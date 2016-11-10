Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Scoreboard

    By News Tribune on Nov 10, 2016 at 11:07 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Basketball

    COLLEGE MEN

    Central Arkansas at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

    Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Minnesota Duluth vs. Central Missouri (Wisconsin Dells), 7:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Wisconsin at Charlotte, 4:30 p.m.

    Hockey

    COLLEGE MEN

    Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

    St. Olaf at Wisconsin-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m. (ifan.tv)

    Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    St. Scholastica at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    NAHL

    Wilderness at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Duluth Marshall at Eveleth-Gilbert Area, 7:30 p.m.

    North Shore at Moose Lake Area, 7:30 p.m.

    Volleyball

    COLLEGE

    Minnesota Duluth at Upper Iowa, 7 p.m.

    Basketball

    NBA

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Oklahoma City 6 2 .750 —

    Portland 5 4 .556 1.5

    Utah 5 4 .556 1.5

    Denver 3 4 .429 2.5

    Minnesota 2 5 .286 3.5

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    L.A. Clippers 7 1 .875 —

    Golden State 6 2 .750 1.0

    L.A. Lakers 4 4 .500 3.0

    Sacramento 4 5 .444 3.5

    Phoenix 3 6 .333 4.5

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    Houston 5 3 .625 —

    San Antonio 5 3 .625 —

    Memphis 4 4 .500 1.0

    Dallas 2 6 .250 3.0

    New Orleans 1 8 .111 4.5

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Toronto 5 2 .714 —

    Boston 3 4 .429 2.0

    New York 3 4 .429 2.0

    Brooklyn 3 5 .375 2.5

    Philadelphia 0 7 .000 5.0

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 6 1 .857 —

    Chicago 5 4 .556 2.0

    Detroit 4 4 .500 2.5

    Milwaukee 4 4 .500 2.5

    Indiana 4 4 .500 2.5

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Charlotte 6 1 .857 —

    Atlanta 6 2 .750 .5

    Orlando 3 5 .375 3.5

    Miami 2 5 .286 4.0

    Washington 2 5 .286 4.0

    Wednesday’s Results

    Minnesota 123, Orlando 107

    New York 110, Brooklyn 96

    Washington 118, Boston 93

    Charlotte 104, Utah 98

    Indiana 122, Philadelphia 115, OT

    Atlanta 115, Chicago 107

    Toronto 112, Oklahoma City 102

    Phoenix 107, Detroit 100

    Houston 101, San Antonio 99

    L.A. Clippers 111, Portland 80

    Golden State 116, Dallas 95

    Thursday’s Results

    New Orleans 112, Milwaukee 106

    Chicago 98, Miami 95

    Golden State at Denver, night

    L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, night

    Today’s Games

    Indiana at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

    Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

    Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

    Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.

    New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

    L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

    Detroit at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

    Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    BIG TEN

    Today’s Games

    Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Central Arkansas at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

    American at Maryland, 6 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Arizona at Michigan State, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

    Albany at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    McNeese State at Purdue, 6 p.m.

    Molloy at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

    Mississippi Valley State at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

    Howard at Michigan, 8 p.m.

    Indiana at Kansas, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

    Ohio State at Navy, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

    Southeast Missouri State at Illinois, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Kennesaw State at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

    NSIC

    Today’s Game

    Minnesota Duluth vs. Central Missouri (Wisconsin Dells), 7:30 p.m.

    Minnesota Duluth 2016-17 Schedule

    Coach: Matt Bowen

    Nov. 11 — Central Missouri (Wisconsin Dells), 7:30 p.m.

    Nov. 12 — Lindenwood (Wisconsin Dells), 3 p.m.

    Nov. 22 — at Northern Michigan, 6 p.m.

    Nov. 26 — Michigan Tech, 3 p.m.

    Dec. 2 — Bemidji State, 8 p.m.

    Dec. 3 — Minnesota-Crookston, 6 p.m.

    Dec. 9 — at Southwest Minnesota State, 8 p.m.

    Dec. 10 — at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

    Dec. 17 — St. Cloud State, 4 p.m.

    Dec. 19 — Wisconsin-Parkside, 3 p.m.

    Dec. 30 — Mary, 8 p.m.

    Dec. 31 — Minot State, 6 p.m.

    Jan. 3 — Wisconsin-Superior, 1 p.m.

    Jan. 6 — at Minnesota-Crookston, 8 p.m.

    Jan. 7 — at Bemidji State, 6 p.m.

    Jan. 10 — at St. Cloud State, 8 p.m.

    Jan. 13 — Winona State, 8 p.m.

    Jan. 14 — Upper Iowa, 6 p.m.

