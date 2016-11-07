Local names & news

The Bulldogs (7-1-2), who earned all 50 first-place votes again, are followed by NCHC rival Denver, Boston College, Boston University, Massachusetts Lowell, NCHC rival North Dakota, Quinnipiac, Minnesota and Harvard. The Bulldogs have played four of those teams.

St. Cloud State of the NCHC is ranked 13th.

UMD, which has reeled off a school-record eight straight NCHC wins dating to March, hosts Western Michigan at Amsoil Arena this weekend.

-- The UMD women, who were idle, remained third in the USCHO.com Division I poll behind WCHA rivals Wisconsin and and Minnesota. The Bulldogs (6-2-2) return to the ice Saturday and Sunday for a WCHA series at ninth-ranked North Dakota.

College football

UMD still fifth in region rankings

Minnesota Duluth rose one spot to No. 17 in the American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll but remained fifth in the latest Region Three rankings released Monday.

The Bulldogs (9-1), winners of nine straight, have one more chance to move up a spot in the region and earn a home game in the NCAA Division II playoffs at Saturday’s regular-season finale at St. Cloud State.

Currently, defending national champion Northwest Missouri State, Sioux Falls, Harding and Emporia State occupy the top four places.

The only other nationally ranked NSIC team is

No. 4 Sioux Falls.

College volleyball

UMD remains No. 2

After losing to top-ranked Concordia-St. Paul in five sets last week, Minnesota Duluth remained ensconced at No. 2 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Bulldogs (23-3 overall, 15-3 NSIC) received one first-place vote and 1,120 overall points to sit behind Concordia (24-2, 16-2).

Other NSIC teams in the rankings include No. 4 Southwest Minnesota State, No. 6 Winona State, No. 7 Augustana, eighth-ranked Wayne (Neb.) State and

No. 20 Northern State.

College men’s soccer

Saints to meet St. Thomas in NCAAs

St. Scholastica learned Monday it will get another crack at the University of St. Thomas in an NCAA Division III playoff game.

The Saints (12-7-1) lost to the Tommies (16-1-3) 3-0 during the regular season but earned a rematch at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Paul. This marks the Saints’ fifth consecutive and sixth overall NCAA appearance.

St. Scholastica edged Wisconsin-Superior 3-2 in a shootout to win the UMAC tournament Saturday, while St. Thomas edged Macalester College 1-0 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship game the same day.

The winner faces either St. Norbert College or Luther College in Sunday’s region title game.