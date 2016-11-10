Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Basketball
COLLEGE MEN
Central Arkansas at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth vs. Central Missouri (Wisconsin Dells), 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Wisconsin at Charlotte, 4:30 p.m.
Hockey
COLLEGE MEN
Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.
St. Olaf at Wisconsin-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m. (ifan.tv)
Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
COLLEGE WOMEN
St. Scholastica at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
NAHL
Wilderness at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Duluth Marshall at Eveleth-Gilbert Area, 7:30 p.m.
North Shore at Moose Lake Area, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
COLLEGE
Minnesota Duluth at Upper Iowa, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 6 2 .750 —
Portland 5 4 .556 1.5
Utah 5 4 .556 1.5
Denver 3 4 .429 2.5
Minnesota 2 5 .286 3.5
Pacific
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 7 1 .875 —
Golden State 6 2 .750 1.0
L.A. Lakers 4 4 .500 3.0
Sacramento 4 5 .444 3.5
Phoenix 3 6 .333 4.5
Southwest
W L Pct GB
Houston 5 3 .625 —
San Antonio 5 3 .625 —
Memphis 4 4 .500 1.0
Dallas 2 6 .250 3.0
New Orleans 1 8 .111 4.5
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 5 2 .714 —
Boston 3 4 .429 2.0
New York 3 4 .429 2.0
Brooklyn 3 5 .375 2.5
Philadelphia 0 7 .000 5.0
Central
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 6 1 .857 —
Chicago 5 4 .556 2.0
Detroit 4 4 .500 2.5
Milwaukee 4 4 .500 2.5
Indiana 4 4 .500 2.5
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 6 1 .857 —
Atlanta 6 2 .750 .5
Orlando 3 5 .375 3.5
Miami 2 5 .286 4.0
Washington 2 5 .286 4.0
Wednesday’s Results
Minnesota 123, Orlando 107
New York 110, Brooklyn 96
Washington 118, Boston 93
Charlotte 104, Utah 98
Indiana 122, Philadelphia 115, OT
Atlanta 115, Chicago 107
Toronto 112, Oklahoma City 102
Phoenix 107, Detroit 100
Houston 101, San Antonio 99
L.A. Clippers 111, Portland 80
Golden State 116, Dallas 95
Thursday’s Results
New Orleans 112, Milwaukee 106
Chicago 98, Miami 95
Golden State at Denver, night
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, night
Today’s Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Detroit at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
BIG TEN
Today’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Central Arkansas at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
American at Maryland, 6 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Arizona at Michigan State, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Albany at Penn State, 6 p.m.
McNeese State at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Molloy at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Mississippi Valley State at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Howard at Michigan, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Kansas, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Ohio State at Navy, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Southeast Missouri State at Illinois, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Kennesaw State at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.
NSIC
Today’s Game
Minnesota Duluth vs. Central Missouri (Wisconsin Dells), 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth 2016-17 Schedule
Coach: Matt Bowen
Nov. 11 — Central Missouri (Wisconsin Dells), 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 12 — Lindenwood (Wisconsin Dells), 3 p.m.
Nov. 22 — at Northern Michigan, 6 p.m.
Nov. 26 — Michigan Tech, 3 p.m.
Dec. 2 — Bemidji State, 8 p.m.
Dec. 3 — Minnesota-Crookston, 6 p.m.
Dec. 9 — at Southwest Minnesota State, 8 p.m.
Dec. 10 — at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Dec. 17 — St. Cloud State, 4 p.m.
Dec. 19 — Wisconsin-Parkside, 3 p.m.
Dec. 30 — Mary, 8 p.m.
Dec. 31 — Minot State, 6 p.m.
Jan. 3 — Wisconsin-Superior, 1 p.m.
Jan. 6 — at Minnesota-Crookston, 8 p.m.
Jan. 7 — at Bemidji State, 6 p.m.
Jan. 10 — at St. Cloud State, 8 p.m.
Jan. 13 — Winona State, 8 p.m.
Jan. 14 — Upper Iowa, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20 — at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 8 p.m.
Jan. 21 — at Northern State, 6 p.m.
Jan. 27 — Augustana, 8 p.m.