    Jan. 20 — at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 8 p.m.

    Jan. 21 — at Northern State, 6 p.m.

    Jan. 27 — Augustana, 8 p.m.

    Jan. 28 — Wayne State, 6 p.m.

    Feb. 3 — at Minnesota State-Mankato, 8 p.m.

    Feb. 4 — at Concordia-St. Paul, 6 p.m.

    Feb. 10 — at Minot State, 8 p.m.

    Feb. 11 — at Mary, 6 p.m.

    Feb. 17 — Northern State, 8 p.m.

    Feb. 18 — Minnesota State-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    BIG TEN

    Today’s Games

    Wisconsin at Charlotte, 4:30 p.m.

    Marshall at Illinois, 11 a.m.

    Duquesne at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

    Chattanooga at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

    Hampton at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

    Purdue at Maine, 4 p.m.

    Oakland at Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

    Presbyterian at Indiana, 6 p.m.

    Davidson at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

    Oral Roberts at Iowa, 6 p.m.

    Penn State at Drexel, 6 p.m.

    football

    NFL

    National Football Conference

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Minnesota 5 3 0 .625 155 126

    Detroit 5 4 0 .556 205 206

    Green Bay 4 4 0 .500 198 187

    Chicago 2 6 0 .250 131 179

    East

    Dallas 7 1 0 .875 223 140

    N.Y. Giants 5 3 0 .625 161 164

    Washington 4 3 1 .562 186 189

    Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 202 145

    South

    Atlanta 6 3 0 .667 305 259

    New Orleans 4 4 0 .500 242 238

    Carolina 3 5 0 .375 204 206

    Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 180 232

    West

    Seattle 5 2 1 .688 162 134

    Arizona 3 4 1 .438 179 140

    Los Angeles 3 5 0 .375 130 167

    San Francisco 1 7 0 .125 167 260

    American Football Conference

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA

    New England 7 1 0 .875 217 132

    Miami 4 4 0 .500 173 182

    Buffalo 4 5 0 .444 237 203

    N.Y. Jets 3 6 0 .333 173 235

    South

    Houston 5 3 0 .625 137 167

    Tennessee 4 5 0 .444 217 226

    Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 239 256

    Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 153 215

    North

    Baltimore 5 4 0 .555 182 170

    Pittsburgh 4 4 0 .500 184 171

    Cincinnati 3 4 1 .438 167 189

    Cleveland 0 10 0 .000 175 301

    West

    Oakland 7 2 0 .778 245 223

    Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 185 151

    Denver 6 3 0 .667 214 166

    San Diego 4 5 0 .444 268 247

    Week 10

    Thursday’s Result

    Baltimore 28, Cleveland 7

    Sunday’s Games

    Vikings at Washington, noon (KQDS Ch. 21/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)

    Green Bay at Tennessee, noon (WDSM-AM 710)

    Chicago at Tampa Bay, noon

    Kansas City at Carolina, noon

    Atlanta at Philadelphia, noon

    Los Angeles at N.Y. Jets, noon

    Denver at New Orleans, noon

    Houston at Jacksonville, noon

    Miami at San Diego, 3:05 p.m. (CBS3)

    San Francisco at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

    Dallas at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)

    Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)

    Monday’s Game

    Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Byes: Buffalo, Detroit, Indianapolis, Oakland

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Minnesota (7-2) 4-2

    Nebraska (7-2) 4-2

    Wisconsin (7-2) 4-2

    Iowa (5-4) 3-3

    Northwestern (4-5) 3-3

    Illinois (3-6) 2-4

    Purdue (3-6) 1-5

    East Division

    Michigan (9-0) 6-0

    Ohio State (8-1) 5-1

    Penn State (7-2) 5-1

    Indiana (5-4) 3-3

    Maryland (5-4) 2-4

    Michigan State (2-7) 0-6

    Rutgers (2-7) 0-6

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

    Illinois at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2/WDSM-AM 710)

    Northwestern at Purdue, 11 a.m.

    Penn State at Indiana, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10 or ESPN2)

    Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m.

    Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    Ohio State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    NSIC

    North Division

    x-Minn. Duluth (9-1) 6-0

    Bemidji State (7-3) 4-2

    MS-Moorhead (6-4) 4-2

    Northern State (6-4) 4-2

    St. Cloud State (5-5) 4-2

    Minot State (2-8) 1-5

    Mary (1-9) 1-5

    Minn.-Crookston (0-10) 0-6

    South Division

    x-Sioux Falls (10-0) 6-0

    Augustana (7-3) 4-2

    MS-Mankato (7-3) 4-2

    Winona State (7-3) 4-2

    SW Minn. State (5-5) 2-4

    Upper Iowa (3-7) 2-4

    Wayne State (3-7) 2-4

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-8) 0-6

    x-clinched title

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Concordia-St. Paul at Winona State, noon

    Wayne State at Sioux Falls, noon

    Upper Iowa at Minnesota State-Mankato, noon

    Augustana at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.

