132

Miami 4 4 0 .500 173 182

Buffalo 4 5 0 .444 237 203

N.Y. Jets 3 6 0 .333 173 235

South

Houston 5 3 0 .625 137 167

Tennessee 4 5 0 .444 217 226

Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 239 256

Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 153 215

North

Baltimore 5 4 0 .555 182 170

Pittsburgh 4 4 0 .500 184 171

Cincinnati 3 4 1 .438 167 189

Cleveland 0 10 0 .000 175 301

West

Oakland 7 2 0 .778 245 223

Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 185 151

Denver 6 3 0 .667 214 166

San Diego 4 5 0 .444 268 247

Week 10

Thursday’s Result

Baltimore 28, Cleveland 7

Sunday’s Games

Vikings at Washington, noon (KQDS Ch. 21/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)

Green Bay at Tennessee, noon (WDSM-AM 710)

Chicago at Tampa Bay, noon

Kansas City at Carolina, noon

Atlanta at Philadelphia, noon

Los Angeles at N.Y. Jets, noon

Denver at New Orleans, noon

Houston at Jacksonville, noon

Miami at San Diego, 3:05 p.m. (CBS3)

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)

Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)

Monday’s Game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Byes: Buffalo, Detroit, Indianapolis, Oakland

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Minnesota (7-2) 4-2

Nebraska (7-2) 4-2

Wisconsin (7-2) 4-2

Iowa (5-4) 3-3

Northwestern (4-5) 3-3

Illinois (3-6) 2-4

Purdue (3-6) 1-5

East Division

Michigan (9-0) 6-0

Ohio State (8-1) 5-1

Penn State (7-2) 5-1

Indiana (5-4) 3-3

Maryland (5-4) 2-4

Michigan State (2-7) 0-6

Rutgers (2-7) 0-6

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

Illinois at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2/WDSM-AM 710)

Northwestern at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Indiana, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10 or ESPN2)

Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

Ohio State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NSIC

North Division

x-Minn. Duluth (9-1) 6-0

Bemidji State (7-3) 4-2

MS-Moorhead (6-4) 4-2

Northern State (6-4) 4-2

St. Cloud State (5-5) 4-2

Minot State (2-8) 1-5

Mary (1-9) 1-5

Minn.-Crookston (0-10) 0-6

South Division

x-Sioux Falls (10-0) 6-0

Augustana (7-3) 4-2

MS-Mankato (7-3) 4-2

Winona State (7-3) 4-2

SW Minn. State (5-5) 2-4

Upper Iowa (3-7) 2-4

Wayne State (3-7) 2-4

Concordia-St. Paul (2-8) 0-6

x-clinched title

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Concordia-St. Paul at Winona State, noon

Wayne State at Sioux Falls, noon

Upper Iowa at Minnesota State-Mankato, noon

Augustana at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.

Northern State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.

Minnesota-Crookston at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.

Mary at Minot State, 1 p.m.

End regular season

UMAC

x-Northwestern (9-1) 8-1

Eureka (8-2) 7-2

MacMurray (8-2) 7-2

St. Scholastica (7-3) 7-2

Minn.-Morris (5-4) 5-4

Westminster (4-6) 4-5

Iowa Wesleyan (3-7) 3-6

Crown (2-8) 2-7

Greenville (2-8) 2-7

Martin Luther (0-10) 0-9

x-clinched title

Saturday’s Game

Minnesota-Morris at Maranatha Baptist, noon

End regular season

Hockey

NHL

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

Chicago 10 3 0 1 21

St. Louis 7 5 2 1 17

Minnesota 7 4 1 0 15

Nashville 5 5 1 2 13

Winnipeg 6 7 1 0 13

Dallas 4 6 3 0 11

Colorado 5 7 0 0 10

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Edmonton 9 4 1 0 19

Anaheim 7 5 3 0 17

San Jose 8 6 0 0 16

Los Angeles 7 7 0 0 14

Calgary 5 8 0 1 11

Vancouver 5 9 0 1 11

Arizona 5 7 0 0 10

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 12 1 0 1 25

Tampa Bay 8 5 0 1 17

Detroit 8 6 1 0 17

Ottawa 8 5 0 0 16

Boston 8 6 0 0 16

Buffalo 5 5 1 2 13

Toronto 5 5 2 1 13

Florida 6 7 0 1 13

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

NY Rangers 10 4 0 0 20

Pittsburgh 9 3 2 0 20

Washington 8 3 0 1 17

New Jersey 6 3 3 0 15

Columbus 6 4 2 0 14

Philadelphia 6 6 1 1 14

NY Islanders 5 7 0 2 12

Carolina 3 6 3 1 10

Wednesday’s Results

Columbus 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Ottawa 2, Buffalo 1, SO

Chicago 2, St. Louis 1, OT

Thursday’s Results

Minnesota 4, Pittsburgh 2

Boston 5, Columbus 2

Anaheim 4, Carolina 2

Montreal 4, Los Angeles 1

Detroit 3, Vancouver 1

Tampa Bay 4, NY Islanders 1

San Jose 4, Florida 2

Nashville 3, St. Louis 1

Dallas at Calgary, night

Winnipeg at Arizona, night

Today’s Games

New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minn. Duluth (7-1-2) 4-0-0-0 12

Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6

W. Michigan (5-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6

Neb. Omaha (4-3-1) 1-1-0-0 3

Colo. College (3-5) 1-1-0-0 3

North Dakota (5-3-1) 0-2-0-0 0

St. Cloud State (4-4) 0-2-0-0 0

Miami (3-4-2) 0-2-0-0 0

Today’s Games

Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Nebraska-Omaha at Miami, 6:35 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Nebraska-Omaha at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

BIG TEN

W-L-T-SW Pts

Ohio State (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Penn State (7-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Minnesota (4-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Wisconsin (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan (4-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan State (2-5) 0-0-0-0 0

Thursday’s Result

Ferris State at Michigan State, night

Today’s Games

Alaska-Anchorage at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

Boston University at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Ohio State, 3:05 p.m.