Jan. 28 — Wayne State, 6 p.m.
Feb. 3 — at Minnesota State-Mankato, 8 p.m.
Feb. 4 — at Concordia-St. Paul, 6 p.m.
Feb. 10 — at Minot State, 8 p.m.
Feb. 11 — at Mary, 6 p.m.
Feb. 17 — Northern State, 8 p.m.
Feb. 18 — Minnesota State-Moorhead, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
BIG TEN
Today’s Games
Wisconsin at Charlotte, 4:30 p.m.
Marshall at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Duquesne at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Chattanooga at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Maine, 4 p.m.
Oakland at Michigan, 5:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Davidson at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Drexel, 6 p.m.
football
NFL
National Football Conference
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 3 0 .625 155 126
Detroit 5 4 0 .556 205 206
Green Bay 4 4 0 .500 198 187
Chicago 2 6 0 .250 131 179
East
Dallas 7 1 0 .875 223 140
N.Y. Giants 5 3 0 .625 161 164
Washington 4 3 1 .562 186 189
Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 202 145
South
Atlanta 6 3 0 .667 305 259
New Orleans 4 4 0 .500 242 238
Carolina 3 5 0 .375 204 206
Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 180 232
West
Seattle 5 2 1 .688 162 134
Arizona 3 4 1 .438 179 140
Los Angeles 3 5 0 .375 130 167
San Francisco 1 7 0 .125 167 260
American Football Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 1 0 .875 217 132
Miami 4 4 0 .500 173 182
Buffalo 4 5 0 .444 237 203
N.Y. Jets 3 6 0 .333 173 235
South
Houston 5 3 0 .625 137 167
Tennessee 4 5 0 .444 217 226
Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 239 256
Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 153 215
North
Baltimore 5 4 0 .555 182 170
Pittsburgh 4 4 0 .500 184 171
Cincinnati 3 4 1 .438 167 189
Cleveland 0 10 0 .000 175 301
West
Oakland 7 2 0 .778 245 223
Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 185 151
Denver 6 3 0 .667 214 166
San Diego 4 5 0 .444 268 247
Week 10
Thursday’s Result
Baltimore 28, Cleveland 7
Sunday’s Games
Vikings at Washington, noon (KQDS Ch. 21/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)
Green Bay at Tennessee, noon (WDSM-AM 710)
Chicago at Tampa Bay, noon
Kansas City at Carolina, noon
Atlanta at Philadelphia, noon
Los Angeles at N.Y. Jets, noon
Denver at New Orleans, noon
Houston at Jacksonville, noon
Miami at San Diego, 3:05 p.m. (CBS3)
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)
Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)
Monday’s Game
Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Byes: Buffalo, Detroit, Indianapolis, Oakland
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Minnesota (7-2) 4-2
Nebraska (7-2) 4-2
Wisconsin (7-2) 4-2
Iowa (5-4) 3-3
Northwestern (4-5) 3-3
Illinois (3-6) 2-4
Purdue (3-6) 1-5
East Division
Michigan (9-0) 6-0
Ohio State (8-1) 5-1
Penn State (7-2) 5-1
Indiana (5-4) 3-3
Maryland (5-4) 2-4
Michigan State (2-7) 0-6
Rutgers (2-7) 0-6
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)
Illinois at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2/WDSM-AM 710)
Northwestern at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Indiana, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10 or ESPN2)
Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
Ohio State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
NSIC
North Division
x-Minn. Duluth (9-1) 6-0
Bemidji State (7-3) 4-2
MS-Moorhead (6-4) 4-2
Northern State (6-4) 4-2
St. Cloud State (5-5) 4-2
Minot State (2-8) 1-5
Mary (1-9) 1-5
Minn.-Crookston (0-10) 0-6
South Division
x-Sioux Falls (10-0) 6-0
Augustana (7-3) 4-2
MS-Mankato (7-3) 4-2
Winona State (7-3) 4-2
SW Minn. State (5-5) 2-4
Upper Iowa (3-7) 2-4
Wayne State (3-7) 2-4
Concordia-St. Paul (2-8) 0-6
x-clinched title
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Concordia-St. Paul at Winona State, noon
Wayne State at Sioux Falls, noon
Upper Iowa at Minnesota State-Mankato, noon
Augustana at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.
