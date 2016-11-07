“I remember standing on the starting line and thinking to myself, ‘Man, would I love to be in his shoes right now.’ ” Anderson recalled.

Anderson, a Duluth native, just might get his chance this weekend at the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals at Pomona, Calif. Line, a Wright native, leads in season points with 2,532, while Anderson is just 19 points back. It all comes down to this final event.

Anderson spoke with the media via a conference call last week. The first question he was asked was how the competitors were getting along this week.

“Probably a whole lot better than this Sunday,” Anderson said, joking. “No, we’ve been doing good. We’ve been together a long time, and we work as one around here at KB Racing. We try to make each other’s car as fast as we can every day of our life, and we have a great battle. When we put the helmet on, obviously, and stage (approach the starting line), you don’t want to beat anybody more than you want to beat your teammate. It’s like a brother.”

Anyone who has seen Anderson and Line at Brainerd International Raceway for the annual NHRA Nationals every August knows how hard these two work. They might live in the Charlotte, N.C., area now, but their roots are distinctly Northeastern Minnesota.

As long as Line qualifies this weekend, nobody can catch him for the title except his teammate.

Anderson, 55, is going for his fifth national championship, while Line, 47, is going for his third.

“Hopefully it comes down to a two-car battle,” Anderson said. “The dream scenario, obviously in our mind, is if we can have a Sunday matchup in the final round for all the marbles. That would be a dream come true, just to have that opportunity.”

That was the scenario in the season-opening Winternationals at Pomona, when Anderson crossed the finish line first even though Line had the fastest car by 2 mph.

Anderson was the most dominant driver on the planet in 2004 in being named Speed’s Driver of the Year, unprecedented for an NHRA Pro Stock driver. Anderson knows that will never happen again, not with Line in his way, with the two drivers trading blows and splitting time in the winner’s circle.

However, this kind of dominance for the KB Racing team hasn’t been seen since their last title, Line’s Pro Stock championship in 2011.

The team struggled in the switch from Pontiacs to Chevrolet Camaros. After Pontiac ceased production in 2010, they knew they couldn’t keep racing them. With NHRA Pro Stock going to fuel injection this year, KB Racing got its edge over the competition back after figuring out how to leverage more horsepower sooner than everyone else. Other teams appeared to be making up ground by midseason, but when the NHRA playoffs began Sept. 15-17 in Charlotte, with the point standings basically being reset, Line and Anderson went right back to their winning ways.

“We were scared to death that after the dream season we were having that come playoff time, it’d be a different story, that it’d be hard to close the deal,” Anderson said. “It’s been a lot of sweat and nervous nights. You just don’t want the dominance we had early to go up in flames.”

Turns out, they had little to fear.

Both drivers, certainly, have lived through scarier moments.

Line was involved in a nasty crash in 2013 while testing, the product of being behind the wheel of a 1,500-horsepower machine that can hit 200 mph in less than seven seconds. If things turn ugly, it gets even uglier in a hurry.

Anderson, meanwhile, has always been a guy who appreciates the moment, having worked his way to the top after years where he struggled to find money to go racing. He landed the sponsors and earned the fame, but after having heart reconstruction in 2014, he realized how close he was to losing his passion, and that’s behind the wheel.

So while Anderson might not know who’s going to win this weekend, he is sure going to enjoy the ride.

“I remember laying in the hospital bed and hearing the doctors talk like I’d probably never race again,” he said. “A lot of things go through your mind, ‘This could be the end of it. I may never even be able to get back in a race car.’

“As it turned out, we got everything rectified, and I got a second chance to get in the race car. It’s been two years to build my way back to the top, and now that I’ve got that chance, kind of a second lease on life, a second lease on drag racing, I really want to make the most of it. It would probably make this championship the most special one yet.”