    Northern State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota-Crookston at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.

    Mary at Minot State, 1 p.m.

    End regular season

    UMAC

    x-Northwestern (9-1) 8-1

    Eureka (8-2) 7-2

    MacMurray (8-2) 7-2

    St. Scholastica (7-3) 7-2

    Minn.-Morris (5-4) 5-4

    Westminster (4-6) 4-5

    Iowa Wesleyan (3-7) 3-6

    Crown (2-8) 2-7

    Greenville (2-8) 2-7

    Martin Luther (0-10) 0-9

    x-clinched title

    Saturday’s Game

    Minnesota-Morris at Maranatha Baptist, noon

    End regular season

    Hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Chicago 10 3 0 1 21

    St. Louis 7 5 2 1 17

    Minnesota 7 4 1 0 15

    Nashville 5 5 1 2 13

    Winnipeg 6 7 1 0 13

    Dallas 4 6 3 0 11

    Colorado 5 7 0 0 10

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Edmonton 9 4 1 0 19

    Anaheim 7 5 3 0 17

    San Jose 8 6 0 0 16

    Los Angeles 7 7 0 0 14

    Calgary 5 8 0 1 11

    Vancouver 5 9 0 1 11

    Arizona 5 7 0 0 10

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 12 1 0 1 25

    Tampa Bay 8 5 0 1 17

    Detroit 8 6 1 0 17

    Ottawa 8 5 0 0 16

    Boston 8 6 0 0 16

    Buffalo 5 5 1 2 13

    Toronto 5 5 2 1 13

    Florida 6 7 0 1 13

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    NY Rangers 10 4 0 0 20

    Pittsburgh 9 3 2 0 20

    Washington 8 3 0 1 17

    New Jersey 6 3 3 0 15

    Columbus 6 4 2 0 14

    Philadelphia 6 6 1 1 14

    NY Islanders 5 7 0 2 12

    Carolina 3 6 3 1 10

    Wednesday’s Results

    Columbus 3, Anaheim 2, OT

    Ottawa 2, Buffalo 1, SO

    Chicago 2, St. Louis 1, OT

    Thursday’s Results

    Minnesota 4, Pittsburgh 2

    Boston 5, Columbus 2

    Anaheim 4, Carolina 2

    Montreal 4, Los Angeles 1

    Detroit 3, Vancouver 1

    Tampa Bay 4, NY Islanders 1

    San Jose 4, Florida 2

    Nashville 3, St. Louis 1

    Dallas at Calgary, night

    Winnipeg at Arizona, night

    Today’s Games

    New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

    Washington at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

    Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

    Dallas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minn. Duluth (7-1-2) 4-0-0-0 12

    Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6

    W. Michigan (5-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6

    Neb. Omaha (4-3-1) 1-1-0-0 3

    Colo. College (3-5) 1-1-0-0 3

    North Dakota (5-3-1) 0-2-0-0 0

    St. Cloud State (4-4) 0-2-0-0 0

    Miami (3-4-2) 0-2-0-0 0

    Today’s Games

    Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Nebraska-Omaha at Miami, 6:35 p.m.

    Denver at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Nebraska-Omaha at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

    Denver at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

    BIG TEN

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Ohio State (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Penn State (7-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Minnesota (4-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Wisconsin (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan (4-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan State (2-5) 0-0-0-0 0

    Thursday’s Result

    Ferris State at Michigan State, night

    Today’s Games

    Alaska-Anchorage at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Connecticut at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

    Boston University at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Connecticut at Ohio State, 3:05 p.m.

    Boston University at Michigan, 4:05 p.m.

    Alaska-Anchorage at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Michigan State at Ferris State, 6:07 p.m.

    NCHA

    Today’s Games

    Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

    Marian at Adrian, 6:05 p.m.

    Concordia, Wis. at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.

    MSOE at Northland, 7 p.m.

    Aurora at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 4 p.m.

    MSOE at Northland, 2 p.m.

    Marian at Adrian, 2:05 p.m.

    Concordia, Wis. at Finlandia, 3 p.m.

    Aurora at St. Norbert, 5 p.m.