Northern State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.
Minnesota-Crookston at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.
Mary at Minot State, 1 p.m.
End regular season
UMAC
x-Northwestern (9-1) 8-1
Eureka (8-2) 7-2
MacMurray (8-2) 7-2
St. Scholastica (7-3) 7-2
Minn.-Morris (5-4) 5-4
Westminster (4-6) 4-5
Iowa Wesleyan (3-7) 3-6
Crown (2-8) 2-7
Greenville (2-8) 2-7
Martin Luther (0-10) 0-9
x-clinched title
Saturday’s Game
Minnesota-Morris at Maranatha Baptist, noon
End regular season
Hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Chicago 10 3 0 1 21
St. Louis 7 5 2 1 17
Minnesota 7 4 1 0 15
Nashville 5 5 1 2 13
Winnipeg 6 7 1 0 13
Dallas 4 6 3 0 11
Colorado 5 7 0 0 10
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Edmonton 9 4 1 0 19
Anaheim 7 5 3 0 17
San Jose 8 6 0 0 16
Los Angeles 7 7 0 0 14
Calgary 5 8 0 1 11
Vancouver 5 9 0 1 11
Arizona 5 7 0 0 10
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 12 1 0 1 25
Tampa Bay 8 5 0 1 17
Detroit 8 6 1 0 17
Ottawa 8 5 0 0 16
Boston 8 6 0 0 16
Buffalo 5 5 1 2 13
Toronto 5 5 2 1 13
Florida 6 7 0 1 13
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
NY Rangers 10 4 0 0 20
Pittsburgh 9 3 2 0 20
Washington 8 3 0 1 17
New Jersey 6 3 3 0 15
Columbus 6 4 2 0 14
Philadelphia 6 6 1 1 14
NY Islanders 5 7 0 2 12
Carolina 3 6 3 1 10
Wednesday’s Results
Columbus 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Ottawa 2, Buffalo 1, SO
Chicago 2, St. Louis 1, OT
Thursday’s Results
Minnesota 4, Pittsburgh 2
Boston 5, Columbus 2
Anaheim 4, Carolina 2
Montreal 4, Los Angeles 1
Detroit 3, Vancouver 1
Tampa Bay 4, NY Islanders 1
San Jose 4, Florida 2
Nashville 3, St. Louis 1
Dallas at Calgary, night
Winnipeg at Arizona, night
Today’s Games
New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (7-1-2) 4-0-0-0 12
Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6
W. Michigan (5-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6
Neb. Omaha (4-3-1) 1-1-0-0 3
Colo. College (3-5) 1-1-0-0 3
North Dakota (5-3-1) 0-2-0-0 0
St. Cloud State (4-4) 0-2-0-0 0
Miami (3-4-2) 0-2-0-0 0
Today’s Games
Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Nebraska-Omaha at Miami, 6:35 p.m.
Denver at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Nebraska-Omaha at Miami, 6:05 p.m.
Denver at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
BIG TEN
W-L-T-SW Pts
Ohio State (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Penn State (7-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Minnesota (4-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Wisconsin (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan (4-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan State (2-5) 0-0-0-0 0
Thursday’s Result
Ferris State at Michigan State, night
Today’s Games
Alaska-Anchorage at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.
Boston University at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Connecticut at Ohio State, 3:05 p.m.
Boston University at Michigan, 4:05 p.m.
Alaska-Anchorage at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Ferris State, 6:07 p.m.
NCHA
Today’s Games
Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.
Marian at Adrian, 6:05 p.m.
Concordia, Wis. at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.
MSOE at Northland, 7 p.m.
Aurora at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 4 p.m.
MSOE at Northland, 2 p.m.
Marian at Adrian, 2:05 p.m.
Concordia, Wis. at Finlandia, 3 p.m.
Aurora at St. Norbert, 5 p.m.
WIAC
Today’s Games
St. Olaf at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
Hamline at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
Concordia-Moorhead at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
Augsburg at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hamline at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.
