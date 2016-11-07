St. Cloud State. Anderson scored his first two collegiate goals — including the game-winner — in Friday’s 5-3 win and opened the scoring the next night in another 5-3 triumph. Soucy registered his first two-goal night as a Bulldog on Saturday, netting the game-tying score 7:33 into the third period and capping the come-from-behind victory with an empty-netter 11 minutes later.