Boston University at Michigan, 4:05 p.m.

Alaska-Anchorage at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Ferris State, 6:07 p.m.

NCHA

Today’s Games

Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

Marian at Adrian, 6:05 p.m.

Concordia, Wis. at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.

MSOE at Northland, 7 p.m.

Aurora at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 4 p.m.

MSOE at Northland, 2 p.m.

Marian at Adrian, 2:05 p.m.

Concordia, Wis. at Finlandia, 3 p.m.

Aurora at St. Norbert, 5 p.m.

WIAC

Today’s Games

St. Olaf at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

Hamline at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

Concordia-Moorhead at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

Augsburg at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hamline at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

Concordia-Moorhead at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

Augsburg at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

Wis.-Stout at St. Olaf, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Wisconsin (11-0-1) 9-0-1-1 29

Minnesota (11-1) 9-1-0-0 27

Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17

North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15

St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8

Bemidji State (4-7-1) 2-7-1-0 7

Ohio State (5-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4

MS-Mankato (2-9-1) 0-9-1-0 1

Today’s Games

Ohio State at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota Whitecaps at Bemidji State, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

Ohio State at St. Cloud State, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota Whitecaps at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m. (exhibition)

Sunday’s Game

Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

NCHA

Wednesday’s Result

Northland 4, Finlandia 3

Today’s Games

St. Scholastica at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

Lake Forest at Finlandia, noon

Adrian at Marian, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

St. Scholastica at St. Norbert, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Forest at Adrian, 3 p.m.

Marian at Finlandia, 3 p.m.

WIAC

Wednesday’s Result

Wis.-Eau Claire 2, St. Olaf 0

Today’s Game

Wis.-River Falls at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

Soccer

COLLEGE MEN

NCAA Division III Tournament

Saturday’s First Round

St. Scholastica (12-7-1) at St. Thomas (16-1-3), 11 a.m.

Luther (14-5-2) vs. St. Norbert (16-3-1), 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

NCAA Division III Tournament

Sunday’s Second Round

Fort Hays State/Harding winner vs. Minnesota State-Mankato, 2 p.m.

NCAA Division III Tournament

Saturday’s First Round

Minnesota-Morris (8-7-3) at Wis.-Whitewater (20-1), TBA

volleyball

COLLEGE WOMEN

NCAA Division III Tournament

First Round

Thursday’s Result

At St. Paul

Wis.-La Crosse def. St. Thomas 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

Northwestern def. St. Norbert 25-13, 25-12, 25-16

Today’s Match

Wis.-La Crosse (23-5) at Northwestern (31-4), 7 p.m.

Transactions

Baseball

National League

Atlanta Braves - Signed RHP R.A. Dickey to a one-year, $8 million contract.

San Francisco Giants - Signed OF Chris Marrero to a minor league contract.

Football

National Football League

Baltimore Ravens - Added QB David Fales to the practice squad. Cut TE Mitchell Henry.

Chicago Bears - Added C Cornelius Edison to the practice squad. Cut T Colin Kelly.

Detroit Lions - Added TE Khari Lee to the practice squad. Cut DB D’Joun Smith.

Indianapolis Colts - Added WR Tevaun Smith to the practice squad.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Added WR Tony Washington to the practice squad.

Miami Dolphins - Activated DT Earl Mitchell from the IR/Designate for Return list. Added DB Bene Benwikere to the practice squad.

Minnesota Vikings - Added TE MyCole Pruitt to the practice squad. Cut G Sean Hickey.

New England Patriots - Waived RB Tyler Gaffney.

New York Jets - Cut DE Jarvis Jenkins. Waived WR Titus Davis.

Seattle Seahawks - NFL fined CB Richard Sherman $9,000 for unnecessary roughness.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Atlanta Hawks - Announced the organization has acquired the right to own and operate a NBADL affiliate in College Park, Georgia beginning 2019-20 season.

Boston Celtics - Assigned PG Demetrius Jackson to Maine (NBADL).

Brooklyn Nets - Assigned PF Chris McCullough to Long Island (NBADL).

New Orleans Pelicans - Assigned PF Cheick Diallo to Austin (NBADL).

New York Knicks - Recalled SG Ron Baker and C Marshall Plumlee from Westchester (NBADL).

NCAA Basketball

Idaho State - Suspended G Brandon Boyd indefinitely for violating team rules.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Arizona Coyotes - NHL fined D Oliver Ekman-Larsson $2,000 for embellishment.

Calgary Flames - Recalled RW Linden Vey from Stockton (AHL).

Columbus Blue Jackets - Recalled LW Markus Hannikainen from Cleveland (AHL).

Florida Panthers - Activated LW Jussi Jokinen from injured reserve.

Minnesota Wild - Activated C Erik Haula from injured reserve.

Pittsburgh Penguins - Recalled LW Roman Lyubimov from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

St. Louis Blues - Recalled D Chris Butler from Chicago (AHL).