Concordia-Moorhead at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
Augsburg at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
Wis.-Stout at St. Olaf, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Wisconsin (11-0-1) 9-0-1-1 29
Minnesota (11-1) 9-1-0-0 27
Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17
North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15
St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8
Bemidji State (4-7-1) 2-7-1-0 7
Ohio State (5-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4
MS-Mankato (2-9-1) 0-9-1-0 1
Today’s Games
Ohio State at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota Whitecaps at Bemidji State, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.
Ohio State at St. Cloud State, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota Whitecaps at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m. (exhibition)
Sunday’s Game
Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.
NCHA
Wednesday’s Result
Northland 4, Finlandia 3
Today’s Games
St. Scholastica at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Lake Forest at Finlandia, noon
Adrian at Marian, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
St. Scholastica at St. Norbert, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Lake Forest at Adrian, 3 p.m.
Marian at Finlandia, 3 p.m.
WIAC
Wednesday’s Result
Wis.-Eau Claire 2, St. Olaf 0
Today’s Game
Wis.-River Falls at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
Soccer
COLLEGE MEN
NCAA Division III Tournament
Saturday’s First Round
St. Scholastica (12-7-1) at St. Thomas (16-1-3), 11 a.m.
Luther (14-5-2) vs. St. Norbert (16-3-1), 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
NCAA Division III Tournament
Sunday’s Second Round
Fort Hays State/Harding winner vs. Minnesota State-Mankato, 2 p.m.
NCAA Division III Tournament
Saturday’s First Round
Minnesota-Morris (8-7-3) at Wis.-Whitewater (20-1), TBA
volleyball
COLLEGE WOMEN
NCAA Division III Tournament
First Round
Thursday’s Result
At St. Paul
Wis.-La Crosse def. St. Thomas 25-18, 25-22, 25-23
Northwestern def. St. Norbert 25-13, 25-12, 25-16
Today’s Match
Wis.-La Crosse (23-5) at Northwestern (31-4), 7 p.m.
Transactions
Baseball
National League
Atlanta Braves - Signed RHP R.A. Dickey to a one-year, $8 million contract.
San Francisco Giants - Signed OF Chris Marrero to a minor league contract.
Football
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens - Added QB David Fales to the practice squad. Cut TE Mitchell Henry.
Chicago Bears - Added C Cornelius Edison to the practice squad. Cut T Colin Kelly.
Detroit Lions - Added TE Khari Lee to the practice squad. Cut DB D’Joun Smith.
Indianapolis Colts - Added WR Tevaun Smith to the practice squad.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Added WR Tony Washington to the practice squad.
Miami Dolphins - Activated DT Earl Mitchell from the IR/Designate for Return list. Added DB Bene Benwikere to the practice squad.
Minnesota Vikings - Added TE MyCole Pruitt to the practice squad. Cut G Sean Hickey.
New England Patriots - Waived RB Tyler Gaffney.
New York Jets - Cut DE Jarvis Jenkins. Waived WR Titus Davis.
Seattle Seahawks - NFL fined CB Richard Sherman $9,000 for unnecessary roughness.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Atlanta Hawks - Announced the organization has acquired the right to own and operate a NBADL affiliate in College Park, Georgia beginning 2019-20 season.
Boston Celtics - Assigned PG Demetrius Jackson to Maine (NBADL).
Brooklyn Nets - Assigned PF Chris McCullough to Long Island (NBADL).
New Orleans Pelicans - Assigned PF Cheick Diallo to Austin (NBADL).
New York Knicks - Recalled SG Ron Baker and C Marshall Plumlee from Westchester (NBADL).
NCAA Basketball
Idaho State - Suspended G Brandon Boyd indefinitely for violating team rules.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Arizona Coyotes - NHL fined D Oliver Ekman-Larsson $2,000 for embellishment.
Calgary Flames - Recalled RW Linden Vey from Stockton (AHL).
Columbus Blue Jackets - Recalled LW Markus Hannikainen from Cleveland (AHL).
Florida Panthers - Activated LW Jussi Jokinen from injured reserve.
Minnesota Wild - Activated C Erik Haula from injured reserve.
Pittsburgh Penguins - Recalled LW Roman Lyubimov from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
St. Louis Blues - Recalled D Chris Butler from Chicago (AHL).