    WIAC

    Today’s Games

    St. Olaf at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

    St. John’s at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    Hamline at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    Concordia-Moorhead at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    Augsburg at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Hamline at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

    Concordia-Moorhead at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    Augsburg at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    St. John’s at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Stout at St. Olaf, 7:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Wisconsin (11-0-1) 9-0-1-1 29

    Minnesota (11-1) 9-1-0-0 27

    Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17

    North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15

    St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8

    Bemidji State (4-7-1) 2-7-1-0 7

    Ohio State (5-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4

    MS-Mankato (2-9-1) 0-9-1-0 1

    Today’s Games

    Ohio State at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.

    Minnesota Whitecaps at Bemidji State, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

    Ohio State at St. Cloud State, 1:07 p.m.

    Minnesota Whitecaps at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m. (exhibition)

    Sunday’s Game

    Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

    NCHA

    Wednesday’s Result

    Northland 4, Finlandia 3

    Today’s Games

    St. Scholastica at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Lake Forest at Finlandia, noon

    Adrian at Marian, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Game

    St. Scholastica at St. Norbert, 2 p.m.

    Sunday’s Games

    Lake Forest at Adrian, 3 p.m.

    Marian at Finlandia, 3 p.m.

    WIAC

    Wednesday’s Result

    Wis.-Eau Claire 2, St. Olaf 0

    Today’s Game

    Wis.-River Falls at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCAA Division III Tournament

    Saturday’s First Round

    St. Scholastica (12-7-1) at St. Thomas (16-1-3), 11 a.m.

    Luther (14-5-2) vs. St. Norbert (16-3-1), 1:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    NCAA Division III Tournament

    Sunday’s Second Round

    Fort Hays State/Harding winner vs. Minnesota State-Mankato, 2 p.m.

    NCAA Division III Tournament

    Saturday’s First Round

    Minnesota-Morris (8-7-3) at Wis.-Whitewater (20-1), TBA

    volleyball

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    NCAA Division III Tournament

    First Round

    Thursday’s Result

    At St. Paul

    Wis.-La Crosse def. St. Thomas 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

    Northwestern def. St. Norbert 25-13, 25-12, 25-16

    Today’s Match

    Wis.-La Crosse (23-5) at Northwestern (31-4), 7 p.m.

    Transactions

    Baseball

    National League

    Atlanta Braves - Signed RHP R.A. Dickey to a one-year, $8 million contract.

    San Francisco Giants - Signed OF Chris Marrero to a minor league contract.

    Football

    National Football League

    Baltimore Ravens - Added QB David Fales to the practice squad. Cut TE Mitchell Henry.

    Chicago Bears - Added C Cornelius Edison to the practice squad. Cut T Colin Kelly.

    Detroit Lions - Added TE Khari Lee to the practice squad. Cut DB D’Joun Smith.

    Indianapolis Colts - Added WR Tevaun Smith to the practice squad.

    Jacksonville Jaguars - Added WR Tony Washington to the practice squad.

    Miami Dolphins - Activated DT Earl Mitchell from the IR/Designate for Return list. Added DB Bene Benwikere to the practice squad.

    Minnesota Vikings - Added TE MyCole Pruitt to the practice squad. Cut G Sean Hickey.

    New England Patriots - Waived RB Tyler Gaffney.

    New York Jets - Cut DE Jarvis Jenkins. Waived WR Titus Davis.

    Seattle Seahawks - NFL fined CB Richard Sherman $9,000 for unnecessary roughness.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Atlanta Hawks - Announced the organization has acquired the right to own and operate a NBADL affiliate in College Park, Georgia beginning 2019-20 season.

    Boston Celtics - Assigned PG Demetrius Jackson to Maine (NBADL).

    Brooklyn Nets - Assigned PF Chris McCullough to Long Island (NBADL).

    New Orleans Pelicans - Assigned PF Cheick Diallo to Austin (NBADL).

    New York Knicks - Recalled SG Ron Baker and C Marshall Plumlee from Westchester (NBADL).

    NCAA Basketball

    Idaho State - Suspended G Brandon Boyd indefinitely for violating team rules.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Arizona Coyotes - NHL fined D Oliver Ekman-Larsson $2,000 for embellishment.

    Calgary Flames - Recalled RW Linden Vey from Stockton (AHL).

    Columbus Blue Jackets - Recalled LW Markus Hannikainen from Cleveland (AHL).

    Florida Panthers - Activated LW Jussi Jokinen from injured reserve.

    Minnesota Wild - Activated C Erik Haula from injured reserve.

    Pittsburgh Penguins - Recalled LW Roman Lyubimov from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

    St. Louis Blues - Recalled D Chris Butler from Chicago (AHL).

    Explore related topics:sports
    Advertisement
    randomness